Building off a breakthrough: Anthony Mantha

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Detroit Red Wings.

2017-18 was a “finally” season for Anthony Mantha.

Now, that relief and glee didn’t really have anything to do with the forward’s own failings. Instead, this past season was the year when The Winged Wheels finally took the training wheels off Mantha, for real. It’s no coincidence that Mantha took off like never before when the Red Wings truly gave him a full chance.

Consider that, in 2015-16, he played in 10 NHL games and 60 AHL contests, while it flipped to 60 in the NHL and 10 in the AHL in 2016-17. Mantha played 80 games in 2017-18, and responded with career-highs in goals (24), assists (24), and naturally points (48).

Back in November 2017, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill liked what he saw, even if he managed to squeeze in some criticism of Mantha’s previous efforts.

“I think when he first came to us he skated about 25 percent of the time,” Blashill said, via MLive’s Ansar Khan. “Now he skates closer to 80 to 90 percent of the time. When he’s skating, he’s a real elite player. Skating with the puck, skating without the puck to get it back, and then he can obviously use his real gifted skill set.”

We could probably spend hours batting around the tendency for observers – whether it be hockey fans, or in Blashill’s case, a head coach – perceiving a big player’s stride as “a lack of effort” (it happens all the time, and Mantha is a large hockey human), but that’s probably a moot point. While one could see Blashill blasting Mantha and others during the lower moments of what could be a rough 2018-19 season, it seems like Mantha’s generally gone through the rigors of at least proving he’s an NHL regular.

If anything, you wonder if the Red Wings might have been wiser to hand Mantha the sort of term they gave to Dylan Larkin yesterday, rather than the two-year “bridge” deal Mantha received.

Whatever the case may be, Mantha truly “arrived” last season.

Along with career-highs in production, he saw a new peak with a time on ice average of 17:18, up more than a minute from his 15:54 average in 2016-17. Mantha checks the boxes you hope for as a positive possession player, carrying over previous promise to a regular role.

The Red Wings should merely ask for more, particularly when it comes to deploying him in even more situations. He’ll certainly want more, himself, as Mantha could put himself in a position to earn a big raise over the $3.33M cap hit he’ll register in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

About the only thing Detroit would probably want less of from Mantha is penalties, and that’s something that can come as he becomes increasingly comfortable with full-time work in the NHL.

If the Red Wings see several players develop like Mantha, they might just turn things around, and break through.

Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings

For even more analysis of the Red Wings, check out the rest of PHT’s offerings:

1. Will Ken Holland remain committed to the rebuild?

Between the trade deadline and draft weekend, the Red Wings got out their hardhats and did some real work in rebuilding. Getting some serious assets for Petr Mrazek and especially Tomas Tatar put Detroit in a nice position, and they knocked it out of the park – as far as we can ever know with teenage prospects – at the 2018 NHL Draft.

It’s long felt like there’s been a tug-o-war for Holland between competing (and now, merely saving face) and making the painful-but-necessary moves to replenish Detroit’s talent.

Such thoughts resurfaced in early July when the Red Wings signed 30-year-old Jonathan Bernier, 32-year-old Mike Green, and 34-year-old Thomas Vanek, with Green getting two years and Bernier inking for three.

Those aren’t “end of the world” decisions, yet it’s tough to make much of an argument for the upside of those deals, either. Strong play from Green and Vanek may only increase the odds of Detroit falling in puck purgatory: too good to land a blue-chipper like Jack Hughes, too bad to contend.

Worse yet, every shift that goes to Green and Vanek could instead go to a developing player who could be part of a (hopefully) brighter future.

2. Graduate or marinate?

Which brings us to another key conundrum: should young players make the jump to the NHL in 2018-19?

Of course, it’s foolish to paint such a topic with broad strokes when each situation should be handled on a case-by-case basis.

For instance, it makes a lot more sense to graduate a player from a lower level to the NHL when you’d burn a year off their entry-level contract either way, as would be the case with older prospects.

More pressingly, the Red Wings must determine if a player would gain anything from spending another year in the AHL or junior, or if they might stunt their growth by staganating. Conversely, the Red Wings could also throw off the rhythm of a player’s development if they play at the NHL, but only sparingly.

Some of the NHL’s biggest successes have come off the back of players producing at an elite level while still on their rookie deals. The Blackhawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup run is one of the prime examples, as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews won it all in the final year of their entry-level contracts. The Red Wings might want to let some of those slide for when they’re in a better position to succeed.

Even that premise has its counterpoint, though.

For instance, a player of Filip Zadina’s brilliance and creativity could serve as a vital balm for bummed-out Red Wings fans slogging through what could be a trying season. During a rebuild, teams often sell hope, and Zadina could put at least a few extra butts in seats.

Heck, you can even galaxy brain it and wonder if a slower start (jumping right to the NHL, rather than heading in a year or two later with added muscle and seasoning) might open the door for a cheaper second contract.

You’d be pushing the envelope as far as speculation is concerned with some of that stuff, but let’s be honest; these are the type of questions the Red Wings should be asking if they want to succeed in revamping their roster.

3. Is Jeff Blashill the right coach for Detroit?

Since taking over as Red Wings head coach from Mike Babcock, Jeff Blashill has won one playoff game. The Red Wings have missed the playoffs two seasons in a row after their historic run (which, truthfully, was stretched out a bit longer than maybe it ideally should have been).

To blame Blashill for the Red Wings’ slippage is to ignore roster rot that rapidly lowered this franchise’s expectations. Instead, management is better off judging Blashill by how well he develops young players, deals with lower times, and generally presses the right buttons.

While it’s silly to lay the tough times on Blashill’s shoulders, it’s perfectly fair to evaluate him based on his viability going forward.

For one thing, a rebuild can be especially tough on a coach. For another, it’s often said that a coach’s voice tends to lose its resonance as time wears on. That’s especially true if a team is doing a lot of losing, as that voice tends to raise to a counterproductive yell.

(Not judging, it’s only human to not like losing.)

Both Ken Holland and Jeff Blashill are right to look over their shoulders during these years. If the Red Wings decide that one or both need to go, it wouldn’t be wise to delay such a decision. The 2018-19 season could play a big role in such choices, even if there’s only so much either the coach or GM can do about the team’s chances of accomplishing anything particularly meaningful on the ice.

Under Pressure: Dylan Larkin

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Under Pressure: Dylan Larkin

It was kind of rude of Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland, honestly.

Holland couldn’t be bothered to wait one day to sign Dylan Larkin to a six-year, $30.5 million contract, so it would fall on PHT’s Red Wings day? That’s downright uncouth.

All kidding aside, the contract is friendly to both Larkin and the Red Wings. The 22-year-old lands a fair price for his services, while Detroit locks him up for the majority of his prime years. Not bad.

When it comes to gauging the temperature of Hockey Twitter, it’s often most fascinating to absorb the reactions to a player like Larkin. This isn’t a case of a unanimously praised or scorned deal.

Personally, Larkin seemed to me to be the type of player you’d want to sign long-term, even beyond the simple facts that he’s one of Detroit’s best players, he can skate like the wind, and he’s very young. The fancy comparisons get interesting.

When you look at his impact on the transition game, Larkin really checks out, which probably shouldn’t be shocking considering his great wheels and hockey IQ.

That said, when you’re emerging as one of the faces of your franchise – and drawing the sort of dollars that come with that – you’re going to face harsher scrutiny. Apparently Larkin doesn’t necessarily ace every test?

Naturally, the greatest pressure won’t come from people quibbling over WAR stats, which still seem to be in a gestation period as far as hockey analytics go.

His greatest pressure will come in being asked to help restore the Red Wings to the long-held lofty status they saw not long ago. Such a thought comes to mind when you consider that the team acknowledged Henrik Zetterberg‘s cloudy health situation on the same day that Larkin’s big deal was announced.

Even if Zetterberg plays much of the 2018-19 season, you don’t really need to dig too deep to realize that the torch has either been passed, or it will be very soon. With that, comes spotlight, and if the Red Wings rebuild stalls out on the highway, scorn will accompany that added attention.

Larkin isn’t oblivious to the pressure that comes with his new contract, if nothing else.

“I think with this, there’s definitely a pressure,” Larkin said, via Dana Wakiji of the team website. “But I think it comes from within. I want to earn this and make the team proud. I want this to be something that they look back and they say that they made the right move to sign me to five years. There’s a bit of pressure there but it’s still the game that I love and I can’t wait to start up. Now I want to win and get the fans back, make them happy and get back in the playoffs.”

The longer it takes for the Red Wings to return to form – and it could take quite some time – the heavier the weight will be on Larkin’s shoulders.

Brady Tkachuk decides against returning to BU, will sign with Senators

By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Decision Day has arrived for Brady Tkachuk and the 18-year-old, No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has decided to sign his entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators, per ESPN’s John Buccigross and multiple sources.

Now that Tkachuk has decided not to go back to Boston University for his sophomore season, the right move for the Senators should be to allow him to play the minimum of nine games and then send him to the Ontario Hockey League, where the London Knights own his rights. He’ll get to continue playing at a high level, be eligible to represent the U.S. at the 2019 World Junior Championship and the team doesn’t burn a year of his ELC. The American Hockey League is also an option, but only if the team feels he could make a return to the NHL club this season and they’re fine with him becoming a restricted free agent sooner than later.

Having Tkachuk around the 2018-19 Senators wouldn’t be the best for his development. The upcoming season is looking like another disaster and with the futures of Matt Duchene, Erik Karlsson and Mark Stone unresolved, and another high pick likely in the cards for next year’s draft, how would it be beneficial to have him around that? 

“The decision will be based on what’s best for my development short- and long-term,” Tkachuk said last month. “I want to have a long career and don’t want to go somewhere and not have an impact. I want to make an impact wherever I go and be able to contribute and play my best. Having both options is a great problem to have; they are two great spots.”

The only thing playing the full year would do to help Tkachuk is eat a year of his ELC and bring him closer to a contract extension as an RFA. So you can also see why the Senators and owner Eugene Melnyk wouldn’t want to splurge that early on a potential future core piece.

Back issue makes Henrik Zetterberg’s future ‘a real unknown’

By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
There was good news and bad news for the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. 

The good news was that Dylan Larkin signed a five-year extension, locking himself in with the team until the end of the 2022-23 NHL season.

The bad news is that the status of captain Henrik Zetterberg’s health is not looking good. A month ago, Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said the forward was planning to play in 2018-19, but that his back would determine whether that would happen. A summer golf outing with some fellow NHLers looked like a good sign.

On a conference call with reporters on Friday, Holland delivered a discouraging update.

“I have talked to his agent a number of times over the course of the summer, and I know he’s had a tough summer,” he said. “He hasn’t been able to train anywhere near close to where he’s been able to train past summers due to his back. So there is a real unknown right now with Henrik Zetterberg.”

Zetterberg, who turns 38 in October, hasn’t missed a game in three seasons. The lingering back issue caused speculation earlier this off-season that he might sit out the year to heal up.

“Certainly, he’s a bit of an unknown in terms of health,” said Holland. “He didn’t practice basically the last two, two-and-a-half months of the season, he just played games.”

The Red Wings are in a clear transition phase at the moment and it’d be great for their younger players to have someone like Zetterberg around. But there’s also the fact that he still has three years remaining on a contract that carries a $6.083 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season. He’s not going to retire and forfeit the money owed to him, so it’s looking like a long layoff is in the cards.

