Pacioretty’s agent blasts Canadiens as fiasco drags on

By James O'BrienAug 30, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Considering Marc Bergevin’s recent history as … whatever the opposite of a trade wizard is, many might view a lack of a Max Pacioretty trade as a good thing for the Montreal Canadiens. Then again, maybe not.

The Habs have looked foolish plenty of times before in handling trade rumors and the fallout from trades, whether it was P.K. Subban roasting them or on-ice results roasting them over and over again.

Pacioretty’s golf tournament recently took place, and even that created more than a few headaches. Bask in this awkwardness:

Things haven’t really gotten better from there. For one thing, Pacioretty acknowledged that there haven’t been negotiations regarding a contract extension, while the Montreal Gazette recently noted that drama surrounding an alleged failed trade between the Habs and Los Angeles Kings during draft weekend boiled over once again.

What a mess, right? Well, the hits keep coming.

Pacioretty’s agent Allan Walsh – who replaced Pat Brisson following that failed Kings trade, by the way – took to Twitter to rip on the Canadiens for their latest attempt at damage control.

First, Walsh made it clear that Pacioretty wants to stay in Montreal, but hasn’t received an offer:

Next, he bashed the Canadiens for supposedly leaking details to, essentially, make Pacioretty look like the bad guy.

Good grief.

Ultimately, the Pacioretty situation is a difficult one, yet this is a scenario that Montreal’s only made worse thanks to their attempts to paint themselves as the good guys.

It brings us to a burning – and difficult – question: what should the Canadiens do with Pacioretty?

There are some arguments that could be made for keeping the American winger to at least begin the 2018-19 season. For one thing, Pacioretty struggled with poor luck on a bad team last season, two things that might improve this time around. A rising Pacioretty could bump up his trade value, not to mention his own earning potential. Maybe there’d be a silver lining to him extending his stay in Montreal?

(The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin wrote in favor of the Canadiens keeping him around until the trade deadline, arguing that a new set of suitors could come knocking.)

Let’s not kid ourselves. Bergevin would be outrageous not to worry about his job security, and “losing” a Pacioretty trade could be the last straw for Montreal owner Geoff Molson, who’s already shown arguably excessive restraint as Bergevin blunders key move after key move.

Comments like Walsh’s tweets can only cause more indigestion, and if it’s true that the Canadiens have no interest in extending Pacioretty, might it be better just to move on?

Some recent examples show the difficult tug-o-war that might be going on in Bergevin’s brain.

The Matt Duchene trade: This might be a beacon of hope for Bergevin.

Remember how grim things were for Duchene and the Avalanche last training camp? Perhaps this meme will jog your memory.

Well, Avalanche GM Joe Sakic looks a lot wiser today than he did heading into last year’s training camp.

Sakic waded through all the snark and second-guessing, ultimately orchestrating a brilliant three-team trade to land maximum value for Duchene. Public perception regarding Sakic’s work has essentially flipped on its head thanks to Colorado’s remarkable playoff run and that truly fantastic, against-all-odds trade win.

Maybe Bergevin could work similar magic?

The Mike HoffmanErik Karlsson nightmare: Of course, it’s tough to put Bergevin in a class of clever GMs when he’s made so many unforced errors in Montreal, and there’s a cautionary tale that would argue that things could get even worse if the waiting game continues.

Plenty of people expected the Ottawa Senators to move Hoffman and/or Karlsson during the trade deadline. GM Pierre Dorion instead balked, hoping to extract maximum value. Oops.

Maybe the offers were mediocre, but when the off-ice drama surfaced between Hoffman and Karlsson, Ottawa forced themselves into a terrible deal for Hoffman.

Time will tell regarding the Karlsson takeaway, yet things aren’t exactly looking optimistic in Ottawa.

It says a lot about the poor work of Dorion and Bergevin that the Senators and Canadiens fall at the bottom of this fan confidence survey by The Athletic’s  Dom Luszczyszyn (sub required). It’s reasonable to fear that the putrid parallels might continue if the Pacioretty nightmare lingers.

There’s a Goldilocks element to getting a Pacioretty trade right, or at least as right as the circumstances allow.

Bergevin risks the too-hot approach of trading him immediately, only to miss out on optimum value. There’s also the too-cold scenario, where Montreal waits until Pacioretty’s suitors only provide bargain-basement offers. This only escalates if people believe that Bergevin’s situation is even more desperate. (Say, if Montreal suffers another lousy season, and things don’t go so well for Patches.)

Can Bergevin find a trade that is “just right?”

It won’t be easy, but it also could happen. Still, things sure are getting sour, and “winning” the PR battle might not be so simple.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Building off a breakthrough: Tom Wilson

By James O'BrienAug 30, 2018, 1:13 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals.

Tom Wilson is, essentially, a magnet for controversy. If you wanted to start a fight on Hockey Twitter, you could do worse than to utter his name around Capitals fans and foes.

There might be one thing everyone can agree on, though: last season was easily the best of his NHL career.

[Looking back at 2017-18]

Wilson set a new career-high for goals with 14, a mark that matched his combined output in 2015-16 and 2016-17 (he scored seven in each of those seasons). Wilson generated more assists (21) in 2017-18 than he had points (19) the year before.

The polarizing player didn’t just generate the best offensive numbers – by far – of his NHL days. Wilson also cemented himself as a player Barry Trotz trusted on a first line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

After averaging almost 13 minutes per game during his previous two seasons, Wilson logged nearly 16 minutes per night in 2017-18. His role only increased in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the rugged winger averaged 17:45 TOI over 21 postseason contests.

You can debate the merits (and demerits) of Wilson’s deeper stats until you’re blue in the face, but it’s difficult to deny that the 24-year-old checked out on a higher level than he ever had before.

Wilson enjoyed such a breakthrough that he set the stage for a set of debates that (maybe refreshingly?) won’t revolve around his latest thunderous body check: is he worth that big, new contract?

One could generate plenty of discussion regarding whether the 2017-18 edition of Tom Wilson would be worthy of a six-year contract that carries a $5.167M cap hit. Without a doubt, the proponents of such a deal will claim that Wilson brought a lot more to the table than his 14 goals and 35 points.

Either way, expectations will rise as Wilson’s bank account swells.

You know, not that such arguments will bother Wilson, allegedly.

“It doesn’t really matter to me what everybody says,” Wilson said recently, via TSN. “No matter what happens, half the people are going to be happy, half the people aren’t. That’s just the way life is …”

That’s fair enough, but what should the Capitals expect from Wilson next season, and beyond? Is his steep climb in production the tip of the iceberg, or was he scraping the ceiling?

It’s not shocking that Washington didn’t lay out specifics regarding what they expect from Wilson after signing him, but it’s interesting to note some of GM Brian MacLellan’s comments.

“Tom is an invaluable member of our team and we are pleased that he will play a great part in our foreseeable future,” MacLellan said after the contract was announced. “Tom is a unique player in this league. At 24 years of age, he has an impressive amount of experience and we believe that he will only continue to grow and improve as a player. With his ability to play in virtually any game situation, teams need players like Tom in order to succeed in the NHL.”

Is Wilson really a player who moves the needle? The Capitals are paying a big price with that thought in mind, and it all came together thanks to a breakthrough season in 2017-18.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

It’s Washington Capitals day at PHT

By Scott BilleckAug 30, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals.

2017-18
49-26-7, 105 pts. (1st in the Metropolitan Division, 3rd in the Eastern Conference)
Playoffs: Won the Stanley Cup in five games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

IN
Nic Dowd
Brooks Oprik (technically)

OUT
Alex Chaisson
Jay Beagle
Anthony Peluso
Tyler Graovac
Jakub Jerabek
Philipp Grubauer

RE-SIGNED
Tom Wilson
John Carlson
Travis Boyd
Devante Smith-Pelly
Michal Kempny
Madison Bowey

Stanley Cup champions.

Alex Ovechkin and others diving into the Georgetown fountain.

Two things that will never be forgotten in the nation’s capital.

In reality, it’s the first one that will be etched in history forever. The Capitals, a team that had always come up short, always underperformed when they needed their best performance, finally broke through, sent all their demons back to where they came from and hoisted Lord Stanley in June.

And in true Capitals form, none of it came easy.

From dropping the first two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets to losing three straight after taking a 2-0 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Capitals had to work for the Cup.

Beating Pittsburgh in the second round was historical. Not since 1994 had the team bested the Penguins in the playoffs, and they’d been plagued by the Penguins ever since, including the previous two seasons where they were stopped in their tracks by Crosby and Co. in the second round.

Furthermore, the window appeared to be closed on the Capitals. They had won the Presidents’ Trophy two years running, but couldn’t figure it out when it mattered most. Their roster also appeared to be dealt a serious blow with key departures during last offseason, including Marcus Johansson, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt.

They still had their core, but good cores need good complements and Washington lost several.

The team endured Braden Holtby losing his starting job for a time late in the season, only to regain it in Game 3 against the Blue Jackets and never look back. Holtby appeared to be his elite self, especially in the final two games to close out the series against the Lightning, where he posted back-to-back shutouts against the regular season’s most potent offense.

In the Cup Final, Holtby bounced back from allowing five goals in Game 1 to post four straight wins and a .938 save percentage during that span.

The Caps simply trudged along, taking every bump in stride and never wavering too far off course.

Ovi scored 49 to capture his one-millionth Rocket Richard Trophy and Evgeni Kuznetsov rebounded from his 59-point season (which followed a breakout campaign with 77 in 2015-16) to post career bests in both goals (27) and points (83). Kuznetsov’s form carried over into the playoffs where he paced the league with 32 points. Ovechkin finished second in scoring and first in goals with 15 and Nicklas Backstrom rounded out the top-three point producers.

There’s been a lot of partying this summer, nothing foreign to a team that’s won hockey’s greatest prize.

Keeping John Carlson is the most important thing the Capitals have done this offseason.

Signing Tom Wilson to a lengthy extension worth many millions of dollars is the most controversial decision they’ve made.

Not re-signing head coach Barry Trotz might be their biggest mistake. Assistant coach Todd Reirden takes over the reins while Trotz will be the bench boss in Long Island.

The Caps head into next season with much of the same team intact and a belief now that they can overcome anything. We know they’re going to score goals. We know their power play is going to be elite. A bounce-back regular season from Holtby should keep the Caps at the top of the Metropolitan once again.

A conversation involving the Caps and the Stanley Cup used to elicit laughter. Now, it emits chatter of a repeat.

How times have changed.

Prospect Pool

Ilya Samsonov, G, 21, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) – 2015 first-round pick

Three years of elite numbers in the KHL has the hype train carrying Samsonov moving at full force. The 21-year-old signed an entry-level deal after Metallurg was bounced from the Gagarin Cup and will play in North America this. The only question now is, where?

Samsonov is expected to be given a shot to be Holtby’s backup with Philipp Grubauer now out of the picture. Samsonov will face competition from Pheonix Copley, who will also be vying for the bench job. Samsonov appears as ready as one can be to make the jump, but allowing him some time in the NHL to adjust and adapt to the American game wouldn’t hurt. He’s still going to see time with the Caps this year.

Alexander Alexeyev, D, 18, Red Deer (WHL) – 2018 first-round pick

The 31st and final pick in the first round this past June, Alexeyev had a breakout season with the Rebels with 37 points in 45 games.

He’s big, too, at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds and has plenty of room to fill out his frame. Alexeyev won’t be turning pro this year, and another season of development in the WHL will be good as he continues to adapt to the North American game. He’s got some good mentors in Washington, including fellow Russian defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

“He’s a really intelligent player, extremely patient with the puck, good shot, skates really well,” Washington assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said. “I think he’s going to have a really bright future with us.”

Lucas Johansen, D, 20, Hershey (AHL) – 2016 first-round pick

Johansen made a nice transition from junior with the Kelowna Rockets to professional with the Bears last season, scoring six times and adding 21 assists in 74 games.

A second year in Hershey is in the cards for Johansen, the younger brother of Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen. Washington’s three defensive pairings aren’t going to change in training camp, but an injury could change all of that.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t want to play here,” Johansen told the NHL at the team’s developments camp in June. “But I know I have a lot of things to improve on and [for] the jump to the NHL you have to be strong, you have to be fast. But I’m looking forward to committing myself to getting better and I’m going to come to camp and do the best I can to make this team and whatever happens from there, I’ll be happy.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Three questions facing Vegas Golden Knights

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

1. Can the Golden Knights do it all over again?

As we’ve mentioned once or twice today, the Golden Knights were a huge surprise last year. They had regular season success and playoff success. Everything seemed to work. They ended up having a killer first line, their defensemen performed extremely well as a group and they got solid goaltending from a number of different goalies.

The Golden Knights have already stated that the shootings in Vegas near the start of the hockey year helped motivate them throughout the year. Also, the fact that they all had a chip on their shoulder because they were all set aside by their former teams.

Recreating the season they had in 2017-18 isn’t going to be easy. Finding the motivation to start from scratch and do it all over again is easier said than done. The roster underwent some changes this off-season, as they signed Paul Stastny from Winnipeg. They also lost David Perron and James Neal. Those are two significant losses that won’t be easy to replace.

[2017-18 Review | Under Pressure: Tatar | Breakthrough: Karlsson]

A lot of things have to go right for the Golden Knights to go back to the Stanley Cup Final, but they showed that they’re capable of playing at a high-level for an entire hockey season plus playoffs. There’s a lot of work for them to do, but head coach Gerard Gallant and GM George Mcphee have pushed all the right buttons once, they can do it again.

“I think we can play even better,” McPhee said, per NHL.com. “There was an opportunity for a lot of guys to play regularly and play higher in the lineup, and a lot of them developed. The development in the playoffs can make you a much better player than you’ve ever been, and so we expect the guys to come back next September and that group should be better.”

2. Will the line of William Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault be as productive as they were last year?

Karlsson, Smith and Marchessault were an unexpected trio that ended up working out perfectly. When they were together, they played extremely well. Karlsson led the team in goals (43) and points (78), Marchessault added 75 points of his own and Smith contributed 60 points.

The line was way better when they played together. When they were apart, each player had a CF% below 50 percent. Together, they were able to dominate possession and overwhelm teams with their speed and offensive talents.

You’d have to think that playing almost a full year together would only help further develop the chemistry they built up. The numbers they posted last year suggest that they can continue being one of the best lines in the division, the conference and in the league.

For the Golden Knights to be one of the elite teams in the West, again in 2018-19, they’ll need this line to perform at the highest level. Thankfully for that line, they have a pretty good supporting cast. Erik Haula, Stastny, Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin and Tomas Tatar are all capable of chipping in offensively, too.

The top line will have to do most of the heavy lifting, but they did that for year and there’s no reason to think that they can’t do it all over in 2018-19.

3. Can Marc-Andre Fleury still handle a heavy workload?

Fleury was one of the big reasons why the Golden Knights were able to go on a long playoff run. He was outstanding in the first round and he was able to keep it going for most of the postseason. He finished the playoffs with a 13-7 record with a 2.24 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage.

The 33-year-old also missed 25 games early on in the regular season because of a concussion. That limited him to just 46 appearances in 2017-18. The veteran has now suited up in 46 and 38 games over the last two seasons. Is he capable of handling a bigger workload? That’s the biggest question mark between the pipes for the Golden Knights. On the flip side, playing fewer games during the regular season could’ve led to him being fresher during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Last year, Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace did a solid job while Fleury was on the shelf. The odds of them being able to accomplish that again is unlikely. Vegas will need their starter to perform at a high level if they want to be one of the elite teams in the conference and the league.

McPhee rewarded Fleury with a three-year, $21 million contract extension this summer. It’ll be up to him to live up to the new deal.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.