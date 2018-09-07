Getty Images

Canadiens have wasted Max Pacioretty

By Adam GretzSep 7, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Barring an unforeseen change in the coming weeks, it seems obvious that Max Pacioretty‘s time with the Montreal Canadiens is coming to an end. The organization has seemed hell-bent on trading him for months, his agent says there has been no contract offer as he enters the final year of his current deal, and earlier this week it was reported that he will not be negotiating a new contract once the 2018-19 season begins in an effort to avoid any additional distractions. The only reasonable conclusion that a reasonable person should reach given all of those circumstances is that Pacioretty’s remaining time with the team should be measured in months or weeks (if not days) as the team seems ready to embark on what could be another non-playoff season (this would be the third in four years).

Whenever and however his time with the Canadiens comes to an end, it will be a sad end to a sad story that has seen one of the NHL’s most prominent teams — even if in name only, and not actual results — waste and squander what should have been a franchise-changing gift from the gods.

Pacioretty isn’t a superstar on the level of a Crosby, Ovechkin, or McDavid; he’s not that kind of generational talent. But what he has been over the past seven years is one of the league’s top goal-scorers and a true front-line winger that has been playing on a laughably below market value contract. This is the type of gift that a smart team should have been able to exploit and capitalize on when it comes to building a contender. One of the most valuable commodities in a salary capped NHL is a young, front-line player on an entry-level contract because they are giving their team the most bang for the buck. You’re getting top-level production for a fraction of its true market cost which, in theory, should allow that team to load up elsewhere on the roster.

Pacioretty hasn’t played on an entry-level deal since the 2010-11 season, but ever since then he has still given the Canadiens all-star level production at what has mostly been second-or third-line price in recent years.

At the conclusion of the 2010-11 season, Pacioretty, still relatively unproven, inked a two-year bridge deal that paid him $1.625 million per season. In the first year of that contract he offensive breakout with 33 goals, prompting them to sign him to a six-year, $27 million contract.

It has proven to be a disastrous deal for Pacioretty financially because he has outperformed it from the minute he put pen to paper. Meanwhile, it has been a financial godsend for the Canadiens when it comes to the production they have received for the price they are paying.

Pacioretty’s 206 goals since the start of the 2011-12 season are the ninth most in the NHL during that stretch (even with his down year this past season that saw him score just 17 goals in 64 games), and it is almost comical to look at how little he has been paid compared to the other top goal-scorers in the league during that stretch.

Here, we see the top-10 goal scorers over that stretch and how much they have made to this point.

Shortly after Pacioretty’s agent, Allen Walsh, took to Twitter a little more than a week ago to proclaim his client’s love of Montreal and desire to remain with the team, one of his former Montreal teammates, Lars Eller, also Tweeted his support for Pacioretty with a pretty accurate assessment of the situation.

Wrote Eller in two separate Tweets: “As a friend, I hope Max Pacioretty’s situation is resolved soon. He has shouldered one of the toughest jobs in hockey wearing the C for the CH, taking responsibility and blame for things beyond his control. At the same time being one of the top goal scorers in the game. He is as committed and cares as much as anyone I’ve ever played with. Any team would be lucky to have him.”

There is a lot of truth here, especially as it relates to the job of being the Canadiens’ captain and shouldering blame when things go wrong. If Pacioretty goes seven or eight games without scoring a goal it’s like the whole place goes insane and everything that is going wrong is his fault. But it is truly remarkable how much responsibility Pacioretty has had to take when it comes to carrying the Canadiens’ offense, and how much of it has run through him.

Here is an organization that has had — and this fact can not be stated enough times — one of the best goal scorers in the NHL playing for a fraction of what his peers at the top of the league are making, while also typically spending fairly close to the salary cap. This should have been a massive advantage when it comes to building a team around him. Despite that, the Canadiens never found a true No. 1 center to play alongside him. Outside of one year of Alexander Radulov, they never really managed to bring in another top-line offensive talent that could be a suitable running mate at the top of the lineup. They also developed a habit of trading skill for grit and toughness by shipping out the likes of P.K. Subban, Lars Eller, and most recently, Alex Galcheyuk.

The result has been a team that, independent of Pacioretty, has consistently been a dull, boring and — at best — mediocre offensive hockey team.

Take another look at that list of players up above. Eight of them (Ovechkin, Stamkos, Tavares, Seguin, Malkin, Benn, Kane, and Marchand) have played on teams that have been among the 10 highest scoring teams in the league since the start of the 2011-12 season, including all of the top-six.

Pavelski’s Sharks are 12th during that stretch.

Where do the Canadiens reside? In the bottom-10 at 21st.

It’s almost organizational malpractice to have an elite goal scorer, at that bargain price, and still manage to build such a bad offensive team around him while relying on him to do all of the heavy lifting. Since the start of the 2011-12 season Pacioretty has scored nearly 15 percent of the Canadiens’ goals (14.5 to be exact). Among the top-10 goal-scorers during that stretch only Ovechkin (19 percent) has scored a higher percentage of his team’s goals, while Tavares, Pavelski, and Stamkos are the only other ones in that group over 14 percent.

This stunning lack of offense around him has resulted in the Canadiens simply … not winning. Over the past seven years the Canadiens have won just three playoff series during Pacioretty’s peak years. The only top-10 goal-scorers during that stretch that have been a member of teams that have won fewer are Benn and Tavares.

Seven of them have played in at least one Stanley Cup Final during that stretch.

At this point it’s almost like picking at low-hanging fruit to continue being critical of the Canadiens’ current front office and its roster decisions. They have been bad. But as long as the tree keeps providing you the fruit, you almost have no choice but to keep picking at it. The way the Canadiens have treated — and squandered — Pacioretty’s career might be one of their biggest disappointments over the past decade.

They should have been able to do more for him. And they didn’t.

Tavares hopes for ‘positive’ reception when Maple Leafs visit Isles

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
CHICAGO — For the first time in his NHL career, John Tavares will enter training camp on a new team. The July 1 free agency decision was the biggest news to come out of the summer and while the Toronto Maple Leafs’ acquisition puts them in a position to make a Stanley Cup run, it left a void in the roster of his old team that will be very tough to fill.

Choosing a team wasn’t the only big decision Tavares made this summer as the 27-year-old forward also got married. But now as training camp approaches, he’s feeling settled with his new city and new team.

“It’s what you came here for and that’s to play the game and get the competitive juices flowing and get on the ice and get into the grind of the season, which is what you play for, which is what you prepare for,” Tavares told Pro Hockey Talk during the NHL Player Media Tour on Friday. “I’m just looking forward to that now.”

The Maple Leafs organization has been slowly building the team to be a perennial contender and has taken big strides since drafting Auston Matthews No. 1 overall in 2016. But regular season success has ended with two first-round exits, including last spring against the Boston Bruins after a 105-point year.

So is Tavares the final piece of a Cup puzzle?

“I think he’s definitely a piece you add, and you look at a team that’s got a lot of depth, that has all the tools to win,” said Matthews. “But unless you put all those tools together, play as a team, come playoff time that’s the most important part.”

Return to New York

Two dates on the Maple Leafs schedule are of interest to Tavares: Feb. 28 and April 1. Those two nights he’ll visit his old team, with the second meeting taking place at the renovated Nassau Coliseum, where he began his NHL career. Once his decision was official, there was a very heavy negative reaction from Islanders fans, many feeling betrayed. Social media saw plenty of burning jersey videos and that could lead to an interesting reception when he arrives back in New York.

Tavares isn’t sure what the reaction will be, but he’s hoping the fan base understands how much they meant to him during his nine seasons with the Islanders.

“I didn’t think everyone was going to love [the decision],” he said. “At the end of the day I did what I felt was best for myself and what I thought was right for me. As I tried to express in my [Players’ Tribune] letter back to a lot of Islander fans and the community and the organization there, was really how much they helped me grow up and be the player and person I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am now without that and how much I appreciated the support I got from the community and the Islander fan base and how well the organization treated me and how much fun I had there over the years.

“I wish I was able to do a better job and lead the team to more success. It’s something I’ll always have to look back on and wish I could have done more and did a better job leading the team. But we’ll see what happens. I hope it’s positive because I know the positive impact they all made on me.”

Taylor Hall not expecting complacency from Devils after playoff return

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
CHICAGO — We see it often in sports. A team has a successful season and enters the next year believing the same magic will happen again. One team that will be interesting to watch during the 2018-19 NHL season is the New Jersey Devils. After making a 27-point jump in the standings, they reached the postseason for the first time since 2012.

General manager Ray Shero made few changes to his roster, but they will get a healthy Cory Schneider back in net after Keith Kinkaid helped vault the Devils into playoff contention while the No. 1 was out injured. 

After a taste of the playoffs, Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall is eager to get going again and is confident that last season wasn’t a fluke.

“It’s easy to get complacent with us making the playoffs last year, but I don’t really see that with our group,” Hall told Pro Hockey Talk during the NHL Player Media Tour on Thursday. “We have a really hard-working group of guys and a lot of guys that are still playing for a lot — whether that’s contracts and their future and everything like that. I’m looking forward to seeing if our young guys can take a step and really lead our team. If we can stay healthy, that’s probably the biggest thing for every team in the league, is just staying healthy — if we can do that we’ll be fine.”

In his third season behind the Devils’ bench head coach John Hynes pushed the right buttons and got help from Hall’s MVP play to get his team to the postseason. The additions of Marcus Johansson, Sami Vatanen, Brian Boyle and 2017 No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier were the ingredients that meshed well with the coach’s system and resulted in a winning season.

Hall credits his career year to his relationship with Hynes.

“I think he’s a guy that gets a lot from me, personally. He knows how to motivate me and knows what to say and what not to say,” he said. “For our group, he did a great job for us last year. It wasn’t just in the games coaching, it was off the ice, dictating how hard our practices were, how often we practiced, his messages to the team, how he wanted us to play. I think that really culminated into us having a successful season. He’s a coach that I have a great relationship with and I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

As the Devils surged up the Metropolitan Division standings, Hall went on an offensive tear, ripping off a 26-game point streak, something he believes may not happen again. He would finish with 39 goals and 93 points, both career highs, and become the first player in franchise history to win the Hart Trophy.

Like the Devils as team, Hall is confident he can remain at the level he reached last season.

“As far as being as successful player, a successful offensive player, I have no doubt that I can do that again this season for the Devils and I’m excited to see what happens,” he said.

Eric Staal eager to stay with Wild, ready for Central Division battle

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
CHICAGO — There’s a new boss in Minnesota and general manager Paul Fenton is taking his time reshaping the Wild roster. While Zach Parise may have expected more changes to happen over the summer, Eric Staal understands why the off-season was spent with extensions and adding depth.

“I guess you’re always thinking there could be, but also at the same time I think it’s difficult for a new guy to come in when he’s invested in another team for a number of years,” Staal told Pro Hockey Talk during the NHL Player Media Tour on Thursday. “He’ll need to really feel out what we have and what certain guys are. So I guess at the same time it’s not that surprising because I’m sure he wants to get his hands in there a little bit more with our group and see where we’re at, especially the start of the year. We’ll see what happens.”

Despite reaching 100 points in three of the last four seasons, the Wild have been bounced from the playoffs in the first round three straight springs. Pieces have been added over the years but owner Craig Leipold’s goal of winning a Stanley Cup after handing Parise and Ryan Suter those massive contracts in 2012 has yet to be realized. 

Last season the Wild dealt with numerous injuries that sidelined Parise for nearly half the season, as well as Jared Spurgeon, Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle for a while. On top of that, Suter underwent season-ending ankle surgery just before the playoffs in April.

In the postseason they were bounced by the Winnipeg Jets in five games after nearly making it a series following a Game 3 victory. But Connor Hellebuyck‘s back-to-back shutouts closed out the series and sent the Wild into another early summer.

“The first round against Winnipeg had moments in it where we’re hoping it was going to tilt in our favor and our direction, but ultimately just didnt have enough to be able to get enough winners,” Staal said. “Obviously missing Ryan was huge. He’s our best defenseman and a player that we definitely missed.”

What can be better this season, putting aside all the injury issues?

“We’ve got younger guys that will take another step forward and grab larger roles this coming season,” said Staal. “Again, another tough year with some great teams in our division and we’re going to have to be very good to make sure we’re there at the end of the year.”

For his part, Staal didn’t miss a game and had his best offensive year in nearly a decade. His 42 goals were tied for fourth in the NHL and his 76 points were his highest since the 2010-11 season while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Staal, who will be 34 in October, has found the fountain of youth since signing in Minnesota in 2016. He’s scored 70 goals over the last two seasons, and as he enters the final year of his contract he’d be happy to stay with the Wild. 

Fenton was hired in May and Staal understands that the new GM has been a bit busy examining his new team and figuring out plans for the future, while also re-signing key pieces like Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba. Extension talks will come at some point.

“We had some kind of conversation as far as we’ll kind of approach it here once we get rolling in the season and go from there,” Staal said. “I’d like to [stay]. I like it. Minnesota’s been a great fit for me and I enjoy playing there, but that isn’t a secret. But those are things that we’ll discuss and figure out as we move forward in the next couple of months.”

What will Tyler Seguin’s next contract look like?

By Joey AlfieriSep 7, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
If you’re a Dallas Stars fan, you probably loved reading yesterday’s story about how the team and Tyler Seguin have begun talking about a contract extension. Just a few weeks ago, Seguin expressed his disappointment in the fact that the two sides weren’t really negotiating. That doesn’t sound like it’s an issue anymore. But how long and how expensive should his next contract be?

Seguin is entering the final year of a contract that pays him $5.75 million. It’s pretty clear that he’s going to make way more than that when he puts pen to paper this time around.

Since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season when he was still a member of the Boston Bruins, the 26-year-old has been lighting it up. In his first year with the Stars, he accumulated a career-high 84 points. He hasn’t been able to match those numbers since, but he’s put up better points-per-game totals in two of the last four years. Over the last five seasons, he’s scored 84, 77, 73, 72 and 78 points. Impressive numbers.

Let’s see how those numbers stack up with the other top players in the league:

He’s played in 387 games for the Stars since the start of 2013-14. During that stretch, Seguin has managed to pick up 173 goals and 384 points (that’s 0.99 points-per-game). How many players across the league have scored more than 384 points in the exact same time frame? Only Five. Sidney Crosby (451), Patrick Kane (404), Jamie Benn (403), Alex Ovechkin (387) and Claude Giroux (386). Of those five players, only Crosby, Kane and Benn have a better points-per-game. And yes, Connor McDavid doesn’t factor into the equation because he’s only been in the NHL for three seasons, but you get the point. Seguin’s been outstanding when it comes to producing offensively.

Seguin ran into some injury trouble a couple of years ago (he missed 21 games over two seasons), but he’s played 82 games in each of the last two seasons and he also averaged a career-high 20:55 of ice time in 2017-18. That doesn’t seem like a player that’s breaking down.

Even though he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to leave Dallas, GM Jim Nill will still have to present his forward with a significant long-term commitment in the near future if he doesn’t want Seguin to test the free-agent market. The Stars are the only team that can offer him an eight-year deal, so if they want to keep him you’d think they’d have to do that. But when it comes to a specific dollar amount, contracts for Sidney Crosby, Claude Giroux and Alex Ovechkin are a little outdated because they were signed so long ago.

Benn, who signed his new deal with the Stars in 2016, is earning $9.5 million per season. You’d like to think that Seguin will get a similar number. Paying two players that kind of money isn’t going to be easy to manage on the cap, but being forced to pay a pair of quality players is a classy problem.

In the end, don’t be surprised if Seguin breaks the $80 million barrier. An eight-year deal with an AAV of $10.5 million (a la Patrick Kane in Chicago) seems to be a realistic possibility for the potential unrestricted free agent. If he goes to market, he might be able to get more than the $11 million per year salary the Leafs paid to get John Tavares.

