Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes

By Scott BilleckAug 2, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Arizona Coyotes.

Can Antti Raanta put together a complete season as a starting NHL goalie?

Raanta’s numbers from last season look quite good at a first glance. On a poor Coyotes team, he posted a 21-17-6 record with a very solid .930 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average.

Truth be told, however, he was horrible in the first half of the season but rebounded in a huge way in the second half of the season, posting 13 wins in his final 17 starts.

His impressive run earned him a three-year, $12.75 million deal in April, and a renewed commitment from the goaltender to spend the offseason working at becoming a bona fide starter.

Questions of Raanta’s fitness heading into last year’s training camp were a concern of head coach Rick Tocchet.

“It’s going to be good for me to know what it takes to play lots of games and it’s going to be good for me to kind of see what I need to do more in the summertime, what I want to improve, and come back stronger next year,” Raanta told the Associated Press after he signed his contract.

A .930 starting goaltender playing 60-plus games will very likely put the Coyotes in the playoffs and would just as likely have Raanta in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy.

Can Dylan Strome build off the end of the season and make an impact as a full-time player?

Strome struggled to find a spot in the Coyotes’ roster last season.

Here’s a quick timeline:

Oct. 5-7 – plays the first two games of the season and is held pointless.

Oct. 9 – Sent down to Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Oct. 9 – Nov. 25 – tears up the AHL with 26 points in 15 games.

Nov. 26 – Earns recall back to Arizona

Nov. 27 – Dec. 18 – Scores his first NHL goal but that’s all in nine more games with the Coyote.

Dec. 19 – Sent back to Tucson

Mar. 20 – Called back up to Arizona, this time for the rest of the season.

From that point on, Strome seemed to find his stride, amassing three goals and five assists in 10 games to close out the year.

For everyone involved with the former third-overall pick, it was a sigh of relief.

“We’ve made him earn things, and playing a top-six center position as a 20-year-old is a very hard thing to do,” GM John Chayka told the team’s website in May. I think in his latest segment where he came up and played, I thought he showed a lot of improvement. I thought he proved a lot to himself and his teammates that he can handle that type of role and be productive. He’s been productive his whole life. It’s always good to see progression, and I think we’ve seen that with Dylan.”

A center by trade, Strome could make the jump to the wing.

Do the additions of Vinnie Hinostroza, Michael Grabner and Alex Galchenyuk put them into the playoff discussion, or do they need more?

Those moves certainly point Arizona in that direction.

That’s 53 goals being injected to the Coyotes forward group based on last year’s numbers, and based on that, it would move the Coyotes from 30th place in the league to near the top-10 in goals-for.

That’s an excellent upgrade.

Couple that with Strome turning into the player they franchise wants him to be and Keller taking another step forward (and Raanta playing at his best), and the Coyotes could very much be in the playoff discussion providing they can reduce their goals against from last season. They gave up 251 — 11th most in the NHL.

That issue gets partially fixed if Raanta doesn’t get off to a poor start.

A healthy Jakob Chychrun (knee) and Niklas Hjalmarsson (core) would certainly help matters. Both missed significant time last year as a result of injuries.

The simple truth here is that the Coyotes look better on paper this year.

Should Golden Knights go long or short-term with William Karlsson?

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Salary arbitration hearings – or the threat of such hearings – usually involve a player citing an asking price that probably feels close to a worst-case scenario for their teams. Leave it to William Karlsson to break the mold in this area, too, as the Vegas Golden Knights should instead consider this an invitation to sign the mysterious scorer to a great deal.

Before we bat around some potential strategies, consider the meat and potatoes. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that the Golden Knights’ suggested price is $3.5 million, while Karlsson’s ask is $6.5 million.

Riding the hot hand

While paying Karlsson $6.5M per season would be a significant risk for the Golden Knights, it sure feels like it could have been worse. After all, it wouldn’t have been that outrageous for the 25-year-old forward to ask for the moon after generating a whopping 43 goals and 78 points last season. In reality, Karlsson’s demands seem remarkably earthbound.

Now, this is the part of the program where the studio audience yells “But Karlsson’s season was a fluke!”

No doubt, Karlsson played over his floppy-haired head at times in 2017-18. After never hitting double-digits in goals with Columbus despite playing in 81 games during his past two seasons, Karlsson flourished beyond just about anyone’s wildest expectations. If you converse with analytics-leaning hockey people, you might not even be able to utter William Karlsson’s full name before someone blurts out “unsustainable” or even mentions his exact 23.4 shooting percentage.

Yes, it’s true that Karlsson will almost certainly fail to flirt with last season’s rate of scoring on almost one out of every four shots on goal. It’s unlikely that Karlsson will be in Mike Bossy (21.2 shooting percentage for his career) or Mario Lemieux (19 percent) for his career. And, yes, this season was undeniably staggering, even for those who believed that he was a diamond in the rough.

This thread captures a lot of the mixed messages from Karlsson’s breakthrough season, and why it’s not so outrageous to wonder if he can still be a very useful player for Vegas.

The Golden Knights don’t need that out of Karlsson, though; not at what could end up being a very reasonable price tag. If you split the difference between their low-ball $3.5M offer and Karlsson’s $6.5M ask, you’d get $5M, which happens to be the cap hits for his partners in crime Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

Smith already came to the Golden Knights with that AAV, and Marchessault signed mid-season, so Karlsson could probably drive up his price a bit since he was able to see his full breakthrough year to fruition.

Here are some ideas regarding what a fairly long-term deal could look like:

Really, this is where things get interesting.

Play it safe or swing for the fences?

Should the Golden Knights allow the arbitration process to push them toward an affordable “bridge” deal, whether the actual hearing happens or the sides compromise before the deadline hits? Such a plan would mitigate the risk of the Golden Knights signing Karlsson long-term only to realize that he’s a lot closer to the low-scoring, depth forward he was in Columbus than the crafty, high-scoring top-line guy he was last season.

Locking Karlsson up for more term would be a bigger risk, yet it could also reap greater rewards.

If Karlsson is even in the ballpark of what he showed in 2017-18, then a cap hit in the ranges Cap Friendly mentioned could allow Vegas to enjoy some serious competitive advantages over opponents saddled with bad contracts, especially as the cap ceiling rises.

Vegas isn’t just paying two-thirds of that breakout line $5M apiece for next season; they’re getting a bargain on Marchessault and Smith for quite some time. Smith’s covered through 2021-22, while Marchessault’s extension begins in 2018-19 and expires after 2023-24.

More than just a hot streak?

Let’s say that Karlsson might produce at a similar pace in some ways going forward, only his puck luck would be more … human. If you bumped Karlsson’s shooting percentage on 184 SOG down to 11 percent, he still would have scored 20 goals in 2017-18. And that’s assuming that he won’t pull the trigger more often, particularly if his Midas touch turns closer to silver.

You could argue that his strong work during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs could provide a portal into what he might be capable of when he’s not on as much of a hot streak.

Karlsson’s shooting percentage was still high, but not out of this world, at 14 percent during that run. In 20 games logging the minutes of an elite player (21:40 TOI per night), Karlsson scored seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. Those points came during the highest stakes moments, usually against the best competition opponents can offer.

Yes, yes, those four rounds of work rank as a small sample size, yet the point is that Karlsson’s flourished when given opportunities so far. For all we know, he might just be … for real. Or at least for real enough to be worth what sure seems like a pretty palatable price.

Personally, I’d rather lock down Karlsson at an affordable rate and use all that extra money to try to assemble another line at or near this level.

Chances are, both the Golden Knights and Karlsson will slow down, particularly in 2018-19. That’s by no means the end of the world, and Vegas might feel like it has an ace up its sleeve if they gamble a bit on more term with Karlsson.

Either way, it’s a pretty promising position to be in, but pressing all the right buttons could transform the Golden Knights from an astounding story to a regular contender.

Which way would you lean regarding Karlsson’s next contract if you were running the Golden Knights?

Troy Brouwer waived by Flames with buyout coming

By Sean LeahyAug 2, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
When the Calgary Flames signed Troy Brouwer back in 2016, general manager Brad Treliving noted that the team was adding a “proven playoff performer.” That was true considering the forward was coming off a 13-point postseason as the St. Louis Blues advanced to the Western Conference Final.

Two summers later and the Flames have placed the soon-to-be 33-year-old Brouwer on waivers for the purposes of buying out the final two years of his contract.

(Calgary was eligible for a second buyout window after an arbitration hearing with Garnet Hathaway was scheduled. They would settle on a new deal.)

After inking that four-year, $18 million deal, Brouwer scored 19 times and recorded 47 points in 150 games. His two seasons in Calgary featured declining production, which resulted in the two lowest regular season point totals (25, 22) of his career. He never really had a chance to show off that playoff prowess Treliving touted as the Flames only played four playoff games in that time. Though, no one really expected that production to be replicated.

The immediate beneficiary of this move will be defenseman Noah Hanifin, acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes during a draft weekend trade in June. While the Flames will carry a $1.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons due to the buy out, they’ll also be saving $3 million over the next two years. That money will be going to the 21-year-old blue liner who’s currently seeking a new deal as a restricted free agent. They will soon have about $7.5 million in cap room, per Cap Friendly.

But there’s also an eye on next summer when Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett become RFAs and the question of re-signing or letting Mike Smith walk needs an answer. Tkachuk will clearly take the bigger piece of the pie as Treliving tries to keep a growing young core together while navigating some tricky salary cap waters.

Building off a breakthrough: Clayton Keller

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Arizona Coyotes.

Even the most optimistic person in the Coyotes organization would admit that the team did not get off to a great start last season. There’s not much room for debate there, what with Arizona starting 2017-18 with a pitiful 0-10-1 record.

During that confidence-shattering time, Clayton Keller‘s stellar start was a balm for wounded Coyotes fans who expected a big leap after the team landed the likes of Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta.

Keller scored nine goals and six assists for 15 points over 13 October games, becoming an early Calder frontrunner and earning Rookie of the Month honors for the opening month of the season. You tend to develop that sort of buzz when you make other great rookies like Nico Hischier look downright silly on plays like these:

The slick-yet-undersized scorer generated such a hot start, people wondered if anyone else could catch him for the Calder. It turns out that the answer was a resounding yes, as Mathew Barzal left everyone else in the dust, and Brock Boeser turned out to be even more of an oasis in a desert of bad hockey than Keller for a comparably abysmal Canucks team. Still, Keller enjoyed a strong enough season to become a finalist for the award, generating 23 goals and 65 points while essentially being a first-liner (with the ice time that goes with that, as he averaged a veteran-like 18:05 TOI).

Back in November, PHT’s Joey Alfieri caught up with Coyotes head coach Rich Tocchet, who praised Keller as you’d expect. Tocchet, like others, came away impressed with just how beyond-his-years Keller ended up being.

” .. What marvels me is that he’s a 19-year-old kid,” Tocchet said of Keller, who turned 20 on July 29. “He’s only going to get stronger, and he’s going against top players against other teams and how he’s coming out of the corners with pucks. He’s got the puck on his stick and he’s making plays. That’s what’s really been surprising to me.”

Indeed, for a player who was arguably underestimated just a touch during the 2016 NHL Draft because of his size (Arizona selected him with the seventh pick), Keller distinguishes himself in part by having such a nose for the puck.

Sophomore slump approaching?

Keller might be in tough to top his brilliant breakthrough season, but context is key.

To some extent, he was “a big fish in a small pond” during this past campaign. Despite carrying just three games of NHL experience with him from 2016-17, Keller topped all Coyotes forwards when it came to power-play time, averaging three minutes and one second per contest. Only Oliver Ekman-Larsson was a more frequent fixture on the man advantage.

The power play pond could easily get a little more crowded next season.

While Max Domi was the fixture himself on the PP as the second-most frequently used forward, Alex Galchenyuk might eat up even more time. It’s also quite plausible that Dylan Strome may be used in such 5-on-4 situations, as that extra space might help him leverage his strengths (smarts, playmaking) while camouflaging concerns like his skating.

The Coyotes still seem likely to lean heavily on Keller, and being that he just turned 20, there’s a strong possibility that he’s merely scratching the surface of his prodigious skills. Consider that he didn’t really ride outrageous shooting luck last season, with a very repeatable 10.8 shooting percentage.

Let’s also acknowledge the chewy elephant in the room: much like fellow brilliant American scorer Patrick Kane, Keller loves gnawing on his mouthpiece. There’s quite a bit of photographic evidence of this, which seems crucial to note.

As you can see, he deploys such a strategy at home:

On the road (main image) and possibly while playing defense/battling for the puck:

Honestly, scouts must have been sleeping on this one. Did they not at least consider the undeniable correlation between mindless mouth-wear misuse and blistering talent? *Sigh*

Anyway, all (bad) joking aside, it sure seems like the Coyotes unearthed a gem in Keller. Even if his ceiling is as a 20-25 goal, 60+ point player, he ranks as the sort of scorer you need in the NHL. If 2017-18 ends up being a mere appetizer for a greater breakthrough next season or in the near future, then the future is so bright you might need shades.

Maybe don’t chew on those sunglasses, though.

Under Pressure: Antti Raanta

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Arizona Coyotes.

Yes, you could make a fair argument that Antti Raanta was under greater pressure last season.

After serving as one of the NHL’s sturdiest backup goalies, Raanta was set to finally receive a chance to prove that he could be a No. 1 guy in 2017-18. The steady Finnish netminder also entered the season in a contract year, ultimately setting himself up to sign a three-year, $12.75 million extension in April.

Yet, with all that in mind, it sure feels like Raanta has a lot to prove.

If forced to grade his work last season, it would be foolish not to give him high marks. He managed a decent record (21-17-6) and a fantastic .930 save percentage on a team that was mediocre at best. As it stands, Raanta seems like he could end up being a bargain at $4.25M per season.

Still, there’s a gut instinct to grade him as “Incomplete,” at least as a starter.

After all, he only played 47 games last season. Raanta dealt with injury headaches early in 2017-18, and the Coyotes dug themselves too deep a hole for his strong work to matter, at least beyond ending a disappointing season with optimism.

The contract factors heavily into expectations, or at least it should.

Role-wise, yes, Raanta was already the No. 1 last season. Still, it was somewhat on a “trial” basis. While acquiring Raanta cost the Coyotes assets, you could also square away some of those costs as part of the price for Derek Stepan. With that in mind, his $1M cap hit in 2017-18 made it seem silly to be too critical of any missteps.

While I believe that $4.25M is a very fair price, and could easily stand as a steal, it unquestionably raises the stakes. If Raanta falters, he could very well draw moderate Scott Darling-type comparisons. (Hey, both stood out as Blackhawks backups before signing multi-year deals in the $4M neighborhood …)

And, let’s be honest. you could probably argue that virtually every starting goalie has at least an argument for “under pressure” status. Despite being an unpredictable position production-wise, a goalie can make or break just about any team, and the Coyotes are no exception. If Raanta can be outstanding and a workhorse, Arizona could accelerate its rise. If he flops, the Coyotes might feel like they’re more in quicksand than in a rebuild.

