Getty Images

Tavares’ future remains a mystery as teams await decision

By Sean LeahyJul 1, 2018, 1:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

The clock has struck midnight and John Tavares has entered unrestricted free agency. While we don’t know where he’ll sign, one thing we know is that because he did not re-sign with the New York Islanders before July 1, he can only ink a maximum seven-year contract.

That’s probably not good news for Islanders fans.

As the hockey world waited for some sort of news, it was nothing but quiet on all fronts. There was nary a peep from the Tavares camp and nothing leaking from any of the teams — Islanders, Stars, Bruins, Sharks, Maple Leafs, Lightning — reported to be in the hunt. Deep into Saturday afternoon, all six teams had yet to be notified that they were out of the sweepstakes.

It was reported this week that the Islanders had an eight-year, $88 million offer on the table, but after meeting with representatives from those interested teams at his agent’s offices in Los Angeles, you can imagine the average annual value for whatever Tavares’ contract will look like likely begins at $12 million.

Whoever ends up getting the contract with his signature remains a mystery after a 2017-18 NHL season where Tavares repeatedly stated he wanted to stay with the Islanders.

“This is where I hope to be. I’ve always stated that,” Tavares said in April. “But obviously I have some time to think about my situation and go from there. I’ve loved it here and people have really embraced me, the team and organization have been first class since I’ve gotten here. Obviously, some great talent and some great things ahead. Definitely a lot of positives and I’ll have to take some time and figure out what I want to do and go from there.”

The Islanders have done their best this off-season to try and steer the franchise in a different direction after two down seasons. First, general manager Garth Snow and head coach Doug Weight were relieved of their duties and replaced by Lou Lamoriello and Barry Trotz. Then the team added eight more games at their old rink, Nassau Coliseum, to the 2018-19 NHL schedule, bringing their total to 20 for the season as they await a new arena project to be built near Belmont Park.

As the free agent market opens, Tavares remains the biggest name available. What will be interesting to watch is once he makes a decision, how much does that open doors for other moves, especially ones involving the teams that lose out in the race for the Islanders captain.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

ProHockeyTalk’s NHL free agency tracker

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 30, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NHL’s off-season is under way and with free agency beginning July 1 there will be plenty of action this summer. Check back here for all of the trades and signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2018-19 Stanley Cup.

5 under the radar free agents

5 free agent fits that just make sense

PHT Power Rankings: The top 20 NHL free agents

June 30
• Winnipeg Jets clear valuable cap space by shipping Steve Mason to Montreal Canadiens. (Link)
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks agree to eight-year, $64 million extension. (Link)
Ryan Reaves is sticking in Sin City, signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Chris Wagner heads to the Boston Bruins on a two-year, $2.5 million deal.

June 29
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings agree to eight-year, $88 million extension. (Link)
Michal Kempny stays in Washington with four-year, $10 million extension. (Link)
• Capitals name Todd Reirden as Barry Trotz’s replacement. (Link)
Frank Vatrano returns to Florida Panthers on one-year, $925,000 contract.
• Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Valentin Zykov with two-year, $1.35 million contract.

June 28
• Penguins hand one-year, $650,000 deal to J.S. Dea.

June 27
• Penguins deal Conor Sheary, Matt Hunwick to Buffalo Sabres. (Link)
Devante Smith-Pelly returns to Washington Capitals with one-year, $1 million deal (Link)
• Penguins re-sign Riley Sheahan to $2.1 million, 1-year deal. (Link)
• Arizona Coyotes bring back Kevin Connauton with two year, $2.75 million extension.

June 26
• Vancouver Canucks re-sign Derrick Pouliot, one year, $1.1 million.
• Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Bryan Rust with 4 year, $14 million deal. (Link)
• Ottawa Senators buy out final year Alex Burrows’s contract. (Link)
J.T. Miller gets five-year, $26.25 million extension from Tampa Bay Lightning. (Link)
• Sam Morin gets three-year, $2.1 million extension from Philadelphia Flyers.
Joe Morrow re-signs with Winnipeg Jets for $1 million over one year.

Taking over Stanley Cup champion is no easy task

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
4 Comments

For Colin Campbell, going from Mike Keenan’s top assistant to head coach of the New York Rangers wasn’t a big move.

”I just had to move 10 feet to another office,” Campbell said.

Logistically it was simple, but in every other way it was an almost-impossible task. Campbell took over the Rangers after they ended a 54-year drought and paraded the Stanley Cup down Broadway because Keenan left in a contract dispute.

It’s a similar situation to the one Todd Reirden is walking into after the Washington Capitals promoted him from associate to head coach to replace Barry Trotz mere weeks after winning the Cup. Reirden is just the fourth new coach in the past 30 years to assume control of a Stanley Cup champion, a unique opportunity that presents problems Campbell, Scotty Bowman and Dave Lewis know well from their experiences.

Lewis succeeded Bowman after being his associate coach with the champion 2002 Detroit Red Wings, and Bowman stepped in for ”Badger” Bob Johnson after he led the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Cup in 1991 and had to take a leave of absence to fight cancer. All three had to balance the opportunity of taking over with the expectation of following a Cup-winning coach and the ensuing pressure.

”Besides replacing a legend, to be equal, you have to win the Stanley Cup, so it was a big challenge,” Lewis said. ”I was looking forward to the challenge, actually, of taking over a team, taking over a team that won a Stanley Cup and try to accomplish the same thing. I knew it would be very difficult.”

Or as Campbell pointed out: ”You can only tie. You can’t do better. Tying’s pretty good. You have to win a Cup just tie your performance from a year before.”

No pressure, Todd.

Only Bowman – who already had five Cup rings from the Montreal Canadiens’ 1970s dynasty – pulled it off and repeated. And even that was a different set of circumstances because as director of player development, Bowman only agreed to coach the Penguins until Johnson was able to resume coaching or succumbed to cancer.

”We wanted to have him keep fighting for his life,” Bowman said. ”When he passed away, we had not had a great start that second year. We had the Stanley Cup hangover, and the people that ran the team – the owners and that – they didn’t feel it was a good idea to put a guy in in November, early December. I only agreed to do it until one of those two things happened. But then when he passed away, they didn’t think it was easy for a young guy to come in that didn’t know the team. So I said, ‘OK I’ll finish the season.’

Reirden is far more like Campbell and Lewis in that he was Trotz’s top assistant and the de-facto candidate to step in when change happened. Campbell and Lewis had plenty of experience and were familiar with players like Reirden, but neither had been an NHL head coach before and had to learn on the fly.

”Being an assistant coach, you communicate differently, you just organize things differently,” Lewis said. ”You can’t do is you can’t change your personality. The players know you as an assistant coach. They know you as a human being and how you react to things at an assistant level. So I guess the biggest adjustment is how to react to things as a head coach. … When you’re a head coach, everything falls on your shoulders.”

For some, that’s a natural fit. Bowman stepped right into the NHL with the expansion St. Louis Blues in 1967-68 and led them to the Cup Final three consecutive years.

Nine rings later, it’s clear the legendary Bowman just had a knack for this thing that helped him win with three different teams.

”When you’re an assistant coach, the thing is you’ve got to put your foot down right from the start,” Bowman said. ”You’re no longer an assistant coach.”

That’s just the beginning of the advice for Reirden, who at 47 has coached in the American Hockey League and spent eight years behind the bench as an assistant with Pittsburgh and Washington. When Trotz resigned and joined the New York Islanders, Reirden was the only candidate to be the Capitals’ coach – and now it’s his time to figure it out.

”It’s a challenge,” Lewis said. ”There’s no easy head-coaching jobs in the National hockey League. He knows the team. He’s been with them when they’ve been successful. He’s been with them when they’ve stumbled and had some failures. Just be yourself is my only advice that I can give.”

Campbell waited out a half-season lockout in 1994-95 and so badly wanted to win his head-coaching debut on banner-raising night – when he only found out after warmups captain Mark Messier would be in the lineup. Knowing a thing about pressure under the New York spotlight, Campbell hopes Reirden doesn’t pile up too much of it on himself.

”There would be pressure on Barry if he came back,” Campbell said. ”Don’t try to be like Barry. They were a goalpost from being down 3-0. They’re a good team, a deep team, but it’s tough to win the Cup. He knows that team, he knows those players. He doesn’t have to change anything. But he’s got to be Todd, not Barry or anybody else. He’s been around long enough. Just don’t put undue pressure on yourself, that’s all, because it’s tough.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Couture extension continues Sharks’ summer spree

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 30, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

The San Jose Sharks aren’t messing around this offseason.

The deal won’t become official until Sunday, but Logan Couture is set to sign an eight-year extension with the Sharks worth $64 million.

The signing could kick off a wild next 24 hours for the Sharks, who are reportedly one of the top teams in the running for unrestricted free agent John Tavares.

The team already locked up forward Evander Kane to a seven-year, $49 million contract earlier this spring, further solidifying a forward contingent that was already in the top half of NHL goal-scoring.

Couture was a big part of that, scoring a career-high 34 times to go along with 61 points in 78 games. He had four goals and eight assists in 12 playoff contests with the Sharks.

The move doesn’t change the cap (currently at $60 million and change) for the Sharks this year as Couture’s extension doesn’t kick in for another year.

The Sharks have two pending restricted free agents still to sign in Tomas Hertl (who is going to get paid) and Chris Tierney and have still yet to sign Joe Thornton, who is a UFA and 39 years old but still coveted by the team.

Couture’s signing should make what Sharks choose to do with their captain Joe Pavelski — who is entering the final year on his five-year, $30 million contract — interesting going forward.

But over the next few hours, what Doug Wilson can do regarding Tavares might just cement him as the best GM in the league this summer.

Getting Tavares, without trying to understate this, would be massive for a team that’s solid up front — with Kane, Couture, Pavelski and Hertl — solid on the backend — with Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic — and with a quality goaltender in the crease in Martin Jones.

Wilson has done a solid job of laying out a good future for Tavares to walk into if he so chooses.

And now we wait to see if Tavares wants to build there.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Mason trade helps Jets’ chances of re-signing Stastny

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 30, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
6 Comments

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff found himself a taker for Steve Mason, which in the end is a big step towards re-signing Paul Stastny.

On Saturday the Jets sent Mason and forward Joel Armia along with a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for AHL defenseman Simon Bourque.

The move clears $4.1 million in cap space from the Jets’ books, a move that was imperative if they’re to have any shot at re-signing Stastny. They now has a little over $28 million in cap space, per Cap Friendly, and still need to re-sign the likes of Connor Hellebuyck, Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey, who are all restricted free agents, along with Stastny, who is set to become unrestricted on July 1.

As for Mason, his time in Montreal may not last very long. Already with Carey Price and the newly extended Antti Niemi, the Canadiens could buy out the final year of his deal or flip him to a team with a goaltending need. Saturday is the final day of the first buyout period of the off-season. (UPDATE: Mason has been placed on buyout waivers.)

The rising cap ceiling certainly helped Cheveldayoff’s summer to-do list, but given the names that the Jets want to retain, some money needed to be moved out in order to have the room.

The 32-year-old Stastny scored four times and recorded 13 points in 19 regular season games with the Jets following the February trade. He instantly clicked on the second line centering Patrik Laine and Nik Ehlers and his production continued into the postseason as Winnipeg marched to the Western Conference Final. He finished the playoffs with six goals and 15 points in 17 games.

Stastny enjoyed his time his time in Winnipeg and while he said he’s keeping his options open in regards to free agency, it’s clear there was a very good fit with the Jets. Now it’s up to Cheveldayoff to make it happen on a multi-year deal.

“We had a great exit interview together and that’s really my only assessment,” the Jets GM said this week. “Nothing’s changed in that regard. We know the cap number now and it’s time to go to work.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.