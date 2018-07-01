Getty Images

Paul Stastny smart addition for Golden Knights

By Adam GretzJul 1, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Free agency can lead to some laughably regrettable roster moves for even the best general managers.

By the time players hit the open market they have probably already played the best hockey of their career, and they sometimes tend to be signed based on what they did last. A big playoff showing can increase the price tag by an extra million or two while a down year could lower the term. We should know by now that what you saw last from a player is not necessarily what you will see next.

It is a hellacious landscape.

All of that made Paul Stastny an interesting player to watch when the free agent signing period opened on Sunday.

He’s 32 years old (going on 33 this season) and like most free agents at that age has probably already seen his most productive hockey, at least from an offensive standpoint. The fact he was coming off such a strong playoff showing with the Winnipeg Jets and was entering a relatively thin free agent market seemed to make him a candidate for a huge contract that would probably turn out to be very regrettable in just a couple of years.

That did not exactly happen as the Vegas Golden Knights — the team that eliminated Stastny and the Jets in the Western Conference Final — were able to get him on a three-year contract that will pay him $6.5 million per season.

It is a cap hit that the Jets probably could not afford given their current roster construction, but is easily manageable a Golden Knights team that is swimming in salary cap space (even after signing Stastny they are still $18 million under the cap with 21 players already under contract) and will have a lot of offense to replace this summer.

David Perron is already gone after signing with the St. Louis Blues, while James Neal also seems like he is likely to find a new spot. They also have to be planning for some regression from players that are returning (See: Karlsson, William). They are going to have to replace that offense somewhere, and Stastny should be able to help with that.

It also gives them some really solid depth down the middle as Stastny joins a group of centers that includes Karlsson, Erik Haula, and Cody Eakin.

Even at 32 he still performs like a strong second-line center (and maybe even a fringe first-line center) and can still be counted on for 55 points and strong two-way play. I don’t think anyone should expect Karlsson to score 40 goals again but if he can be somewhere between that and what he was during his time in Columbus they could have a pretty formidable duo at the top of their lineup.

When the Golden Knights entered the league at the start of the 2017-18 season nobody anticipated they would be buyers at the trade deadline and dipping into the free agent market for a veteran like Stastny in their second offseason. Expectations can change quickly, though, and the Golden Knights have already set a pretty high bar for themselves going into year two. It is going to be difficult to match it after what they did this past season, but Stastny is a really strong addition at a fair price to help them try and get there again.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By James O'BrienJul 1, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
With all the money thrown around – often recklessly – in free agency, it’s probably tough to believe that you can find bargains. You know, aside from no-brainer deals like Toronto signing John Tavares.

Such a notion seems especially unthinkable during the first day of the open market, and that’s not just because the Vancouver Canucks continue to confound the hockey world with confusing contracts. It’s probably tempting for some fans to pool money for a billboard just to ask their GMs to wait until after July 1 to strike deals.

As tough as it might be to believe, there actually were a few contracts that look great, at least as of today.

(Injuries, clashes with coaching staffs, and plenty of other variables can make such praise seem silly in hindsight, however.)

These signings rank as the best of the bargain bin as free agency began.

[For a full list of free agent moves, including in the days leading up to today, click here]

Buffalo Sabres make a smart buy in net: Carter Hutton as a team’s top goalie is a risky proposition if he’s paid like a top goalie normally would be.

In the case of Buffalo, though, Hutton ranks as an expensive backup, pay-wise. Read this post for more on that.

Not a lot of cash for Riley Nash: The Columbus Blue Jackets landed a “Ri- Nash,” but not Rick Nash, on Sunday. There’s a strong chance that we’ll look back at that as a good thing.

TSN’s Darren Dreger and others report that Nash’s cap hit will be a meager $2.75 million through 2020-21. That could end up being a steal for a 29-year-old center who scored 15 goals and 46 points last season; he looked especially impressive for the Boston Bruins when he was pressed into top-line duty thanks to injuries to Patrice Bergeron.

At the moment, the Blue Jackets must feel limited in how they can spend, as both Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky enter contract years in 2018-19. This signing improved Columbus’ scoring depth while leaving plenty of space for bigger names.

An affordable reunion for St. Louis: Yes, David Perron‘s bounced around the NHL quite a bit, and he didn’t end things all that well with the Vegas Golden Knights, as his offense dried up late in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s easy to forget just how integral the 30-year-old winger was to Vegas’ success during the regular season, though. Perron managed close to a point-per-game, as he generating 66 in 70 contests. He was “clutch,” too, as three of his four game-winning goals came in overtime.

Perron’s enjoyed plenty of success before, including during his previous tours with St. Louis. Read more about the Perron signing (and the more debatable Tyler Bozak deal) in this post.

Cheap gambles on goalies: Consider aforementioned bargain goalie Carter Hutton as the ace of a class of goalies who could deliver great puck-stops for the buck.

To put things mildly, Petr Mrazek‘s experienced a bumpy road the last few years, including erratic play in Detroit and then Philly last season. There’s been some distance between his best moments and today, which explains why he only commanded a one-year deal at a cheap $1.5M.

That said, his best days showed a lot of promise, including a 2015-16 season with the Red Wings when he managed a 27-16-6 record with a strong .921 save percentage. Carolina’s been the place where goalie stats go to die. What if, instead, Mrazek could revive his career with the Hurricanes? It’s worth a shot, especially if Scott Darling‘s own struggles aren’t a one-year headache.

The Blues lost Carter Hutton this summer, but they turned around and signed Chad Johnson, another goalie who’s seen some nice moments, to a one-year, $1.75M deal.

While Johnson suffered a lousy season with Buffalo, he’s shown multiple flourishes of being the type of backup who can hold down the fort with good-to-great numbers if a starter flounders. Jake Allen‘s faced his ups and downs since becoming the Blues’ top goalie, so Johnson’s presence may be crucial to St. Louis’ hopes of returning to the postseason.

***

You can make some other arguments for bargains. If you stretch the rules and count extensions, Oliver Ekman-Larsson signing for almost $3M less per season than Drew Doughty could be a big deal for Arizona, particularly since the budget team is hoping to be competitive. As strange as this sounds, Tavares at $11M per year probably stands as a relative bargain, too.

What are some contracts that stand as steals to you? Do any of the listed bargains actually count as albatross deals? Do tell.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By Sean LeahyJul 1, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT

2 Comments
2 Comments

John Tavares spent his Saturday afternoon pacing at his home, torn between two cities.

After a week in Los Angeles where he met with representatives from six teams, Tavares’ list of potential destinations was whittled down to two: the Maple Leafs and Islanders. On one hand, he had the comfort of staying on Long Island and remaining with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009. The tug in the other direction was going home to Toronto and joining a team on the rise, and one that could potentially change into a Stanley Cup contender if he decided to join them.

Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon, Tavares explained that his decision to sign a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs, which he finally decided on late Saturday night, “just felt right.”

“It was quite the process, one of the toughest weeks,” he said. “It was tough. You’re in one place for so long. You get so embedded, your roots are so deep in there and you care so much about the people and the people that have cared about you. It really took the right opportunity and the right fit. I thought it couldn’t be beat and certainly being from here and I think with where this team’s at and how good and young their core players are, and obviously seeing in recent weeks how the Marlies did and what the future holds with much more talent and the job they’ve done here, it was just hard to turn down.”

“This opportunity was just so rare. It just felt right,” he added.

[What’s next for Islanders with Tavares out?]

As he explained in several Tweets following the news, Tavares wanted to live out his childhood dream of playing in Toronto — he even showed off the Maple Leafs bed set he used as a kid. While the transition after nine years on Long Island would be different, he has a relationship with Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, who coached the 27-year-old at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Team Canada. And as he mentioned, there was the level of excitement of joining a franchise heading in a very different direction than his old one.

“It was hard to turn down this opportunity,” Tavares said.

Tavares and the Maple Leafs don’t visit the Islanders until Feb. 28 at Barclays Center. Maybe, as the fan base processes today’s news and the fall out, the raw emotions shown by some will subside over the next seven months and it will a night of appreciation for their former captain and not one featuring a chorus of boos during the tribute video.

The Islanders organization meant a lot to Tavares, which played a conflicting role in his decision-making process. When asked about it during Sunday’s press conference, he became a little choked up while reflecting about his time there. But while he’s leaving, he knows there’s still plenty of good pieces there to build around.

“That place means a lot to me. Everything I’ve been through there, the impact people had on me, the things we went through as a group, teammates that have been through there,” he said. “It was such a hard decision because just really how special it was. It’s a great organization, a tremendous fan base, tremendously loyal, tremendously passionate. 

“If you’ve ever been to a game with Islander fans, it’s something really unique… Just what I want to reiterate [from his Tweets] is just really thank you. Thank you for the impact that you made on me. I don’t know if words can describe how much I appreciated my time there, the impact everyone made on me.

“I think the organization’s in great hands. Some great people there. Obviously some new faces that are going to do some great things, I believe, and there’s some great talent there… I think the future’s bright there.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By Adam GretzJul 1, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT

5 Comments
5 Comments

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford announced two free agent signings on Sunday afternoon — one that was expected, and one that kind of came out of nowhere.

First, the Penguins made it official and signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a five-year contract that will pay him $16.25 million. News of that potential signing first broke last week and it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that pen was going to be put to paper on that deal.

Along with that news, the Penguins also announced that veteran center Matt Cullen is returning to the team after spending the 2017-18 season as a member of the Minnesota Wild. Cullen was an important depth player on the Penguins’ Stanley Cup winning teams in 2016 and 2017 before leaving as a free agent prior to last season. The Penguins reportedly attempted to re-acquire him via trade throughout the season but were never able to make it work. His contract is a one-year deal worth $650,000.

The addition that is going to get the most attention here is Johnson because that is a pretty significant investment in a player whose career has been … let’s say … polarizing. You either love his combination of size and the skating ability he had earlier in his career that helped make him such a prized prospect entering the league, or you absolutely hate the objective evidence his NHL career has produced.

He is coming off of a brutal season in Columbus that saw him end the year as a healthy scratch. He will also turn 32 years old this season and the Penguins are taking a might big gamble that they can “fix” what has ailed him.

Financially speaking, the $3.25 million salary cap hit might not be bad if it was on a shorter-term deal. But a five-year commitment is a lot for a player you’re trying to repair, and it’s certainly debatable as to whether or not there is anything there to salvage when it comes to his play on the ice.

The defense of the signing all revolves around Johnson getting into a better situation (he talked on Sunday about wanting to join a winning environment) and the ability of the Penguins’ coaching staff, led by defense coach Sergei Gonchar, being able to help him the same way they helped improve Justin Schultz and Jamie Oleksiak in previous years (Rutherford said he would always put his money on Gonchar).

The problem is those aren’t exactly perfect parallels to look at.

In the case of Schultz and Oleksiak, the Penguins were dealing with young players in their mid-20s that were stuck in bad situations, they gave up minimal assets to acquire, and were able to help put them into more favorable situations and get a little more production out of them. And in Oleksiak’s case the jury is still very much out on how much he really has improved because it’s still such a small body of work in Pittsburgh.

With Johnson, he is 32 years old, has probably already started to lose a step from where he was when he younger, and has a decade long track record to show just what type of player he is. The results are not encouraging.

Just about every team Johnson has played for has performed worse — significantly worse — from a goals and shots perspective with Johnson on the versus him off of the ice. Observe the difference in shot attempts (CF%) and goal differential (GF%).

That is not an encouraging trend.

Now, one of two things will happen: They will either play Johnson in a top-four role and bump one of Olli Maatta or Justin Schultz down to the third pair, or they will play Johnson in that third-pair role alongside Jamie Oleksiak. Both options present their share of problems. With the former, you’re playing what is probably an inferior player over a better play (is Johnson better than either Maatta or Schultz? I am not sold on that).

With the latter, it just means you committed five years and all of your newfound salary cap space to a third-pairing defenseman when you probably could have gotten the same (or maybe even better) play for less.

It just seems like a big investment to make in a player you’re hoping can improve a decade-long trend of play and that you’re simply hoping for the best on.

The Cullen signing is an interesting one, only because it does not seem immediately clear where he will play or how he will be used.

The Penguins already have four centers under contract with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Derick Brassard, and Riley Sheahan in place. It seems likely, if not inevitable, that one of Brassard, Sheahan, or Cullen will see significant time on the wing.

Cullen, a long-time favorite of Rutherford, was great for the Penguins in a fourth-line role before signing with Minnesota. His departure (along with the free agent departure of Nick Bonino) resulted in the in-season trades to acquire Brassard and Sheahan.

Cullen ended up scoring 11 goals for the Wild this past season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By James O'BrienJul 1, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT

2 Comments
2 Comments

In many cases, a free agent addition goes from sensible to senseless once you learn about the price. The truth might be the opposite with Carter Hutton and the Buffalo Sabres.

When rumors circulated about the Sabres’ interest, it seemed like there’d be some serious risk of Buffalo buying too high. After all, Hutton’s fantastic final season in St. Louis (17-7-3 with a fabulous .931 save percentage) far exceeds his overall work as a respectable NHL backup.

It turns out that the Sabres essentially paid him like one, rather than making a huge gamble that he’d be a franchise No. 1. Hutton’s three-year contract is worth $8.25 million, or $2.75M per season.

That’s not bad at all. If Hutton can be an above-average presence in net for Buffalo, this could end up being a steal.

Credit the Sabres for taking advantage of the situation, with at least one report indicating that Hutton might have left considerable money on the table to get a better opportunity with Buffalo. Take a look at Hutton’s comparables and you’ll see that he’s cheaper than Jonathan Bernier and Thomas Greiss while being only a bit more expensive than Mike Condon and Anton Khudobin.

It’s probable that Hutton’s 2017-18 work will end up being unsustainable, yet he generated a reasonably large body of work for a No. 2. Over 138 games played and 114 starts, Hutton’s career save percentage is .915. There’s quite a bit to like here.

Now, this doesn’t mean there is no risk involved.

For one thing, just about every goalie is tough to predict, so we might as well acknowledge that.

Hutton also hasn’t been a go-to guy. He went undrafted and thus had to battle for starts even at lower levels. There’s a risk that fatigue would get to him if Buffalo uses him as a workhorse.

There’s also the team in front of him. One could reasonably argue that his numbers have been amplified, at least at times, by playing for the Predators and especially the Blues. (Nashville was struggling during a portion of his stay.) Will his stats plummet if Buffalo struggles in its own end, as the Sabres have for a discouragingly long period of time?

The journeyman netminder also isn’t young. Hutton is 32, so if the aging curve hits hard, it could hurt.

So, yeah, there are some potential stumbling blocks.

Still, that price really makes this a deft signing by GM Jason Botterill. This could work out nicely if this ends up being a 1a/1b platoon situation. If Hutton’s closer to his 2017-18 self and ends up being a workhorse, it would be one of the best boons of the day.

You rarely know with goalies, but all things considered, the Sabres handled this situation extremely well.

Next up: will they hit the right buttons with Ryan O'Reilly? Chances are, we’ll need to wait until after midnight for that answer.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.