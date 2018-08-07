Getty

Building off a breakthrough: Alex DeBrincat

By James O'BrienAug 7, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Chicago Blackhawks.

With all that went wrong for Chicago in 2017-18, it’s easy to forget how very, very right things went for Alex DeBrincat.

The pint-sized rookie scored an impressive 28 goals and 52 points despite averaging less than 15 minutes (14:48) of ice time per night. If the 2017-18 season wasn’t absolutely jam-packed with fantastic rookies, DeBrincat would have at least been a finalist for the Calder.

Such a strong season shines a brighter spotlight on the 20-year-old, something he seems keenly aware of, as NBC Sports Chicago’s James Neveau reported in late July.

“It’s definitely different,” DeBrincat said. “It was low-key coming in as a rookie, and there weren’t many expectations for me. Now the expectations are there, but those aren’t something I’m looking at. I’m looking to improve in any way I can and just be a better player overall.”

So, can DeBrincat top his fabulous first year with an encore in 2018-19? There are reasons to expect more and also some arguments for a sophomore slump.

Let’s get the half-empty out of the way, first: DeBrincat’s shooting percentage indicated that the small scorer received his fair share of positive bounces. While it’s not in the William Karlsson stratosphere, DeBrincat scored his 28 goals by riding a 15.5 shooting percentage. Less puck luck could bump him down a few notches.

The good news is that, well, there’s quite a bit of good news.

Again, DeBrincat didn’t get a ton of opportunities from an ice time perspective. At minimum, the Blackhawks would be wise to send the highly skilled player out on the power play more often. DeBrincat’s 2:02 PPTOI per night stood as a good start, but if you want more punch on the man advantage, wouldn’t you send him out more often than Artem Anisimov, Nick Schmaltz, and even maybe Brandon Saad?

(You could make a reasonable argument that DeBrincat should be right up there with Jonathan Toews, honestly.)

There’s a strong chance that Joel Quenneville will get more and more comfortable with the American forward after seeing him excel last season.

Such thoughts might also provide DeBrincat with better (and more stable) running mates.

Via Natural Stat Trick, DeBrincat’s forward partners were all over the place at even-strength. While DeBrincat enjoyed a decent chunk of shifts with Toews, he also spent comparable time with Patrick Sharp and Schmaltz. Echoing the points about power play possibilities, he was mainly on the second unit last season. Why not get him somewhere in that five-man group?

Whether DeBrincat makes a leap forward, a small step back, or basically stands in place, it sure seems like the Blackhawks unearthed another gem in this guy.

It’s Chicago Blackhawks day at PHT

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 7, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
10 Comments

2017-18

33-39-10, 76 points. (6th in Central Division, 13th in Western Conference) Missed playoffs.

IN:

Chris Kunitz
Brandon Manning
Cam Ward

OUT:

Vince Hinostroza
Patrick Sharp
Jordan Oesterle
Tomas Jurco
Michal Rozsival
Marian Hossa (contract)
Anthony Duclair

RE-SIGNED

Andreas Martinsen
John Hayden

The Blackhawks missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season, which was surprising. Even though they were bounced in the postseason in 2016-17, no one expected them to finish at the bottom of their division last year.

After years of being one of the top dogs in the Western Conference, the window seems to have closed on the ‘Hawks. Brent Seabrook is a shell of the player he once was. His $6.875 million dollar salary for the next six years isn’t moveable. And the depth they once possessed on the blue line no longer exists. Duncan Keith is still solid, but he’s 35 and has a lot of minutes in those legs. There’s serious question marks after him on the depth chart.

Another player whose stock seems to have fallen quite a bit, is Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks captain has seen his production decrease over the last few years. He went from picking up 48 points (in 47 games) in 2012-13 to collecting 54 points in 72 games last season. Toews is still a valuable piece of the puzzle for Chicago, but does his play justify his $10.5 million salary? Absolutely not.

GM Stan Bowman made a huge move when he picked up Brandon Saad from Columbus. Unfortunately for Bowman, that move was a dud. Saad never really looked comfortable last season, so they’ll have to hope that he’s able to bounce back if they’re going to make another push for a playoff spot.

The fact that starting netminder Corey Crawford‘s status is still up in the air is concerning. Head issues plagued him throughout last season and limited him to just 28 games in 2017-18. Will be ever be 100 percent healthy again? That’s a huge question mark heading into the season. Getting Crawford back would be huge, because relying on Cam Ward to be a starting goaltender would be less than ideal.

It’s not all bad for Chicago. Patrick Kane is still around. He continued to produce even when others around him didn’t. Kane’s point totals have dipped over the last three years (106, 89, 76), but he’s shown that he’s still one of the elite players in the NHL. The 29-year-old is far from being the problem for the Blackhawks.

And there’s also a few youngsters like Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz also emerged as valuable offensive contributors last season. If DeBrincat and Schmaltz can take another step forward next season, that would go a long way in making up for the veterans that are slowing down.

Prospect Pool

• Henri Jokiharju, D, 19, Portland Winterhawks – 2017 first-round pick

Jokiharju is young, but he continued to flash impressive offensive ability last season in the WHL. He finished fourth on his team in scoring with 71 points in 63 games and he was also named Portland’s top defensive player in 2018. Although he’s still just 19 years old, he could make an impact in the NHL sooner than later.

“The way he progressed this year, it gives him an opportunity to come into camp and show us where he’s at,” ‘Hawks vice president of amateur scouting Mark Kelley said, per Chicago Tribune. “No matter what we want to think or want to hope and project, Henri will decide that when he comes in.”

• Adam Boqvist, D, 17, Brynas IF Gavle – 2018 first-round pick

The ‘Hawks took Boqvist eighth overall in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft, so you now how they feel about him and his upside. Even though he’s only listed at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, the team clearly isn’t worried about his long-term potential. In today’s game, size doesn’t matter as much as speed, and Boqvist is fully capable of moving the puck and skating the it out of danger quickly.

Can he make the leap to the NHL this year? That seems to be a stretch at this point given his light frame, but you can never rule out that possibility with a top 10 draft pick. He’ll eventually be the quarterback on the power play and the top blue liner on his team.

Dylan Sikura, W, 23, Northeastern University – 2014 sixth-round pick

Sikura got a quick taste of NHL action last season when he suited up in five games with the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old managed to pick up a respectable three assists during that stretch, so he was far from overmatched. Sikura lit it up during his final two years in College, as he collected 111 points in 73 games.

He probably doesn’t have the offensive upside to be a top-line player at the highest level, but he’s good enough to be a useful middle-six forward for the ‘Hawks as soon as this season.

Leave a comment

Three questions facing Carolina Hurricanes

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 6, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
3 Comments

For more on the Hurricanes’ outlook for 2018-19…

1. Who is going to score the goals?

While so much gets made of the Hurricanes’ goaltending issues over the years they have also had a problem when it comes to putting the puck in their opponent’s net, having finished in the bottom-10 in goals scored in each of the past five seasons.

Then this offseason they finally traded the best pure goal-scorer on the roster (Jeff Skinner) without any proven NHL goal-scorers coming back in return to replace him in the lineup.

Could be a problem.

The Hurricanes do have some nice young talent led by Teuvo Teravainen, Victor Rask, and the outstanding and underrated Sebastian Aho, as well as some really good two-way veterans in Jordan Staal and Justin Williams. Despite that crop of forwards, they are still lacking a go-to difference-maker that could be a franchise changing player at forward.

They are hoping they have found that at the top of the draft in No. 2 overall pick Andrei Svechnikov, a monster of a prospect with superstar potential.

Along with Svechnikov, they also have 23-year-old forward Valentin Zykov who is coming off of a great year in the American Hockey League (33 goals in 63 games) and a strong first impression with the big club, recording seven points (including three goals) in 10 games.

How good Svechnikov and Zykov can be — and how quickly they can make an impact — will go a long way toward determining how good the Hurricanes’ offense can be.

They could also probably use a bounce back year from Rask after his production regressed a bit this past season.

2. Will Justin Faulk finish the season in Carolina?

With Skinner traded to the Buffalo Sabres, all eyes are now focussed on defenseman Justin Faulk when it comes to potential trades. Faulk’s name has been thrown around in trade speculation for more than a year now, and the offseason additions of Dougie Hamilton and Calvin de Haan only seemed to increase that.

Given his ability offensive he could be an attractive trade chip for teams looking to add some firepower to their blue line, and perhaps be used to help the Hurricanes deal from a position of strength (defense) to address their shortcomings offensively.

Or they could keep him and continue to build on what is already an outstanding young defense.

3. Did the Hurricanes do enough to end their playoff drought?

Even after losing Skinner in a trade to the Sabres there is still reason to believe the Hurricanes improved their outlook for the upcoming season.

The defense is significantly better with the additions of Hamilton and de Haan. It would be almost impossible for Scott Darling to be worse than he was a year ago so they should get some improvement there almost by default. Svechnikov and Zykov are unproven, but their potential is exciting.

Still, is that enough to end what is currently a nine-year playoff drought before it reaches a full decade without a single postseason game being played by the organization? Especially in a division that has the past three Stanley Cup champions and both Eastern Conference wild card teams from this past season? And especially after we seem to try and convince ourselves every summer that this season is the one where they finally they did enough to get back in the playoffs?

One of these years it has to happen … right?!

They need to make up a 14-point gap in the standings from this past season to do it, and while that is not going to be an easy task, it is also definitely not impossible. Especially if they can get adequate goaltending from Darling to fully take advantage of the young, talented defense they have assembled over the years and get a couple of breakthrough offensive performances from their prized prospects Svechnikov and Zykov.

Under Pressure: Scott Darling

Getty Images
By Adam GretzAug 6, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
So far in our team of the day series goalies have been a popular pick for the “under pressure” look, and honestly, that is probably very fitting. Goaltending can make or break a team’s season unlike any other position in the sport, and there is perhaps no team in the NHL that has come to know that more than the Carolina Hurricanes. Especially when it comes to the “break” part.

The Hurricanes have been trying to solve their goaltending issues for years, and it is a position that has probably done more to keep them out of the playoffs than any other on the team. They finally moved on from Cam Ward this offseason and will be sticking with Scott Darling as their likely starter. He might get a bit of a push from the newly signed Petr Mrazek, but make no mistake, this is probably going to be Darling’s spot to lose.

He still has a lot to prove.

Darling arrived in Carolina prior to the 2017-18 season and immediately signed a four-year, $16 million contract. Year one with his new team — and his first as a player expected to help carry the workload over the course of a full season — turned out to be a complete disaster.  Among the 32 goalies to appear in at least 40 games his .888 save percentage was last in the NHL, and one of only two goalies (Craig Anderson being the other) to finish with a sub-.900 mark. His even-strength save percentage of .897 was also last, and the only goalie to finish below .900. Just speaking strictly from a numbers perspective, he was the least productive regular goaltender in the NHL.

Simply put, the Hurricanes need more from him, and given the additions the team made on the blue line in front of him there really can not be any excuses if his play does not improve.

The Hurricanes were already one of the best shot suppression teams in the league (and have been for several years) and only added to their blue line by acquiring Dougie Hamilton, one of the best defenseman in the league and a legitimate top-pairing playing, and signing Calvin de Haan in free agency away from the New York Islanders.

There also is not much of a safety net in place for the Hurricanes should Darling once again falter as his top backup is going to be Petr Mrazek. After a promising start to his career in Detroit, Mrazek’s play has badly regressed the past two years. Unless his career does a complete 180 upon his arrival in Carolina the Hurricanes’ success or failure is largely going to depend on what Darling can give them in net.

Given all of that there is no player in Carolina under more pressure for a big season than their starting goalie.

