It’s Buffalo Sabres day at PHT

By Scott BilleckAug 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Buffalo Sabres.

2017-18
Record: 25-45-12, 62 points. (8th in the Atlantic Division, 16th in the Eastern Conference, 31st in the NHL)
Did not qualify for the playoffs

IN:
Jeff Skinner
Vladimir Sobotka
Patrik Berglund
Tage Thompson
Carter Hutton
Conor Sheary
Matt Hunwick
Scott Wedgewood

OUT:
Ryan O'Reilly
Robin Lehner
Chad Johnson
Josh Gorges
Benoit Pouliot

RE-SIGNED:
Scott Wilson
C.J. Smith
Danny O’Regan
Justin Bailey
Nicholas Baptiste
Sean Malone

The best part of the Buffalo Sabres’ season last year was the day it ended and they had secured the highest odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft

And after winning the lottery with the best odds, the Buffalo Sabres went out and took defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to bolster their defense.

It’s a nice reward for a horrible season, where Buffalo finished dead last in goals-for with 198, the only team in the NHL not to eclipse the 200-mark, and gave up the third-most goals-against.

Their season was a tire fire that burned until for a good, long while.

The good news for Sabres fans is that’s all in the past now, and suddenly the team might just work itself in to — get ready for it — the playoff discussion.

Yes, general manager Jason Botterill has been hard at work trying to craft a better hockey team. Losing Ryan O’Reilly via trade to St. Louis stung, but they got three roster players in return in the deal, added Carter Hutton in goal to replace the outgoing Robin Lehner, and made a splash just this week to get Jeff Skinner to inject some offense into the team.

Botterill has a something that resembles a team now, and a future to go along with it as he’s cobbled together three first-round picks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

What the Sabres look like in terms of lines and defensive pairings remains to be seen, but rest assured, it has to look better than last season.

Prospect Pool:

• Casey Mittlestadt, C, University of Minnesota – 2017 first-round pick

Mittlestadt had 11 goals and 30 points in 39 games in his first season of college hockey this past season, led the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships with 11 points, including four goals, as Team USA finished with a bronze medal and then scored his first NHL goal with the Sabres as he played in six games, amassing five points. Mittelstadt turned pro in March, signing an entry-level deal and looks poised to be a key contributor to the Sabres next season.

Brendan Guhle, D, Rochester Americans – 2015 second-round pick

Guhle had 26 points in 50 games in a solid first pro season in the American Hockey League. He also played 18 games with the Sabres, putting up five assists in that time. He didn’t look out of place during his time with the big club and will compete for a roster spot in Buffalo come training camp.

Alex Nylander, RW, Rochester Americans – 2016 first-round pick

Perhaps a bit of a polarizing figure in Buffalo as he hasn’t progressed as quickly as brother William has in Toronto. Still, it’s premature to label Nylander — who is only 20 — a bust. His eighth overall pick status in 2016 comes with certain pressure, sure, but Nylander improved in his second pro season despite beginning it injured. His 27 points were one fewer than his 28 from the previous year, but he played in 14 fewer games in 2017-18. He also had eight points in seven games as Sweden captured the silver medal at the World Juniors and scored his first NHL goal on April 6.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Karlsson, Golden Knights avoid arbitration with one-year deal

By Scott BilleckAug 4, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
They waited until the 11th hour, but the Vegas Golden Knights and scorer of many goals, William Karlsson, have settled on a new deal just prior to their arbitration hearing, which was scheduled for Saturday morning.

Wild Bill’s contract is a one-year pact worth $5.25 million and appears to be a win-win for both sides.

The contract allows the Golden Knights to see if Karlsson can replicate this past season’s success and avoids the risk of signing him long-term only for him to find a steep regression.

For Karlsson, it’s a nice bump in pay from the $1 million he made last season, and a chance to move into the stratosphere next summer in terms of annual average value.

Vegas played it safe here, knowing they’ll have to pay more next summer should Karlsson hit the repeat button.

Karlsson will become a restricted free agent with the same arbitration rights he had this year, next offseason. If things are going well by Jan. 1, the Golden Knights and Karlsson’s camp can open up extension talks.

[Should Golden Knights go long or short-term with William Karlsson?]

Karlsson was nothing short of spectacular this season for the Golden Knights, coming out of nowhere to produce at an elite rate. Picked up from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the expansion draft, Karlsson went on to amass a whopping 43 goals in 82 games in his third season — not bad considering he scored a total of 18 in 183 previous NHL games. His best season total before 2017-18? Nine goals – annihilating his previous best.

His 43 goals placed him third in the league behind two other elite snipers in Alex Ovechkin and Patrik Laine.

The Golden Knights will enter the 2018-19 season with the line of Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith intact. The trio was nothing short of dominant all season long, combining for 216 points. Karlsson led the way with 78 of those and was Vegas’ top goal scorer and point producer.

Karlsson’s fine form continued in the Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, posting seven goals and 15 points in 20 games.

His performance this past season, coupled with his uber-low 12 penalty minutes, earned him the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy and his fat new contract.

Karlsson was reportedly asking for $6.5 million per season while the Golden Knights were offering $3.5 million. They ended up nearly splitting it down the middle, with Karlsson getting $1.75 million more than the team wanted and $1.25 million less than where his number began.

It’s nice to see that a team and a player can figure out roughly what an arbitrator is going to do beforehand and avoid the process.

The Golden Knights now sit at roughly $71 million counting against $79.5 million salary cap for next season, per CapFriendly. The Golden Knights have just one more restricted free agent to sign, that being defenseman Shea Theodore.

With a potential $1.425 million in bonuses to be paid out this year, Vegas still has roughly $7 million in cap room to play with.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Building off a breakthrough: Sam Reinhart

By Scott BilleckAug 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Buffalo Sabres.

At first glance, Sam Reinhart‘s season looks only to be a modest increase from his three previous seasons in the NHL.

His 25 goals was a career-high, surpassing the 23 he scored just his rookie season, and his 50 points were three more than his sophomore campaign.

Not much of a breakthrough, right?

It’s not until you see when Reinhart did most of his damage that you get the sense that, perhaps, he broke out in a big way.

Reinhart struggled to find points in the first half of the season. Up until the clock struck midnight to flip the calendar from 2017 to 2018, Reinhart had posted just 11 points in 38 games.

Given that he had 50 points and there were 44 games left in the season, some quick math shows just how good Reinhart’s second half was. The 22-year-old rattled off 39 in the remaining 44 games of the season playing mostly on the wing with the now-departed Ryan O'Reilly.

What remains to be seen from Reinhart is what he can do if Phil Housley moves him back to center with O’Reilly gone. Jack Eichel occupies the first-line center role and it’s expected that Casey Mittelstadt will figure into that spot on the second line. Patrik Berglund, who came over the O’Reilly deal, can play center on the third line, thus keeping Reinhart in the top-six and potential on the right-wing next to Eichel and opposite of Jeff Skinner.

That’s a juicy proposition for the top line, and Reinhart showed the ability this season to better those around him.

The Athletic’s John Vogl wrote about this subject in June:

Reinhart’s passing skills and hockey IQ make him an intriguing center candidate. Though not the fleetest of foot, he can drive the offense. According to the numbers at NaturalStatTrick.com, Reinhart trailed only Evander Kane and Jason Pominville in shots generated relative to his teammates and ranked fifth in fewest shots allowed. O’Reilly was noticeably better with Reinhart than without him.

And Vogl goes on to point out that experiments at center haven’t necessarily worked out over Reinhart’s first three seasons. 

Reinhart is a solid net-front presence and sitting him in front of goal on the power play can result in good things, an example which you can see below.

Reinhart has still yet to sign a new deal, but that will come with time.

What will be interesting to watch is how his form from the second half of last season translates into the start of the upcoming campaign.

Reinhart showed he can flirt with a point-per-game pace, and if the Sabres and get that, then it means good things for Eichel, Skinner or Mittelstadt, depending on how Housley sorts out his lines, and of course, the Sabres as a whole.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Skinner focused on Sabres, not contract after being traded

Associated PressAug 4, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The trade to the Buffalo Sabres happened so suddenly, forward Jeff Skinner hasn’t had time to think about his contract status.

For now, Skinner is focused on becoming acclimated to Buffalo and his new teammates, rather than what might be in store for the three-time 30-goal-scorer once the final year of his contract expires next summer and he’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

”Obviously, the last 24 to 48 hours have been pretty busy, and just trying to sort of get through everything that’s going on,” Skinner said during a conference call Friday, a day after the Carolina Hurricanes traded him to Buffalo.

”Honestly, I’m just excited to start the season,” he added. ”That’s what my focus is and where my focus is going to be for the next little while.”

In waiving his no-trade clause to approve the deal, Skinner agreed to swap one rebuilding team for another. While the Hurricanes’ nine-year playoff drought is the NHL’s longest active streak, the Sabres aren’t far behind at seven.

What excites Skinner is the opportunity to get a fresh start by playing with Buffalo’s young core, which includes center Jack Eichel and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, the first player selected in the draft in June.

”I think first and foremost, the young group of players they have: the core is exciting,” Skinner said. ”I’m excited to join those guys and be a piece of the puzzle.”

Buffalo gave up prospect forward Cliff Pu and three draft picks, including a 2019 second-round selection, to acquire the eighth-year player and 2011 NHL rookie of the year.

The 26-year-old becomes the latest addition in general manager Jason Botterill’s offseason overhaul to reshape a team that finished last for the third time in five years.

Skinner finished second among the Hurricanes with 24 goals, and fourth with 49 points in 82 games last season. He struggled defensively in finishing with a team-worst plus-minus rating of minus-27. Overall, Skinner has 204 goals and 379 points in 579 career games.

He’ll be given a chance to fill a top-line role alongside Eichel. His addition helps offset the production Buffalo lost in trading second-line center Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis last month.

Botterill said Thursday that it’s too early to begin contract talks just yet.

”Right now, our focus with Jeff is to make his transition into Buffalo as easy as possible for him,” Botterill said. ”We’ll talk about things such as an extension or contract down the road.”

Skinner became expendable on a Carolina team in the midst of a top-to-bottom makeover under new owner Tom Dundon, who declared no player untouchable but 20-year-old forward Sebastian Aho.

Aside from wanting to shake up the Hurricanes’ culture, GM Don Waddell said Skinner’s contract status also played a factor. Waddell had no contract extension talks with Skinner this offseason.

Skinner was aware of the speculation of being on the trade block but wasn’t sure he was going to be moved until being informed of the potential deal early Thursday.

Skinner said he enjoyed his eight seasons with Carolina, where he began playing months after the Hurricanes selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 draft. What disappointed him was the team’s inability to make the playoffs.

”It’s frustrating for sure not sort of reaching your goal,” Skinner said.

”But I think when you look at it, sort of moving forward on that basis, it’s exciting for me,” he added of the move to Buffalo. ”And that’s the way you look at it is that it is going to be a fresh start.”

Skinner said an added bonus to the trade is the opportunity to play closer to his hometown of Toronto, a two-hour drive from Buffalo.

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Three questions facing Boston Bruins

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future.

Today we look at the Boston Bruins.

If three questions aren’t enough:

[Looking Back at 2017-18 | Under Pressure | Building Off a Breakthrough]

1. Will the aging curve send them into a brick wall?

Here’s a confession: my expectation was that the Bruins would look like an old team, at least at the top, during the 2017-18 season.

Instead, the Bruins went from a good (if frustrating) team under Claude Julien into a frequently scary (in a good way) squad with Bruce Cassidy running the ship. The top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak flat-out abused opponents with their skill and puck possession, to the point that the machine kept humming even when a key piece was on the shelf due to injuries. Zdeno Chara may or may not own a personal Lazarus Pit, as he remained fantastic at 40. Boston ultimately succumbed to Tampa Bay during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, yet B’s fans could be forgiven for picturing scenarios in which a deeper run was quite plausible.

With that in mind, the bar will likely be set higher in 2018-19.

What if Father Time merely strikes a year later?

Chara is 41. Bergeron’s 33, and some of those years have been tough (remember all of the ailments he dealt with in 2013, and how much concussions threatened the early phases of his career?). David Krejci is 32 and slipping, while David Backes‘ style isn’t necessarily friendly to a 34-year-old. Tuukka Rask is already 31, and Marchand is 30.

Ideally, the Bruins’ veteran bests will age out just in time for their youngsters to take over. Whether it’s 2018-19 or a little later, there’s also the possibility that the Bruins might suffer if that transition ends up being bumpy.

2. Will young players make more strides forward?

Hockey fans (and sports fans in general) have a habit of daydreaming young players to stardom, yet sometimes the siren call of potential can be quite misleading. Such a phenomenon explains why, if you need to send a star player away in a trade, it’s often wise to get a first-rounder (even if its from a good team who will leave you pretty close to round two).

While the Bruins passed up on Mathew Barzal (read more about that in this larger piece about promising forward Jake DeBrusk), Don Sweeney & Co. have gone on to find some pretty fantastic young talent. It’s easier said than done to replenish your reserves when your team is trading away premium picks and/or rarely drafting at the top of the first round, yet the Bruins rank among the best at doing just that.

David Pastrnak is the young stud among the aging stars at top, and sometimes you need to shake your head at the fact that he’s still just 22. Delightfully for the Bruins, 20-year-old defensive blue chip Charlie McAvoy provides Pastrnak with a rival in the “Who’s the best under-25 Bruin?” debate.

Most of the time, when you’re drafting outside of the lottery spots, you’re not going to find superstars that often. The Bruins have also supplemented talent with useful supporting cast members including DeBrusk, Ryan Donato, Brandon Carlo, Danton Heinen, and Anders Bjork.

The Bruins’ impressive fleet of reinforcements present interesting sub-questions. Will they at least be as effective as they were last season? Beyond an obvious choice like McAvoy, could DeBrusk and especially Donato offer a lot more as they continue to gain Cassidy’s trust?

Earlier in this post, there was the fearful scenario where older veterans fade before up-and-comers rise. On the flip side, the Bergerons and Marchands could sustain their all-world work while young players give the Bruins the sort of depth that true contenders relish.

3. Will the Atlantic simply be too tough?

The Washington Capitals provide evidence that NHL franchises don’t always know, for sure, when their best “windows” to win might be. Unfortunately, for most teams, being wrong doesn’t mean winning the Stanley Cup after you took what seemed to be your best shots.

This Bruins team could, conceivably, be as good or better than the 2017-18 edition and still get smoked in the first round.

We already saw the Bruins fall to the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team brimming with prime-age talent that might find another gear (or perhaps make a bold addition like landing Erik Karlsson?) next season. The Maple Leafs pushed the Bruins to a Game 7 without John Tavares; if all of Toronto’s pieces fit together, the Lightning might not even be Boston’s biggest worry.

It would be foolish to totally dismiss the Florida Panthers’ chances of making a big step forward, too, considering their summer improvements, talent at the top end, and their imposing finish to 2017-18.

The NHL’s current playoff system dictates that second round can sometimes present a larger hurdle than overcoming the conference final. A lot can change between early August and the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, yet right now, the Bruins don’t exactly seem like the favorites in a top-heavy division.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.