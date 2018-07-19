PHT Morning Skate: William Karlsson’s contract conundrum; worrisome free agent signings?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Here’s a look at why William Karlsson has become the NHL’s most intriguing contract conundrum this summer. (The Hockey News)
• We’ve had a litany of storylines thus far this summer, but here’s a list of 11 that have yet to play out. (Sportsnet)
• The Minnesota Wild may start looking at their stable of youth to help the team on the ice this season. (NHL.com)
• Looking for an NHL team on Forbes’ new list of the top 50 richest sporting franchises in the world? Hint: You won’t find one. (Sportsnet)
• Every summer, some of the contracts teams extend to free agents are worrisome. Here’s a few of those from this summer. (Yahoo Sports Canada)
• After showing good signs at the AHL and NHL level last season, what is next for Montreal Canadiens forward Nikita Scherbak? (Eyes on the Prize)
• After the latest developments in a Minnesota courtroom, what is next in the concussion lawsuit against the NHL? (The Athletic)
• There’s been a lot of talk about Jacob Trouba and his contract situation but what about his other half, Josh Morrissey? (Winnipeg Sun)
• National Tattoo Day in Canada meant a celebration of inking for Montreal Canadiens fans. (Montreal Gazette)
• Here’s a list of five NHL players primed for comeback seasons in 2018-19. (FanSided)
• The latest NHL concussion ruling likely means the splintering of cases across several jurisdictions. (Business Insurance)
• A wishlist for NHL 19. (The Sports Daily)
• Are the Vancouver Canucks following in the footsteps of the Winnipeg Jets? (The Canuck Way)
• These guys haven’t hit the ice, nor made their respective team’s opening night roster. But here’s the top Calder candidates for next season. (The Grueling Truth)
• New chest pad regulations for NHL goaltenders are already surrounded in injury controversy. (The Comeback)
