Mitch Korn follows Barry Trotz again, this time to Islanders

Three weeks after the New York Islanders added Lane Lambert to the coaching staff, another familiar face will be back working with Barry Trotz.
Mitch Korn, the goatending coach who’s worked with Trotz in both of his previous NHL stops in Nashville and Washington, has been hired as Director of Goaltending to improve an area that’s hindered the Islanders over the last few seasons.
After joining the Washington Capitals in 2014, Korn moved into the same role before last season, citing the need to cut back his work schedule.
“My job is to take what you do best, and have you continue to do it best. And what you may not do well, I’ll help you either fix it or hide it,” he told Yahoo Sports in 2014.
Korn and new goalie coach Piero Greco will have some work to do with Thomas Greiss, Robin Lehner and Christopher Gibson as the options in net for now. The Islanders allowed the second-most goals (190) at even strength in 2017-18 and had a team even-strength save percentage of .917, per Natural Stat Trick.
Over the years Korn has worked with a number of goaltenders who have received Vezina Trophy praise, including Braden Holtby, Pekka Rinne and Dominik Hasek. While the Islanders’ current crop of ‘tenders may not be in Vegas next June awaiting to hear their name for the Vezina Trophy, there’s a safe bet to be had that there will be at least some improvement in that department with the new faces in charge.
Greco’s hiring meant that former goalie coach Fred Brathwaite has moved on. With Luke Richardson joining Claude Julien’s staff in Montreal, Kelly Buchberger taking over head coaching duties with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans and the dismissals of assistants Greg Cronin and Matt Bertani, that leaves leaves assistant Scott Gomez as the only holdover on staff from last season.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The interim commissioner of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League says finding a way to unite the CWHL and the U.S.-based National Women’s Hockey League into one premier North American women’s hockey league is a priority for her.
”That’s the goal: to get to a point where we have all the players in one professional league,” Jayna Hefford told The Canadian Press. ”Without too much detail, I think the NHL being involved is the best-case scenario. How soon that can happen … I don’t know if that’s a one-year thing, a two-year thing.”
Playing women’s hockey professionally in North America isn’t lucrative enough to be a full-time job, except perhaps for the U.S. and Canadian Olympians who earn money from their national federations. After of the U.S. winning gold at the Winter Games in February, a number of players have called for one professional league.
The CWHL, which is heading into its 12th season, has seven teams split between the U.S., Canada and China. The NWHL began in 2015 and has four U.S.-based teams. Both have different salary and bonus structures, and the nonprofit CWHL has partnered with NHL teams in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary on some of the logistics.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has not indicated the NHL will be proactive in helping set up a single league.
”Having two leagues makes it more difficult for us to get involved,” Bettman said earlier this year on Calgary’s 960-Radio. ”If there were no leagues, we’d probably start one under the NHL umbrella, and I’ve told both leagues that. But I have no interest in competing with the existing leagues.”
NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan has said only that she is always interested in discussing any proposal to improve women’s hockey.
The outgoing CWHL commissioner, Brenda Andress, said she always wanted one league and predicts it will happen.
”There’s been a ton of discussions behind the scenes,” she said. ”Those are the talks that will continue.”
”The public has to understand that Dani and I have always had conversations,” Andress added. ”You can’t fault an entrepreneur from owning her own league and from going out and working night and day just like we did of trying to make it survive. She’s a for-profit and we’re a not-for-profit, so it’s not as easy as everybody says.”
Hefford played 14 seasons for the Brampton Thunder and the CWHL trophy given to the most valuable player is named after her. She ranks second all-time in scoring behind Hayley Wickenheiser on the Canadian women’s team with 157 goals, 134 assists in 267 games. Hefford won a combined 11 gold medals appearing in five Olympic Games and 12 world championships before retiring in 2015. She will become the sixth woman in hockey’s Hall of Fame in November.
She has indicated she wants the commissioner’s job as she picks up the task of trying to combine the two leagues.
”I just want to see the sport at a place where I think the athletes deserve it to be,” she told CP. ”The players have the power. If they want to be in the same league, then we’ve got to find a way to make that work.”
PHT Morning Skate: Orpik’s eyebrow-raising month; Yzerman and contract clauses
Unless you’re a fly on the wall, it’s pretty tough to attribute specific decisions to the exact front office members who made them.
So, yes, to some extent, a GM’s effectiveness hinges upon the quality of the scouts available, and a team won’t have a good GM if the guy above him – whether that’s the owner, team president, or both – makes the right call. It’s not that far from an NFL team’s highs and lows being chalked up so intensely to the work of head coaches and QBs.
One can only speculate as far as which of the Vancouver Canucks’ moves have Trevor Linden’s fingerprints all over them, and which ones come down to someone lower in the pecking order.
As we absorb his (seemingly?) abrupt departure as Canucks president – more on that here – it’s pointless to hammer on the beloved former center to a harsh degree. If the Canucks want to get better in any meaningful way, they need to absorb lessons from an era where they missed the postseason three times and failed to win a single series, often wasting a bucket of cash in the process.
Naturally, people running other NHL teams can learn a thing or two, as well.
Actually, start your former stars in vanity project positions.
Steve Yzerman is one of the shrewdest GMs in the league (with “proclivity for former Rangers” being the closest thing to a weakness) after ranking as one of the NHL’s most brilliant players, but don’t forget that there was a maturation process. Yzerman essentially underwent an apprenticeship with the Red Wings before becoming Lightning GM, and even then, Stevie Y was wise enough to surround himself with experienced, varied hockey people.
As former PHT’er Jason Brough notes, it sounds like Linden wasn’t particularly prepared for the gig. “Experience” is thrown around a lot as a buzzword these days, but it doesn’t feel as much like hot air when it comes to high-stakes, sometimes detail-intensive front office work. Garth Snow jumped from NHL backup to Islanders GM, and that didn’t exactly end up as a spectacular success, either.
Can't say I'm shocked. I really can't. There were times when Linden seemed totally worn down by the job. It never felt like a great fit.
So, rather than throwing a former player in the deep end right off the bat, here’s a suggestion: name the next Linden “The Ambassador of Fun” and ease that person into a more serious job, if it makes sense. If the ceiling’s “shaking hands and kissing babies,” it sure is a lower-risk way of finding that out rather than handing them the keys of your franchise as if it’s a live hand grenade.
Search for diverse voices.
Look, for all we know, the Canucks could give Lincoln’s “Team of Rivals” a run for its money, but it sure feels like things leaned more toward having one too many “yes men” in the room. When there aren’t enough people speaking up, you get moments like the Bruins shrugging their way to the disastrous Tyler Seguin trade.
One way or another, you can essentially tie the Trevor Linden era to that of the GM he hired, Jim Benning.
If Linden’s departure is more about him getting pushed out then Linden getting fed up with an unquestionably difficult job, then this will only be worth the bad PR if the Canucks start to make some changes. Is there really any sign that Benning’s worldview is meaningfully different than that of Linden?
The Canucks’ summer moves indicate that the answer might be no, at least assuming that people on their way out of organizations usually see their influence muted. Rather than going full-rebuild, the Canucks handed baffling four-year, $12 million contracts to Antoine Roussel and Jay Beagle. Even if you like those two “elbow grease” guys as players who maybe can help you during the playoffs, is there any indication that Vancouver is merely a few scrappy assets away from contending?
As long as Benning is in control, it’s tough to imagine the Canucks taking the steps they need to turn things around. Instead, they continue to collect mistakes and delay the process, potentially dooming themselves to a longer slog through mediocrity.
Linden shoulders some of the blame for mistakes such as the Loui Eriksson contract, yet you can also picture him looking at the structure of this team through bleary eyes and say “Nah, I’ll pass.”
Instead, the Canucks’ tanking is closer to a jeep: sometimes embracing it, sometimes trying to “entertain” and meekly compete. Such a process gives Vancouver less of a chance to land truly premium prospects, wastes a ton of money, and opens the door for the Canucks to have money tied up in bad contracts once they’re actually ready to compete (and give young players who actually deserve that money the raised they’re due).
We’ve seen teams show some deftness in trying to have it both ways. The Sharks dumped Douglas Murray and Ryan Clowe for picks during a playoff run. If the Rangers play their cards right, what would be a lengthy rebuild could be palatable.
Still, sometimes you’re better off holding your nose and really taking a plunge. The Linden Era argues that this Canucks group is incapable of walking the tight rope between improving the future while putting a passable product on the ice.
Look, even lucky NHL teams face serious challenges in becoming competitive. You can take a reasonable approach and still end up behind the true contenders, whether you’re hamstrung by a limited budget, an undesirable market, or other factors.
All of that said, smart teams leverage whatever assets they have, and maybe most importantly, develop clear-eyed self-awareness.
Under Linden and Benning, the Canucks have long suffered an identity crisis, with ugly results being an unfortunate constant. On the bright side, getting the message could help turn things around, even if Linden won’t be around to enjoy the spoils of such victories.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks and president of hockey operations Trevor Linden have ”amicably” agreed to part ways.
The team said Wednesday that Linden is leaving the organization to ”pursue different endeavors.” Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said on Twitter that general manager Jim Benning is slated to take over hockey operations.
Linden spent four years in the role after talking over from Mike Gillis in April 2014.
”This team and this game hold a special place in my life and I leave very optimistic about the direction the Canucks are headed,” Linden said. ”Most of all, I am excited about the highly skilled group of prospects and young stars that we have assembled.”
”From ownership to hockey and business operations, the club is as strong as it’s been in years. Above it all, I can feel our fans’ sense of hope again and I know the future for the Canucks is very bright.”
The former Vancouver captain had 375 goals and 492 assists in 19 NHL seasons with the Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Washington Capitals.