Building off a breakthrough: Noah Hanifin

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2018
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

If you took merely a cursory glance at Noah Hanifin‘s numbers during his final season with the Carolina Hurricanes, it might not seem like he experienced much of a breakthrough.

His points total only rose by three (29 to 32), and Hanifin’s ice time only spiked by about a minute (17:55 per game in 2016-17 to 18:52 average TOI last season). Once you dig a little deeper, it’s plausible that Hanifin’s really starting to climb the ranks, although he still faces big expectations considering the fact that he was the main takeaway from the polarizing Dougie Hamilton trade and was selected fifth overall in 2015.

For one thing, Hanifin scored more goals last season (10) than he generated in his first two seasons in the NHL (eight overall, four in each campaign). Hanifin’s possession stats also skyrocketed, as he became very much a positive player relative to his Hurricanes teammates after being on the other end in his previous two campaigns.

Take a look at this eye-friendly chart (via CJ Turtoro using  Corey Sznajder’s entry/exit data), and you’ll see that there was a pretty dramatic leap from 2016-17 to 2017-18, aside from a curious drop in defending entries. (Click here for the Hamilton vs. Hanifin comparison by those metrics, which is quite fascinating.)

(The improvement is even more dramatic according to other nice visualizations, such as his year-to-year SKATR score.)

Will the price be right?

The young defenseman also figures to see a breakthrough for his bank account, with the biggest questions revolving around “How much?” and “For how long?”

Matt Cane’s projection is for two years at a $2,336,359 clip per season. That would honestly stand as a pretty great value for what Hanifin is and could be, but will be interesting to see if the Flames and/or the RFA defenseman seek a longer-term decision.

“He’s certainly a priority for us. I’ve been speaking with his representatives regularly. I’d say we’re making progress,” Treliving told Sportsnet 960 on July 25. “We’ll get him signed. The fact he doesn’t have arbitration rights doesn’t make him any less of a priority for us.”

There are a lot of pieces to evaluate in the big trade that sent Hanifin to the Flames. Will Elias Lindholm be worth a touch less than $5M per season, and might he be an upgrade over Micheal Ferland? Will Adam Fox make the Flames regret the trade as much as anyone else?

It’s plausible that Hamilton will be the best player in the trade, yet the bar for success will be lower if Hanifin costs about $3M less per season than Hamilton’s $5.75M.

Room to improve?

Like it or not, people are going to compare Hamilton and Hanifin for years. Even in the very likely event that Hanifin’s contract is cheaper than Hamilton’s, that’s still a lot of pressure to absorb.

Hockey fans – and sports fans – are frequently guilty of dreaming up potential for youngsters, sometimes imagining possible production that was never going to happen. There’s a risk there with Hanifin, no doubt.

Still, it really is possible that Hanifin hasn’t hit his ceiling yet. He’s just 21, and he hasn’t really received bountiful ice time to truly stretch his legs. The Flames need all the help they can get on defense beyond Mark Giordano, so Hanifin should get a legitimate chance to prove that he’s as good or better than Hamilton.

It should be entertaining to see what the speedy American defenseman can pull off next season and beyond.

Three questions facing Calgary Flames

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2018
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

1. Is Bill Peters a better coach than Glen Gulutzan?

Your mileage will vary on Bill Peters, a coach who served as one of Mike Babcock’s assistants in Detroit before getting his first head gig with the Hurricanes.

On one hand, the Hurricanes were analytics darlings and seemed perpetually on the cusp of greater things. While talent on hand naturally helps to push the puck in the right direction, a coach’s systems also can make a big difference when it comes to dominating possession.

Still, there’s also a chicken-and-the-egg discussion regarding Peters’ work and the Hurricanes horrendous run of goaltending. How much of it is on the talent in net – let’s not forget that Scott Darling carried fantastic numbers into Carolina – versus possibly being a matter of his system putting goalies in a tough spot? Goalie nerds undoubtedly love chewing on those questions, whether there are concrete answers or not.

The bottom line is that the Hurricanes never made the playoffs under Peters’ watch, while the Flames frequently underwhelmed under Glen Gulutzan’s tutelage. Peters stands as Flames GM Brad Treliving’s second hire, so there’s a lot on the line.

2. Did the Flames improve this off-season?

As mentioned in this post, the Flames saw significant changes to their roster this summer – not just their coaching staff – with Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Adam Fox traded away, Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin coming back, and James Neal signed to a hefty contract. Naturally, there were also some tweaks in depth positions, while the Flames decided to stick with Mike Smith as their likely workhorse (more on that in a moment).

The question Brad Treliving’s job may ride on is: did the Flames get better? Is it possible they’re merely in the same position or even got worse? You’re likely to hear plenty of differing opinions across the hockey world.

To venture some guesses, the Flames should probably improve on offense. Barring Neal hitting age 30 hard, he’s pretty much a rich man’s version of Micheal Ferland, at least right now. Elias Lindholm is a 50-point-or-so guy, and that outlook could change dramatically if he lands with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan.

On paper, the Flames offense is more capable, and could possibly boast the depth they’ve sorely been lacking in their bottom-six. Of course, some of that depends upon how Peters deploys forwards, and how restricted they are in being creative versus playing it safe.

Calgary’s defense is another interesting riddle, as the analysis hinges on how you feel about Hanifin and Hamilton. If nothing else, Hanifin is much younger than Hamilton, and should be hungry to seek his first postseason berth.

And then there’s the goaltending …

3. What kind of goaltending will they get in 2018-19?

Considering his health challenges last season, it might be tempting to assume that the Flames would otherwise be in a great place with Mike Smith if you could merely turn injuries off like in “NHL 19.”

Let’s not forget that the towering 36-year-old has been through a lot during his career, and not just happy moments.

Smith began his career as a promising Stars backup before flubbing his first opportunity as No. 1 guy with the Lightning. After that, Smith’s lengthy stay with the Coyotes included a big contract, a Cinderella run to the 2012 Western Conference Final, and plenty of nights facing a barrage of shots on an aimless Arizona squad. Smith’s career and confidence was on the line at least once; as you may remember, he discussed his work with a sports psychologist in October 2015.

(Side note: it would actually be refreshing if more athletes, not just struggling ones, decided to address their mental health in similar ways. That might take some time, judging by the fact that Smith said he was initially “offended” by the Coyotes’ suggestion.)

It’s quite possible that Smith will carry over the best moments from 2017-18 (before the All-Star break, Smith generated a dazzling .926 save percentage in 41 games), and defy age by being a strong workhorse for Calgary.

The scary thing is that it sure seems like the Flames are essentially depending upon that to work out.

Granted, the Flames aren’t short on interesting goalie prospects, as Jon Gillies, David Rittich, and Tyler Parsons are all on the organizational radar. Gillies and Rittich received some NHL reps last season, for better and worse.

Are any of those goalies really ready if the bottom falls out for Smith? If not, would Treliving manage to pull off a trade that wouldn’t just pull the Flames deeper into the quicksand?

The good news is that the Flames boast a lot of talent. There’s an ideal scenario, one that’s not too far-fetched, where it all comes together for Calgary and they go from missing the playoffs to a deep run. That’s especially true if Treliving ends up being correct about Peters.

The Flames are swinging with power rather than accuracy here, though, as there are some considerable gambles taking place. We’ll find out next season if this team laughs it way to the bank or opens the door for even more instability.

Under Pressure: Brad Treliving

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2018
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

Heading into next season, there are a ton of Calgary Flames who are under pressure, but it all comes back to GM Brad Treliving.

Treliving is the person, after all, who:

  • Hired Glen Gulutzan, then fired him in favor of Bill Peters. Peters failed to take the Hurricanes to the postseason during his time in Carolina, so Treliving is taking a leap of faith.
  • Traded for Mike Smith last summer, and is sticking with Smith as Calgary’s starting goalie despite the netminder being at the not-so-tender age of 36. The Flames didn’t add an experienced backup, either. The Smith situation ranks as, what, three leaps of faith?
  • Treliving also made the franchise-altering trade that sent Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and prospect Adam Fox to Carolina for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. (Treliving then signed Lindholm to a robust contract and still needs to come to terms with Hanifin, who’s an RFA hoping to build off of a breakthrough.)
  • There were plenty of other courageous moves. Treliving pulled the trigger to land Travis Hamonic during the 2017 off-season, a swap that seemed sensible at the time, but so far looks like a huge win for the Islanders. That summer was a rough one beyond Mike Smith working out, as re-signing Michael Stone seems to be a blunder. The Flames also bought out Troy Brouwer, one of Treliving’s worst signings.
  • Not enough risk for you? The Flames also signed 30-year-old winger James Neal this summer. Neal’s one of the league’s most reliable scorers, but the aging curve isn’t always kind to snipers like Neal. Did we mention he’s already 30?

Generally speaking, Brad Treliving isn’t lampooned like some of Canada’s most-mocked GMs.

Swing and a whiff

He’s lost trades, sure, but they didn’t feel like unforced errors on the same scale as the blind piñata swings by Peter Chiarelli and Marc Bergevin. At least, they didn’t feel like forehead-slapping gaffes the moment they happened.

It’s also crucial to remember that, while the Flames have missed the playoffs in two of four seasons and only won one playoff series under Treliving, they were in a truly abysmal place when he took over following the 2013-14 season. Thanks to errors by Jay Feaster and Darryl Sutter, the Flames were in a cap mess, and they also suffered a five-year playoff drought from 2009-10 to 2013-14. Treliving deserves a lot of credit for the strides this team made.

Trading away Dougie Hamilton is fodder for debate, yet Treliving also acquired the defenseman from the Bruins in one of his best moves. Treliving also deserves ample credit for signing Johnny Gaudreau to one of the NHL’s best non-rookie-contracts, and generally hashing out team-friendly deals for many of their core young players.

That said, if you were to argue that just about everyone has an “expiration date” with a team – aside from maybe the truly elite performers and executives – then Treliving stands as a possible textbook example.

That bulleted list at the top of this post hammers home that argument, as even an above-average decision-maker can see mistakes start to pile up.

Sunk costs

As a rule of thumb, GMs don’t get a ton of cracks at finding the right coach. Treliving didn’t hire Bob Hartley, but he did select Gulutzan and now Peters. If Peters doesn’t work out, Treliving is likely to get a pink slip in the process.

Former Flames executive Brian Burke discussed Treliving’s reputation as a “riverboat gambler,” and provided some delightfully Burke-like analysis to the Calgary Sun’s Eric Francis:

“In this job you’ve got to be a riverboat gambler,” Burke said.

“I think that phrase is misconstrued. They take great chances, but they’re informed chances and that’s why they continue to gamble on riverboats. Being called a riverboat gambler is the ultimate compliment. He’s not afraid to take risks. You can’t do this job if you are.”

Well, if the ship sinks in 2018-19, the Flames might throw Treliving overboard.

It’s Calgary Flames day at PHT

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2018
Each day in the month of August we'll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

2017-18

37-35-10, 84 pts. (5th in Pacific Division, 11th in Western Conference)
Missed playoffs.

IN:

Noah Hanifin
Elias Lindholm
James Neal
Derek Ryan
Austin Czarnik
Alan Quine
Tyler Graovac

OUT:

Dougie Hamilton
Micheal Ferland
Adam Fox
Troy Brouwer (waivers, then buyout)
Matt Bartkowski
Cody Goloubef
Tyler Wotherspoon

RE-SIGNED:

Elias Lindholm
Jon Gillies
Dalton Prout
Morgan Klimchuk

Generally speaking, the Calgary Flames have been confusing because despite boasting some elite talent in Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano, they really haven’t been able to put it together for a deep run. They’ve missed the postseason two of the last four years, including in 2017-18, and have only won a single playoff round since 2009-10.

The Flames come into next season as a confounding presence for a different reason: GM Brad Treliving made massive changes.

Now, this franchise isn’t shy about making big alterations. They were bold in landing Travis Hamonic for assets that could ultimately help the Islanders soothe their John Tavares wounds, while Mike Smith was a bold bet that mostly worked out.

Those types of tweaks feel more like small potatoes after this summer.

After years of falling short under Glen Gulutzan, the Flames opted for Bill Peters. The former Hurricanes coach’s path feels a bit like the Flames’ as a whole: there have been signs of promise, yet Carolina never made the playoffs under Peters. Like the team he’s coaching, Peters has a lot to prove.

While the Flames essentially traded away their 2018 NHL Draft, they still made big headlines during that weekend, sending Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Adam Fox to Peters’ former team in Carolina for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. Though the voting was close, PHT readers and many other pundits believe that the Hurricanes bested the Flames in that trade, and strange murmurs about why Hamilton allegedly didn’t fit in with teammates only made the swap seem murkier.

If that wasn’t enough, the Flames signed James Nealto a five-year deal that carries a $5.75 million cap hit. Such a contract doesn’t represent the worst-case scenario for what Neal might have fetched on the open market, but the bottom line is that’s dangerous term for a power forward who’s already 30.

The Flames also still need to sign Hanifin, whose value remains tricky to gauge.

Long story short, the jury’s very much out on this series of dramatic changes.

On the bright side, Neal and Lindholm bolster a Flames offense that already features Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, and Michael Frolik. It feels foolish to hope that Sam Bennett will finally “figure it out,” but maybe a linemate upgrade might enhance a player who’s still just 22?

Hamonic didn’t provide the supporting boost the Flames seeked on defense, and now that unit is a bigger question mark after moving a star (albeit a polarizing one?) in Hamilton. There’s a chance Hanifin will develop into a defenseman at Hamilton’s level, but it’s currently a gamble. One would speculate that the Flames organization is betting on Peters’ system improving their defense, rather than any roster tweaks making the difference.

Once again, the Flames enter a season with some big risks in net.

Smith, at times, was able to save a surprisingly leaky Flames team from itself last season. Unfortunately, injuries and other factors kept him from dragging Calgary to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and age is a big concern as the big goalie is already 36. If a lot of starts fall to Jon Gillies and/or David Rittich, will Calgary flame out once more?

You can’t blame the Flames for sitting there idle after flubbing another opportunity to contend. That said, there are real questions about whether this team really improved or if the risks outweigh the rewards.

Prospect Pool

  • Juuso Valimaki, D, 19, Tri-City Americans (WHL) – 2017 first-round pick

You can probably pencil this Finn in as the Flames’ most promising blueline prospect. Valimaki, the 16th pick from 2017, generated 45 points in 43 games in the WHL, and Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy said that he has a shot at making the team in 2018-19.

“You hear what Bill Peters wants on defence and that’s Juuso Valimaki,” Conroy said to Torie Peterson of the Flames website. “It really is.”

“I expect him to come in here and really make a push, soon, to make the big club.”

Whenever he does, Valimaki brings a promising combination of size, smarts, and scoring to the table.

  • Dillon Dube, C, 20, Stockton Heat (AHL) – 2016 second-round pick

Conroy provided similar optimism about Dube making the Flames soon, too.

Dube’s shown potential as an agitating presence and hustle guy, to the point that he might have a leg up on other prospects in making the team sooner in a bottom-six role. Calgary certainly can use more support beyond their high-end talent, so that’s an appealing thought.

The 56th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft collected 84 points in 53 WHL games with the Kelowna Rockets, while Dube also generated four points in six AHL games in 2017-18.

  • Spencer Foo, RW, 24, Stockton Heat (AHL) – college free agent

Ready your bad Dave Grohl-related jokes, because Foo could be a fixture for the Flames … at least if he can fend off the team’s veteran forward options. Foo distinguished himself at Union College before turning pro last season, scoring two goals in four Flames games while also playing well (20 goals, 39 points in 62 AHL games) for the Stockton Heat.

His last name definitely serves as a handy tie-breaker against other prospects.

