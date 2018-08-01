Getty Images

NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
If the NHL is going to have any of its intellectual property, data or game video used for gambling business, the league wants a piece.

Appearing on the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” with Associated Press sports writer Larry Lage, Commissioner Gary Bettman said those wanting to involve the NHL will have to negotiate a deal.

“We’ve historically been opposed to extending sports betting on our game, and, emotionally, I don’t think that’s changed,” said Bettman. “However, it is a fact of life in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, and it’ll be up to states to decide whether or not they’re going to enact sports betting.

“From our standpoint, we believe that that whether it’s our intellectual property or data, whether it’s video of our game, we have important assets. And if somebody is going to avail themselves or want to avail themselves of those assets in order to conduct their business, then we’re going to need to have a negotiation.”

In May, the Supreme Court opened the door for states to legalize betting on sports, breaking a longtime ban and creating a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry. 

Despite opposition from the major sports leagues and the Trump administration, the high court struck down a federal law that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. States that want to take advantage of the ruling now will generally have to pass legislation to allow sports books to open.

Bettman was also asked about a potential NHL work stoppage, which could happen in a year’s time as the league and NHL Players’ Association each have an opt out. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement runs until September 2022.

“It takes two sides to avoid a labor dispute,” Bettman said. “Whether or not it’s a strike or a lockout, it’s the same thing. It just means you haven’t been able to reach an agreement.”

With files from the AP

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Under Pressure: John Gibson

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Anaheim Ducks.

Gibson earns this honor for the second straight summer. While Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler represent the old guard, the 25-year-old goaltender can be a huge part of this franchise’s future.

Gibson enters the final year of a deal that carries a $2.3 million cap hit. It was a nice three-year, $6.9 million contract signed in 2015 that was a “prove it” challenge as Frederik Andersen’s time was coming to an end in Anaheim.

Since inking that extension Gibson has made 147 starts, posted 14 shutouts and a .925 even strength save percentage. This past season he was in the Vezina Trophy conversation while helping the Ducks to a 101-point season. Set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer, he’s cemented his role as the team’s No. 1 between the pipes. But if he wants that big payday — think Connor Hellebuyck’s recent six-year, $37 million extension — he’ll have to perform at that level for another season.

Since 2015, Gibson’s taken on a bigger workload in each of the last three seasons. His minutes have risen — from 2,295 to 2,950 to 3,428 — and that experience has helped improve his game.

“It’s just like anybody,” Gibson said in March via the Orange County Register. “Whatever position you are, the more you play in this league and everything like that, I think you just feel more comfortable. I think that’s just how it is. Obviously you work on things here and there. But I think with just playing games and having another year under my belt, that just helps with success and helps you personally, confidence-wise. It just makes you feel more comfortable.”

Barring a major trade or two before opening night, the Ducks will look a lot similar to last season. The Pacific Division isn’t one of the best in the NHL, but it will be a competitive fight to claim one of the playoff spots next spring. Gibson was a huge reason why Anaheim was one of the league’s stingiest defenses in terms of goals allowed (2.55 per game). Plenty of shots got through to him (1,872), but he kept them in most games and was a deciding factor in many others.

He’s a year away from that big pay day. How much can Gibson build off of ’17-18 and continue it for 2018-19?

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

It’s Anaheim Ducks day at PHT

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to focusing on a player coming off a breakthrough year to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Anaheim Ducks.

2017-18
44-25-13, 101 pts. (2nd, Pacific Division; 5th, Western Conference)
Playoffs: Lost 4-0 vs. San Jose Sharks, first round

IN:
Brian Gibbons
Andrej Sustr
Luke Schenn
Carter Rowney

OUT:
Francois Beauchemin
Reto Berra
Jared Boll
J.T. Brown
Derek Grant

RE-SIGNED:
Adam Henrique
Kale Kossila
Brandon Montour

A fifth straight 100-point season ended with a thud when the Ducks were swept out of the first round by the Sharks. That prompted general manager Bob Murray to say there would be changes before the 2018-19 campaign began, but as we arrive in the final month of summer, these Ducks have a pretty similar look to the Ducks of last season.

The biggest changes for the Ducks when the puck drops in October could be the return of Patrick Eaves and the absence of Ryan Kesler. Eaves missed all but two games last season dealing with post-viral syndrome. Kesler, meanwhile, played only 44 games and all four playoff games while battling through injury. In May, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that there was a chance the 33-year-old forward would sit out the entire ’18-19 season.

“I’m more confident that Patrick Eaves is going to play for the full season than I am of Ryan Kesler at the moment, although ‘Kes’ says he’s going to be fine,” Murray told season-ticket holders during an event last month via the Orange County Register.

Injuries down the middle early on forced Murray to trade defenseman Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils for Adam Henrique. He would settle in nicely and find chemistry with linemates Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase. His addition would help an offense that needed some assistance as veterans Ryan Getzlaf (11 goals) and Corey Perry (49 points) were again among the team’s scoring leaders, but posted some of their lowest numbers of the past few seasons. Meanwhile, Rickard Rakell had another career season (34 goals, 69 points) and continued to show what a bargain ($3,789,444 AAV through 2021-22) he is around the NHL.

Josh Manson (37 points) and Brandon Montour (9 goals) made huge strides on the blue line, aiding Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm on the back end. Then there was John Gibson, who put himself into the Vezina Trophy conversation. With four shutouts and a .927 even strength save percentage, the 25-year-old has set himself up for a hefty pay raise should he continue his strong play. He’s set to become a restricted free agent next summer.

Prospect Pool

• Sam Steel, C, 20 – Regina (WHL) – 2016 first-round pick

In 54 games last season captaining the Pats, Steel led the team in scoring with 83 points and finished second with 33 goals. He led Regina to the Memorial Cup Final and would earn MVP honors with 13 points in five games. After being one of the final cuts for Canada’s World Junior Championship team two years ago, he made the roster for this past season’s tournament in Buffalo, scoring four goals and recording nine points in seven games.

Troy Terry, C, 20 – Denver (NCAA) – 2015 fifth-round pick

The 2018-18 season was an adventurous one for Terry. His college season with Denver was interrupted when he got the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. After he returned, he finished his collegiate career before joining the Ducks for two games. Averaging 1.3 points per game in his final two seasons with the Pioneers, Terry will battle for one of the final roster spots on the Ducks in training camp, but he may be better served playing regular minutes in the AHL at first.

• Max Jones, LW, 20 – Kingston (OHL) – 2016 first-round pick

Jones spent a third season back in junior in ’17-18 and while production dropped (24 points) after an injury-plagued year, he did curtail his time in the penalty box as he adjusted to a mid-season trade from London. He’ll get another shot to stick with the Ducks roster during training camp

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Growlers unveil jerseys; Subban empathizes with DeRozan

By Sean LeahyAug 1, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Newfoundland Growlers, the new ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, unveiled their new jerseys on Monday and they are sharp. [Growlers]

• Newly re-signed Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on improving his on-ice behavior: “I think it would be stubborn on my part not to admit that the game is changing. There is definitely an eye on that part, the physical part of the game in the NHL right now. I want to be contributing. I want to be a part of the success of the group. If I’m not going to adapt and change with the times, I’m not going to be able to do that.” [NBC Washington]

Ryan Spooner and the New York Rangers agree to a two-year, $8 million extension. [Blueshirt Banter]

• The Max Pacioretty situation is a big lose-lose one for the Montreal Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

• The Florida Panthers are looking to build off the 2017-18 season after a strong finish. [Miami Herald]

• Dale Tallon: “It takes 300 games, according to lore, to become a top NHL defenseman.” [Panthers]

• It won’t be a surprise to see Brock Boeser return from injury and build off a strong rookie season. [TSN]

• As training camps approach, who are the top prospects in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference to look out for?

• It’s been a quiet summer for Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli. Has he learned his lesson? [Sporting News]

• An interview with EA Sports NHL 19 creative director William Ho about this year’s version and its changes. [US Gamer]

• How the Columbus Blue Jackets can win the Metropolitan Division in 2018-19. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Why the Vegas Golden Knights could have a hard time drawing penalties this coming season? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A good look at how the Golden Knights are set up for long-term success. [ESPN]

• What Rebecca Russo’s return means for the Metropolitan Riveters. [The Ice Garden]

Nolan Patrick’s rookie season with the Philadelphia Flyers ended on a high note. [Broad Street Hockey]

• An unexpected trade from a city you love? P.K. Subban knows what DeMar Derozan is going through. [Sportsnet]

• Former NHLer Dainius Zubrus is now the president of Lithuania’s hockey federation. [IIHF]

• Finally, here’s a look at some of the best moments of Jarome Iginla’s career:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Should Seguin re-sign with the Stars?

By James O'BrienJul 31, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Here’s a hypothetical hockey scenario you won’t encounter very often: “What if the Dallas Stars didn’t drop the ball when Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn were dirt-cheap.”

Consider this. From 2013-14 (Seguin’s first season in Dallas) through 2016-17 (the final year of Jamie Benn’s second-most-recent contract), the Stars allocated just $5.25 million in cap space to Benn and a mere $5.75M to Seguin. You could very fairly argue that Benn and Seguin were worth $11M apiece during that span, yet for four seasons, the Stars essentially deployed them at a buy-one, get-one-free rate.

Despite those incredible bargains, the Stars missed the playoffs twice and only won one playoff series during those four seasons. They squandered another bargain Seguin season in 2017-18, too, as they missed the postseason once again.

The Stars now enter 2018-19 with Seguin in a contract year, and GM Jim Nill told Mark Stepneski of the team website that the Stars hope to hammer out an extension, and that there’s “continued dialogue” on that subject.

From here, Nill touched on what should be some good advice for Seguin: he’s probably better off waiting to see if this team will finally put things together. Nill provided that comment when asked if an extension might happen before the season begins.

“I hope so. But I think I have mentioned from Day 1 that I don’t want people to panic if he is not signed when the season starts,” Nill said. “I think the biggest thing is we need to have a good season — get off to a good start. I hope he is signed by then, but I know if he isn’t, we’ll get a good year out of him and go from there. But like I said, I am hopeful we can get it done. We’ll have to see.”

Look, few would credibly question Seguin if he just decided to ink an extension this summer.

The threat of injuries makes an early extension very appealing, and the 26-year-old starring Star should make a bundle of money even if he leaves a healthy chunk on the table, which has to be a concern for a player who’s been sorely underpaid for his entire NHL career.

Seguin is presented with some undeniably relevant peripheral reasons to ink an extension beyond “wanting to swim in gold coins like Scrooge McDuck.” While the Stars have been disappointing during his stay relative to the ceiling many would picture, they have some fantastic supporting cast members, particularly Jamie Benn and John Klingberg. It’s almost certainly not lost on Seguin that Dallas features tax-related perks associated with “non-traditional hockey markets,” and also boasts a more easy-going media atmosphere than one he’d experience in, well, a “traditional hockey market.”

So don’t be surprised if he shrugs his shoulders and votes for the certainty and security that would come from a long-term contract.

It would be far more interesting if he waited things out, though, especially if Seguin values a chance at the Stanley Cup more than anything else. Let’s ponder some of the thoughts that might go through the splendidly talented forward’s head if he was assessing the Stars’ efforts and chances.

This isn’t exactly a “budget” situation – As great as Dallas has been at landing splashy trades and free agent signings, they’ve also made some big blunders. They’ve moved away from more modern-style defensemen (Alex Goligoski, Jason Demers), instead pursuing old-school types (Marc Methot, Roman Polak) who clash with the style that left opponents gasping for air during Dallas’ best moments. The struggles seem to continue regarding finding answers in net; Ben Bishop seems more stable than Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen, yet would the Stars be as excited to sign his risky deal in 2018 as they were merely in 2017?

So, yes, there’ve been some mistakes, but as much as the strikeouts sting, it’s better to swing for the fences than to walk away from possible solutions. It’d be far more dire if Seguin was pondering, say, the Senators’ outlook.

Seguin can confidently state that the Stars tried to leverage bargains like his deal, despite the lack of success. Some of those moves do work out, too, like the signing of Alex Radulov, so that would have to be a pretty big plus.

Testing out the new coach – Hey, it probably helps the Stars’ chances to move on from Ken Hitchcock. As wise as Hitch is, and even if he’s mellowed a bit with old age, he’d probably fall short of “players’ coach” status.

Jim Montgomery could end up being a taskmaster, too, yet there’s a strong chance he will – at minimum – lean toward a faster style, which would almost certainly appeal to a superbly talented player such as Seguin.

Some reasons to be optimistic – The Stars have a few players who might nudge them toward the sort of supporting cast that can finally give them sorely missing depth.

That’s true if Miro Heiskanen can make good on his potential as the third pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. Valeri Nichushkin‘s been a big disappointment, yet with the goal posts moved to a different position during his next Stars tour, he’d be a great find if he can merely fit in nicely on a prominent line. Some other young players may flourish under Montgomery, with Julius Honka standing out as a plausible beneficiary.

(There’s also the Erik Karlsson possibility, though those rumblings have died down for not just the Stars, but everyone else. Then again, the notion that the Stars are willing to spend money to make money might come back into focus there.)

Joyless division – I’d venture a guess that, as tuned-in as NHL players are these days, Tyler Seguin probably doesn’t factor the toughness of the Central Division much – or at all – into his future decision. Such a thought would likely be silly when considering a long-term contract, as things change fast in sports.

(Plus, Seguin might not be as plugged-in as others, considering that he at least claimed to have never heard of a “Gordie Howe hat trick.” C’mon, Tyler.)

That said, the ruggedness of the Central Division might hurt his viewpoint of Dallas’ chances as a contender if Seguin decided to really wait things out. The Stars could conceivably make big gains in 2018-19 and still fizzle out in the postseason simply because just about everyone’s likely to struggle against the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets. It’s conceivable that the Stars leap yet still end up with the third seed, fall in the first round despite a good effort, and still seem disappointing.

If that happens and Seguin hasn’t signed an extension, well, who knows? We could see a John Tavares-type situation, even in an arguably superior situation than the one the Islanders offered.

Ultimately, this could end up being a pretty simple situation for Seguin. Maybe he has a sweet spot in mind for term and/or AAV, or merely just some no-trade-type provisions. It would be silly to lampoon him for any of that, especially when he’s cashing checks, playing on what should be a competitive team, and not shivering during the winter.

On the other hand, the Stars haven’t enjoyed a ton of success since braining the Bruins in that Seguin trade, and the second pick of the 2010 NHL Draft might just want to explore the free agent market.

What would you do if you were in Seguin’s shoes?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.