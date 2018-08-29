Getty

Building off a breakthrough: William Karlsson

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2018
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

When the Columbus Blue Jackets left William Karlsson unprotected in last year’s expansion draft, they could’ve never imagined that he would be able to hit the numbers he did during his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Before last season, Karlsson’s previous career-highs in the NHL were nine goals and 20 points (he hit those numbers in 2015-16). So when the 25-year-old managed to score 43 goals and 78 points in 82 games last season, it caught everyone off guard.

“I’m not sure what happened in Columbus, but when your confidence is down it affects you,” Karlsson said, per NHL.com. “All I wanted is a chance to show what I can do. Vegas let me do that. It let a lot of guys do that.

“When I got put with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, things just started clicking.”

That’s an understatement. The trio developed incredible chemistry. They became the Golden Knights’ go-to line for good reason. Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith combined to score 213 points. They instantly became a matchup nightmare for every one of their opponents.

According to Natural Stat Trick, both Smith and Marchessault saw their numbers numbers dip when they weren’t playing with Karlsson. Marchessault’s CF% was 54.57 percent with Karlsson and 43.77 percent without him. Smith had a CF% of 54.39 percent with Karlsson and 46.31 percent without him. In their defense, Karlsson’s numbers were also much better when he played with those two. So each player really did thrive when they were on the ice together.

Even though Karlsson proved to be an incredible fit in Vegas, negotiating a new contract with him became a bit of a challenge for general manager George McPhee. Committing big money on a long-term deal is a huge risk when the player you’re signing only has one productive season under his belt. The fact that Karlsson had arbitration rights made the situation even more complex.

Instead of going to arbitration, the two sides agreed on a one-year, $5.25 million extension. It’s a risky move for both sides because if the Swede lights up the boxscore again next year, the Golden Knights will have to pay even more money to lock him up for multiple years. If he goes back to posting below-average numbers, then he’ll earn a lot less money on his next deal.

So he has a lot to prove going into this season. There’s a lot on the line. Not only does he have to prove that his individual performance wasn’t a fluke, his teammates also have to show that they can replicate the success they had last season. That doesn’t mean that they have to go back to the Stanley Cup Final (that’s pretty hard to do), but they’ll have to show that they can be competitive on a nightly basis and that they can make another long playoff run.

There’s a lot on the line.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Under Pressure: Tomas Tatar

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2018
Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nobody expected the Vegas Golden Knights to be legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in their first season. Not only did they end up finishing fifth in the overall standings, they also made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. In the end, they were eliminated by the Washington Capitals, but there’s no denying that they had an incredible inaugural season.

So as the Golden Knights continued to exceed expectation, their general manager, George McPhee, felt it was necessary for them to add a major piece at the trade deadline. They were reportedly interested in Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, but that didn’t end up working out. So, instead, they decided to ship their first-rounder in 2018, their second-rounder in 2019 and their third-rounder in 2021 to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Tomas Tatar.

Tatar was supposed to give his new team a shot in the arm, but he never really fit in with Vegas. When he left Detroit, he had 16 goals and 28 points in 62 games (0.45 points-per-game). After a 20-game stint with the Golden Knights, he managed to pick up only four goals and two assists (0.3 points-per-game). Tatar also had a minus-11 rating during that stretch. Yikes.

Things didn’t get a whole lot better in the playoffs, either. He played in the first two games of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, but head coach Gerard Gallant made him a healthy scratch Games 3 and 4 of that series and in the first two games of the second-round series against the San Jose Sharks. Tatar then played in Games 3 and 4 against the Sharks, but was scratched, again, in the final two games of the series and in the first game of the Western Conference final against Winnipeg. He scored his only playoff goal when he got back into the lineup in Game 2. He also played in the following contest, but was then scratched the next five games.

In the end, he finished the postseason with a goal and an assist in eight games. Not great. McPhee didn’t make too many mistakes since taking over as GM of the Golden Knights, but the Tatar acquisition was one of them. He paid a steep price to get a forward that didn’t really contribute.

The Golden Knights aren’t up against the salary cap, but they still have to be concerned about Tatar $5.3 million per season for the next three years. He’s currently the third-highest paid player on the team behind Paul Stastny and Marc-Andre Fleury. He also has a no-trade clause. There’s clearly going to be some pressure on him to produce more than he did a year ago.

That’s not to say that he can’t have a rebound season because he definitely can. It just depends on what your expectations are for him. If the Golden Knights are looking for him to score 20 goals and 45-50 points, that’s realistic. If he does anything more than that, it would be considered a bonus. If he continues to struggle, they’ll be stuck with that contract for a while.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Martin Brodeur is going home, returns to Devils in business development role

By Scott BilleckAug 29, 2018
Martin Brodeur is heading home.

After three years as the assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues, one of the greatest goalies of all-time is taking a step back from hockey operations and putting his business hat on as the New Jersey Devils’ executive vice-president of business development.

“It feels fantastic to be back home here in New Jersey,” Brodeur told the Associated Press. “This unique opportunity will allow me to build on existing relationships in the business community and take on a new challenge in my career. I’ve been able to work in all facets of the game of hockey and have had a growing interest in the business surrounding the game.”

Brodeur, who is set to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year, left his post with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, citing that he was chasing new opportunities, although it appears he will remain a resident in the Gateway to the West.

“I have a ton of respect for Marty in that he felt at this point in his life with his son, Max, he wanted to spend a little bit more time at home,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “When you look at the hours an assistant manager has to put in, even in the summer preparing, Marty felt he needed to prioritize his family coming from playing and jumping right into management. He hasn’t had any time off. I certainly understand that. We wish Marty nothing but the best as he moves forward. When he does want to get back in the management role in hockey, his future will take him wherever he wants to go.”

With recent experience working in a hockey ops role with Team Canada, it will be interesting to see where Brodeur goes with this new role. He’s a three-time Stanley Cup winner with enough goaltending records to have his own book.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Brodeur back on the hockey side of the game in the future, but you can’t blame him for wanting to watch his kids grow up.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

It’s Vegas Golden Knights day at PHT

By Scott BilleckAug 29, 2018
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights. 

2017-18
51-24-7, 109 pts. (1st in the Pacific Division, 3rd in the Western Conference)
Playoffs: Lost in five games to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final

IN
Paul Stastny
Daniel Carr
Curtis McKenzie
Nick Holden

OUT
James Neal
David Perron
Jason Garrison
Philip Holm
Lucas Sbisa

RE-SIGNED
William Karlsson
Tomas Nosek
Ryan Reaves
Marc-Andre Fleury
William Carrier
Tomas Hyka
Stefan Matteau
Brandon Pirri
Maxim Lagace
Oscar Dansk

– – –

Unlikely.

Unprecedented.

Unfathomable.

Historic.

The list of superlatives to explain the Vegas Golden Knights first season of existence in the NHL has been exhausted. In reality, the words to describe it simply don’t exist.

For a team that a year ago was put together with spare parts from other teams, misfits who either didn’t need to be kept or couldn’t be kept due to the framework set out in the expansion draft rule set.

The Golden Knights weren’t getting the team’s best players. They weren’t getting their second or third best either. But what they did get, and what they were able to do with the so-called scraps they selected, proved to be a concoction no one could have seen coming.

Predictions for this team never ended in a trip to the Stanley Cup. They rarely, if at all, mentioned the playoffs. These were all supposed to be foreign concepts to an expansion team. The Golden Knights were supposed to struggle. They were supposed to loiter in the depths of the NHL’s basement. They were expected to fail.

None of that happened.

In the course of a calendar year, Vegas rewrote the book on what an expansion team can achieve, beginning with the expansion draft and all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Every step between June of 2017 and June of this year is riddled with history.

The Golden Knights are simply the best expansion team of all-time, and it’s not even close.

Tragedy struck on the eve of the season when 58 people were gunned down and hundreds more were injured on the Las Vegas Strip. Out of the horror of that night on Oct. 1 grew a bond between a city and a team.

The Golden Knights began their first season in the NHL a few days later, giving a city a chance to forget about life for a while. Hockey seemed to help Las Vegas heal, and the team’s magical run began.

Career-years seemed to be the norm in Vegas, whether it was William Karlsson’s 43 goals and 78 points, Jonathan Marchessault‘s 27 goals and 75 points or Marc-Andre Fleury’s .927 save percentage.

And there were many more — Erik Haula, Reilly Smith, Nate Schmidt and on and on and on.

Vegas also handled adversity well. Their incredible start to the season could have been derailed quickly with injuries to Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk. This left the crease with Maxime Legace and an unlikely start for Dylan Ferguson, a seventh-round pick who was called up on an emergency basis from the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League.

Nothing would stop the Golden Knights in the regular season, however. Not injuries. Not other teams.

They racked up an uncanny 51 wins, and sailed through the first three rounds of the playoffs thanks to Fleury, who was operating at a .950 heading into the Cup Final.

Only then, against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, would the Golden Knights finally be stymied.

Their cake had all the icing, but the cherry on top wouldn’t come as the Capitals took the series and the Stanley Cup in five games.

The wildest ride in NHL history came to an end, but my goodness was it fun to witness.

This offseason has been quiet by comparison. Paul Stastny is a big addition to the team after losing James Neal and David Perron to free agency.

Karlsson, the breakout king of 2017-18, signed a one-year contract, betting on himself to reproduce his heroics last season and cash in next year.

The only question left now is if the Golden Knights can do it again, or if last season and its magical mystery ride was a one-hit wonder.

Prospect Pool

Cody Glass, C, 19, Portland (WHL) – 2017 first-round pick

The first pick Vegas ever made in the NHL Draft is their best prospect at the moment. Glass built upon his 94-point sophomore season, putting up 102 points last year in five fewer games. He’s big, his two-way game is his strong suit, and he drives offense.

“Obviously, I have that mindset of making [the Golden Knights] this year,” Glass told NHL.com in July. “I feel with this [upcoming] training camp, it’s more of a development curb for me. You obviously want to make a good first impression. I feel like I’ve improved over the year.”

Even if he is fit to make the jump, allowing him one more season in junior wouldn’t hurt. He’d be able to play in the world juniors that way and then get some time with the team down the stretch if it makes sense.

Erik Brannstrom, D, 18, HV71 (SHL) – 2017 first-round pick

The third first-round pick that Vegas made last year, Brannstrom finished as the playoff MVP in J20 SuperElit after winning the junior league title. Before that, he had 15 points in 44 games playing with men in the Swedish Elite League.

Brannstrom likely begins the year in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves, although the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League own his junior rights after he was taken in the CHL’s Import Draft and he could also end up there (Vegas assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon owns the Wheat Kings). A good camp with the Golden Knights could bring the temptation, too, of letting him stick around in the Show.

Nick Suzuki, C, 19, Owen Sound (OHL) – 2017 first-round pick

Taken 13th overall in 2017, Suzuki had a second consecutive impressive season in the Ontario Hockey League, posting 42 goals and 100 points and is likely to return to junior and get a chance to play with Team Canada at the world Juniors.

“In his mind the game is in slow motion,” said Owen Sound general manager Dale DeGray. “They see it, they compute it, and they react . . . Nick Suzuki has an uncanny ability to slow the game down.”

There’s plenty for Vegas fans to get excited about if they read the entirety of that article.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Seguin disappointed with contract standstill; Fortnite problems

By Scott BilleckAug 29, 2018
