PHT Morning Skate: Barkov a superstar?; New Sedins?

By Scott BilleckJul 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
  1. Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Columbus Blue Jackets are bringing back their cannon jerseys next season. All is well in the world. (Sportslogos.net)

• He won the Hart, but Taylor Hall would rather have a shorter summer. (NHLPA)

• How much longer are we going to ignore restricted free agency? (Die By The Blade)

• Interim CWHL commissioner Jayna Hefford eyes a unified women’s hockey league. (The Canadian Press)

• Amanda Kessel set to play in an NWHL game in December at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. (Penguins.com)

• Sticking with the NWHL and in the month of December, the Buffalo Beauts and the Buffalo Sabres will play a doubleheader at KeyBank Center on Dec. 29. (Buffalo News)

• Do the Carolina Hurricanes have depth issues at center? (Section 328)

• Two years from now, if Seattle has a hockey team and there’s an expansion draft, the Philadelphia Flyers are going to have some difficult decisions to make. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Fairly unliked pest Antoine Roussel should quickly become a fan favorite in Vancouver. (Vancouver Courier)

• The new Sedins? The Vancouver Canucks may have them in Elias Pettersson and Jonathan Dahlén. (Elite Prospects)

• The AHL has proven to be kind to the Boston Bruins in recent years. (Black n’ Gold Podcast)

• A look at the unrestricted free agent class of 2019. (Rotoworld)

• It’s time to consider Aleksander Barkov as a superstar in the NHL. (The Rat Trick)

• The lawyer representing a group of ex-NHLers says they won’t be appealing a judge’s decision in their concussion lawsuit against the league. (TSN.ca)

• A look at the best and worst contracts for all 31 NHL teams. (Sporting News)

Predators’ Watson gets three months probation for domestic assault

By James O'BrienJul 24, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson received three months of probation after pleading no contest to a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault, according to the Tennesseean’s Natalie Neysa Alund.

Alund explains that, going forward, there are two potential outcomes for Watson: a) the case would be expunged if Watson doesn’t violate the terms of probation or b) he could face as long as a year in jail if he violates the terms of his probation. You can learn more about the terms of Watson’s probation here, which include “peaceful contact with the victim” and completing a 26-week program.

These details were reported after the incident, which happened in late June.

As of this writing, the Predators have yet to release a statement regarding the court decision. The NHL announced in a statement that they will be opening up an investigation:

Following today’s events in Nashville, we have notified the Club and the NHLPA that the League will be initiating a full investigation into the matter, pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, to determine the extent to which League discipline for Mr. Watson’s off-ice conduct may be warranted and/or appropriate.

The Club understands and agrees fully with the League’s view as to the extremely serious nature of the situation and has pledged its full cooperation in the process.

We will refrain from making any further public comments on the matter until our investigation is complete.

Here is a statement via Watson’s attorney Mark Puryear:

The Tennesseean’s Jon Garcia provided an in-depth look at how the NHL and individual teams have handled allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence in the past, noting that Nashville continued to employ Mike Ribeiro while he faced a 2015 civil lawsuit (which was eventually settled). Garcia notes that the NHL doesn’t have an official policy regarding sexual assault or domestic violence, although this CBA clause more broadly addresses criminal investigations overall:

Section 18-A.5 states, “the League may suspend the Player pending the League’s formal review and disposition of the matter where the failure to suspend the Player during this period would create a substantial risk of material harm to the legitimate interests and/or reputation of the League.”

Watson, 26, is currently under contract with the Predators for the next two seasons.

Brooks Orpik returns to Capitals one month after trade, buyout

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Last month, Brooks Orpik was traded from the Washington Capitals as part of a deal that sent Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche. Now, 32 days later, he’s back with his old team.

The Capitals announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed the 37-year-old defenseman to a one-year, $1 million deal. There are also performance bonuses included that could add another $500,000 to the total.

“Brooks has been a valuable player and a great mentor for our young players and we are thrilled to bring him back to our organization,” said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. “We feel his leadership and competitiveness on and off the ice will be welcomed back to our group.”

Orpik was partnered on the Capitals’ third pairing with Christian Djoss during the Cup Final, a spot he’ll likely retain given that the entire group is returning.

Three days after the trade, the Avalanche bought out the final season of Orpik’s deal, which puts $2.5 million and $1.5 million on their salary cap over the next two seasons, respectively. They also managed to get their likely future No. 1 goaltender out of it. The Capitals, meanwhile, were able to clear the $5.5 million cap hit off their books, allowing them to open the wallet and bring back John Carlson, Michal Kempny and Devante Smith-Pelly. They currently have a little over $6 million left in space with only restricted free agent Tom Wilson left to re-sign, per Cap Friendly.

Through these moves MacLellan saved on the cap, acquired a second-round pick (Kody Clark) and kept his Stanley Cup winning blue line intact. He also managed to dump a bad contract to another team, let them take the buy out hit, and then bring Orpik, who apparently couldn’t find interest elsewhere in free agency, back on a cheap deal. Nice work, GMBM.

Ducks add more to best thing they have going by signing Montour

By James O'BrienJul 24, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks’ long-term outlook provides plenty of cause for concern, but worries morph into optimism when you consider the team’s bounty of young defensemen.

Consider that, for all of the teams who were lampooned as former players thrived in Vegas, the Ducks didn’t really absorb a lot of mockery as Shea Theodore looked great with the Golden Knights. If you’re being fair, it’s kind of tough to beat up on a franchise so well-stocked with defensemen.

(Granted, you can nitpick exposing Theodore instead of a lesser option, but the point generally remains.)

Anaheim’s defensemen aren’t just young and promising, either. Many of them are also signed on the dotted line for the near future, a trend that continues as the Ducks avoided salary arbitration with Brandon Montour. GM Bob Murray signed Montour to a two-year “bridge deal.” The team didn’t provide financial details, but the Athletic’s Eric Stephens reports that the cap hit is $3.388 million.

With help from always-handy Cap Friendly, take a look at the contract terms and ages for Ducks defensemen signed for at least two seasons:

Cam Fowler, 26, $6.5M through 2025-26
Hampus Lindholm, 24, $5.21M through 2021-22
Josh Manson, 26, $4.1M through 2021-22
• Montour, 24, $3.388M through 2019-20

Now, the individual contracts vary in quality (personally, Fowler’s risk factor is a little scary, while Lindholm stands as a phenomenal bargain), but the point remains that the Ducks are loaded with reasonable investments in defensemen who are reaching their primes or already there.

With Montour, it’s easy to anticipate bigger and better things.

After appearing in just 27 games as a rookie in 2016-17, Montour broke through with nine goals and 32 points in 80 contests last season. The former second-rounder (55th overall in 2014) averaged 20:28 TOI per night and enjoyed respectable possession stats during that breakthrough 2017-18 campaign.

If Montour sees even more opportunities going forward, his next contract could be awfully pricey. That’s especially true if he makes significant all-around strides. As is, he can be an effective point producer while flourishing as the sort of transition-driver teams crave in the modern NHL.

When you add Montour to Fowler, Lindholm, and Manson, you see a defensive group that’s the envy of most of the league. It’s difficult to think of many more complete D corps beyond the truly brilliant, such as the Nashville Predators. Anaheim may also have some gems waiting in the pipeline, too.

That youthful, stacked group also stands in contrast to other elements of the Ducks’ roster.

On one hand, you have a potentially Vezina-caliber goalie in John Gibson. While injuries and a former crease battle with Frederik Andersen have limited the 25-year-old’s opportunities to prove he’s truly elite, he’s frequently looked that way when healthy.

Gibson’s contract is a good news/bad news situation, however. On the bright side, his $2.5M cap hit is a ludicrous bargain, particularly for a team with an internal budget like the Ducks. That said, his price could really inflate if he combines the quality of his work with the quantity of a workhorse goalie.

(If I were in Murray’s shoes, I’d dust off a barstool and try to sign Gibson to an extension earlier rather than later.)

Assuming Gibson signs to a fair-enough deal, the Ducks seem nicely equipped in their own zone. Things get a little wackier on the attack.

Both Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry are 33, and each player carries a cap hit exceeding $8M for three more seasons. Ryan Kesler might be described as “an even older” 33, making his $6.875M cap hit look frightening (considering that it runs through 2021-22, one more season than Getzlaf and Perry). Adam Henrique signed a risky extension, too, considering that he’s not exactly a spring chicken at 28.

Sure, there are some young forwards in the mix, with Rickard Rakell leading the pack. Anaheim also must strike new deals with 22-year-old forwards Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie.

Overall, though, it’s a strange dichotomy. Few teams have placed themselves in a better position when it comes to prime-age defensive depth, yet the Ducks also carry an aging core of forwards whose contracts could serve as monstrous anchors.

Then again, it’s better to excel in some areas than none, and the Ducks justify their goofy ‘D’ logo scheme by being masterful at identifying and retaining defense. Maybe to the point that they’ll stack up a few more key W’s.

Chuck Kaiton, longtime voice of Whalers/Hurricanes, out after 39 years

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
Tom Dundon’s changes within the Carolina Hurricanes organization will apparently include the team’s longtime radio voice.

Chuck Kaiton, who started with the franchise back in 1979-80 — you know, when they were the Hartford Whalers — is out as the radio play-by-play man after rejecting a new contract that came with a significant pay cut.

From Luke DeCock of the News and Observer:

Kaiton’s agent submitted a counterproposal to the Hurricanes after Kaiton’s contract expired on June 30, but the team stood firm on its final offer to the broadcaster, which included a dramatic pay cut as the Hurricanes and new owner Tom Dundon attempt to reckon with their money-losing radio broadcast while giving Kaiton the opportunity to recoup some of the losses by selling sponsorships, which is the kind of arrangement more typical on the minor-league level.

Here’s a statement from Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell on the decision:

“After a series of discussions with Chuck and his representation throughout the summer, Chuck informed us today that he will not be returning as our radio broadcaster. We thank Chuck for his service over 38 seasons and appreciate everything he has done to represent this franchise for such a long time.

“As for the future of our radio broadcasts, we are exploring our options, especially the possibility of airing the audio from our FOX Sports Carolinas television broadcast. John Forslund is one of the top play-by-play men in our sport and we are confident his call will sound terrific on the radio as well.”

According to DeCock, the radio station carrying games was paid by the team, but barely garnered 2,000 listeners for each game. It wasn’t a money-making situation for the Hurricanes.

Having been a part of the organization for so long, Kaiton was able to call some of the biggest moments in Whalers/Hurricanes history, like in 1997 when Kevin Dineen scored the final goal in Whalers history:

Of course, there was the night the Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 to win the 2006 Stanley Cup (don’t mind the quality):

The franchise icon was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 when Kaiton was named the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, which is given to “members of the radio and television industry who make outstanding contributions to their profession and the game of ice hockey during their broadcasting career.”

————

