Trade: Bruins ship Adam McQuaid to Rangers

By Joey AlfieriSep 11, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
The Boston Bruins were set to enter the 2018-19 season with four right-shooting defensemen on their NHL roster. Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller all had their spots in the lineup. But it was going to be tough to find a spot for rugged defender Adam McQuaid, so the Bruins decided to ship him out of town.

On Tuesday morning, Boston sent McQuaid to the New York Rangers for Steven Kampfer, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 and a conditional seventh-round pick.

The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at $2.75 million. That’s a significant amount of money for a player that probably wouldn’t have had a regular spot in the lineup. This will be the first time in his NHL career that he’s going to play for another team. McQuaid was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, but he never suited up for them. He spent parts of three seasons with AHL Providence before joining the club in 2009-10.

Here’s a fun fact: When the Blue Jackets traded McQuaid to Boston in 2007, they received a fifth-rounder. Columbus then traded that fifth-rounder to Dallas. The Stars used that draft pick to select Jamie Benn

Kampfer, who is in his second stint with the Bruins, also shoots right, but his contract comes with a digestible cap hit of $650,000 (Boston can send him to the minors without facing any cap penalties).

In all, the Bruins will end up saving $2.1 million in cap space, which isn’t insignificant.

McQuaid has also had a hard time getting in the lineup/staying healthy over the last few seasons. Since the 2013-14 season, the veteran has played in more than 65 games just once (2016-17).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Why It Clicked: NHLers explain their career seasons

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
September is here and opening night of the 2018-19 NHL season is three weeks away, which means everything resets. What happened last season doesn’t matter and players’ sole focus now is to try and look forward and either build off 2017-18 or completely forget it in some cases.

At the NHL Player Media Tour in Chicago last week, Pro Hockey Talk spoke to four players who enter this season coming off career years offensively. We wanted to know from them why it all came together last season.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers: 34 goals, 68 assists, 102 points

A huge reason why Giroux had the year that he did was that he was attached to the hip of Sean Couturier. Moving to the wing, the Flyers captain spent over 80 percent of his time at even strength with Couturier, per Dobber Hockey, which resulted in both forwards posting offensive bests.

“I think it was a little bit of everything,” he said. “Being able to go on the wing and have a new position… at first I was a little uncomfortable, but after a few preseason games and regular season games you get in a rhythm. Being able to play with Coots, he’s a very smart player. We just had that chemistry going.”

It was a competitive year for the Hart Trophy, and while a case could have been made for Giroux winning MVP, he ended up finishing fourth in the voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils: 39 goals, 54 assists, 93 points

The Devils returned to the postseason for the first time in six years, thanks heavily in part to Hall carrying the team on his back during the second half. Fully comfortable in his new settings, the 26-year-old forward recorded points on a regular basis, with his play resulting in the franchise being able to tout its first Hart Trophy winner.

[Hall not expecting complacency from Devils]

A newfound partnership with the 2017 No. 1 overall pick helped and there was likely some motivation to continue sticking it to the Edmonton Oilers’ brass, who dealt him away in a surprise trade in 2016 — a decision that Hall said made him feel “slighted.”

“We added a lot more talent to our team and we became a team that really played fast and really played tenacious,” Hall said last week. “I think that my game meshed perfectly with the team and [I] found some really good chemistry with Nico [Hischier] and then from there, I don’t know if a 26-game point streak is ever going to happen again. It was just one of those things that happened. As far as being a successful player, a successful offensive player, I have no doubt that I can do that [this season] for the Devils. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 39 goals, 58 assists, 97 points

When you’re good friends with Sidney Crosby and spend your summers working out with one of the NHL’s best, you tend to pick up a thing or two. For MacKinnon, it was only a matter of time before he took the next step in his development following back-to-back 50-point seasons. With some better talent around him on a line with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, 2018-19 was his year.

It all paid off as MacKinnon finished second in the Hart voting behind Hall as he helped the Avalanche back into the postseason.

“Experience. Just being my fifth year in the league, I got more comfortable with myself and my game,” he said. “It was all mental. I might have gotten a little bit better with my physical tools but nothing too drastic for the jump ahead. It was more mental.”

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers: 31 goals, 44 assists, 75 points

The one constant for Trocheck for most of last season was Jonathan Huberdeau, who would score 27 goals. Spending a lot of time next to Huberdeau, Trocheck would take advantage of a bump in ice time and not pass up many opportunities to shoot en route to personal bests offensively.

The Pittsburgh native would also make good use of power play time, leading the team with 13 PPGs and 27 points with the man advantage.

“There was a lot of opportunity last year. I think a lot of it has to do with that,” Trocheck said. “The way the team was playing the first half of the year, I kind of had to take the onus on myself to take that extra step. And there’s a few of us, [Aleksander] Barkov, Huberdeau, guys like that, who stepped it up as well offensively. It was just a matter of clicking with each other, and I think there was a lot more chemistry.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Highlights from Eugene Melnyk’s bizarre Senators video

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
The Ottawa Senators want you to know they are going to be going through some changes. A lot of changes. Many, many, many changes. Coming off of a tumultuous 2017-18 season — both on and off the ice — the team is looking to head in a new and exciting direction starting this year. In an effort to help give their fans some sense of what that direction might be, the team released a six-minute video late Monday night featuring team owner Eugene Melnyk involved in what is supposed to look like a casual discussion with defenseman Mark Borowiecki about the state of the team.

It is … something. It is really, really something, and it seems to have done nothing but further enrage the loyal fans that are already disenfranchised with the team under Melnyk’s leadership (the old #Melnykout hashtag has already returned).

Let’s get to the highlights.

1. The owner isn’t wearing one of his team’s current jerseys 

Let’s start with nitpicking something and point out that Melnyk is very clearly wearing an older Reebok jersey instead of one of the current ones.

This is only noteworthy because the NHL’s jersey sponsorship is with Adidas (all of the jerseys hanging in the background are Adidas) and, well, given how big sponsorships and brands are in the business world of professional sports (and Melnynk references “sponsors” at least three different times in this video) it is at least a little odd to see the team owner not wearing one of the new, current jerseys.

Maybe this is his lucky jersey and he likes it?

2. “Right now we’re kind of in the dumpster.”

As for the message itself, the whole thing starts off with Borowiecki asking a simple question: “What’s the plan here?”

That is a totally reasonable question that everyone in Ottawa — including the players currently on the roster — should be asking.

In response, Melnyk gives a pretty honest assessment of where the franchise is before trying to paint a rosy picture of where it can go.

“I think what are fans are looking forward to, and what I’m looking forward to, is a season that is fresh and brand new. Something we can look forward to with young players coming in. I think we can gel them into a very very serious team. Much bigger than a lot of people I think believe,” said Melnyk.

“Right now we’re kind of in the dumpster. You know, everyone says ‘ah they are not going to do anything.’ I do not believe that. I think with character in the dressing room, and people working very, very hard we can accomplish more than a lot of people believe. When I signed up for an owner I really didn’t expect going through something like we did last year. It was a tough, tough year for us .. in the offices, on the ice, now we are starting off fresh. A lot of things have changed I think this year is going to become one of those watershed years for us.”

3. He is not going anywhere

One of the many controversies that surrounded the Senators’ organization in 2017-18 was Melnyk, on the day before the team’s outdoor game against the Montreal Canadiens, throwing around a relocation threat if things ever become desperate for him and the team financially in Ottawa. Now he wants you to know that neither he nor the team is going anywhere anytime soon.

“We’re going to give everything we’ve got. Some people are talking in town, ‘ah he may move the team.’ First thing’s first, is I am going to stick around here for a long, long time. I’m not going anywhere. Number two the franchise is not going anywhere. That’s like, totally solid. So everybody can focus, get rid of the noise. What you try to do is try to ensure you’ve got some veterans in the room. That’s what everybody kind of counts on to take these young players under their wing.”

Just a reminder, again, that Eugene Melnyk was the person that talked about the team potentially moving.

4. The Senators are not currently loaded with draft picks … at least not yet

At one point during the interview Melnyk refers to the core already in place and how they plan to supplement it with younger players.

“We’re going to build that with young prospects that are now coming through, and the picks,” says Melnyk. “We’re loaded up now with draft picks for the next four, five, six years.”

Are they?

Maybe this will change in the coming months (and Melnyk seems to unintentionally hint to this later, which we will get to shortly) but the Senators are not really loaded with picks. At least not more than any other team in the NHL.

  • Over the next three years the Senators have 22 draft picks, which would be a net gain of one draft pick over what every other team in the league starts off with (seven rounds per draft, one pick per round, seven picks per team).
  • The Senators’ first-and third-round picks in 2019 currently belong to the Colorado Avalanche as part of the Matt Duchene trade from early last season. That first-round pick may be the most valuable pick out of all of the Senators’ near future picks given 1) where the Senators may finish in the standings this season, and 2) the possibility of that pick turning into Jack Hughes.
  • The Senators do still have a third-round pick this year (originally belonging to the Pittsburgh Penguins) but it will most likely be significantly lower than what their own pick would have been.

To be fair, perhaps Melnyk knows what is going to happen in the coming weeks and months. This roster currently has a ton of upcoming free agents — Duchene, Mark Stone, and the best of the bunch, defenseman Erik Karlsson — and other veterans that could be sold off. It is possible, if not likely, that all of them will be playing for new teams before the end of this season. If they are, draft picks will almost certainly be a part of those returns.

But those trades still need to get made.

It also remains highly doubtful that they get a better pick in return than the pick they sent to Colorado.

So … yeah.

5. Expect a lot of new faces over the next two years

How many new faces? Let’s let the owner tell you what he sees happening.

“Well that’s what our rebuild is going to be. It is kind of a cliche term, but we take it seriously. I think this coming year we are going to have 10 out of the 22 players are going to be new, meaning they are either rookies, or they played maybe under 10 games last year. Then the following year it is going to go up to about 15 of the 22 … maybe 16. So that is a total turnover, so that is exactly what should be in a rebuild.”

Assuming that actually happens, that is a lot of change, and it also almost certainly spells the end of Stone, Duchene, and Karlsson in Ottawa, and probably a few other players under contract beyond this season (there are nine players on the roster under contract through at least 2019-20). It is also worth pointing out that a team with that many new, young players on the roster is almost certain to get steamrolled over the course of an 82-game regular season.

Finally, some words about being excited because of the energy the young players will bring to the organization.

“You get excited because they’re excited, it gets me excited, it gets all of our fans excited and our sponsors,” Melnyk says. “So it’s going to work out! I think we’re looking forward to a great, great coming year. I really think the fans are going to be supportive. We’ve got some great fans. These are great, great hockey fans, great sponsors. We just have to give them the hope that they know, that we know what we’re doing and that translates the team knowing what they’re doing and bring some wins together.”

Hey, full credit to the Senators for trying to get the message out that the team actually is rebuilding and trying to offer some insight into the plan, even if it isn’t necessarily great. There is something to be said for transparency, and some acknowledgement that a rebuild is on the way is a better approach than, say, whatever it is Montreal is doing by trading all of its best players and refusing to say the world “rebuild.”

On the other hand, you also could have just penned a letter like the Rangers did.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Bergevin makes best of tough situation; Rebuilding Humboldt Broncos

By Joey AlfieriSep 11, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin gets his share of criticism, but he managed to make the best of a difficult situation with Max Pacioretty. Bergevin was able to parlay his captain into a solid return. (Sportsnet)

• On the flip side, Yahoo’s Ryan Lambert argues that the only reason Bergevin was in such a difficult position was because he put himself there. He believes it’s time for the Canadiens to get themselves a new GM. (Yahoo)

• So, now that Pacioretty is a member of the Golden Knights, where does he fit it? Well, it looks like their second line is going to be pretty tough to stop. (Knights on Ice)

• Committing long term to captain Blake Wheeler shows just how series the Winnipeg Jets are about winning a Stanley Cup. (Featurd)

• Rebuilding the Humboldt Broncos is going to be the toughest job in hockey, but new head coach Nathan Oystrick. (The Star Phoenix)

• Tricia Wack lost her son, Stephen, to the Humboldt accident. Now, she’s speaking out to make sure that wearing seatbelts on coach busses should be mandatory. “My son Stephen was killed in the Broncos bus crash when he was launched from his seat upon impact, smashing the back of his head and breaking his neck. Envision for a moment, if you will, that being your child or loved one. Following the results of the investigation into the crash, we were shocked to learn that there were, in fact, lap seatbelts on that bus. Seatbelts left unworn were rendered useless.” (Toronto Sun)

• The Boston Bruins won’t have it easy this year. They’ll be competing for top spot in the Atlantic Division with Toronto and Tampa Bay, but netminder Tuukka Rask is up for the challenge. (The Hockey News)

Ilya Kovalchuk is thrilled to be part of the Los Angeles Kings. “I just loved our meeting. They did a great presentation. They explained to me exactly what they want from me, and I think I can give that to the team. Plus, we have a great core here, the guys know how to win. Great goaltending, so I think we’re one of the teams, one of the contenders, for sure.” (LA Kings Insider)

• Barry Trotz loves the fact that the Islanders will be playing some of their games at the Nassau Coliseum. He believes that that’s where the Isles should be playing and he thinks that’s where the fans want to be. (Sports Daily)

• Speaking of the Islanders, Luca Sbisa has decided to join the team on a professional tryout. (TSN)

• Take a look back at how the Washington Capitals have partied harder with the Stanley Cup than any other team has in previous years. (Deadspin)

• If you’re a fan of the Dallas Stars, here’s a guide to how you should respond when you’re forced to ride the “Tyler Seguin re-signing rollercoaster”. (Blackout Dallas)

• Even though Jimmy Vesey will never meet the expectations that were initially placed on his shoulders, he can still be a useful player for the Rangers. (Gotham SN)

• Good NHL teams find a way to weaponize their cap space and capital. “NHL to Seattle” explains how they manage to do that. (NHL to Seattle)

• Players like Brock Boeser don’t come around too often, but the Calgary Flames have quite a bit of young talent coming through their ranks. But which one of their youngsters can become their version of Boeser? Flames Nation provides some intriguing options. (Flames Nation)

• Puck Junk ranks every hockey card set from the 1992-93 season. There’s some pretty sweets cards on display in this post. (Puck Junk)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights sign Max Pacioretty to four-year, $28 million extension

By Adam GretzSep 10, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights wasted no time in getting their newest player signed to a long-term contract extension.

Less than 14 hours after acquiring Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens late Sunday night, the Golden Knights announced on Monday afternoon that they have signed the winger to a four-year contract extension that will pay him $28 million. That comes out to a salary cap hit of $7 million per season.

That new contract will kick in at the start of the 2019-20 season, meaning that combined with the final year of his current contract (which will pay him $4.5 million this season) the Golden Knights will have Pacioretty under team control for the next five years through his age 34 season.

[Related: Pacioretty saga ends with trade to Vegas]

For Pacioretty, it is obviously a pretty significant raise and nearly doubles his previous annual salary. He has been one of the biggest bargains in the NHL over the past five years, scoring goals at an elite rate while being paid a fraction of what his peers have made.

Living in Nevada as opposed to Montreal will also be a boost to his bottom line.

From the Golden Knights perspective, it is a pretty significant investment financially but they still have plenty of salary cap space (both this season and in the future) and managed to keep the term of the contract to a fairly reasonable four years. Given that Pacioretty is turning 30 this November there would have been a long-term risk to go much longer than that. General manager George McPhee has signed a handful of veteran players to long-term contracts over the past year, but has done a nice job not going too long on the term with any of them. Starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (age 33) received a three-year contract extension over the summer, while veteran center Paul Stastny (age 32) was also signed to a three-year deal in free agency. The longest he has gone on term with any player has been the six-year contract he signed Jonathan Marchessault (age 27) to last season.

With Pacioretty now signed beyond this season, Vegas already has 14 players under contract for the 2019-10 season (including David Clarkson, who will forever be destined for the Long-Term Injured List) for only $56 million against the cap. Under the cap number for this season that would mean more than $23 million in salary cap space. Vegas still has more than $9 million in salary cap space for this upcoming season. All of this means they could still be players for another big score from outside the organization (like, say, a certain defenseman currently playing in Ottawa) if they really wanted to.

Even though Pacioretty is coming off of a down year there are plenty of reasons (which we looked at here) to believe Pacioretty can bounce back and once again be one of the league’s top goal-scorers.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.