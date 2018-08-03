Getty Images

PHT Morning Skate: Larkin talks contract; Canadiens and their cap space

By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Dylan Larkin is confident he’ll be able to work out a long-term extension with the Detroit Red Wings. [Free Press]

• Carolina says goodbye to Jeff Skinner. [Section 328]

• The top six looks pretty set in Buffalo now. [Die by the Blade]

• A good read on Chris Kreider coming back from a blood clot to help the New York Rangers. [ESPN]

• What Cody Ceci‘s arbitration case says about valuing defensemen. [Yahoo]

• So what are the Montreal Canadiens going to do with all that cap room? [Montreal Gazette]

• Why the Ottawa Senators need to sign Mark Stone to an extension and avoid arbitration. [Ottawa Sun]

Max Domi is confident the Montreal Canadiens can be winners again. [TSN via CP]

• In more realistic thoughts, Mark Scheifele believes the Winnipeg Jets can contend for a Stanley Cup again. [NHL.com]

• How does Anton Forsberg factor into the current situation in net for the Chicago Blackhawks? [Second City Hockey]

• Sounds like a new deal is coming between the NWHL and its players. [The Hockey News]

• How good is your team’s prospect pipeline? Here’s a ranking from 1-31. [Sporting News]

• A look at the New York Rangers roster now that all of their free agents are re-signed. [NY Post]

• Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, David Levin is hoping his hockey journey lands him in the NHL. [IIHF]

• The head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ ECHL team has left after two months on the job to join the AHL’s Binghamton Devils as head coach. [Tribune Review]

• It’s a big year ahead for Washington Capitals netminder Braden Holtby. [Stars & Sticks]

• Finally, Quinn Hughes had himself a day at the World Junior Showcase vs. Sweden on Thursday. Check out his three assists, including the pretty one in overtime:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Senators’ Cody Ceci awarded $4.3 million deal in arbitration

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hours after the Ottawa Senators announced a one-year extension for Mark Stone, an arbitrator sided closer to the team’s case following their hearing with defenseman Cody Ceci.

Ceci, 25, elected for the hearing and was seeking $6 million, while the Senators offered $3.35 million. The arbitrator decided on a $4.3M salary for one season.

If no extension is reached by next summer, Ceci will once again be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Last season, Ceci scored five goals and recorded 19 points in 82 games. He led all Senators defensemen not named Erik Karlsson in time on ice with 23:20 per night, the second straight season he’s played that many minutes a game.

His underlying numbers are not good, however, as Silver Seven Sens pointed out earlier this week:

“Ceci finished the season ranked 131st out of 133 defensemen in terms of even-strength puck possession with a negative 43.76 Corsi. He also held the honours for being the defenseman with the highest amount of shots attempted against with 1862. All in all, Cody Ceci has been on the decline for the past 2 seasons and has not been showing any signs of revival.”

Late bloomer? The Senators would certainly hope so, and Ceci’s one-year deal puts general manager Pierre Dorion in an interesting position before next summer. At the moment, Ottawa currently has nine players — Stone, Matt Duchene and Erik Karlsson included — set to become unrestricted free agents and three scheduled to become RFAs on July 1, 2019. That should spell a lot of change for the roster, one that sorely needs an overhaul. 

So as we wait for the inevitable Karlsson (and maybe Bobby Ryan, too) trade, Dorion has a massive job ahead of him in turning a team with likely a high lottery pick next June back into a playoff team.

But the big issue, as in the Stone case, is Dorion’s inability to lock up the team’s best players long-term. It was a big move in acquiring Duchene last October, but it all went in the wrong direction and the only three players signed beyond 2020 are Ryan, Marian Gaborik (buyout candidate) and Zack Smith. Who would want to commit to losing for the next several years?

What once was looking like a strong core to build around is falling apart and there doesn’t appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Building off a breakthrough: Jake DeBrusk

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 3, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Boston Bruins.

It’s a decision – or maybe three decisions? – that could haunt the Boston Bruins for more than a decade.

A new management group received a golden opportunity to build for the future with picks 13, 14, and 15 in the 2015 NHL Draft. History will probably argue that those were more like three strikes, as the Bruins decided not to draft Mathew Barzal, whom the New York Islanders jumped on immediately afterward with pick 16.

As of this moment, Barzal’s scored almost twice as many points (85) as the Bruins’ three combined picks (43), while appearing in several additional games (84 to 70). Barzal’s highlight-reel skills are often used to lampoon the Oilers for sending the Islanders the picks to grab the 2018 Calder Trophy winner, yet Bruins fans may also be tormented by what could have been.

The 2017-18 season didn’t just rub salt in the wounds regarding that pick, though.

[Looking Back at 2017-18]

While the other two picks (Jakub Zboril at 13, Zachary Senyshyn at 15) have yet to appear in an NHL game, Jake DeBrusk represents all of the stats in the aforementioned comparison: he scored 16 goals and 43 points in 70 games to enjoy a very promising rookie season.

DeBrusk also enjoyed a taste of playoff success, something Barzal may not experience for some time if the Isles can’t get it together. During the Bruins’ up-and-down run, DeBrusk scored eight points in 12 playoff contests, including the Game 7 tally that stood as the clincher against Toronto.

Such composed play against Toronto drew plenty of praise:

While DeBrusk, 21, enjoyed cushy offensive zone starts that undoubtedly helped him achieve strong possession stats, it’s worth noting that he scored at a very nice clip despite mediocre ice time. DeBrusk managed to score at a very nice clip considering that he only averaged 14:22 TOI in 2017-18.

Stanley Cup of Chowder notes how well DeBrusk checks out under Evolving Wild’s evolving metrics, as just one example. It remains to be seen if he’s a high-end talent or “just” a very nice supporting cast member for the Bruins, but either way, the scorer’s ascent is a fabulous plus.

DeBrusk presents something for old-school fans, not just analytics-types, as he already authored something of a “warrior” shift. It’s the sort of stuff that might make your old man fight back tears.

Considering DeBrusk’s ability to make the most of his reps so far, not to mention the chemistry he already developed with David Krejci, it would only make sense for the Bruins to lean far more heavily upon the young forward more in 2018-19.

(Amusingly, in the backdrop of almost unavoidable criticisms of that draft-day approach in passing on Barzal, the Bruins’ knack for otherwise shrewd draft and development may provide DeBrusk with competition for more lucrative opportunities.)

Yes, it’s unlikely that DeBrusk will surpass Barzal over the long haul. Even if it’s close, grumpy types will note that the Bruins could have drafted them both.

Nonetheless, a youth movement really injected renewed vigor into a Bruins franchise that seemed to show signs of decline late in Claude Julien’s run. Part of that might come down to Bruce Cassidy being more willing to let wet-behind-the-ears players show that they can produce beyond their years. The rest can be chalked up to emerging talent, and DeBrusk stands among the better examples of the gems management unearthed.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Jeff Skinner acquisition continues great summer for Sabres

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 3, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a real good summer for the Buffalo Sabres. Drafting Rasmus Dahlin; adding a goaltender in Carter Hutton who could be the answer in goal; picking up speedy Connor Sheary who needed a change of scenery; sending Ryan O’Reilly and his cap hit to the St. Louis Blues for a package that included a good prospect and a first-round pick; and now acquiring a goal scoring winger without giving up any of your three 2019 first rounders.

In a league where a team, with the right moves and everything clicking, can go from bottom of the barrel to playoff team in one year, Sabres fans should certainly be excited about the direction the franchise. After so many seasons to forget about, general manager Jason Botterill has set them up for brighter days.

“The best part of our sport right now is the parity that’s in the National Hockey League,” Botterill said on a conference call with reporters Thursday night. “You always have an opportunity at the start of the year. We’ve made a quite a few adjustments to our team and we’re excited about those changes and excited about some of our young players coming into our group…

“We’re excited about the speed that we’ve added to our group. We’re excited about the youth that we’ve added to our group. We’ve always talked about it. You’re trying to find that balance of bringing in leadership, bringing in players who know how to have had success in the National Hockey League while still looking at the future. That’s what excited us about this acquisition.”

So, yeah, Botterill’s excited, too.

[Sabres make splash, acquire Jeff Skinner from Hurricanes]

After dealing with concussion issues earlier in his career, Skinner has rebounded back into the form of the player that showed promise in his rookie year, a season that earned him the Calder Trophy. He scored 24 times last season and 37 the year before. Fifty of those 61 goals over the last two seasons came at even strength, an area Buffalo needs help. The Sabres have finished 30th, 28th, 28th, and 29th in 5-on-5 scoring over the last four seasons, respectively.

The Hurricanes are getting prospect Cliff Pu and a 2019 second rounder, and a third and a sixth in 2020. That’s some good dealing by Botterill. And depending on how this season goes, or even next off-season, he has those three first rounders he can use as potential trait bait, if needed.

Botterill said he wasn’t sure yet if Skinner would play alongside Jack Eichel or Casey Mittelstadt, but it’s good to have options, something head coach Phil Housley is probably happy about.

The only risk in the deal for the Sabres is that Skinner is entering the final year of his deal and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. But, hey, if it doesn’t work out then a deadline deal can be made. Botterill was pleased that Skinner was open to coming to Buffalo as he only wants to bring players who want to be there. As for extension talks, they want to let him settle into his new situation before moving forward.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell had been shopping Skinner for a while, but he said Thursday night he didn’t feel as if the value in a return was there for the 26-year-old forward. Also hindering things was the fact that Skinner had a full no-move clause, able to veto any potential deal.

”Buffalo was a team that was always high on his list,” Waddell said. “We felt that the deal we could make with Buffalo is one we could accept and continue to move forward.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Sens avoid arbitration with Mark Stone

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 3, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
3 Comments

There haven’t been too many positive moments for the Ottawa Senators in 2018, but they can finally say they took care of business on Friday.

The Sens have signed forward Mark Stone to a one-year, $7.35 million contract. The two sides were all set to go to arbitration on Friday, but that will obviously no longer be necessary. The new deal allows him to become the highest paid player on the team next season (his cap hit is $100,000 higher than Bobby Ryan‘s).

The financial details of the contract aren’t surprising considering Stone was asking the arbitrator for $9 million, while the Sens were countering with $5 million. Clearly, neither side wanted to go to arbitration, which is probably wise, especially for the Senators.

The 26-year-old has put together four consecutive impressive seasons since making the leap to the NHL. Despite missing 24 games with knee and leg injuries, Stone still managed to put up 20 goals and 62 points in only 58 games.

The two sides will now shift their focus toward a long-term extension. Stone is a productive forward that’s still relatively young, so management has to find a way to lock him up before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Owner Eugene Melnyk has been apprehensive about committing significant dollar amounts to his players (see the Erik Karlsson situation). But having Stone walk for nothing, or even trading him away shouldn’t be an option for an Ottawa team that was forced to trade Mike Hoffman and that’s on the verge of dealing Karlsson.

With Hoffman and Karlsson (potentially) out of the picture, this can become Stone’s team. Before that happens, they have to find a way to get him under contract when he’s eligible to sign a new deal on Jan. 1, 2019.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.