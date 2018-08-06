Getty Images

It’s Carolina Hurricanes day at PHT

By Scott BilleckAug 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Carolina Hurricanes.

2017-18

36-35-11, 83 pts. (6th in Metropolitan Division, 10th in Western Conference)
Missed playoffs.

IN:

Dougie Hamilton
Micheal Ferland
Adam Fox
Jordan Martinook
Calvin de Haan
Petr Mrazek

OUT:

Noah Hanifin
Elias Lindholm
Marcus Kruger
Jeff Skinner
Derek Ryan
Klas Dahlbeck
Cam Ward
Joakim Nordstrom
Lee Stempniak

RE-SIGNED:

Trevor van Riemsdyk
Phillip Di Giuseppe

The Carolina Hurricanes now sit in the aftermath of one heck of an offseason storm.

A full-blown shake up from top to bottom has the Hurricanes now heading into the 2018-19 with a new head coach, a new general manager and under the direction of a new owner (who took over midway through the season) who appears determined not to let what’s happened for nearly the past decade to continue — missing the playoffs.

Indeed, Bill Peters (who left for Calgary) has been replaced with franchise legend Rod Brind’Amour behind the bench. Don Waddell has taken over Ron Francis’ post (after the latter was relieved of his duties). Tom Dundon, the architect behind the winds of change, became the owner midway through the 2017-18 season. And some of the team’s most well-known names — Cam Ward, Jeff Skinner, Noah Hanifin — won’t be wearing Carolina red this coming season.

The Hurricanes haven’t graced the playoffs since 2009, and while they put up a bit of a fight down the stretch last season, they never really found the extra gear they needed, eventually finishing sixth in the Metropolitan Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Dundon has employed a hands-on approach to the team he now runs, which perhaps scared away prospective coaches and general managers during searches for both. Brind’Amour is a household name in the franchise, but unproven behind the bench and Waddell… well his track record with other teams isn’t exactly glowing.

That said, Carolina was handed a gift and then some when they moved up from 11th to 2nd in the NHL Draft Lottery and got their hands on Andrei Svechnikov, who scored 40 goals in 44 games in the Ontario Hockey League last season.

Waddell then went out and traded for defenseman Dougie Hamilton to bolster their backend, gaining gritty forward Micheal Ferland and top prospect Adam Fox in exchange for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. He also signed defenseman Calvin de Haan in free agency and traded away Jeff Skinner just last week for a few picks and a prospect.

While the Skinner trade seemed like a major loss given the return, the Hurricanes do have a bevy of young talent ready to try and make their mark this season. Svechnikov should inject the offense and Martin Necas looks slated to become a top center within the club. Hamilton and de Haan are fine additions on the backend. Ferland adds a little bit of everything. And there’s the wave of youth that’s exciting for any team.

“I don’t want to say it’s a new team, but it will be,” Brind’Amour told NHL.com. “We’ll potentially have 12 new players, so I think everyone’s just excited. There’s been a lot of change, but we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping the pieces we wanted to keep and build around, and then we have a couple young players we’re excited to see, new rookie players that I think will be exciting to watch.”

Prospect Pool

Andrei Svechnikov, RW, 18, Barrie Colts (OHL) – 2018 first-round pick

Svechnikov is the type of elite talent any team would be lucky to have. He has size (6-foot-3), an elite selection of shots, and is crafty both inside and on the perimeter. It’s likely that he steps in right away and begins to contribute offensively this season. Svechnikov had 40 goals and 72 points in 44 games with Barrie this season — name the OHL’s rookie of the year — had four goals and eight points and the world under-18 championships and five assists during the world juniors.

Martin Necas, C, 19, Brno Kometa (Czech) – 2017 first-round pick

Necas has spent the last two seasons playing pro hockey in his native Czech Republic with Brno Kometa, which also features former NHLer Martin Erat. Necas is expected to move into the Hurricanes lineup next season, possibly as the team’s second-line center. Necas had 11 points in seven games at the World Juniors this past year and then five more in the same number of games during the world championships this past spring.

“His game has gotten better, he’s gotten a little bigger, and he’s a lot more confident than he was last year,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour told NHL.com. “I think he’s a night-and-day player already from a year ago.”

Adam Fox, D, 24, Harvard University (NCAA) – 2016 third-round pick (Calgary Flames)

There are several players who fit the mold here: D Jake Bean, F Valentin Zykov and F Warren Foegele — but its Fox, who the Hurricanes inherited in the Hamilton trade, that’s intriguing. Fox is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the NHL, so it’s a good get for a team that gave up quite a bit going the other way. Carolina has amassed quite the stable of defenseman this summer, and Fox fits right into that. He’s spent the last two seasons playing in the NCAA with Harvard where he’s been a point-per-game player on the backend and had five points in seven games for Team USA in a bronze-medal showing at the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Building off a breakthrough: Teuvo Teravainen

By Scott BilleckAug 6, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
A career year in terms of production? Check.

The transformation into a bona fide first-line winger? Check.

A chemistry with fellow Finn Sebastian Aho that could form the basis for one of the league’s top lines for years to come? Check.

Teuvo Teravainen has checked off a lot of boxes since his arrival from the Chicago Blackhawks two summers ago. And after putting up 23 goals and 41 assists to eclipse his previous best point total by 22, Teravainen has taken another leap forward as one of the league’s premier wingers.

Teravainen improved nearly everywhere last season, from scoring eight more goals to having 14 more assists to finding five more points on the power play and a 3.5 percent increase in his shooting percentage, which hovered over 12 percent. He surpassed his previous career-high point total in just 57 games last season.

The breakout season continued with nearly one goal for every 60 minutes played (0.93), 1.25 assists/60 and 2.18 points/60 while playing all 82 games.

His underlying numbers backed up the eye test with career bests in shot share at 56.43 percent, goals for percentage at 56.12 and high-danger goals-for percentage at 58.82.

This is all good news for the 24-year-old, who enters a contract year in 2018-19 and still a few years away from his prime.

Teravainen only received a modest bump in ice-time (39 seconds on average per game), so assuming he can handle more, there’s no reason to think Teravainen can’t become a point-per-game player this coming season, especially if the line with Aho and Valentin Zykov sticks together to start the season.

The trio was formed toward the end of last season and the results were juicy. The line combined for a shot share of 65.73 percent during their eight games together. They were simply dangerous and perhaps a sign of things to come if Aho’s move to center becomes permanent.

Aho and Teravainen were money together, with Teravainen assisting on 16 of Aho’s 29 goals and the latter assisting on 13 of the former’s 23. Perhaps linemates that play Fortnite together stay together?

Here’s some of that sweet (on-ice) chemistry:

It’s Teravainen’s improvement, coupled with Aho’s — and a bevy of young talented forwards in the system — that likely made Jeff Skinner expendable last week. There’s pressure on Teravainen and Aho now to make up for the hole left by that departure, but both have shown they can improve year after year, especially when playing together.

New head coach Rod Brind’Amour has a few decisions to make with his top line, but Teravainen being on it is not one of them. He should be a lock up top and, if his durability holds up, could eclipse the 70-point mark, if not more, by the end of next season.

It’s a good thing Carolina has plenty of cap room.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Brief history of Ryan Kesler-Ryan Johansen feud

By Sean LeahyAug 6, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
We don’t know if Ryan Kesler will play this coming season, but we do know one thing about the Anaheim Ducks forward: He does not get along with Ryan Johansen of the Nashville Predators.

The two continued their feud via Twitter on Sunday with a curious interaction.

Kesler, who hadn’t sent anything but a retweet since February, took a break from his summer to shoot a question Johansen’s way:

It’s not quite a “Meet me in Temecula” moment, but what kind of street fight are talking about here? A Kimbo Slice kind or a E. Honda vs. Blanka one?

Johansen replied, though not directly, a few hours later:

Just when you thought the rest of August was going to be boring in the hockey world…

Please recall that during the 2017 Western Conference Final the relationship between the two took a nasty turn as the series featured them going at one another physically and verbally.

When asked if Kesler went over the line, Johansen said, “I mean he just blows my mind. I mean watching – I don’t know what’s going through his head out there but like his family and his friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game, so I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey and it sucks when you gotta pull a stick out of your groin every shift.”

Kesler heard those comments and pointed out he wasn’t seeking friendship. “He’s not my friend. He’s not going to be my friend. He can say whatever he wants,” he said.

Mic’d up during that series, Johansen was caught telling Kesler, “You’re a f——— loser, nobody likes you.” So you can see why they won’t be sharing pops at the cottage anytime soon.

(Fun fact: Both share Kurt Overhardt as an agent.)

Johansen would be injured in Game 4 of that 2017 series and miss the rest of the postseason as the Predators beat the Ducks to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. “I’m just happy we were able to beat them. I wish I could have been in the line to shake their hands,” he said days after the series concluded.

That wasn’t the end of the rough stuff between the two, of course. Kesler, a noted pest, isn’t one to let things goes, especially when you consider part of his job is taking opponents off of their games. So when the Ducks visited the Predators in March, they dropped the mitts for what was ruled a “fight”:

The Ducks host the Predators on Nov. 12 and while we wait to see if Kesler will be healthy enough to play, we’ll have to see if they keep their feud to the social media world.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Three questions facing Calgary Flames

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

Want to chew on more than three questions? Check these posts, too.

[Looking Back at 2017-18 | Under Pressure | Building Off a Breakthrough]

1. Is Bill Peters a better coach than Glen Gulutzan?

Your mileage will vary on Bill Peters, a coach who served as one of Mike Babcock’s assistants in Detroit before getting his first head gig with the Hurricanes.

On one hand, the Hurricanes were analytics darlings and seemed perpetually on the cusp of greater things. While talent on hand naturally helps to push the puck in the right direction, a coach’s systems also can make a big difference when it comes to dominating possession.

Still, there’s also a chicken-and-the-egg discussion regarding Peters’ work and the Hurricanes horrendous run of goaltending. How much of it is on the talent in net – let’s not forget that Scott Darling carried fantastic numbers into Carolina – versus possibly being a matter of his system putting goalies in a tough spot? Goalie nerds undoubtedly love chewing on those questions, whether there are concrete answers or not.

The bottom line is that the Hurricanes never made the playoffs under Peters’ watch, while the Flames frequently underwhelmed under Glen Gulutzan’s tutelage. Peters stands as Flames GM Brad Treliving’s second hire, so there’s a lot on the line.

2. Did the Flames improve this off-season?

As mentioned in this post, the Flames saw significant changes to their roster this summer – not just their coaching staff – with Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Adam Fox traded away, Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin coming back, and James Neal signed to a hefty contract. Naturally, there were also some tweaks in depth positions, while the Flames decided to stick with Mike Smith as their likely workhorse (more on that in a moment).

The question Brad Treliving’s job may ride on is: did the Flames get better? Is it possible they’re merely in the same position or even got worse? You’re likely to hear plenty of differing opinions across the hockey world.

To venture some guesses, the Flames should probably improve on offense. Barring Neal hitting age 30 hard, he’s pretty much a rich man’s version of Micheal Ferland, at least right now. Elias Lindholm is a 50-point-or-so guy, and that outlook could change dramatically if he lands with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan.

On paper, the Flames offense is more capable, and could possibly boast the depth they’ve sorely been lacking in their bottom-six. Of course, some of that depends upon how Peters deploys forwards, and how restricted they are in being creative versus playing it safe.

Calgary’s defense is another interesting riddle, as the analysis hinges on how you feel about Hanifin and Hamilton. If nothing else, Hanifin is much younger than Hamilton, and should be hungry to seek his first postseason berth.

And then there’s the goaltending …

3. What kind of goaltending will they get in 2018-19?

Considering his health challenges last season, it might be tempting to assume that the Flames would otherwise be in a great place with Mike Smith if you could merely turn injuries off like in “NHL 19.”

Let’s not forget that the towering 36-year-old has been through a lot during his career, and not just happy moments.

Smith began his career as a promising Stars backup before flubbing his first opportunity as No. 1 guy with the Lightning. After that, Smith’s lengthy stay with the Coyotes included a big contract, a Cinderella run to the 2012 Western Conference Final, and plenty of nights facing a barrage of shots on an aimless Arizona squad. Smith’s career and confidence was on the line at least once; as you may remember, he discussed his work with a sports psychologist in October 2015.

(Side note: it would actually be refreshing if more athletes, not just struggling ones, decided to address their mental health in similar ways. That might take some time, judging by the fact that Smith said he was initially “offended” by the Coyotes’ suggestion.)

It’s quite possible that Smith will carry over the best moments from 2017-18 (before the All-Star break, Smith generated a dazzling .926 save percentage in 41 games), and defy age by being a strong workhorse for Calgary.

The scary thing is that it sure seems like the Flames are essentially depending upon that to work out.

Granted, the Flames aren’t short on interesting goalie prospects, as Jon Gillies, David Rittich, and Tyler Parsons are all on the organizational radar. Gillies and Rittich received some NHL reps last season, for better and worse.

Are any of those goalies really ready if the bottom falls out for Smith? If not, would Treliving manage to pull off a trade that wouldn’t just pull the Flames deeper into the quicksand?

The good news is that the Flames boast a lot of talent. There’s an ideal scenario, one that’s not too far-fetched, where it all comes together for Calgary and they go from missing the playoffs to a deep run. That’s especially true if Treliving ends up being correct about Peters.

The Flames are swinging with power rather than accuracy here, though, as there are some considerable gambles taking place. We’ll find out next season if this team laughs its way to the bank or opens the door for even more instability.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.