Flames sign defenseman Noah Hanifin to 6-year deal

Aug 31, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Noah Hanifin to a six-year, $29.7 million contract Thursday.

The 21-year-old Hanifin had 10 goals and 22 assists in 79 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He joined the Flames along with forward Elias Lindholm in a June 23 deal that sent defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Adam Fox and forward Micheal Ferland to Carolina.

Hanifin had 18 goals and 65 assists in 239 games in three seasons with Carolina. He was drafted fifth overall by the Hurricanes in 2015 after one season at Boston College.

Aug 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT


Three questions facing Washington Capitals

Aug 30, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals.

1. How bad will the Stanley Cup hangover be?

Look, it’s probably silly to ask if there will be a hangover at all. I mean, have you seen what Alex Ovechkin‘s been up to?

Я очень рад что привёз кубок Стэнли домой, в Москву, где его увидели тысячи людей на Воробьёвых горах, а так же мои близкие друзья, родные и самое главное моя семья! Хочу сказать огромное спасибо нашим незаменимым организаторам @svadberry @anna_gorod @goroddimka , всё было как всегда на высшем уровне, эти два вечера были не забываемы!!! Отдельное спасибо @renat_agzamov за совершенно уникальный торт! You r the best💪🏻И конечно же спасибо всем, кто был рядом в эти дни❤️… @orlov_09 @kuzy092 мужики мы чемпионы!!!! Thanks to all my team @capitals for the greatest time ever!!!✌🏻❤️

A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on

After winning the Presidents’ Trophy for two straight seasons, the Capitals slipped a bit (by their regular-season standards) in “only” winning a division title. In hindsight, that was far from a setback – what with the whole “winning it all” thing – but perhaps it was a sign that Washington may no longer run roughshod over the regular season?

Again, it’s not the end of the world. Washington won its long-awaited Stanley Cup without home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, after all. Still, a slow start could make some dominoes fall in a negative way.

[Looking back at 2017-18 | Building off a breakthrough | Under Pressure]

New head coach Todd Reirden indicated that he’ll try to spare the Capitals in different ways as they try to repeat, but such measures could be sidetracked if a groggy start pushes Washington to the bubble.

A bad hangover might rob Washington of the underrated luxury of rest and/or make the path to repeat that much more treacherous.

Such thoughts bring us to another variable could factor into the Capitals’ chances of building a cushion:

2. Was Braden Holtby‘s tough regular season just an anomaly?

Fatigue was one of the concerns for workhorse goalie Braden Holtby, much like it seemed to be for Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. Perhaps opening up about those challenges will keep the issue from cropping up again?

It’s a nice thought, and Holtby’s strong postseason silenced his critics, but goalies are an unpredictable lot, so who knows what kind of season he’ll experience? After all, Holtby seemed like as close to a guarantee of being elite (his previous three seasons featured a save percentage of .922 or higher, despite a Brodeurian workload), yet he suffered through a .907 save percentage in 2017-18.

Again, Holtby was dazzling during that championship run, underscoring the notion that he probably deserves more consideration as the flat-out best goalie in the NHL.

While his odds for success are high, there are some potential stumbling blocks.

With Philipp Grubauer out of town, the Capitals face more uncertainty behind Holtby. How much might this team stumble if Holtby gets hurt or merely struggles to stop pucks? Will Pheonix Copley or someone else be able to hold down the fort or will the Caps need to roll the dice any time they turn to a backup?

The Capitals have more questions in net than they did coming into last season.

3. Will the veterans lose a step?

Washington’s core players are entering that window where every season is a battle with Father Time.

That’s not to say that the Capitals need to worry about the aging curve to the same degree as, say, the Ducks or Sharks. Still, declines can be pretty sharp at times in professional sports, and the Capitals boast a few candidates who could slip (even if just by small measures).

Alex Ovechkin is 32, and he’s already played in 1,003 regular-season games. Nicklas Backstrom is 30, while both T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen are 31. Even Lars Eller is 29.

Washington features some guys in the meat of their primes (Evgeny Kuznetsov is flying high and only 26), not to mention promising young players who might get more looks under Todd Reirden, particularly Andre Burakovsky and Jakub Vrana.

It’s not necessarily a question of if the Capitals will be any good. Instead, the worry is that they might lose enough steps to fall behind the NHL’s best. It didn’t happen last season – clearly – but the Capitals face some real questions as they hope to repeat.



Under Pressure: Todd Reirden

Aug 30, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals.

Barry Switzer deserved better.

You won’t hear that take often, certainly not on a hockey site. But that’s my take: people often act like the Dallas Cowboys winning a Super Bowl post-Jimmy Johnson was a given, to the point that Johnson had to shake off claims that “Switzer owed him his ring.” Such reactions dismiss how difficult it is to win at a high level, particularly when you carry the mantle of heavy favorites.

Once everything is said and done, new Capitals head coach Todd Reirden might feel Switzer’s pain.

[Looking back at 2017-18 | Building off a breakthrough | Three questions]

Even out of the specific context, Reirden would be under serious pressure. After all, the 47-year-old is receiving his first opportunity to be an NHL head coach after a long climb, including several years as an assistant between gigs with Washington and Pittsburgh.

Taking over for a team with aspirations to contend would already be a challenge on top of that, but he’s also responsible for the encore after the Capitals won their long-awaited first Stanley Cup. As The AP’s Stephen Whyno noted, Reirden is just the fourth new coach to take over a reigning champion over the last 30 years.

Colin Campbell was one of those other three coaches, as he inherited the New York Rangers after Mike Keenan’s historic (and tumultuous run).

“You can only tie. You can’t do better,” Campbell said. “Tying’s pretty good. You have to win a Cup just tie your performance from a year before.”

Whyno collected the advice three other coaches (Campbell, along with Dave Lewis and Scotty Bowman) gave to Reirden, which came down to being himself but also managing the transition from being an assistant/associate to head coach. That could be an underrated challenge, especially if an assistant and head coach previously created a “good cop/bad cop” dynamic. What happens if a more nurturing presence must now bring the hammer down?

Reirden said the right things about finally getting his head coaching shot, but it’s most interesting to note how he’ll aim for systemic changes, and how he’ll approach different personalities.

“I think one of my strengths as an assistant is I’ve been able to have a strong pulse of when the players need time away, when they need to be pushed harder,” Reirden said recently, via NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti. “In terms of those type of things, with it being a longer [Stanley Cup Playoff] run (last season), it’s important to have a strong pulse on your team and your leadership group in particular and know when to push and when to pull back a little bit in terms of where we’re at energy-wise. Those are things that I’ve already made adjustments to (in) our overall schedule that’s planned out, with travel situations or different things we can do to make sure we’re fresh to be able to give ourselves every chance we can to repeat.”

That sounds promising, and it’s plausible that Reirden may actually end up being a better fit for the Capitals. The painful possibility, though, is that he could very well do a great job and still get bashed if Washington’s results aren’t there. Winning a Stanley Cup – not to mention racking up Presidents’ Trophies before that title – sets the bar very high.

There are a number of scenarios where bad results could be out of Reirden’s hands:

  • He simply might not be a tactician at Trotz’s level: Trotz has his critics – Reirden may have more trust in skilled, young players, for example – but few would doubt his defensive schemes. Could there be a drop-off from Trotz to Reirden? It’s possible even if Reirden is still strong in that area.
  • Luck going the other way: One factor that slips under the radar is that the Capitals were weirdly healthy during Trotz’s years. It’s gotten to the point where it’s bordering on spooky.

Honestly, that might be the thing people should have harped on during Washington’s letdowns: they rarely dealt with key losses like other teams did. Their bitter rivals in Pittsburgh won a Stanley Cup with Kris Letang on the shelf, yet they’ve also been hobbled by serious issues to virtually all of their key players, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Maybe the Capitals’ staff can continue to work under-the-radar miracles, paralleling the Phoenix Suns’ glory days. Such a run of health might also have as much to do with luck as anything else, though, and Reirden could end up footing the bill.

  • Aging curve: The Capitals’ health luck has been remarkable, in part, because of the sheer mileage on their best players. Between international play and regular trips to the playoffs – disappointing or not – Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and other key Caps have played a lot of hockey.

The older a player is, the greater injury risks tend to come along, strengthening the worries about health above. Even if trainers get that under control, you wonder if Father Time might come knocking as early as 2018-19.

The Capitals aren’t ancient, but if a series of moderate declines hit at the same time, it could really sting. Ovechkin is 32, and has played in 139 more regular-season games than his rival Crosby (1,003 to 864), even though both took the league by storm during the same 2005-06 season. Nicklas Backstrom is 30, T.J. Oshie is 31, and Matt Niskanen was showing signs of decline and is 31.

Again, these guys wouldn’t make the same pop culture references as Joe Thornton or Jaromir Jagr, but they’re already liable to start the season with a Stanley Cup hangover. (Ovechkin’s summer might be one big hangover, really.) It could be a tough regular season if they lose a few steps, particularly if they try to save some energy for the postseason.

Some people will be fair to Reirden if 2018-19 is bumpy. All it takes is a few impulsive (and probably unfair) hot takes to start to turn up the temperature, though.

  • Some losses: The Capitals navigated the off-season reasonably well, aside from the occasional debatable decision like Tom Wilson‘s new contract. Time will tell if it was right to pay big to keep John Carlson, but Reirden has to be relieved to have him to start.

That doesn’t mean that the Capitals kept the whole band together, and some subtractions could make life tougher for Reirden.

There’s at least some reason to worry that Braden Holtby might have another tough regular season, as Philipp Grubauer is no longer there to pick up the slack.

So, there are “be careful what you wish for” elements to Reirden getting a promotion to the head coaching gig.

As Campbell said, it’s not like he can really “top” what the Capitals did last year. It’s probably unfair to expect Reirden to duplicate those results – after all, this Stanley Cup run probably surprised more than a few Capitals executives and fans – but plenty of people will demand as much, anyway.



Pacioretty’s agent blasts Canadiens as fiasco drags on

Aug 30, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
5 Comments

Considering Marc Bergevin’s recent history as … whatever the opposite of a trade wizard is, many might view a lack of a Max Pacioretty trade as a good thing for the Montreal Canadiens. Then again, maybe not.

The Habs have looked foolish plenty of times before in handling trade rumors and the fallout from trades, whether it was P.K. Subban roasting them or on-ice results roasting them over and over again.

Pacioretty’s golf tournament recently took place, and even that created more than a few headaches. Bask in this awkwardness:

Things haven’t really gotten better from there. For one thing, Pacioretty acknowledged that there haven’t been negotiations regarding a contract extension, while the Montreal Gazette recently noted that drama surrounding an alleged failed trade between the Habs and Los Angeles Kings during draft weekend boiled over once again.

What a mess, right? Well, the hits keep coming.

Pacioretty’s agent Allan Walsh – who replaced Pat Brisson following that failed Kings trade, by the way – took to Twitter to rip on the Canadiens for their latest attempt at damage control.

First, Walsh made it clear that Pacioretty wants to stay in Montreal, but hasn’t received an offer:

Next, he bashed the Canadiens for supposedly leaking details to, essentially, make Pacioretty look like the bad guy.

Good grief.

Ultimately, the Pacioretty situation is a difficult one, yet this is a scenario that Montreal’s only made worse thanks to their attempts to paint themselves as the good guys.

It brings us to a burning – and difficult – question: what should the Canadiens do with Pacioretty?

There are some arguments that could be made for keeping the American winger to at least begin the 2018-19 season. For one thing, Pacioretty struggled with poor luck on a bad team last season, two things that might improve this time around. A rising Pacioretty could bump up his trade value, not to mention his own earning potential. Maybe there’d be a silver lining to him extending his stay in Montreal?

(The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin wrote in favor of the Canadiens keeping him around until the trade deadline, arguing that a new set of suitors could come knocking.)

Let’s not kid ourselves. Bergevin would be outrageous not to worry about his job security, and “losing” a Pacioretty trade could be the last straw for Montreal owner Geoff Molson, who’s already shown arguably excessive restraint as Bergevin blunders key move after key move.

Comments like Walsh’s tweets can only cause more indigestion, and if it’s true that the Canadiens have no interest in extending Pacioretty, might it be better just to move on?

Some recent examples show the difficult tug-o-war that might be going on in Bergevin’s brain.

The Matt Duchene trade: This might be a beacon of hope for Bergevin.

Remember how grim things were for Duchene and the Avalanche last training camp? Perhaps this meme will jog your memory.

Well, Avalanche GM Joe Sakic looks a lot wiser today than he did heading into last year’s training camp.

Sakic waded through all the snark and second-guessing, ultimately orchestrating a brilliant three-team trade to land maximum value for Duchene. Public perception regarding Sakic’s work has essentially flipped on its head thanks to Colorado’s remarkable playoff run and that truly fantastic, against-all-odds trade win.

Maybe Bergevin could work similar magic?

The Mike HoffmanErik Karlsson nightmare: Of course, it’s tough to put Bergevin in a class of clever GMs when he’s made so many unforced errors in Montreal, and there’s a cautionary tale that would argue that things could get even worse if the waiting game continues.

Plenty of people expected the Ottawa Senators to move Hoffman and/or Karlsson during the trade deadline. GM Pierre Dorion instead balked, hoping to extract maximum value. Oops.

Maybe the offers were mediocre, but when the off-ice drama surfaced between Hoffman and Karlsson, Ottawa forced themselves into a terrible deal for Hoffman.

Time will tell regarding the Karlsson takeaway, yet things aren’t exactly looking optimistic in Ottawa.

It says a lot about the poor work of Dorion and Bergevin that the Senators and Canadiens fall at the bottom of this fan confidence survey by The Athletic’s  Dom Luszczyszyn (sub required). It’s reasonable to fear that the putrid parallels might continue if the Pacioretty nightmare lingers.

***

There’s a Goldilocks element to getting a Pacioretty trade right, or at least as right as the circumstances allow.

Bergevin risks the too-hot approach of trading him immediately, only to miss out on optimum value. There’s also the too-cold scenario, where Montreal waits until Pacioretty’s suitors only provide bargain-basement offers. This only escalates if people believe that Bergevin’s situation is even more desperate. (Say, if Montreal suffers another lousy season, and things don’t go so well for Patches.)

Can Bergevin find a trade that is “just right?”

It won’t be easy, but it also could happen. Still, things sure are getting sour, and “winning” the PR battle might not be so simple.

