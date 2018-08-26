Getty Images

Building off a breakthrough: Brayden Point

By Scott BilleckAug 26, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This one is tough.

There are solid cases to be made for Yanni Gourde and Mikhail Sergachev, but Point — at least in this scribe’s eyes — edges out the two rookies because of his fantastic playoff performance.

But not only that.

Point went from and 18-goal scorer in his rookie season to eclipse the 30-goal mark in his sophomore campaign with 32, and bumped his point total from 40 in 68 games to 66 in 82. He tied Nathan MacKinnon for the most game-winning goals with 12, showing not only can he score, but he can find the best time to do so.

In the playoffs, Point subsequentlyy showed he could produce under the pressures of the most meaningful games of his career, amassing 16 points in 17 games while being, arguably, Tampa’s best player in the Boston series Tampa won and the Washington series they lost.

There’s a legitimate chance that the former Western Hockey League standout becomes a point-per-game player this season, which is scary for opposing teams given how stacked the Lightning already are offensively.

“You want players from other teams to think, ‘This isn’t going to be an easy night for us,'” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said during the playoffs. “[Point] does that, regardless of who he’s playing against. If it doesn’t work out for him early, you know he’ll find a way to make sure it does.”

And Point is doing all of this as he sort of defies the odds.

A third-round pick isn’t supposed to be this good yet, never mind a team’s No. 2 center. He’s only ever played nine games in the American Hockey League — he had four points in that stint three years ago — and has seemingly made the transition from junior elite to NHL star with ease.

He may not have not been afforded the chance, at least in such a high capacity, if not for Steven Stamkos‘ freak injury in 2016-17, but Point showed he wasn’t just up to the task, he was well-prepared for it.

Point’s shot share numbers were 52.02 this season, down slightly from the 52.73 he posted in his rookie year, but consider that he played 14 more games with minimal falloff. His goals-for percentage jumped from 54.79 percent to 59.43 percent and his five-on-five shooting percentage boosted from 8.79 percent to 10.02 percent.

Point enters a contract year this year, with his three-year entry-level deal set to expire at seasons’ end. Given how well he’s handled everything that’s been thrown his way in his brief NHL career, it’s likely Point’s best is still yet to come, handing general manager Steve Yzerman yet another big contract to try and fit under the salary cap.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckAug 26, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
2017-18
54-23-5, 113 pts. (1st in the Atlantic Division, 1st in the Eastern Conference)
Playoffs: Lost in seven games to the Washington Capitals, Eastern Conference Final

IN
Andy Andreoff

OUT
Chris Kunitz
Matthew Peca
Andrej Sustr
Peter Budaj

RE-SIGNED
J.T. Miller
Nikita Kucherov
Cedric Paquette
Ryan McDonagh
Louis Domingue
Adam Erne
Slater Koekkoek

– – –

For a good stretch last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning legitimately had the forerunner in the Hart, Vezina and Norris races.

They were also the favourites to win the Stanley Cup.

In the end, they wound up with Norris going to the Victor Hedman, and arguments can still be made that Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy should have won the Hart and Vezina, respectively.

But there was no Cup-hoisting in Florida.

It’s plain to see that the Lightning were a juggernaut last season, at least until they weren’t.

Fatigue and a subsequent drop in performance ended up costing Vasilevskiy the Vezina. The disappearance of goal scoring — from the team that score the most goals in the regular season — in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final would up costing the Lightning a chance to play for the Stanley Cup.

Judging by how the regular season went, the disappointment of being up 3-2 needing just a win to head to the Cup Final seems like a failure despite all the successes.

Kucherov hit 100 points. Stamkos came back after playing in just 17 games in 2016-17 and was a point-per-game player once again.

Second-year forward Brayden Point took a big step in his game, hitting the 30-goal plateau and rummaging up 66 points — and another 16 in 17 playoff games to boot — as he continues his ascent to stardom.

Hedman was, well, Hedman, racking up 17 goals and 63 points, rookie Yanni Gourde put himself into the Calder conversation with 25 goals in 64 games and the deal that sent Jonathan Drouin to Montreal in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev looked like a masterstroke by general manager Steve Yzerman after the latter had 40 points in his rookie season.

One of the deepest teams in the NHL also found a way to add better depth when they exchanged Vladislav Namestnikov, a prospect and two picks for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller.

But losing when on the cusp of the Cup Final… that lingers as much as it stings.

The Lightning may not have won it all this year, but my goodness do they have a team set up for several runs at Lord Stanley. They will also be a case-study in how a team handles giving monster contracts to several players and still is able to building a winner around that, but the talent they have under long-term contracts is a bit silly. Keeping McDonagh and Miller on extensions is big, and they’ve even been linked in the Erik Karlsson sweepstakes.

Perhaps that would put them over the top.

They’ve reached the conference final in three of the past four seasons — and the Stanley Cup Final once — but just can’t get it done. Their two biggest names have failed to show up in those big games, too.

Maybe they can take a cue from the Capitals from this season, of how to exercise those past demons.

Prospect Pool

Boris Katchouk, LW, 20, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) – 2016 second-round pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning have another prospect in the system that’s dominating the Ontario Hockey League as a junior player. Given some of the talent on the big club that has done the same, this bodes well. Katchouk had 42 goals and 85 points in 58 games this season with the Greyhounds. He was solid with Team Canada at the world juniors as well, scoring three goals and six points as Canada won gold. The Lightning have the luxury of sending Katchouk to the American Hockey League next season to continue his progression.

Cal Foote, D, 19, Kelowna (WHL) – 2017 first-round pick

Foote had 19 goals and 70 points in 60 games last season with the Rockets, scoring 13 more goals than in his sophomore season. Like Katchouk, Foote featured at the world juniors, adding three assists for Team Canada in seven games and then got a chance to play in the AHL to cap off his season, scoring once in six games. Like Katchouk, Foote will head to Syracuse next season to hone his game at the professional level.

Taylor Raddysh, RW, 20, Erie/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) – 2016 second-round pick

Syracuse is getting a big influx of top-end junior hockey talent this season, and Raddysh can be counted among those joining the ranks. Like Katchouk (teammates after a mid-season trade) and Foote, Raddysh will be afforded time to grow as a professional amongst men. He was also on Team Canada, also won gold at the world juniors and also lit up the OHL with 33 goals and 83 points in 58 games.

Tampa’s farm system is incredibly stacked.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 25, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
1. Did GM Doug Armstrong do enough to get his team back to the playoffs?

Armstrong surprised a few people in the hockey world when he decided to ship Paul Stastny to Winnipeg at the trade deadline. The move wasn’t exactly well-received in the Blues locker room, but Armstrong had the team’s long-term interest in mind when he pulled the trigger on that deal.

Since then, he’s done his part to make sure that the Blues are better this year than they were one year ago. He added Ryan O'Reilly via trade, he signed a number of interesting free agents and he was able to re-sign some key figures.

We’ll get into the O’Reilly trade a little later on in this article, so let’s focus on the moves they made in free agency. Armstrong clearly felt like his team needed more scoring depth. Yes, they already have Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn, but getting production from their other lines was a bit of a chore. Now, they’ll be able to rely on solid depth scorers like Patrick Maroon, who has scored 27 and 17 goals over the last two seasons, Tyler Bozak, who is a nice third-line center, and David Perron, who put up a career-high 66 points with Vegas last year.

Their focus was adding goals to their lineup, and that’s what they did. Armstrong didn’t touch his defense, as Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Jay Bouwmeester, Vince Dunn and Joel Edmundson will likely be the first five defensemen on the roster. All five of those players are returning members of the team, so the Blues will hope that familiarity will help the group play better.

The only reason Armstrong had to make a change to one of his goaltenders is because Carter Hutton took off for Buffalo. He will be replaced by journeyman Chad Johnson. Some Blues fans were probably hoping that their GM to get them upgrade on Jake Allen, but that didn’t happen.

On paper, it sure looks like Armstrong did his part. Now, it’ll be up to the guys on the ice to get the Blues back to the postseason.

2. How will Ryan O’Reilly fit in with his new team?

Of all the moves Armstrong made, the O’Reilly trade was the most significant. O’Reilly gives the Blues another legitimate top-two center behind Brayden Schenn. As you may have noticed, the Blues waited until after free agency to make this move. So that leads you to believe that if Armstrong was willing to part with future assets to get O’Reilly, it means that he likes the look of his team heading into the season.

Sure, the former Sabre is now tied for the highest cap hit on the team (he and Vladimir Taranseko both have an AAV of $7.5 million), but they’ll be relied upon to do different things. Not only does O’Reilly contribute offensively, he’s also fully capable of playing a complete game. He’s solid in his own end and he can play the penalty-kill, as well.

And if Schenn, Schwartz and Tarasenko stay together, it means that O’Reilly will get to play with guys like Perron, Robby Fabbri, Alex Steen or Maroon on the second line. That’ll be great for them because the top line will get all the difficult matchups.

“I feel like I have a spark in me now,” O’Reilly said, per the AP. “There’s something different. It’s interesting how it happened, but I’m happy, I’m excited and I don’t regret anything that’s happened.

“There’s nothing like playoff hockey. It’s what we all kind of dream of doing. Unfortunately, my career, I haven’t done it enough. And I plan to come in and help this team get there, help this team win.”

Finding centermen isn’t easy, so the fact that the Blues were able to get two of them this off-season is a testament to the work that their management group put over the summer.

It’s hard not to like the fit for both O’Reilly and his new team.

3. Will the Blues figure things out on the power play this season?

It’s hard to imagine that a team with Tarasenko, Schwartz, Schenn, Pietrangelo and Parayko would struggle on the power play, but that’s exactly what happened to this team last year.

Of all the 31 teams in the NHL last season, only the Edmonton Oilers had a worse power play than the Blues. The Oilers finished the year with 14.8 percent success rate on the man-advantage, while St. Louis wasn’t too far ahead at 15.4 percent.

The addition of O’Reilly, which we spoke about earlier, should help on the power play. Of the 24 goals he scored for Buffalo last season, 15 came on the man-advantage. Over the last three seasons, he’s scored 25 goals while his team is up a man.

The Blues coaching staff will also have to find a way to put Schenn into better positions on the power play. Before landing in St. Louis, the 27-year-old had 17 and 11 power play goals over his previous two seasons in the Philadelphia. Last year, he scored eight. That’s a respectable number, but he can clearly do more.

And, finally, they have to find a way to get Tarasenko and his lethal shot open. He scored 33 goals during the 2018-19 season, but only six came on the power play. That’s not enough. Getting him into the double-digit range in that category would go a long way in helping them get better.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Building off a breakthrough: Vince Dunn

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 25, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
In just his second year as a pro, Vince Dunn managed to leave his mark on the 2017-18 St. Louis Blues. The 21-year-old defenseman started his professional career by putting up an impressive 13 goals and 45 points in 72 AHL games in 2016-17. In his first full year in the NHL, he finished with five goals and 24 points in 75 games. He also averaged 17:14 of ice time. Not bad for his first year in the show.

Dunn is a modern day NHL defender. He’ll never be the biggest guy on the blueline (he’s 6-feet, 203 pounds), but he’s a slick skater that can move puck efficiently and pick up points from the back end. The 24 points he accumulated last season are a decent total, but he should be able to improve on those numbers as his career advances.

Heading into this season, he has a legitimate chance of being a top-four defenseman for the Blues. But, again, he’ll have to prove that he’s not going to fall into the trap that is the sophomore slump.

“I do look at Dunner as a guy that took a real positive step this year,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Dunner, it was a great season for him as far as, No. 1, earning the trust of the coaching staff, proving that he can play in this league, and then the confidence that he grew. You look at how his minutes went up, how his role went up, and that’s obviously a great accomplishment.

“That said, for as long as we can all remember, there have been an awful lot of players in this league that have come in and had a good first season and then taken a step backwards, so I think his offseason is going to be incredibly important and how he handles it. But I have no reason to believe that this is a guy that’s going to take a step backwards.”

In an effort to shake up their lineup in the second half of the season, the Blues moved Dunn to the second pairing. There, he was paired with reliable defenseman Colton Parayko. If he has another strong training camp, he could end up being back there for the entire 2018-19 season.

If Dunn gets an opportunity to play 18 to 21 minutes per game on a regular basis this season, he could see his overall production increase in a big way in 2018-19.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Under Pressure: Jake Allen

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 25, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
There’s times when Jake Allen looks like a solid number one goaltender capable of leading his team to the playoffs. But there’s other times when he doesn’t even look like an NHL goalie. That’s the frustration that comes with having Allen on your team.

During the 2016-17 season, things got so bad that Ken Hitchcock, who was the head coach at the time, decided to leave Allen at home during a road trip. Things were falling apart. But a few weeks later, during the postseason, Allen was the biggest reason why the Blues were able to knock the Minnesota Wild out of the first round.

The Blues got off to a fantastic start last season, but things starting falling apart in early December and they were never able to get back on track. There was stretch where Carter Hutton took over the starting role from Allen. Even though Hutton played well at times, it still wasn’t enough to get the team into the playoffs.

GM Doug Armstrong made plenty of upgrades to his roster this summer. He added Ryan O'Reilly via trade and he signed Tyler Bozak, David Perron and Patrick Maroon via free agency. The team also made a tweak in goal, as they replaced Hutton, who signed with Buffalo, with journeyman backup Chad Johnson.

All that means, is that Allen’s margin for error is even smaller now. He won’t be able to rely on solid backups like Brian Elliott or Hutton like he has in the past. Johnson is a capable number two netminder, but he’s not the type of guy that will be able to take over for long stretches.

If Allen can’t be consistent, there’s a good chance the Blues will have to scratch and claw their way to a playoff spot. If the 28-year-old can find a way to provide his team with steady goaltending throughout the year, they’ll probably have some more breathing room. Every goalie will go through a slump, but Allen’s seem to come more frequently and they seem to last a little longer than most.

The Blues probably aren’t good enough to compete with Winnipeg and Nashville but they’re definitely solid enough (on paper) to fight for that third seed in the Central. They just need their goalie to play up to his capabilities for that to happen.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.