PHT Morning Skate: Sens being patient with Karlsson; Berard suing NHL

• Antoine Bibeau will be sporting this sweet Jaws mask, which was painted by artist Sylvie Poitras of Airbrush Zap. [In Goal Mag]
• Where did all those Erik Karlsson rumors go? The Ottawa Senators and Pierre Dorion are waiting for the right deal to come along. [Ottawa Sun]
• Patrik Laine isn’t feeling the pressure to sign an extension anytime soon. “I really don’t care. There’s no rush, really. I can do it next summer or this summer. I don’t mind.” [NHL.com]
• An interesting look at how the NHL’s best forwards score. Brad Marchand loves the backhand. [TSN]
• With Andrej Sekera out indefinitely should the Edmonton Oilers have Torey Krug on their radar? [NBC Boston]
• Former NHLer Bryan Berard is suing the league. “The time has come for the NHL to not only care for those former players on whose backs and brains the League reaped billions of dollars, but also finally to put long-term player safety over profit.” [TMZ]
• Eric Lindros on concussion awareness in all sports: “We can do so much better than this. In terms of coming up with solutions, I don’t think we’ve come all that far from the mid-90s. We’re so far behind.” [National Post]
• Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser on why she’s donating her brain for research: “So when people ask me why I have donated my brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, that story is part of the answer. I don’t want athletes to suffer if we can help it. Female athletes have a higher risk of concussion and slower recovery time than male athletes. There are few professional female athletes in contact sports to study, and even fewer who have donated their brains to the cause. I hope this inspires more to do the same. After all, when you are gone, ya kinda don’t need it anymore!” [CBC]
• How will Randy Carlyle juggle his lineup this season? [Anaheim Calling]
• What will Travis Konecny‘s next contract with the Philadelphia Flyers look like? [Flyers Nation]
• It’s time for a full-on youth movement in Detroit. [The Hockey News]
• The Calgary Flames will likely be looking for a new starting goalie next summer. Here are three options. [Matchsticks and Gasoline]
• An in-depth chat with Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, featuring: “Q. If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? Benn: I don’t really want to be a tree.” [Stars]
• How the Carolina Hurricanes plan to sell their major changes to the fan base. [News and Observer]
• Former NHLer Joe Vitale moves into the role of analyst on St. Louis Blues radio broadcasts. [Post-Dispatch]
• What milestones can Alex Ovechkin achieve this coming season? [Capitals Outsider]
• How will this season turn out for New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson? [All About the Jersey]
• A look at the bench bosses around the league and who might be on the hot seat heading into 2018-19. [Featurd]
• Finally, Eric Staal reveals the secret to a 42-goal season:
