PHT Morning Skate: Karlsson trade talks heat up; ban hitting?

• Jay Beagle picked up the Stanley Cup for his day in style. [Keeper of the Cup]
• What kind of regression can we expect from William Karlsson this coming season? [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Speaking of the last name Karlsson, trade talks around Erik have seemingly started again. Will he be an Ottawa Senator when training camp opens? [Ottawa Citizen]
• Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up” will be the new Carolina Hurricanes’ goal song next season following a fan vote. [Hurricanes]
• Carey Price knows how important he is to the Montreal Canadiens and understands he can perform better than he did in 2017-18. [NHL.com]
• “This is what the idea of eliminating bodychecking from the game will run up against: decades of play in which contact between opponents has been an intrinsic part of the sport.” [National Post]
• “At the end of the day we’re talking about an entertainment product here, and the NHL has almost certainly conducted the research necessary to determine that its fans prefer the game violent, which is why it keeps fighting and hitting as part of the sport. One assumes, then, that they’ve run the cost-benefit analysis and found that checking and fighting means more revenues than getting rid of them.” [Yahoo]
• Josh Morrissey isn’t sweating an extension and is confident one will get done with the Winnipeg Jets before training camp. [Winnipeg Free Press]
• Where will Jake Gardiner’s future take him? With the Toronto Maple Leafs or elsewhere? [Yardbarker]
• On Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Adam Boqvist and how he’s overcome being dyslexic. [ESPN.com]
• Is Jonathan Toews overpaid? An in-depth look at the Blackhawks captain’s contract. [Second City Hockey]
• Brandon Davidson passed on a tryout with the Edmonton Oilers and is still seeking a contract. [Edmonton Journal]
• 2018-19 will be the season of Travis Konecny. [Section 215]
• Kevin Garinger will not seek a second term as president of the Humboldt Broncos. [Global News]
• How options may not necessarily be a good thing for the Calgary Flames. [Flame for Thought]
• The story behind the koala link in Fort Wayne Komets history. [Journal Gazette]
• A look at each of the Washington Capitals’ summer moves and their importance in defending their Stanley Cup title. [DC Puck Drop]
• Finally, former NHLer Joe Corvo talks about his new life as a CrossFit competitor:
