Islanders games: two venues, zero plastic straws?

So, here’s an unsolicited slice-of-life: this author’s mother is pretty steamed about plastic straws being replaced.
In these tense political times, the stakes often feel high, yet we – as a country, continent, global community – can still get bent out of shape about straws, which are sometimes most entertaining when they’re bent out of shape.
With that in mind, untold number of mothers (and others) might cringe to learn that Barclays Center and NYCB Live (“home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum”) both aim to eliminate the use of “single-use straws” by 2019. The press release notes that they’ll become the first New York-area sports venues to take such a step in what’s becoming a growing trend.
Here’s more from the release, which really helps to contextualize how many people are using a device to transport liquids from their beverages to their faces.
The move will divert from landfill the combined 5.5 million straws used annually by the two venues. Levy Restaurants, the venue’s food and beverage provider, will offer guests a strawless lid or alternative-material straw option, which will be compostable, upon request.
As you saw there, patrons will have alternate options. Hopefully the “alternative-material straw option” still gives you the ability to blow bubbles in your drink, because if not, then the faux-outrage might just become full-outrage.
Anyway, if you’re feeling nostalgic and wistful, perhaps you’ll be soothed by some of the more amusing Getty Images results for “straw in drink.” (We aim to please here at PHT.)
According to the Getty caption (photo by Scott Barbour), this is from a celebration by the Geelong Cats of the AFL (Australian Football League). Harry Taylor, dressed as Ned Kelly, was sipping a beer with that straw.
*shrugs*
By a stroke of luck, there’s this shot of Billy Smith via Bruce Bennett from 1983.
A 1950 shot of kids in football helmets sipping soda, via Francis Miller of the Life Picture Collection by way of Getty. Think of the straws. Think of the children.
The Washington Capitals will have you believe the value that Tom Wilson brings to their team is more than what you see on the stat sheet.
The classic “you can not always put a number on it” kind of player.
He is not a goal-scorer. He is not a big point-producer. He is probably never really going to score like a true top-line player. What he does do is kill penalties, and play a physical, defensive game where he throws his weight around and gets under the skin of opponents.
While it may not always be measured on the stat sheet, you can certainly put a dollar amount on it. At least as far as the Capitals are concerned.
That dollar amount is apparently a little more than $31 million over six years.
That is the contract the Capitals signed Wilson, a restricted free agent, to on Friday night. That contract comes out to a salary cap hit of $5.17 million per season and reportedly carries a modified no-trade clause years three through six of the contract.
“Tom is an invaluable member of our team and we are pleased that he will play a great part in our foreseeable future,” General manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement released by the team. “Tom is a unique player in this League. At 24 years of age, he has an impressive amount of experience and we believe that he will only continue to grow and improve as a player. With his ability to play in virtually any game situation, teams need players like Tom in order to succeed in the NHL.”
By re-signing Wilson the Capitals are bringing back almost all of the roster that won the Stanley Cup this past season (minus center Jay Beagle and backup goalie Philipp Grubauer). It is also a significant number for Wilson as it pays him almost $2 million more per season than playoff hero Lars Eller, and just a few hundred thousand less than T.J. Oshie.
The 2017-18 season was Wilson’s most productive in the NHL as he finished with a career-high 14 goals and 35 total points, while getting a significant amount of time on the team’s top line alongside Alex Ovechkin. It was the first time in his career that he scored more than seven goals and only the second time he topped 20 points (his previous career high before this season was 23).
If you are the Capitals the argument in favor of the contract is, again, that Wilson does other things that do not always show up on the stat sheet, and that at age 24 he might still be developing as a player. The former argument probably carries some weight (whether those things are worth more than $5 million per season is certainly up for debate), but the latter would probably be a tough sell. Wilson is entering what should be his prime years in the NHL and, including playoffs, has over 400 games of experience. While he may not be an older player, he is not exactly young when it comes to his development. What you see at this point is probably what you are going to get.
Again: These should be his peak years, and his best year offensively to this point while spending a lot of time alongside a living NHL legend was 14 goals and 35 points. How much more development is there?
When you pay a player more than $31 million over six years you are paying that player like a top-liner. There should be an expectation for top-line production along with the other stuff (defensive play, penalty killing, whatever other intangibles you want to talk about).
It has been seven months since Corey Crawford last played a game for the Chicago Blackhawks and we still do not really have any clear answers on whether or not he will be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.
He last played on Dec. 23 before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Everything about it since then has been a giant mystery. What the injury is. How he is doing in his recovery. When he will be ready to return to the ice and actually play. Answers that, for the most part, remain unanswered.
Crawford and Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville both spoke to the Chicago media on Friday afternoon and even after that the situation still seems as mysterious as ever.
Quenneville, for his part, expressed confidence that Crawford will be ready for the start of training camp and that he will be the team’s opening night starter. He also said that the team does not plan on carrying three goaltenders during the regular season.
Seems encouraging as it relates to Crawford.
But when Crawford addressed questions about his status he admitted that he was not quite sure if he would be ready for the start of camp, and that while he has made a lot of progress in the past few months, he is still not quite 100 percent yet.
“That’s hard to say right now, but it’s very possible,” Crawford said when asked about being ready for training camp, via Scott Powers of The Athletic (subscription required). “We’ve come a long way in the last couple months. There’s a really good chance that will happen.”
He has not been on the ice since practicing briefly with the team during a morning skate in early February.
That all seems … less encouraging.
Not only because Crawford still isn’t sure if he will be ready for the start of the season, isn’t yet 100 percent, and that he hasn’t resumed skating, but also because of just how important he is to the success (or failure) of the team.
Crawford has become one of the better goalies in the league in recent years and with the decline of the Blackhawks’ defense in recent years (both due to age and personnel departures) his play has taken on greater importance. When he was in the lineup this past season he was having an outstanding year and helped the Blackhawks play at a pace that should have been good enough to get them in the playoffs. Without him, everything fell apart as their revolving door of backups were unable to play at an even league average level.
The Blackhawks attempted to address the backup spot by signing veteran Cam Ward to a one-year contract. Ward, though, has been one of the league’s least productive goalies over the past six years and is not likely to be enough if the Blackhawks need him to take on a significant role in the even that Crawford is not ready or misses more time.
If Crawford is healthy and back to the player he was before the injury, it would not be a shock to see the Blackhawks make a return to the playoffs after missing for the first time since 2007-08.
MONTREAL (AP) — For sale: hockey great Mario Lemieux’s 50-room Quebec summer home.
The price of the 6-year-old chateau-style Mont-Tremblant residence: $21,999,066, the last few dollars an ode to Lemieux’s famous No. 66.
Realtor Michel Naud said the asking price was strategic as the Pittsburgh Penguins owner knew putting the property on the market would garner heavy interest. ”He agreed to put the $66 at the end of his asking price,” Naud said.
The 17,000 square-foot castle known as the Chateau Fleur de Lys has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms and ”offers a majestic panoramic view” of Tremblant Lake in the Laurentian Mountains about 80 miles northwest of Montreal.
Lemieux bought the land in 2007 and spent five years building the chateau inspired by the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City. There’s also a two-bedroom guest house, large deck and 17 fireplaces among the numerous luxurious features.
”It really is a property that reflects who Mario was as a player,” Naud said. ”It’s very grand and very elegant.”
Lemieux played parts of 17 seasons for the Penguins between 1984 and 2006, racking up 1,723 points and consecutive Stanley Cups as a player in 1991 and 1992. The Penguins won Stanley Cups with Lemieux as owner in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
Summer summary: A last place finish in the Central Division meant a very early start to the off-season for general manager Stan Bowman. There was a desire for some change, but their salary cap situation prevented any big free agent pursuits. Earlier this month, Marian Hossa’s contract was off-loaded to the Arizona Coyotes along with Vinnie Hinostroza and Jordan Oesterle. As part of the package coming to Chicago, Marcus Kruger, who had been dealt from Carolina to Arizona in May, returns to the Windy City after a season to forget with the Hurricanes in 2017-18.
The draft would bring Swedish defenseman Adam Boqvist at No. 8 overall and free agency would see Bowman acquire some depth in all three areas of the ice. Veteran forward Chris Kunitz joined on a one-year deal; defenseman Brandon Manning signed on for two seasons; and Corey Crawford will have a new backup in net with the addition of Cam Ward.
More to do? Bowman didn’t move Hossa’s $5.25 million cap hit to stand pat. Bolstering the blue line and adding a winger could certainly be in the plans, if the price is right, of course. Some rumored names that may be of interest include Justin Faulk and Jeff Skinner of the Hurricanes and Max Pacioretty of the Canadiens. Given how many deals the Hurricanes and Blackhawks have completed over the years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see something else happen this summer between the two teams.
Where they stand? The Blackhawks’ summer feels like it deserves an “Incomplete” grade knowing that Bowman probably isn’t finished reshaping his roster. A lot of their success in 2018-19 depends on the health of Corey Crawford, who was a Vezina Trophy candidate before an upper-body injury suffered just before Christmas ended his season. The team has said they’re expecting him to be ready for training camp, but there’s so much of a mystery around his injury that it’s anyone’s guess at this point.
Free agency didn’t see any earth-shaking moves as GM Joe Sakic brought in Matt Calvert and Ian Cole on three-year deals. Both players are familiar with head coach Jared Bednar after having played for him in the AHL.
More to do? Sakic still has $14 million in cap space to play with, per Cap Friendly, but they appear to be done unless something interesting comes on the horizon. The Avs had a great bounce-back year, lead by a MVP performance out of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, one of the league’s most underrated young players.
Where they stand? Ready for their youth to provide support. Outside of Mackinnon, Rantanen and Landeskog, Alex Kerfloot had a solid rookie season, and the expectations are that Tyson Jost and J.T. Compher can build off good years to aid their stars. The health of Varlamov, who’s entering the final year of his deal, is a hanging question, but Grubauer showed last season that he’s capable of taking on the reins of the No. 1 job.
More to do? Nill has to be weary about his cap space going forward seeing as how Tyler Seguin is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and an extension for the 26-year-old won’t come cheap.
Jason Spezza enters the final year of his deal carrying a $7.5 million cap hit and declining production. There was talk of him potentially being a buy out candidate, but it looks like he’s staying with the hope his shooting percentage can go back to normal.
Where they stand? It’s a big season for the Stars. They’ve facedexpectations the last few years and fallen short. Another disappointing season and it could be a change in the GMs chair that happens next spring. A lack of big additions to the roster after losing out in the John Tavares sweepstakes means Nill is betting on improvements from many of his players.
If Fenton can sell high on Staal, who’s coming off a 42-goal year, that will go a long way to alleviating a bit of a cap crunch the Wild are in. They currently have nearly $2 million in cap space left, per Cap Friendly, so any big move(s) would have to see money moving out.
Where they stand? Three straight first round exits and a new boss means head coach Bruce Boudreau is probably feeling some heat for 2018-19. The Wild were middle of the pack offensively and defensively last season, and the health of Parise and Suter are of big concerns on both ends of the ice.
Nashville Predators
Summer summary: You won’t see much change on the Predators’ roster come October. GM David Poile spent the summer re-stocking their AHL side, retaining Juuse Saros and Ryan Hartman and bringing back old friend Dan Hamhuis.
Other than Mike Fisher retiring again, there are no notable losses on the roster. Given the strength of the Predators, there wasn’t a need for Poile to made a bold move this summer. Heck, he usually saves that kind of thing for middle of the season. He still has plenty of cap room (about $8 million) and could find himself working with defenseman Ryan Ellis on an extension at some point this season.
More to do? Yeah, there’s money to spend, if needed, but after adding Hamhuis this week, the blue line is set and after re-signing Hartman they appear good up front as well. Plus, a full season of Eeli Tolvanen, who played only three games after coming over from Finland in the spring, will be like a new addition.
Where they stand? As Stanley Cup contenders, as they were a year ago. Poile’s never been one to shy away from making a big move where he sees the chance to strengthen an area. There doesn’t seem to be big any holes at the moment, and we’re probably going to be in for another battle between the Predators and Jets for the division crown and Western Conference supremacy.
Carter Hutton, who posted a .936 even strength save percentage in 32 appearances behind Jake Allen last season, left for a three-year deal in Buffalo. Replacing him, Armstrong went out and signed veteran Chad Johnson to a one-year deal.
More to do? With very little cap space, there’s not much to be done unless the right offer comes Armstrong’s way. The Blues were one of the NHL’s lowest scoring teams last season (226 goals for), which is where Bozak, Perron and O’Reilly come in.
Where they stand? The Blues missed out on the playoffs by a point last season. But as he did the previous season with Kevin Shattenkirk, Armstrong saw the signs and traded a star player with an expiring contract (Paul Stastny) and acquired assets for the future. Improvements were made, but it will all boil down to what kind of season Allen has in net. A .918 and .919 even strength save percentage in each of his last two seasons will put the pressure on him to help, not hinder, the team this coming season.
Winnipeg Jets
Summer summary: It was a summer about retaining talent, not adding for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff. His list of restricted free agents was long and he managed to keep his big names in Winnipeg, while one — Josh Morrissey — is still waiting for a new deal.
More to do? As mentioned, Morrissey’s the final big name left unsigned, but like their division rivals in Nashville, it’ll be a familiar roster on the ice in October — one that didn’t require much change given how strong it is. Cheveldayoff would certainly like to gain some clarity on Trouba’s future at some point this season to determine a path to either keep him in the fold or flip him for something that could either help them for a Cup run this coming spring or for the 2019-20 season.
Where they stand? There’s no reason to believe they won’t again be challenging to represent the West in the Cup Final. The roster is stacked and Hellebuyck took huge strides last season in showing he’s a true No. 1 in the NHL. As long as they remain healthy, it should be another successful season in the ‘Peg.