Rangers give Brady Skjei Tom Wilson money, basically

By James O'BrienJul 28, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
The New York Rangers avoided what could have been a tricky salary arbitration case by signing Brady Skjei to a six-year contract on Saturday. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that Skjei’s cap hit will be $5.25 million per season.

Hockey Twitter is still probably batting the Tom Wilson contract around as we speak – spoiler: it’s about as divisive as the pesty player himself – so it only seems natural to compare Skjei’s contract to that of Wilson. Even if it wasn’t fresh on the mind, the parallels would be tough to dismiss, because they’re very similar.

Wilson: six years, $31M ($5,166,666 per season).
Skjei: six years, $31.5M ($5.25M per season).

So yeah, as you can see, it’s a $500K difference over the life of the contract. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the two are related in anyway, but their proximity to each other makes it difficult not to make the comparison (and, if you’re the type, to make unflattering jokes for one or both sides).

The parallels pretty much stop at the contracts, though. Skjei is a big, talented defenseman who’s already shown some possession prowess, although the 23-year-old has enjoyed some cushy zone starts at times. Kevin Shattenkirk was by far his most common defensive partner at even strength last season, according to Natural Stat Trick. If that stands and Shattenkirk is more effective as a healthier player, it would be reasonable to expect better results from Skjei as well.

Even if he’s already close to his ceiling instead of just scratching the surface, Skjei’s already shown signs of promise, and potential to meet or exceed the value of his new contract. He scored 39 points during what was his first, impressive full season in the NHL in 2016-17, and while his numbers slipped a bit in 2017-18 (25 points in 82 games), there were still things to like.

Personally, this seems like a very good – maybe great – value, as strong top-four defensemen (and possibly suitable top pairing ones) are only going to get more expensive as the years go on and the salary cap increases.

It’s worth noting that some are higher on Skjei than others, and it’s not merely a fancy stats vs. “old-school” divide.

Remarkably, this $5.25M clip only makes Skjei the Rangers’ third-most expensive defenseman from an AAV standpoint.

Via Cap Friendly, the Rangers are spending about $25M on their defensemen in 2018-19, although that could slip a bit if they demote one of the eight listed to the AHL. Either way, it’s an expensive group, with Shattenkirk ($6.65M through 2020-21) and Marc Staal ($5.7M through 2020-21) making more than Skjei, while Brendan Smith isn’t too far behind at $4.35M through 2020-21.

It’s fair to say that, while Shattenkirk could easily turn things around – again, he was dealing with a bum wheel last season – the Rangers can’t be very happy with most of that defense spending as an openly rebuilding team. You wonder if they might try to throw an asset or two to another team (not unlike GMs liquidating assets by trading them to the Coyotes) to get rid of Staal and/or Smith. That could be especially prudent if the Rangers hope to make this a quick reset rather than a rebuild, as that cap space could theoretically go to Artemi Panarin and other hot-ticket items.

(How would Erik Karlsson or Ryan Ellis look in a Rangers sweater? Asking for a cigar-chomping friend.)

Whatever course the Rangers take, Skjei seems like he’s part of the solution, and this is a smart contract. In fact, it’s probably the best long-term deal the franchise currently has on the books, although Mika Zibanejad would spin a different story.

And, yes, it’s a better bet than giving nearly the same deal to Tom Wilson. Sorry, passionate Caps fans.

Islanders games: two venues, zero plastic straws?

By James O'BrienJul 28, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
So, here’s an unsolicited slice-of-life: this author’s mother is pretty steamed about plastic straws being replaced.

In these tense political times, the stakes often feel high, yet we – as a country, continent, global community – can still get bent out of shape about straws, which are sometimes most entertaining when they’re bent out of shape.

With that in mind, untold number of mothers (and others) might cringe to learn that Barclays Center and NYCB Live (“home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum”) both aim to eliminate the use of “single-use straws” by 2019. The press release notes that they’ll become the first New York-area sports venues to take such a step in what’s becoming a growing trend.

Here’s more from the release, which really helps to contextualize how many people are using a device to transport liquids from their beverages to their faces.

The move will divert from landfill the combined 5.5 million straws used annually by the two venues. Levy Restaurants, the venue’s food and beverage provider, will offer guests a strawless lid or alternative-material straw option, which will be compostable, upon request.

As you saw there, patrons will have alternate options. Hopefully the “alternative-material straw option” still gives you the ability to blow bubbles in your drink, because if not, then the faux-outrage might just become full-outrage.

Anyway, if you’re feeling nostalgic and wistful, perhaps you’ll be soothed by some of the more amusing Getty Images results for “straw in drink.” (We aim to please here at PHT.)

According to the Getty caption (photo by Scott Barbour), this is from a celebration by the Geelong Cats of the AFL (Australian Football League). Harry Taylor, dressed as Ned Kelly, was sipping a beer with that straw.

*shrugs*

By a stroke of luck, there’s this shot of Billy Smith via Bruce Bennett from 1983.

A 1950 shot of kids in football helmets sipping soda, via Francis Miller of the Life Picture Collection by way of Getty. Think of the straws. Think of the children.

Tom Wilson cashes in with $31 million extension

By Adam GretzJul 27, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals will have you believe the value that Tom Wilson brings to their team is more than what you see on the stat sheet.

The classic “you can not always put a number on it” kind of player.

He is not a goal-scorer. He is not a big point-producer. He is probably never really going to score like a true top-line player. What he does do is kill penalties, and play a physical, defensive game where he throws his weight around and gets under the skin of opponents.

While it may not always be measured on the stat sheet, you can certainly put a dollar amount on it. At least as far as the Capitals are concerned.

That dollar amount is apparently a little more than $31 million over six years.

That is the contract the Capitals signed Wilson, a restricted free agent, to on Friday night. That contract comes out to a salary cap hit of $5.17 million per season and reportedly carries a modified no-trade clause years three through six of the contract.

“Tom is an invaluable member of our team and we are pleased that he will play a great part in our foreseeable future,” General manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement released by the team. “Tom is a unique player in this League. At 24 years of age, he has an impressive amount of experience and we believe that he will only continue to grow and improve as a player. With his ability to play in virtually any game situation, teams need players like Tom in order to succeed in the NHL.”

By re-signing Wilson the Capitals are bringing back almost all of the roster that won the Stanley Cup this past season (minus center Jay Beagle and backup goalie Philipp Grubauer). It is also a significant number for Wilson as it pays him almost $2 million more per season than playoff hero Lars Eller, and just a few hundred thousand less than T.J. Oshie.

The 2017-18 season was Wilson’s most productive in the NHL as he finished with a career-high 14 goals and 35 total points, while getting a significant amount of time on the team’s top line alongside Alex Ovechkin. It was the first time in his career that he scored more than seven goals and only the second time he topped 20 points (his previous career high before this season was 23).

If you are the Capitals the argument in favor of the contract is, again, that Wilson does other things that do not always show up on the stat sheet, and that at age 24 he might still be developing as a player. The former argument probably carries some weight (whether those things are worth more than $5 million per season is certainly up for debate), but the latter would probably be a tough sell. Wilson is entering what should be his prime years in the NHL and, including playoffs, has over 400 games of experience. While he may not be an older player, he is not exactly young when it comes to his development. What you see at this point is probably what you are going to get.

Again: These should be his peak years, and his best year offensively to this point while spending a lot of time alongside a living NHL legend was 14 goals and 35 points. How much more development is there?

When you pay a player more than $31 million over six years you are paying that player like a top-liner. There should be an expectation for top-line production along with the other stuff (defensive play, penalty killing, whatever other intangibles you want to talk about).

He is also one of the game’s … let’s say … controversial players given his style of play. He is not only physical, he often times skates a fine line with the NHL’s department of player safety that can get him into trouble. He was involved in a number of controversial plays in the Stanley Cup playoffs, including hits on Columbus’ Alexander Wennberg, Pittsburgh’s Brian Dumoulin and Zach Aston-Reese, and Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault. The hit on Aston-Reese earned him a three-game suspension, was his third suspension of the 2017-18 season.

Still, he is a good defensive player, and he is a good penalty killer, and he is obviously a player the Capitals highly value.

How much his game continues to evolve offensively in future seasons will go a long way toward determining whether or not they are correct in that valuation of what he provides.

Corey Crawford situation still seems concerning for Blackhawks

By Adam GretzJul 27, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
It has been seven months since Corey Crawford last played a game for the Chicago Blackhawks and we still do not really have any clear answers on whether or not he will be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.

He last played on Dec. 23 before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Everything about it since then has been a giant mystery. What the injury is. How he is doing in his recovery. When he will be ready to return to the ice and actually play. Answers that, for the most part, remain unanswered.

Crawford and Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville both spoke to the Chicago media on Friday afternoon and even after that the situation still seems as mysterious as ever.

Quenneville, for his part, expressed confidence that Crawford will be ready for the start of training camp and that he will be the team’s opening night starter. He also said that the team does not plan on carrying three goaltenders during the regular season.

Seems encouraging as it relates to Crawford.

But when Crawford addressed questions about his status he admitted that he was not quite sure if he would be ready for the start of camp, and that while he has made a lot of progress in the past few months, he is still not quite 100 percent yet.

“That’s hard to say right now, but it’s very possible,” Crawford said when asked about being ready for training camp, via Scott Powers of The Athletic (subscription required). “We’ve come a long way in the last couple months. There’s a really good chance that will happen.”

He also said that he has not yet started skating.

He has not been on the ice since practicing briefly with the team during a morning skate in early February.

That all seems … less encouraging.

Not only because Crawford still isn’t sure if he will be ready for the start of the season, isn’t yet 100 percent, and that he hasn’t resumed skating, but also because of just how important he is to the success (or failure) of the team.

Crawford has become one of the better goalies in the league in recent years and with the decline of the Blackhawks’ defense in recent years (both due to age and personnel departures) his play has taken on greater importance. When he was in the lineup this past season he was having an outstanding year and helped the Blackhawks play at a pace that should have been good enough to get them in the playoffs. Without him, everything fell apart as their revolving door of backups were unable to play at an even league average level.

The Blackhawks attempted to address the backup spot by signing veteran Cam Ward to a one-year contract. Ward, though, has been one of the league’s least productive goalies over the past six years and is not likely to be enough if the Blackhawks need him to take on a significant role in the even that Crawford is not ready or misses more time.

If Crawford is healthy and back to the player he was before the injury, it would not be a shock to see the Blackhawks make a return to the playoffs after missing for the first time since 2007-08.

We just do not yet know if he will be ready.

Mario Lemieux puts $22 million Quebec chateau on market

Associated PressJul 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
MONTREAL (AP) — For sale: hockey great Mario Lemieux’s 50-room Quebec summer home.

The price of the 6-year-old chateau-style Mont-Tremblant residence: $21,999,066, the last few dollars an ode to Lemieux’s famous No. 66.

Realtor Michel Naud said the asking price was strategic as the Pittsburgh Penguins owner knew putting the property on the market would garner heavy interest. ”He agreed to put the $66 at the end of his asking price,” Naud said.

The 17,000 square-foot castle known as the Chateau Fleur de Lys has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms and ”offers a majestic panoramic view” of Tremblant Lake in the Laurentian Mountains about 80 miles northwest of Montreal.

Lemieux bought the land in 2007 and spent five years building the chateau inspired by the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City. There’s also a two-bedroom guest house, large deck and 17 fireplaces among the numerous luxurious features.

”It really is a property that reflects who Mario was as a player,” Naud said. ”It’s very grand and very elegant.”

Lemieux played parts of 17 seasons for the Penguins between 1984 and 2006, racking up 1,723 points and consecutive Stanley Cups as a player in 1991 and 1992. The Penguins won Stanley Cups with Lemieux as owner in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

