PHT Morning Skate: Larkin talks contract; Canadiens and their cap space

• Dylan Larkin is confident he’ll be able to work out a long-term extension with the Detroit Red Wings. [Free Press]
• Carolina says goodbye to Jeff Skinner. [Section 328]
• The top six looks pretty set in Buffalo now. [Die by the Blade]
• A good read on Chris Kreider coming back from a blood clot to help the New York Rangers. [ESPN]
• What Cody Ceci‘s arbitration case says about valuing defensemen. [Yahoo]
• So what are the Montreal Canadiens going to do with all that cap room? [Montreal Gazette]
• Why the Ottawa Senators need to sign Mark Stone to an extension and avoid arbitration. [Ottawa Sun]
• Max Domi is confident the Montreal Canadiens can be winners again. [TSN via CP]
• In more realistic thoughts, Mark Scheifele believes the Winnipeg Jets can contend for a Stanley Cup again. [NHL.com]
• How does Anton Forsberg factor into the current situation in net for the Chicago Blackhawks? [Second City Hockey]
• Sounds like a new deal is coming between the NWHL and its players. [The Hockey News]
• How good is your team’s prospect pipeline? Here’s a ranking from 1-31. [Sporting News]
• A look at the New York Rangers roster now that all of their free agents are re-signed. [NY Post]
• Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, David Levin is hoping his hockey journey lands him in the NHL. [IIHF]
• The head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ ECHL team has left after two months on the job to join the AHL’s Binghamton Devils as head coach. [Tribune Review]
• It’s a big year ahead for Washington Capitals netminder Braden Holtby. [Stars & Sticks]
• Finally, Quinn Hughes had himself a day at the World Junior Showcase vs. Sweden on Thursday. Check out his three assists, including the pretty one in overtime:
