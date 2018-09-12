Getty

Lamoriello shrugs off Tavares’ Isles exit in entertaining fashion

By James O'BrienSep 12, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Considering the tone of Lou Lamoriello’s comments about John Tavares leaving the New York Islanders, you’d almost expect him to respond with: “John Who?”

While Barry Trotz’s comments boil down to standard operating procedure – they’ve moved on from Tavares, and the team appreciates the structure provided by Lou – Lamoriello’s comments just about command the “oohs” that precede a schoolyard fistfight.

“There’s no aftermath. Players come and go,” Lamoriello told The New York Post’s Brett Cyrgalis on Tuesday.

“It’s different if they had won championships. It’s different if they had had a lot of success. They haven’t done much — and I don’t say that with any disrespect. Haven’t been to the playoffs the last couple years. Things haven’t worked out the way everybody would have liked them to, from what my understanding is.”

Sheesh. By the way, the line “I don’t say that with any disrespect” should absolutely be read like Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights.”

In the grand scheme of things, Lamoriello is really just ramping up the saltiness toward Tavares, as it was difficult to ignore the subtle jab regarding Tavares’ “individual success” in the team’s July 1 press release following his departure to Toronto.

It’s difficult to tell if this Islanders team will be fun to watch in the immediately “non-aftermath” of Tavares leaving. After all, there’s a strong chance that Trotz could instill a superior defensive system after last season’s mess, which could really help their duo of Thomas Greiss and Robin Lehner. There’s also still some nice talent, from marquee center Mathew Barzal to Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

If there are growing pains management is trying to shrug off, then at least Lamoriello can entertain with his peculiar predilections and snipes at Tavares, not an ex claiming they don’t care about their former romantic interest’s actions refreshing their Facebook page incessantly.

Tavares hopes for a warm reception during his first road game against the Islanders on Feb. 28, and understandably so. Really, Lamoriello already channeled a lot of the fan’s hard feelings with his “this totally doesn’t bother us” routine.

Let’s all giggle at Lou’s rules

Speaking of Lou’s peculiar proclivities, bask in the goofy glory of Lamoriello’s well-documented, Mr. Burns-like mandate for short hair and no facial hair, along with his insistence on lower jersey numbers. If you’re the type of person who got weird about Josh Ho-Sang wearing Mario Lemieux’s 66, breathe easy.

Via The Athletic’s Arthur Staple (sub required):

Lamoriello prefers the old-school, low numbers, especially for younger players. No one has a say in the matter either — Mayfield arrived to Northwell Health Ice Center earlier this week to find No. 24 on his helmet, just as Adam Pelech discovered he now wears No. 3 instead of No. 50.

As you can see from a recent golf tournament, players such as Cal Clutterbuck are almost unrecognizable while clean-shaven, which stands in contrast to newly liberated Maple Leafs players being seen with beards.

You do you, Lou.

Humboldt Broncos ready for emotional return to the ice

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
New season. New head coach. New players. But the memories from last season will never be replaced.

Wednesday night, inside a sold out Elgar Petersen Arena, the Humboldt Broncos will be playing hockey again in what should be an emotional scene. (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN / NHL Network).

It was the night of April 6 that 16 people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 others injured in a bus crash as the team was traveling to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. The summer was spent healing and rebuilding. Despite the tragic loss, the team was determined to play again to help the community of Humboldt.

Among the dead was Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, who’d been behind the bench since 2015. During the NHL Awards in June, he was honored as the first recipient of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, which is awarded to “to an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.” 

Ten members of the Broncos reunited on stage in Las Vegas, along with Haugan’s wife, Christina, to accept the award.

Replacing Haugan behind the bench is former NHLer Nathan Oystrick.

“I’ve said it time and time again: I’ll never be Darcy Haugan. I’m not trying to be Darcy Haugan. I’m trying to be myself,” Oystrick recently told the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix. “For the people that knew him, they loved him to death. But I’m trying to bring my own elements, my own thoughts and ideas. I’m not trying to take his spot, that’s for sure. There are things, obviously, from his core covenant, that I believe as well: that’s relationships and respect … But at the same time I’m just trying to be myself and coach the way I coach and do the best I can.”

As the Broncos prepare to take the ice for their season opener, their hearts and minds will be on those lost on April 6 as well as Layne Matechuk and Morgan Gobeil, two players who remain hospitalized as they recover from traumatic brain injuries. Gobeil’s family released a statement on Monday saying that he’ll remain in hospital for a few more months with a long road of recovery ahead.

The hockey world rallied around Humboldt and the team following the crash. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $15 million and total donations reached $20 million. (According to TSN Frank Seravalli, it’s still being determined how to disperse the money, which will go only to the 29 families who had someone traveling on the bus that night in April.) In August, Chandler Stephenson of the Washington Capitals used his day with the Stanley Cup to bring it to Humboldt, a promise he made before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was evident that around every corner, the Broncos had the support of many around the world.

***

When the post-game ceremony ends, the Broncos will then begin preparing for the next hurdle. On Friday, they’ll begin their first road trip since the crash as they travel to Nipawin, the destination they were heading to on April 6. It’s “a road trip that we never finished,” said Brayden Camrud, one of two survivors who returned this season.

The final standings won’t matter at the end of the season. The fact that the Broncos are back on the ice with the support and love of the Humboldt community and hockey world will help get them through what will be an emotional season.

“They’ve gone through hurt last year,” Oystrick told the Canadian Press. “Some of these guys lost friends last year and the year before. So guys are dealing with things and will continue to deal with things.

“My faith has not been destroyed by this, in fact it’s probably been strengthened.”

————

‘Such a pro’: At 39, Roberto Luongo still chasing the Cup

Associated PressSep 12, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Luongo has an arena named after him. He has made roughly $100 million in career earnings, knows he is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame one day, ranks among the sport’s all-time leaders in virtually every goaltending category. And in a true testament to Luongo’s popularity, the Twitter account of his alter ego even has close to a million followers.

His legacy was secure long ago.

He doesn’t need to play anymore.

Yet here he is, regularly arriving at the Florida Panthers’ training facility even before coach Bob Boughner on most mornings, spending more time getting ready for his daily workout than most people do on their actual workouts, not partaking in any hobbies during the season because he wants nothing to take away from his focus, still seeking any tiny way to make himself just a little better in net. His save percentage, in a season when he turned 39, was higher than the one when he turned 29. Or the one when he turned 19, for that matter.

Luongo is still driven, primarily for one reason – he’s never hoisted the Stanley Cup, the grail he wants most.

”He just prepares better than anybody I’ve ever seen at that position and that age,” Boughner said. ”He’s just such a pro.”

The Panthers will gather Thursday for their preseason media day and some off-ice matters, then open training camp on Friday. They were one of the hottest teams in the NHL in the second half of last season, and wound up missing the playoffs by a point in another woebegone chapter for the franchise that hasn’t qualified for the postseason in 15 of the last 17 years and hasn’t won a playoff series since 1996.

Hope springs eternal, Luongo believes, and once again he’s arriving for the start of the season expecting to win the final game.

”Guys are maturing and understanding the game more and more every year,” Luongo said. ”Hopefully we’re ready, right off the bat.”

This season presents a dichotomy of sorts: Florida is a team that thinks its talented young core – Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, Vincent Trocheck, Mike Matheson and Jonathan Huberdeau are all 25 or less – is just getting started. Luongo is a goalie who is nearing the proverbial finish. Yet even with James Reimer on the roster, and Reimer will play plenty, Luongo is the goalie they will rely upon from the outset on opening night.

”I just love the game,” Luongo said. ”I feel that I enjoy it more now than when I was a little bit younger. I’m more mature, understand things a little bit better, more focused on enjoying my time and not so much focused on other things that maybe aren’t under my control, which I used to do earlier on in my career that I kind of regret now.”

He didn’t use the word Vancouver, because it was obvious. After his first stint in Florida ended in 2006 Luongo spent eight years with the Canucks, lost a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final with them – in Vancouver, no less – and eventually wound up getting traded back to the Panthers. He was miserable toward the end of his time in Vancouver, lost his starting job and the $64 million, 12-year contract he signed in 2009 was an easy target for critics.

In Florida, he’s happy.

”It took some bad things to happen for me to learn, but usually that’s how things work,” Luongo said. ”You get back up, you learn from it and you get stronger. Feels like a really long time ago, but those were also some of the best years of my career. Everything happens for a reason. You learn and you move on.”

Luongo comes into this season with 471 wins, fourth-most in history, 13 away from matching No. 3 Ed Belfour. He has 27,326 saves – 1,602 away from matching Martin Brodeur for the most in NHL history. Back home in Canada, he has an arena where he used to play that now bears his name, just like Brodeur does. He’s also quick to point out that he’s among the NHL career loss leaders, with 376, 21 shy of tying Brodeur for the league record.

”Take that, Marty,” Luongo shouted.

That’s the self-deprecating humor that he’s needed to develop, and is often in full display on his Twitter account Strombone.

On there, he has asked the Stanley Cup who it was. He has called himself a dinosaur. When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and gave a ring to Steve Bartman – who achieved infamy in the 2003 playoffs by snaring a foul ball against the Florida Marlins – Luongo pointed out that he even trails Bartman in that category now.

”I just want to keep it light,” Luongo said. ”Kind of a way for me to be myself.”

Light off the ice, all business on the ice.

He was healthy this offseason, a change from the last couple years, and that allowed him to spend much more time honing and much less time rehabbing. He took about a week or two off after last season, forced himself to watch some of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and believes he’s ready for the grind that awaits.

The Cup is out there. And he’s running out of time to get his fingerprints on the chalice.

”Lu’s done everything but win the Cup,” Boughner said. ”He knows this is a big year for this team. And Lu, when he’s at the top of his game, he’s still a top-10 goalie in this league.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Blue Jackets hand Tortorella two-year extension

By Joey AlfieriSep 12, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
John Tortorella was about to head into training camp as a “lame duck” coach, but the Columbus Blue Jackets made sure that that wouldn’t be the case.

On Wednesday morning, the Blue Jackets announced that they had signed their head coach to a two-year extension. The new deal will keep him behind Columbus’ bench through the 2020-21 season. Could you imagine how awkward it would have been for reporters to continuously ask Tortorella about being the final year of his contract? Uncomfortable situation avoided!

Despite not having much success in the playoffs under Tortorella, the Jackets have still put together some impressive seasons. And whether hockey fans like it or not, that counts for something.

“Our team has been one of the winningest in the NHL over the past two seasons and John Tortorella has played a critical role in that success and in raising the level of our team’s play since his arrival,” GM Jarmo Kekalainen said in a release. “His passion and commitment to being the best has permeated our team and we believe will lead to even greater success in the future.”

The Jackets have won 95 games over the last two years. In each of those seasons, they flamed out of the playoffs rather quickly, as they dropped an opening-round series to the eventual Stanley Cup champions (Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals). Of course, the 60-year-old took home the Jack Adams Award for his team’s 50-win effort during the 2016-17 season.

You’d have to think that the team would have to have some kind of success in the playoffs if Tortorella is going to stick around throughout the whole length of the contract (or if he wants to earn another extension eventually).

PHT Morning Skate: Weber’s importance to Habs; Will Yzerman go back to Detroit?

By Joey AlfieriSep 12, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Tampa Bay Lightning made some news yesterday when Steve Yzerman stepped away from his GM position. What can we expect from his replacement, Julien Brisebois? Raw Charge tells us. (Raw Charge)

• Yzerman will finish the final year of his contract as an advisor, but could he be heading back to Detroit in a year from now? (MLive.com)

• The Humboldt Broncos have overcome a lot to get to this point. They’ll have their home-opener tonight, and it should be pretty emotional. (The Hockey News)

• The Buffalo News takes a deeper look at Travis Yost’s hypothesis that Jeff Skinner and Jack Eichel are a perfect forward pairing. (Buffalo News)

• The Montreal Canadiens won’t have Shea Weber in their lineup for the first few months of the season. It’ll be tough to overcome that, and Yost explains why they need him back as soon as possible. (TSN.ca)

• Like Detroit did many years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun drafting several players from Sweden. It worked out for the Wings, so we’ll see if the Leafs can get similar results. (Elite Prospects)

• There’s a chance that we might have another work stoppage in the NHL in 2020. What are the main issues that need to be resolved to avoid that? Hockey related revenue and escrow are the main trouble spots right now. (Spector’s Hockey)

• The fact that Andrej Sekera (injury) and Darnell Nurse (no contract) might not be available to the Oilers to start the season could mean that Caleb Jones cracks the squad. (Sportsnet)

• Even though Adam McQuaid wasn’t a superstar, the people in Boston certainly appreciated him. Here’s some of his best moments in a Bruins jersey. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• We know John Tavares is a really good hockey player, but what else is there to know about the franchise center? (Pension Plan Puppets)

