AP

John Tavares signs with Maple Leafs to live ‘childhood dream’

By Adam GretzJul 1, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Toronto Maple Leafs have landed the big fish in free agency.

John Tavares announced on Sunday that he is leaving the New York Islanders after nine seasons to sign with the Maple Leafs. The contract is a seven-year deal (the maximum length he can sign as a free agent) that will pay him $11 million per season.

Tavares announced his decision in a two-part message on Twitter, addressing both the Islanders organization and the Islanders fanbase.

While this is a devastating loss for the Islanders, it is a massive addition for the Maple Leafs and should make them one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Tavares is one of the top offensive players in hockey and is joining a young team that is already loaded with talent. Between Tavares and Auston Matthews the Maple Leafs are going to have one of the best 1-2 duos in the league.

Now the hard work begins for the Maple Leafs front office. In the short-term (meaning this season) the Maple Leafs have plenty of salary cap room to add Tavares without much of an issue, even with the restricted free agent status of young star forward William Nylander. But Nylander, Matthews, and Mitch Marner are all going to need new contract extensions over the next year. They will all be costly. Along with that they still have to work to do to improve the defense.

Even with all of that, there is almost no downside to this for the Maple Leafs.

It is not very often that you have a chance to add a franchise, top-line player without having to give up anything in return. Players like this do not usually end up hitting the open market. When that chance presents itself you have to take it and worry about everything else later.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

ProHockeyTalk’s NHL free agency tracker

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
11 Comments

The NHL’s off-season is under way and with free agency beginning July 1 there will be plenty of action this summer. Check back here for all of the trades and signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2018-19 Stanley Cup.

July 1
John Moore gets a big contract from the Boston Bruins. Five years, $13.75 million. (Link)

• #TavaresWatch is over. John Tavares has signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Link)

• The Sabres and Blues basically swap backup goalies now that Chad Johnson signs for one year, $1.75 million in St. Louis. (Link)

• The Hurricanes find their backup in Petr Mrazek. One year, $1.5 million. (Link)

Michael Grabner heads west with a three-year, $10.05 million deal with the Coyotes. (Link)

Kyle Brodziak joins the Oilers for two years, $2.3 million. (Link)

• After two seasons in the KHL, Val Nichushkin returns to Dallas with a two-year, $5.9 million deal. (Link)

J.T. Brown joins the Wild on a two-year, $1.375 million contract. (Link)

Ryan McDonagh inks a seven-year, $47.25 million extension to stay with the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Link)

• The Stars stay busy adding Roman Polak (one year, $1.3 million) to their blue line. (Link)

Tomas Plekanec is member of the Montreal Canadiens again. One year, $2.25 million. (Link)

• The Chicago Blackhawks add Cam Ward ($3 million) and Chris Kunitz ($1 million) on one year deals and ink Brandon Manning to a two-year, $4.5 million contract. (Link)

• The Coyotes make Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s eight year, $66 million extension official. (Link)

• The Colorado Avalanche add to their blue line bringing in Ian Cole on a three-year, $12.75 million deal. (Link)

Blake Comeau is signed by the Dallas Stars, three years, $7.2 million. (Link)

Tyler Bozak joins Perron in St. Louis as the Blues ink the center to a three-year, $15 million deal. (Link)

Thomas Hickey heads back to the Islanders with a four-year, $10 million contract. (Link)

Paul Stastny leaves Winnipeg for the Vegas Golden Knights on a three-year, $19.5 million deal. (Link)

• The Jack Johnson to the Penguins deal is real and it’s $16.25 million over five years. (Link)

Thomas Vanek (one year, $3 million), Mike Green (two year, $10.75 million) and Jonathan Bernier (three year, $9 million) have all signed with the Detroit Red Wings.

James van Riemsdyk heads back to Philadelphia with a five-year, $35 million contract. (Link)

David Perron returns to St. Louis and signs a four-year, $16 million deal with the Blues. (Link)

Jay Beagle ($3 million per year) and Antoine Roussel ($3.25 million per year) each get four-year deals from the Vancouver Canucks. (Link)

• The Calgary Flames pick up Derek Ryan (three years, $9.375 million) and Austin Czarnik (two years, $2.50 million). (Link)

Greg Pateryn gets a three-year, $6.75 million deal from the Minnesota Wild. Eric Fehr (one year, $1 million) is joining him. (Link)

• The Bruins, Sabres Stars find backups with Jaroslav Halak (two years, $5.5 million) headed to Boston, Anton Khudobin (two years, $5 million) on his way to Dallas and Carter Hutton (three years, $8.25 million) going to Buffalo.

Matt Hendricks moves on to the Wild with a one-year, $700,000 deal. (Link)

June 30
• Winnipeg Jets clear valuable cap space by shipping Steve Mason to Montreal Canadiens. (Link)

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks agree to eight-year, $64 million extension. (Link)

Ryan Reaves is sticking in Sin City, signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. (Link)

Chris Wagner heads to the Boston Bruins on a two-year, $2.5 million deal. (Link)

Eddie Lack returns to New Jersey on a one-year, $650,000 deal with the Devils. (Link)

• The Carolina Hurricanes hand Andrei Svechnikov his three-year, entry level deal worth $2,497,500. (Link)

Niklas Hjalmarsson inks a two-year, $10 million extension (kicks in 2019-20) with the Arizona Coyotes. (Link)

June 29
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings agree to eight-year, $88 million extension. (Link)

Michal Kempny stays in Washington with four-year, $10 million extension. (Link)

• Capitals name Todd Reirden as Barry Trotz’s replacement. (Link)

Frank Vatrano returns to Florida Panthers on one-year, $925,000 contract. (Link)

• Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Valentin Zykov with two-year, $1.35 million contract. (Link)

June 28
• Penguins hand one-year, $650,000 deal to J.S. Dea. (Link)

June 27
• Penguins deal Conor Sheary, Matt Hunwick to Buffalo Sabres. (Link)

Devante Smith-Pelly returns to Washington Capitals with one-year, $1 million deal (Link)

• Penguins re-sign Riley Sheahan to $2.1 million, 1-year deal. (Link)

• Arizona Coyotes bring back Kevin Connauton with two year, $2.75 million extension. (Link)

June 26
• Vancouver Canucks re-sign Derrick Pouliot, one year, $1.1 million. (Link)

• Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Bryan Rust with 4 year, $14 million deal. (Link)

• Ottawa Senators buy out final year Alex Burrows’s contract. (Link)

J.T. Miller gets five-year, $26.25 million extension from Tampa Bay Lightning. (Link)

• Sam Morin gets three-year, $2.1 million extension from Philadelphia Flyers. (Link)

Joe Morrow re-signs with Winnipeg Jets for $1 million over one year. (Link)

Blues bring back Perron yet again, add Bozak in free agency

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 1, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

David Perron always seems to find his way back to St. Louis.

After spending the 2017-18 season as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Perron is returning to the Blues for a third stint after signing a four-year, $16 million contract with the team in free agency on Sunday.

[ProHockeyTalk’s NHL Free Agency Tracker]

The decision to return comes just one year after the Blues left Perron exposed in the expansion draft — after protecting the likes of Ryan Reaves and Vladimir Sobotka ahead of him — and allowed him to be taken by the Golden Knights. During his one year with the expansion team Perron tallied 66 points in 70 games and was one of their most productive forwards during the regular season. That production dried up in the playoffs and resulted in him being a healthy scratch at one point during the Stanley Cup Final.

Still, given how much the Blues struggled to score goals last season (24th in the NHL) they could have certainly used Perron during the regular season, and the decision to leave him exposed in the expansion draft was one of the many decisions across the league that helped Vegas build a contender in year one.

Originally drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2007 NHL draft, Perron spent the first six years of his career with the team before being traded to Edmonton prior to the 2013-14 season. From there he has bounced around between the Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, back to the Blues, Vegas, and now back to the Blues again.

Along with the return of Perron, the Blues also attempted to bolster their center depth with the signing of Tyler Bozak to a three-year, $15 million contract.

Prior to joining the Blues Bozak had spent his entire career with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With Bozak you know what you’re going to get offensively: He is going to score around 15 goals, finish with around 45-50 points, and generally score like a second-or third-line center. That is pretty much what he has always been. Over the past three years the rest of his game seemed to take a step forward and resulted in him posting some improved underlying numbers, especially when it came to his possession numbers.

The Blues had a hole at center after trading Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline.

Bozak isn’t as good as Stastny and Perron probably shouldn’t be expected to duplicate his numbers from this past season, but the Blues were pretty desperate for offense and attempted to address it here.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Lightning hand Ryan McDonagh giant extension

Getty Images
By James O'BrienJul 1, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced a huge signing on free agent day, but it didn’t involve John Tavares.

Instead, to some surprise, the Lightning signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year, $47.25 million extension (which means it will be a $6.75M cap hit). The extension will kick in starting in 2019-20, as McDonagh still has a season remaining on his current deal, which only registers a $4.7M cap hit.

Here are a few additional reported details:

McDonagh turned 29 on June 13, so he’ll be 30 by the time his new contract kicks in. From that standpoint, the Lightning are taking an interesting risk. It also sheds some light on some moves that they might not make.

In the long run, GM Steve Yzerman is committing to a future that involves Victor Hedman (27, signed through 2024-25 at a $7.875M cap hit) and McDonagh on defense, with Mikhail Sergachev carrying two more years on his entry-level contract. Anton Stralman, Braydon Coburn, and Dan Girardi all enter contract years in 2018-19, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lightning move on from all three (or only keep one) of those veteran blueliners.

It’s also worth noting that Yzerman has wasted little time in locking down the big pieces of the McDonagh trade from the New York Rangers. Mere days ago, the Lightning handed J.T. Miller a five-year, $26.25M contract that was also more than a bit surprising.

Time will tell if the Lightning made the right calls in locking up those former Rangers for such term, as Stevie Y & Co. still have some questions to answer. Nikita Kucherov is set for a massive raise after this season, while Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde could also become RFAs next summer. A bigger payday isn’t far away for Vezina finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy, either, as his $3.5M cap hit only runs through 2019-20.

While it sure seems like a cap crunch is coming, there’s no denying that the Lightning look like a juggernaut heading into 2018-19, even if the remainder of their moves end up being marginal. Keeping a high-end defenseman such as McDonagh in the fold highlights that point.

Do the Lightning have even more surprises waiting for the hockey world? We’ll find out soon enough.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blackhawks add Cam Ward, Chris Kunitz on one-year deals

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 1, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

After missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years the Chicago Blackhawks are not ready to throw in the towel on their core and opened the free agent signing period by adding a couple of veterans to their roster.

The team announced on Sunday, almost exactly at noon, that they have signed goalie Cam Ward and forward Chris Kunitz to one year contracts.

Ward’s deal is reportedly worth $3 million and carries a complete no-trade clause.

That contract is obviously the notable one given the uncertainty surrounding starting goalie Corey Crawford. Crawford missed most of the 2017-18 season due to an unspecific “upper-body injury” and the team has been tight-lipped about his recovery and status for the upcoming season. With Crawford sidelined the team’s revolving door of backups badly struggled and played a significant role in the Blackhawks’ struggles.

Adding another goalie to the mix was a necessity for the Blackhawks this summer.

The big question is going to be whether or not Ward is the right goalie.

On one hand, if Crawford is healthy and able to take on his normal workload Ward should be okay as a backup. Crawford is one of the best goalies in the league when he is on the ice and, if all goes according to plan, should continue to be that.

But if they need to rely on Ward to play an increased role because Crawford is not yet ready to return — or unable to return; or if he gets hurt again — it may not be much of an upgrade given that he has been one of the league’s least productive goalies for several years now.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks also added the 39-year-old Kunitz after he spent the past season as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. During his year in Tampa Bay he finished with 13 goals and 29 total points in 82 games. He’s already started to slow down from where he was in his prime years, but he can still play all over the lineup and can still provide a little offense in a complementary role.

Along with the Ward and Kunitz deals, the Blackhawks also signed defenseman Brandon Manning to a two-year contract.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

James van Riemsdyk signing could spell end for Simmonds with Flyers

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 1, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Flyers have added James van Riemsdyk to their top-six, thanks to a five-year, $35 million pact between the two sides. 

van Riemsdyk, who was originally drafted by the Flyers second overall in 2007, has spent the last six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 413 games with the Leafs, JVR scored 154 times and recorded 294 points — solid numbers for the 29-year-old forward.

The Flyers had the cap space (a little over $21 million, per Cap Friendly) to add a big piece or two entering free agency. General manager Ron Hextall has no big name unrestricted or restricted free agents to worry about re-signing, and now with van Riemsdyk in the fold he can add another piece or two up front and look for some additions on the blue line.

Those additions may not necessarily come through free agency, however.

This brings us to the status of Wayne Simmonds, who’s coming off his lowest point total (46) over the course of an 82-game season since 2011-12 (49). He’s coming off a year where he experienced a torn pelvis, pulled groin, broken ankle, broken teeth and a torn hand ligament. The team expects him to be healthy come training camp and this is a big season coming up for the soon-to-be-30-year-old.

As of July 1, Simmonds is eligible to sign an extension as he enters the final year of his contract. His current deal carries a $3.975 million cap hit for 2018-19, and with a healthy, productive bounce-back season, he’d be due for a nice raise. But now with van Riemsdyk in town, is there room for him in the lineup? Probably not, and with the needs still remaining for Hextall to resolve on the Flyers’ roster, Simmonds becomes an attractive piece of trade bait. Plus with a free agent market that’s pretty thin, a decent return could be had.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.