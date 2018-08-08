PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Stan Mikita

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• A great read on what Stan Mikita meant to the city of Chicago. [Faxes from Uncle Dale]
• “Years before his death, Mikita was recognized with a statue of his own, the captain’s C on his sweater, the puck on his stick, his head up, his body ready to make a move. The sculpture captures Mikita. And it doesn’t. A sculpture couldn’t possibly capture all of that man.” [Chicago Tribune]
• “When Mikita became deeply involved in the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association-he knew no other way than deeply involved-he didn’t have to ask teammates to show up every day for kids who were challenged. The Blackhawks came out of respect for Mikita and a cause that meant so much to him. Stan didn’t just explore or dabble in humanitarian ventures. He surrounded them.” [Blackhawks]
• “Standing five-foot-nine and weighing about 160 pounds, Mikita more than compensated for any size disadvantage with an I’ll-show-you spirit. Though not the strongest skater, he was often the person orchestrating the action, seeing the angles and making the plays, all the while spending his energy efficiently.” [Sportsnet]
• New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris on wanting to sign Taylor Hall longterm: “Taylor is definitely going to be front and center, so it will definitely be a high priority. I hope I’m working with Taylor for a long time.” [NJ.com]
• John Gibson signed his eight-year extension with the Anaheim Ducks hours before he got married. [LA Times]
• Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin on playing center this coming season: “I don’t make those decisions, but that’s where I played last year and I feel comfortable coming in this year and knowing that I’m playing centre.” [Montreal Gazette]
• Vladimir Tarasenko was back on the ice Monday after undergoing shoulder surgery after the season. “I feel great and I feel stronger. I’m ready for the season.” [Blues]
• How signing bonuses could create a big issue in the NHL. [TSN]
• On Ron Hextall’s preference for having a tandem in goal for the Philadelphia Flyers. [NBC Philadelphia]
• Josh Morrissey is a current restricted free agent. Why the Winnipeg Jets should lock him up long-term. [The Hockey News]
• A Vegas Golden Knights museum is coming to the team’s practice facility. [Las Vegas Sun]
• Why William Karlsson’s extension is a gamble for the Golden Knights. [Sporting News]
• After a busy off-season, what can we expect from these Buffalo Sabres? [Yahoo]
• Have the Edmonton Oilers done enough to make a return to the postseason? [Edmonton Journal]
• Anton Khudobin over Kari Lehtonen as the Dallas Stars backup goaltender. Is that an upgrade? [Dallas Morning News]
• How Artemi Panarin leaving the Columbus Blue Jackets could benefit Sonny Milano. [The Hockey Writers]
• A quick to the playoffs for the Vancouver Canucks? That’s not in the cards. [Vancouver Courier]
• Why Troy Brouwer’s buyout by the Calgary Flames was necessary for the wrong reasons. [Flame for Thought]
• Five takeaways from the NHL 19 beta. [Operation Sports]
• A look at parity in the NCAA hockey tournament. [USCHO]
• Finally, here’s Nathan MacKinnon trying his hand at juggling: