Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita dies at 78

By Sean LeahyAug 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Sad news in the hockey world on Tuesday as the Chicago Blackhawks announced that Hockey Hall of Famer Stan Mikita has died at the age of 78.

From Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz:

“There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan’s passing. He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago. He left an imprint that will forever be etched in the hearts of fans – past, present and future. Stan made everyone he touched a better person. My wife Marilyn and I, joined by the entire Wirtz family, extend our prayers and thoughts to Jill and the Mikita family. ‘Stosh’ will be deeply missed, but never, ever forgotten.”

Mikita was born in Czechoslovakia and moved to Ontario, Canada when he was eight years old. He would join the Blackhawks during the 1958-59 NHL season and spent his entire 22-year NHL career with the franchise, helping them capture the 1961 Stanley Cup. Along with teammate Bobby Hull, he would be one of the first players to curve his stick.

His career would come to an end in 1980 after 1,396 NHL games. Mikita finished with 541 goals and 1,467 points making him the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Along with one Cup, he also won the Art Ross Trophy four times, the Lady Byng Trophy twice and the Hart Trophy in 1967 and 1968. He remains the only player to win the Art Ross, Hart and Byng in the same season — something he did twice.

During his playing days, Mikita partnered with a Chicago businessman to create the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association to help those deaf and hard-of-hearing build confidence and enjoy the game. The AHIHA is still going 45 years later.

The Blackhawks would retire his No. 21 months after he hung up his skates and the Hockey Hall of Fame came calling in 1983. In 2011, a statue was installed outside of United Center. During All-Star Weekend in 2017 he was named on the list of the NHL’s 100 greatest players.

Mikita’s name entered the pop culture world in 1992 when the big hang out spot for Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in the movie “Wayne’s World” was named Stan Mikita’s Donuts.

“I put in 22 years as a pro athlete and they remembered me from a doughnut shop in a movie,” he told Sports Illustrated in 1997.

In 2015, when he was 75 years old, news came out that Mikita had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a brain disorder that affects the memory and can cause hallucinations and sleep disorders. “Whatever world he is in, he’s content,” his daughter Jane told the Chicago Tribune.

Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche

By Adam GretzAug 8, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Colorado Avalanche.

Some questions to ponder regarding the 2018-19 Colorado Avalanche…

1. How good will Philipp Grubauer be?

The Avalanche made a big splash this offseason by getting Philipp Grubauer from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round draft pick and taking on Brooks Orpik‘s contract (which was then bought out, allowing Orpik to return to Washington on a cheaper salary). The Avalanche immediately signed him to a three-year contract, presumably to be their long-term starting goalie.

The question is just how good he can be?  In his limited playing time with the Capitals Grubauer performed as well as any other goalie in the NHL, and was so good this past season that Barry Trotz actually gave him the starting job heading into the playoffs. It was a role he kept for two games before being replaced by long-time starter Braden Holtby — who then helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup — but it was still an incredibly strong statement in the belief that the Capitals had in Grubauer.

His limited resume is very encouraging, and he has certainly at least earned the right to be a starter. But it is all still based on an extremely small sampling of data, while goaltenders can be extremely difficult to project.

The potential is certainly there for the Avalanche to have landed an excellent starting goalie, but it is still very much of a mystery.

2. What about the defense? 

The Avalanche have been a bad defensive team in recent years, giving up shots and shot attempts at a rate that has consistently placed them among the worst in the league.

Even with their turnaround in the standings this past season, that was still true. One of the things that bailed them out was the fact they received strong goaltending from Semyon Varlamov and Jonathan Bernier. This year the job gets passed along to Varlamov and Grubauer. Still, it would be beneficial for the Avalanche if they could become a better shot suppression team and not have to lean on their goaltenders so much.

Erik Johnson and Tyson Barrie have been the mainstays on the blue line in recent seasons, and despite the trade rumors that always seem to follow Barrie around he is still a member of the team.

Nikita Zadorov, one of the pieces from the Ryan O'Reilly trade, took some positive steps forward this past season and is still only 23 years old. Samuel Girard, one of the players they picked up in the Matt Duchene trade is also loaded with potential and had a promising debut with the Avalanche this past season.

Then they also brought in Ian Cole in free agency on a three-year contract that will pay him more than $12 million (just over $4 million per season). Cole is a fearless shot blocker and logs big minutes on the penalty kill, and his role on a two-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh has certainly boosted his stock around the league. He is probably best served as a third-pairing defenseman, though, and if the Avalanche use him in that role (and with Johnson, Barrie, Zadorov and Girard all on the roster, that is possible) he could be a strong addition. An expensive third-pairing defender for sure, but probably a strong one.

3. Will anybody step up to take some pressure off the top line?

As mentioned in the Under Pressure look, there is going to be a huge expectation for Nathan MacKinnon (along with his linemate, Mikko Rantanen) to carry the offense this season, just as he did this past season. Whether or not he does that remains to be seen, but even if he does if the Avalanche are going to take the next step from a fringe playoff team to a contender in the Western Conference they are going to need another line (or two … or three) to emerge as a threat offensively. When the MacKinnon-Rantanen duo was off the ice this past season the Avalanche were still a team that was outshot and outscored. That is not going to be good enough, and if there is any sort of a regression from the top line it could erase all the positive strides the Avalanche made in 2017-18.

Under Pressure: Nathan MacKinnon

By Adam GretzAug 8, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Colorado Avalanche.

Usually when we look at players that are “under pressure” heading into a season we focus on players coming off of a down year, or a coach on the hot seat, or a goalie that needs to prove themselves and carry a team, or a player going for a new contract.

It is not usually a player coming off of an MVP-caliber season the way Nathan MacKinnon is in Colorado. Even so, we are still going to take a look at him for this section because it seems like now that he had the season he had in 2017-18 the level of expectation for him going forward is going to be at an entirely new level.

That, too, is a form of pressure.

Especially when the Avalanche’s success and turnaround this past season was largely dependent on MacKinnon’s performance.

This past season he finished fifth in the scoring race with 97 points. His 1.31 points per game were second best in the NHL. He recorded at least three points in a game 13 different times, the second highest total in the league (behind only Connor McDavid). He had a direct in hand 38 percent of the team’s goals during the regular season and then he was great in their first-round playoff race with six points (including three goals) against the Nashville Predators. The difference in the Avalanche’s performance with him on the ice versus when he was not on the ice was striking. As he went, so went the team.

MacKinnon’s career has followed an interesting path to this point. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2013-14 and put together a sensational rookie year that saw him finish with 24 goals and 63 points as an 18-year-old, playing a significant role in what had been a bad Avalanche team the year before return to the playoffs. His play didn’t really regress after that season, but he also didn’t take the significant leap that was expected, instead settling in as a 20-goal, 50-point player. Very good, but not quite a superstar level. That leap finally happened this past season and ended with him finishing second in the MVP voting behind Taylor Hall.

The question now becomes can he do it — or at least something close to that — again, because that might be what the Avalanche need to get back in the playoffs.

The Avalanche a nice trio of impact forwards in MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog up front, as well as some intriguing young players on this roster (Tyson Jost, Alexander Kerfoot, Samuel Girard). Even with that core in place it is still a team with very suspect depth and question marks on the blue line and in goal. Their success or failure will depend largely on how the players at the top (specifically MacKinnon and Rantanen) perform. It is not entirely fair to those players to expect them to carry that much of the load, but that is the situation the current roster probably puts them in.

Building off a breakthrough: Mikko Rantanen

By Adam GretzAug 8, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Colorado Avalanche.

After being one of the worst teams of the modern era during the 2016-17 season, the Colorado Avalanche stormed back this past season with a 43-point improvement that took them from the league’s basement back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2014-15 and just the second time since 2010. A lot of things had to go right for that to happen, including improved goaltending and an MVP-level performance from Nathan MacKinnon.

Another key factor: the development and breakout season from 2015 first-round pick Mikko Rantanen.

After a promising debut season that saw him score 20 goals and 38 points, Rantanen took his game to another level in 2017-18 and broke out with a season that pushed him into the top-20 in the league in scoring with 84 total points. He was dynamite all year, and alongside MacKinnon helped form one of the best top-line duos in the league.

When they were on the ice together during 5-on-5 play the Avalanche outscored teams by a 55-41 margin and held a 51 percent share of the total shot attempts. When neither player was on the ice the Avalanche were outscored 84-90 and held only a 46 percent share of the total shot attempts. The difference was even more drastic the previous season when the Avalanche were only outscored 34-39 with the MacKinnon-Rantanen duo on the ice and 53-114 without them.

As a duo, they clearly click on the ice and should be the driving force behind the team’s offense.

Individually, Rantanen has been an exciting talent and prospect ever since he joined the Avalanche organization and, to this point, has lived up to the hype and seems to be on his way to becoming a star in the league and cornerstone building block.

Just consider that as of this posting he has still not celebrated his 22nd birthday yet and is coming off of an 84-point season, an exceptionally rare accomplishment in the modern NHL. Over the past 25 years there have only been 14 different players to record at least 84 points in a season before their 22nd birthday, and it is a list full of superstars. The list: Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Evgeni Malkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Paul Kariya, Patrick Kane, Ilya Kovalchuk, Eric Lindros, Eric Staal, Steven Stamkos, Jaromir Jagr, Alex Ovechkin, Mathew Barzal, and Rantanen. Obviously an encouraging sign to be on that list.

If history is any indicator, players that perform the way Rantanen did this past season at that young of an age go on to big things in the seasons that followed.

You need multiple top-line players to win in the NHL, and with MacKinnon and Rantanen the Avalanche look to have two of them.

Gretzky named global ambassador for Beijing Kunlun Red Star

Associated PressAug 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
BEIJING (AP) — Wayne Gretzky has been named a global ambassador for Beijing’s Kunlun Red Star as the Chinese capital seeks to boost the profile of hockey domestically ahead of hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Gretzky will focus on youth development in China, including a planned KRS-Gretzky Hockey School that will provide advanced training for players aged 8-17 in Beijing and the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, eventually expanding to at least 20 locations nationwide.

Red Star is China’s only professional team and plays in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

China is seeking to boost hockey in a country where winter sports participation remains in its infancy.

The official China Daily newspaper quoted Red Star’s Executive Director Ao Meng as saying Gretzky’s involvement would be a ”tremendous boost.”

”To now have him part of the growth of hockey in China in the buildup to the 2022 Winter Olympics will promote interest and participation in the sport, especially among young people,” Ao said.

Gretzky is scheduled to make promotional visits to Beijing, Shenzhen and the financial center of Shanghai on Sept. 12-18.

For the second year, the National Hockey League is holding promotional games in China, with the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames facing off in Shenzhen on Sept. 15 and Beijing on Sept. 19.

China represents an as-yet untapped resource for the NHL, especially ahead of the 2022 Olympics.

Commissioner Gary Bettman has so far been noncommittal about the NHL going to the 2022 Games after skipping the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But the work is already under way in an increasingly competitive sports market in China, where the NBA has had a presence for decades.