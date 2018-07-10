Getty

Celebrating P.K. Subban’s style as he joins Lindsey Vonn on SI cover

By James O'BrienJul 10, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn are owning this summer.

The pair already entertained and delighted on Independence Day, as they turned heads with a round of “who wore it better” with a Fourth of July-themed bathing suit contest. The fun continues in the pages of Sports Illustrated, as Subban and Vonn are featured as one of the cover photo options for SI’s “Fashionable 50.”

(New York Giants star Odell Beckham, Jr. adorns the other cover, and was named most fashionable overall. There’s always next year, P.K.)

For those of us hockey fans who could charitably labeled as “dumpy,” one might wonder how Subban is so stylish. Let’s look back at his most memorable moments of fashion and sometimes anti-fashion to recall all the triumphs of style that go so well with the on-ice substance.

P.K. wears many hats. Lots of hats. He also loves leather jackets, sometimes wearing both at the same time.

Yay or Nay?

There were plenty of nods to Eddie Murphy, from similar jackets to even some character work.

Going all-out on Halloween

Then again, maybe it’s less Eddie Murphy and more Michael Jackson?

.Happy Halloween 🎃

Subban rarely spares any expense when it’s time to trick or treat, as his Prince costume deserves its own exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Favourite holiday of the year 🎃#purplerain

(Yes, it’s clear Subban is telling the truth when he calls Halloween his favorite holiday of the year.)

Family matters

The Subban family has produced plenty of hockey talent beyond P.K., including Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban. It’s no surprise that his brothers and even father have surfaced in stylish ways, including with his clothing line.

#theteam @shaynelaverdiere

More fun

From roasting the Canadiens on his way out of Montreal to a mullet-related tribute to Jaromir Jagr, Subban’s style often shows on the ice.

Let’s take a moment to solemnly remember the triple-low-five, which – thanks to the dastardly actions of Michel Therrien – was gone far too soon.

Subban’s Instagram feed is an especially useful resource for Subban style tips; you can find a plethora of hats, evidence of a fur phase, and more. This includes a lot of celebrity pictures, ranging from natural-looking shots with blank to slightly awkward ones, such as this photo with Johnny Depp. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” seemed especially excited to meet P.K.

In looking back at Subban’s many stylish flourishes, it’s kind of comforting to see some awkward moments, including P.K. getting razzed for looking like “Darkwing Duck.” It sends a message that, while our budgets are more constrained, we might be able to inject at least some of Subban’s style into our own wardrobes.

*Tightens string on sweatpants.*

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Nikita Kucherov’s $76 million extension with Lightning is a bargain

By Sean LeahyJul 10, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
While we wait to see how the Erik Karlsson situation is figured out, Steve Yzerman and the Tampa Bay Lightning are going about their business. On Tuesday, it was announced that they’ve re-signed forward Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year, $76 million extension.

“I’m truly grateful to sign this contract extension to keep me in Tampa for the next eight seasons today,” Kucherov said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the Lightning organization and all of the fans for the support since making the Bay Area my home.”

Kucherov has one year left on his current deal, which will pay him $5.55 million this coming season. According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, the extension has a full no-trade claude in the first four years.

The max deal for Kucherov means he’s one of five Lightning players — with Steven Stamkos, Tyler Johnson, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh — signed through the 2023-24 NHL season. The contract, which kicks in at the start of the 2019-20 season, will put him tied — for the moment — for the sixth-highest cap hit ($9.5 million average annual value) in the league, and yet it still seems like a bargain (not to mention Florida’s state tax situation).

Via the AP’s Stephen Whyno, here’s how the contract breaks down:

19-20: $1M salary/$11M bonus: $12M
20-21: $4M salary/$5M bonus: $9M
21-22: $3.5M salary/$8.5M bonus: $12M
22-23: $4M salary/$5M bonus: $9M
23-24: $5M salary/$5M bonus: $10M
24-25: $5M salary/$4M bonus: $9M
25-26: $5M salary/$3M bonus: $8M
26-27: $4M salary/$3M bonus: $7M

Over the last two seasons only Connor McDavid has more points (208) than Kucherov (185), and only Alex Ovechkin (82) and Patrik Laine (80) have more goals than the 25-year-old Russian (79) since the 2016-17 season.

With the ceiling continuing to rise, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Kucherov land an extension carrying a double-digit AAV. Yzerman has done a masterful job in Tampa navigating the tricky cap waters tying up his core pieces, while making some additions and still keeping the Lightning not only a playoff team but a Stanley Cup contender.

Here’s where the fun starts: Currently, the Lightning have a little over $65 million tied up in 12 players for the ’19-20 season, per Cap Friendly. Some major salary will have to go out if they’re to land Karlsson and sign him to a max extension. But given his history, it’d be hard to doubt Yzerman’s ability to make it work. The championship window remains open for the Lightning and won’t be closing any time soon.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Armstrong winning summer; Bruins losing arms race?

By Scott BilleckJul 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• On how Doug Armstrong, not Kyle Dubas or even George McPhee, won the summer. (ESPN)

• The Carolina Hurricanes are on the hunt for a new assistant coach after Steve Smith resigned from his post on Monday. (Hurricanes)

• Why would the NHL consider reinstating Slava Voynov? That’s a good question. (The Sporting News)

Mark Giordano breaks down the Calgary Flames’ additions this summer and his potential reunion with T.J. Brodie. (Sportsnet)

• Does Matt Duchene, the man Pierre Dorion went hard after to acquire last season, have a long-term future with the Ottawa Senators? (Featurd)

Mark Stone, a very good player, is going to get paid at some point. But what will that number look like? (The Score)

• Analytics, the secondary assist and how it affects contracts. (TSN)

• The Maple Leafs got John Tavares this summer and the Tampa Bay Lightning could get Erik Karlsson. Are the Boston Bruins losing out? (The Hockey News)

• Five potential trade targets for the Dallas Stars this offseason. (Blackout Dallas)

• Islanders heading back in time? Lou Lamoriello is leading the New York Islanders into a new era, one that will be headlined by dominant and physical play from all members of the team. (Eyes on Isles)

• Luke Richardson, with over 600 games of pro hockey experience at both the NHL and AHL level, joins the Canadiens as an assistant coach. (Canadiens)

• The most talked about point-per-game player in the KHL last season not named Ilya Kovalchuk is heading to Long Island on a one-year deal. (Islanders)

• The Washington Capitals winning the Stanley Cup is going to boost the game in the nation’s capital. (Washington Post)

• Blackhawks first-round draft pick Adam Boqvist ready for anything after dealing with dyslexia. (Chicago Tribune)

• Texas boy with half a heart gets dream hockey rink thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation. (KHOU 11)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders sign another depth player long-term, and it makes no sense

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2018, 6:08 PM EDT
You have to at least say this for the New York Islanders offseason: It has not been quiet, and it has definitely been interesting.

They continued making moves on Monday when they first announced a one-year contract for free agent center Jan Kovar after a successful career in the KHL. Kovar was an intriguing player that a lot of teams had interest in given his production in Russia, and he should get an opportunity to play a decent role in New York following the departure of John Tavares in free agency.

Is it a guarantee to work out? Not at all. But it is not a bad gamble for the Islanders to take on a one-year deal.

The move on Monday that raised some eyebrows was the announcement of a four-year — four years! — contract for restricted free agent Ross Johnston.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the contract will pay him $1 million per season.

He has played in 25 NHL games (24 of them coming this past season) and has scored three goals and six total points. He has spent the past three years mostly playing for the Islanders’ American Hockey League team Bridgeport where he has totaled 14 goals and 30 total points in 139 games. He has also accumulated 327 penalty minutes in those games and is a regular when it comes to dropping the gloves.

So the question that needs to be asked here is this: Why the need for a four-year contract — a contract that at Johnston’s age will buy out two years of unrestricted free agency — for a player with that resume?

Also worth asking: Why do the Islanders keep giving long-term contracts to depth players like Ross Johnston?

With Johnston re-signed, and combined with the free agent addition of Leo Komarov, the Islanders now have 10 players signed for at least the next three seasons (some of them for longer).

That list includes…

That is an interesting list to make long-term commitments to.

It does not even include Matt Martin, re-acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs a week ago, who is signed for the next two seasons.

[Related: Islanders keep stockpiling fourth-liners, reacquire Matt Martin from Leafs]

Bailey is coming off a huge season and even if he does not duplicate it will at least be counted no to be a top-line forward. No problem there.

Ladd’s first two years in New York have been rough but he, too, was at least signed with the intention to be a top-six winger, while Leddy and Boychuk (who is already 34) were signed to be top-four defensemen. Boychuck and Ladd may not have worked out as planned long-term, and they may not have been great risks given the ages at the time of their signings, but they were at least hoping for top-of-the-lineup players. To be fair, Boychuck did give them a couple of years of that sort of play.

The rest of that group, though, is mostly depth players. Players the Islanders have acquired or signed with the intention of being bottom-six or bottom-pairing players. Just about all of them cost between $1.5 and $3.5 million against the salary cap, meaning they are not just significant investments due to their term, but also financially.

This is a bizarre strategy in the sense that almost no other team in the NHL has constructed their roster in this manner. This is not a statement of opinion, either. This is a statement of fact.

Look at it from a numbers perspective.

During the 2017-18 NHL season there were 154 forwards that played in at least 20 games and averaged under 0.30 points per game. Only four of those players logged more than 15 minutes of ice-time per game, and none of them played more than 16 minutes per game. They are all, for all intents and purposes, bottom-six forwards.

Your third and fourth lines have value. A lot of it. The NHL today is about being able to balance four lines that can score, contribute, and impact the game in all situations. As a group, they are important. They are not, however, players that tend to get significant long-term contracts from teams, or players that carry a ton of value individually. Their value is in the sum of their parts. Recent Stanley Cup winners in Pittsburgh, Washington, and Chicago have built their bottom lines with some combination of young players on entry-level contracts, or veterans signed to short-term deals. The latter group of players are usually the first ones to be let go when salary cap space gets tight at the top of the roster. The former group usually plays its way into a bigger role with the team.

Out of that group of 154 forwards mentioned above, only 10 of them are currently signed for at least the next three seasons.

That list, in order of how long their current contracts run: Antoine Roussel, Leo Komarov, Cal Clutterbuck, Jay Beagle, Ross Johnston, Ryan Callahan, Casey Cizikas, Marcus Foligno, Zack Smith, Carter Rowney, Brandon Dubinsky.

Four of those players (Komarov, Clutterbuck, Cizikas, Johnston) are under contract with the New York Islanders.

Two other players on that list (Roussel and Beagle) were signed this offseason by the Vancouver Canucks. Harsh as it may sound, if you are building your team in the same image as the Jim Benning Canucks … that is probably bad.

There are a handful of players on that list that are at the end of longer term contracts. Martin Hanzal, for example, has two years remaining on a three-year contract that he signed with Dallas. Matt Martin has two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed with Toronto (and as noted above, he, too, now plays for the New York Islanders).

This, again, is only looking at forwards and does not even take into account the five-year contract they gave a defenseman like Scott Mayfield.

And it’s not like this is just one general manager doing all of this.

Cizikas, Clutterbuck and Mayfield were all signed on Garth Snow’s watch.

Komarov, Martin, and Johnston were all signed/acquired this offseason following the hiring of Lou Lamoriello.

This is very obviously an organizational approach.

What makes this potentially damaging to the Islanders is they are not really saving any salary cap space or putting the team in a better situation by doing this. Objectively speaking, players like Cizikas, Clutterbuck, Martin, Komarov, and Johnston are not adding much — if any — offense to this team this year or in the future. Out of that group Komarov is the only player that for his career averages more than 0.30 points per game — he is at 0.37. In a league and era where four lines that can score is a necessity, they have five roster spots and nearly $14 million in salary cap space going to plays that are not providing any meaningful offense (and again, that does not include the salaries going to Ladd, Boychuk, etc.) for this season and beyond.

They could almost certainly get the same level of production — if not more — for less against the salary cap by just rotating in different free agents on short-term deals and entry-level players every season. Even if you generously say that each of those players is *only* overpaid by $500,000 or $1 million per season and on their own they are just little mistakes, but as I pointed out following the addition of Martin those little mistakes add up to a few million dollars when you combine them all together.

When you are a team that just lost your franchise player in free agency, has two of your best remaining players (Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle) up for unrestricted free agency after this season, and will have to sign your new cornerstone player (Mat Barzal) to a new contract in two years when his entry-level deal is finished, that can add up to a big problem.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ducks to retire jerseys of Kariya, Niedermayer this season

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 9, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks announced on Monday that they are going to honor two of the franchise’s best all-time players during the 2018-19 season when they retire the jersey numbers of Paul Kariya (No. 9) and defenseman Scott Niedermayer (No. 27).

Kariya’s number retirement ceremony will take place on Oct. 21 against the Buffalo Sabres, while Niedermayer will have his night on Feb. 17 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Niedermayer, whose number 27 is also retired by the New Jersey Devils, will become the eighth player in league history to have his jersey retired by two different teams. That list includes Mark Messier (Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers), Bobby Hull (Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets), Tim Horton (Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs), Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings), Ray Bourque (Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche), Gordie Howe (Detroit Red Wings, Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes), and Patrick Roy (Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche).

“Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer both had an enormous impact on our franchise.” said Ducks Owners Henry and Susan Samueli in a statement released by the team.

“Paul was the club’s first superstar player, helped put Anaheim on the NHL map and electrified fans with his speed and play-making ability. Scott led our team to the first Stanley Cup in California’s history with a Conn Smythe performance in 2007 that will be remembered in this community forever. Although Paul and Scott played in different eras of Ducks hockey, they shared similar traits: to captain the Ducks with class, dignity and determination.”

Kariya is the big one here, and his jersey going into the rafters is probably long overdue.

He spent nine years with the Ducks, playing the best hockey of his career in Anaheim. His 300 goals and 669 total points with the team place him among the top-four in both categories. He was a superstar with the Ducks and a key part of their 2002-03 team that made a run to the Stanley Cup Final. Following that season he signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche to reunite with former Ducks teammate Teemu Selanne. He also spent time with Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues in his career.

Kariya’s career came to a premature end due to concussions, and his relationship with the NHL and the game of hockey was strained in retirement. A little more than a year ago it was mentioned by Selanne that the Ducks wanted to bring Kariya back into the fold with the team but that he was still “very bitter” about hockey.

When Kariya officially retired back in 2011 he was extremely critical of the league and the way it handled head injuries.

He was the first ever draft pick in Ducks franchise history, going fourth overall in 1993.

“I am extremely honored and very thankful to Henry and Susan Samueli and the entire Ducks organization for this incredible recognition,” said Kariya in the Ducks’ statement. “This is not something I ever dreamed would happen. I am very grateful to the community for their support, and I look forward to celebrating this special evening in October with all Ducks fans.”

Niedermayer spent the final five seasons of his NHL career in Anaheim, joining the team as a free agent ahead of the 2005-06 season. After a remarkable career with the Devils that saw him win the Norris Trophy and three Stanley Cups, he joined the Ducks where he would have an opportunity to play with his brother, Rob. It was also in Anaheim where he eventually joined forces with another Hall of Fame defenseman in Chris Pronger and helped give the Ducks one of the most dominant defense-pairings ever, a duo that helped lead the team to its first — and to this point only — Stanley Cup during the 2006-07 season.

“I received a very special call last week from Henry Samueli, informing me that the Ducks were going to retire my jersey,” said Niedermayer in the Ducks’ statement. “What an incredible honor. I’m very grateful to have played for such an incredible organization in front of amazing Ducks fans. I’m also grateful for the amazing teammates, coaches and training staff I was able to work with in Anaheim. Together we achieved great things. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli for this honor. I am looking forward to the special night during the 25th Anniversary season of Ducks hockey.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.