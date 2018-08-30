The Canadian Press

PHT Morning Skate: The John Tavares Effect; Connolly says no to White House visit

By Scott BilleckAug 30, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Yesterday, we shared a story on how Fortnite is becoming the enemy in the NHL. Here’s how the players see the uber-popular video game. (Sportsnet)

• Who is Sergei Shumakov, you ask? Why, today is your lucky day. (The Hockey News)

• The John Tavares Effect. Is it real? We’re about to find out. (The National Post)

• A take on why the Montreal Canadiens should hold onto Max Pacioretty until the trade deadline. (The Hockey News)

• Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk will honor the 58 killed in last October’s shooting in Las Vegas on his new mask. (NHL.com)

• Here’s a story on the 1976 Vancouver Canucks, perhaps the NHL’s most mediocre team. Ever. (Sportsnet)

• Washington Capitals forward Brett Connolly won’t be heading to the White House. (Washington Post)

• Matt Stajan set for a new chapter in Germany. (Calgary Sun)

• Sportsnet’s Top 100 countdown continues with No. 30 to No. 11. (Sportsnet)

• Seattle is gearing up to pitch the NHL for a new team. (The Score)

Wayne Simmonds on contract extension talks between himself and the Flyers: “It is what it is.” (TSN.ca)

• The referee combine. (NHL.com)

Tom Wilson is working with the NHL’s player safety department to help keep his skates on the ice this season. (The Sporting News)

• The New York Rangers and the overvaluation of depth in the NHL. (Blue Line Station)

• A very early look at who could potentially be the best trade deadline acquisitions next year. (Pensburgh)



It’s Washington Capitals day at PHT

By Scott BilleckAug 30, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals.

2017-18
49-26-7, 105 pts. (1st in the Metropolitan Division, 3rd in the Eastern Conference)
Playoffs: Won the Stanley Cup in five games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

IN
Nic Dowd
Brooks Oprik (technically)

OUT
Alex Chaisson
Jay Beagle
Anthony Peluso
Tyler Graovac
Jakub Jerabek
Philipp Grubauer

RE-SIGNED
Tom Wilson
John Carlson
Travis Boyd
Devante Smith-Pelly
Michal Kempny
Madison Bowey

– – –

Stanley Cup champions.

Alex Ovechkin and others diving into the Georgetown fountain.

Two things that will never be forgotten in the nation’s capital.

In reality, it’s the first one that will be etched in history forever. The Capitals, a team that had always come up short, always underperformed when they needed their best performance, finally broke through, sent all their demons back to where they came from and hoisted Lord Stanley in June.

And it true Capitals form, none of it came easy.

From dropping the first two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets to losing three straight after taking a 2-0 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Capitals had to work for the Cup.

Beating Pittsburgh in the second round was historical. Not since 1994 had the team bested the Penguins in the playoffs, and they’d been plagued by the Penguins ever since, including the previous two seasons where they were stopped in their tracks by Crosby and Co. in the second round.

Furthermore, the window appeared to be closed on the Capitals. They had won the Presidents’ Trophy two years running, but couldn’t figure it out when it mattered most. Their roster also appeared to be dealt a serious blow with key departures during last offseason, including Marcus Johansson, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt.

They still had their core, but good cores need good complements and Washington lost several.

The team endured Braden Holtby losing his starting job for a time late in the season, only to regain it in Game 3 against the Blue Jackets and never look back. Holtby appeared to be his elite self, especially in the final two games to close out the series against the Lightning, where he posted back-to-back shutouts against the regular season’s most potent offense.

In the Cup Final, Holtby bounced back from allowing five goals in Game 1 to post four straight wins and a .938 save percentage during that span.

The Caps simply trudged along, taking every bump in stride and never wavering too far off course.

Ovi scored 49 to capture his one-millionth Rocket Richard Trophy and Evgeni Kuznetsov rebounded from his 59-point season (which followed a breakout campaign with 77 in 2015-16) to post career bests in both goals (27) and points (83). Kuznetsov’s form carried over into the playoffs where he paced the league with 32 points. Ovechkin finished second in scoring and first in goals with 15 and Nicklas Backstrom rounded out the top-three point producers.

There’s been a lot of partying this summer, nothing foreign to a team that’s won hockey’s greatest prize.

Keeping John Carlson is the most important thing the Capitals have done this offseason.

Signing Tom Wilson to a lengthy extension worthy many millions of dollars is the most controversial decision they’ve made.

Not re-signing head coach Barry Trotz might be their biggest mistake. Assistant coach Todd Reirden takes over the reins while Trotz will be the bench boss in Long Island.

The Caps head into next season with much of the same team intact and a belief now that they can overcome anything. We know they’re going to score goals. We know their power play is going to be elite. A bounce-back regular season from Holtby should keep the Caps at the top of the Metropolitan once again.

A conversation involving the Caps and the Stanley Cup used to elicit laughter. Now, it emits chatter of a repeat.

How times have changed.

Prospect Pool

Ilya Samsonov, G, 21, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) – 2015 first-round pick

Three years of elite numbers in the KHL has the hype train carrying Samsonov moving at full force. The 21-year-old signed an entry-level deal after Metallurg was bounced from the Gagarin Cup and will play in North America this. The only question now is, where?

Samsonov is expected to be given a shot to be Holtby’s backup with Philipp Grubauer now out of the picture. Samsonov will face competition from Pheonix Copley, who will also be vying for the bench job. Samsonov appears as ready as one can be to make the jump, but allowing him some time in the NHL to adjust and adapt to the American game wouldn’t hurt. He’s still going to see time with the Caps this year.

Alexander Alexeyev, D, 18, Red Deer (WHL) – 2018 first-round pick

The 31st and final pick in the first round this past June, Alexeyev had a breakout season with the Rebels with 37 points in 45 games.

He’s big, too, at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds and has plenty of room to fill out his frame. Alexeyev won’t be turning pro this year, and another season of development in the WHL will be good as he continues to adapt to the North American game. He’s got some good mentors in Washington, including fellow Russian defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

“He’s a really intelligent player, extremely patient with the puck, good shot, skates really well,” Washington assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said. “I think he’s going to have a really bright future with us.”

Lucas Johansen, D, 20, Hershey (AHL) – 2016 first-round pick

Johansen made a nice transition from junior with the Kelowna Rockets to professional with the Bears last season, scoring six times and adding 21 assists in 74 games.

A second year in Hershey is in the cards for Johansen, the younger brother of Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen. Washington’s three defensive pairings aren’t going to change in training camp, but an injury could change all of that.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t want to play here,” Johansen told the NHL at the team’s developments camp in June. “But I know I have a lot of things to improve on and [for] the jump to the NHL you have to be strong, you have to be fast. But I’m looking forward to committing myself to getting better and I’m going to come to camp and do the best I can to make this team and whatever happens from there, I’ll be happy.”



Three questions facing Vegas Golden Knights

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

1. Can the Golden Knights do it all over again?

As we’ve mentioned once or twice today, the Golden Knights were a huge surprise last year. They had regular season success and playoff success. Everything seemed to work. They ended up having a killer first line, their defensemen performed extremely well as a group and they got solid goaltending from a number of different goalies.

The Golden Knights have already stated that the shootings in Vegas near the start of the hockey year helped motivate them throughout the year. Also, the fact that they all had a chip on their shoulder because they were all set aside by their former teams.

Recreating the season they had in 2017-18 isn’t going to be easy. Finding the motivation to start from scratch and do it all over again is easier said than done. The roster underwent some changes this off-season, as they signed Paul Stastny from Winnipeg. They also lost David Perron and James Neal. Those are two significant losses that won’t be easy to replace.

[2017-18 Review | Under Pressure: Tatar | Breakthrough: Karlsson]

A lot of things have to go right for the Golden Knights to go back to the Stanley Cup Final, but they showed that they’re capable of playing at a high-level for an entire hockey season plus playoffs. There’s a lot of work for them to do, but head coach Gerard Gallant and GM George Mcphee have pushed all the right buttons once, they can do it again.

“I think we can play even better,” McPhee said, per NHL.com. “There was an opportunity for a lot of guys to play regularly and play higher in the lineup, and a lot of them developed. The development in the playoffs can make you a much better player than you’ve ever been, and so we expect the guys to come back next September and that group should be better.”

2. Will the line of William Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault be as productive as they were last year?

Karlsson, Smith and Marchessault were an unexpected trio that ended up working out perfectly. When they were together, they played extremely well. Karlsson led the team in goals (43) and points (78), Marchessault added 75 points of his own and Smith contributed 60 points.

The line was way better when they played together. When they were apart, each player had a CF% below 50 percent. Together, they were able to dominate possession and overwhelm teams with their speed and offensive talents.

You’d have to think that playing almost a full year together would only help further develop the chemistry they built up. The numbers they posted last year suggest that they can continue being one of the best lines in the division, the conference and in the league.

For the Golden Knights to be one of the elite teams in the West, again in 2018-19, they’ll need this line to perform at the highest level. Thankfully for that line, they have a pretty good supporting cast. Erik Haula, Stastny, Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin and Tomas Tatar are all capable of chipping in offensively, too.

The top line will have to do most of the heavy lifting, but they did that for year and there’s no reason to think that they can’t do it all over in 2018-19.

3. Can Marc-Andre Fleury still handle a heavy workload?

Fleury was one of the big reasons why the Golden Knights were able to go on a long playoff run. He was outstanding in the first round and he was able to keep it going for most of the postseason. He finished the playoffs with a 13-7 record with a 2.24 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage.

The 33-year-old also missed 25 games early on in the regular season because of a concussion. That limited him to just 46 appearances in 2017-18. The veteran has now suited up in 46 and 38 games over the last two seasons. Is he capable of handling a bigger workload? That’s the biggest question mark between the pipes for the Golden Knights. On the flip side, playing fewer games during the regular season could’ve led to him being fresher during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Last year, Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace did a solid job while Fleury was on the shelf. The odds of them being able to accomplish that again is unlikely. Vegas will need their starter to perform at a high level if they want to be one of the elite teams in the conference and the league.

McPhee rewarded Fleury with a three-year, $21 million contract extension this summer. It’ll be up to him to live up to the new deal.



Building off a breakthrough: William Karlsson

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

When the Columbus Blue Jackets left William Karlsson unprotected in last year’s expansion draft, they could’ve never imagined that he would be able to hit the numbers he did during his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Before last season, Karlsson’s previous career-highs in the NHL were nine goals and 20 points (he hit those numbers in 2015-16). So when the 25-year-old managed to score 43 goals and 78 points in 82 games last season, it caught everyone off guard.

“I’m not sure what happened in Columbus, but when your confidence is down it affects you,” Karlsson said, per NHL.com. “All I wanted is a chance to show what I can do. Vegas let me do that. It let a lot of guys do that.

“When I got put with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, things just started clicking.”

[2017-18 Review | Under Pressure: Tatar | 3 Questions]

That’s an understatement. The trio developed incredible chemistry. They became the Golden Knights’ go-to line for good reason. Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith combined to score 213 points. They instantly became a matchup nightmare for every one of their opponents.

According to Natural Stat Trick, both Smith and Marchessault saw their numbers numbers dip when they weren’t playing with Karlsson. Marchessault’s CF% was 54.57 percent with Karlsson and 43.77 percent without him. Smith had a CF% of 54.39 percent with Karlsson and 46.31 percent without him. In their defense, Karlsson’s numbers were also much better when he played with those two. So each player really did thrive when they were on the ice together.

Even though Karlsson proved to be an incredible fit in Vegas, negotiating a new contract with him became a bit of a challenge for general manager George McPhee. Committing big money on a long-term deal is a huge risk when the player you’re signing only has one productive season under his belt. The fact that Karlsson had arbitration rights made the situation even more complex.

Instead of going to arbitration, the two sides agreed on a one-year, $5.25 million extension. It’s a risky move for both sides because if the Swede lights up the boxscore again next year, the Golden Knights will have to pay even more money to lock him up for multiple years. If he goes back to posting below-average numbers, then he’ll earn a lot less money on his next deal.

So he has a lot to prove going into this season. There’s a lot on the line. Not only does he have to prove that his individual performance wasn’t a fluke, his teammates also have to show that they can replicate the success they had last season. That doesn’t mean that they have to go back to the Stanley Cup Final (that’s pretty hard to do), but they’ll have to show that they can be competitive on a nightly basis and that they can make another long playoff run.

There’s a lot on the line.



Under Pressure: Tomas Tatar

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nobody expected the Vegas Golden Knights to be legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in their first season. Not only did they end up finishing fifth in the overall standings, they also made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. In the end, they were eliminated by the Washington Capitals, but there’s no denying that they had an incredible inaugural season.

So as the Golden Knights continued to exceed expectation, their general manager, George McPhee, felt it was necessary for them to add a major piece at the trade deadline. They were reportedly interested in Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, but that didn’t end up working out. So, instead, they decided to ship their first-rounder in 2018, their second-rounder in 2019 and their third-rounder in 2021 to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Tomas Tatar.

Tatar was supposed to give his new team a shot in the arm, but he never really fit in with Vegas. When he left Detroit, he had 16 goals and 28 points in 62 games (0.45 points-per-game). After a 20-game stint with the Golden Knights, he managed to pick up only four goals and two assists (0.3 points-per-game). Tatar also had a minus-11 rating during that stretch. Yikes.

[2017-18 Review | Breakthrough: Karlsson | 3 Questions]

Things didn’t get a whole lot better in the playoffs, either. He played in the first two games of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, but head coach Gerard Gallant made him a healthy scratch Games 3 and 4 of that series and in the first two games of the second-round series against the San Jose Sharks. Tatar then played in Games 3 and 4 against the Sharks, but was scratched, again, in the final two games of the series and in the first game of the Western Conference final against Winnipeg. He scored his only playoff goal when he got back into the lineup in Game 2. He also played in the following contest, but was then scratched the next five games.

In the end, he finished the postseason with a goal and an assist in eight games. Not great. McPhee didn’t make too many mistakes since taking over as GM of the Golden Knights, but the Tatar acquisition was one of them. He paid a steep price to get a forward that didn’t really contribute.

The Golden Knights aren’t up against the salary cap, but they still have to be concerned about Tatar $5.3 million per season for the next three years. He’s currently the third-highest paid player on the team behind Paul Stastny and Marc-Andre Fleury. He also has a no-trade clause. There’s clearly going to be some pressure on him to produce more than he did a year ago.

That’s not to say that he can’t have a rebound season because he definitely can. It just depends on what your expectations are for him. If the Golden Knights are looking for him to score 20 goals and 45-50 points, that’s realistic. If he does anything more than that, it would be considered a bonus. If he continues to struggle, they’ll be stuck with that contract for a while.

