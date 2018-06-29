Getty Images

Todd Reirden takes over as Washington Capitals head coach

By Sean LeahyJun 29, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
The succession plan was in place, and on Friday it was Todd Reirden’s time.

The Washington Capitals have announced that the 47-year-old Reirden will be their new head coach, replacing Barry Trotz, who resigned 11 days ago following their Stanley Cup victory.

“We feel that the time is right for Todd to lead our hockey club,” said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. “Based on his coaching experience, communication abilities, his approach to the game and the respect he commands in our locker room, we feel that Todd has earned this opportunity. Todd has played an integral part in helping lead our team to the Stanley Cup championship and we feel his appointment as head coach will enable our organization to transition seamlessly into next season and beyond.”

Reirden, who played 183 NHL games with four teams, was hired as one of Trotz’s assistant coaches in 2014 after four years with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2016 he was promoted to associate coach, showing just how much the franchise valued him. It was also an opportunity, as MacLellan said earlier this month, to groom him to become an NHL head coach, whether in Washington or somewhere else.

“The players all know him, they’re comfortable with him,” MacLellan said last week. “He’ll have a good feel for personalities, how to motivate people and so forth.”

Since Trotz’s departure, it was pretty clear that Capitals players were excited at the prospect at Reirden getting the promotion.

“He’s a guy who’s a very good communicator, very good specialist, and has lots of respect from us,” said captain Alex Ovechkin.

“Guys have a lot of respect for Todd,” said defenseman John Carlson after re-signing. “And if that’s the case, then he’s going to do a great job.”

Under Trotz, Reirden was in charge of the defensemen and a power play that has consistently been among the league’s best. Now his first NHL coaching gig is leading the defending champions. No pressure.

————

Red Wings’ free agent plan at odds with rebuild

By James O'BrienJun 29, 2018, 2:47 PM EDT
When it comes to putting together their team, the Detroit Red Wings seemingly still believe they can eat their cake and have it too.

It’s fantastic if you can accrue futures and ice a competitive team, but GM Ken Holland’s plan hasn’t exactly worked like gangbusters lately. The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for two straight seasons, and before that, they were dispatched in the first round three seasons in a row.

PHT readers have generally disagreed with this one foot in, one foot out style of management.

In August 2017, 70.36 percent of PHT readers voted in favor of a long rebuild for Detroit. Then, in late March 2018, about 73.36 percent of PHT readers believed that Ken Holland wasn’t the right choice to lead a rebuild.

So … yeah, that’s a pretty strong majority of people who questioned the Red Wings’ direction.

Still, there had been promising signs lately. Holland showed some serious aptitude in a key rebuild area by landing a bounty of draft picks for Tomas Tatar. Between deals for Tatar and Petr Mrazek, Holland loaded up on five draft picks.

Better yet, the consensus is that Detroit landed one of the best hauls of the 2018 NHL Draft, including a strong first round where they landed Filip Zadina with the sixth pick and expected mid-first-rounder Joe Veleno with the 30th choice. It seemed like the rest of the weekend went swimmingly, a notion that Detroit Free-Press chronicles here.

This is all fantastic stuff, and Zadina wasted little time in delighting Red Wings fans.

So, the signals are all there, right: the Red Wings are finally turning the page?

Eh, maybe not completely. MLive.com’s Ansar Khan provided a detailed free agent update for Detroit on Thursday, and if most of those situations come to fruition, there’d be some mixed signals. In particular, the belief that the Red Wings might not just give contracts but term to aging veterans is more than a little troubling.

Via Khan, here are some possibilities:

  • The Red Wings seem close to bringing Mike Green back with a two-year deal.

Now, that’s not the end of the world. Green continues to provide offense from the blueline (exactly a point every other game in 2017-18 with 33 in 66 contests), and the Red Wings aren’t exactly teeming with quality defensemen. At 32, Green isn’t ancient, and he wouldn’t rank as a scary 35+ contract.

Green probably qualifies as “an old 32,” though. Injuries have frequently been an issue for the scoring defenseman, and his neck issues are a significant concern. The 2018-19 season will already mark his 14th NHL season.

It’s not as though Green would be the only “seasoned veteran” on defense. Niklas Kronwall is 37 and hurting. Both Jonathan Ericsson and Trevor Daley are 34, and each are signed through 2019-20. As of this writing, Danny DeKeyser is the baby of the non-prospects group at 28, and Detroit probably wishes he wasn’t signed at $5M clip through 2021-22.

Woof.

  • Detroit appears to be one of the frontrunners for goalie Jonathan Bernier, who is no spring chicken himself at 30.

Again, term is where you furrow your brow a bit. Khan reports that the Red Wings might offer Bernier a three-year contract.

That’s quite a bit of term for an aging backup. Now, there’s the possibility that the plan could be to transition the starting job from Jimmy Howard to Bernier, as Howard is entering a contract year. Maybe the Red Wings envision a platoon situation both now and in the future.

Look, Bernier is one of the better goalie options in a shallow market for netminders … but what’s the upside here, really?

  • Finally, Khan reports that the Red Wings might make the nostalgic decision to sign Valtteri Filppula.

For one year, you could make that argument, but Khan reports that a potential deal would be for two seasons instead. For a marginal forward who is already 34 years old.

(Yes, Filppula really is 34 already. Life moves fast, gang.)

***

It’s possible that none of these situations work out. For one thing, Khan reports that Green is hoping for someone to offer up three years.

Loading up on middling veterans would be fine if the gameplan was to give a bunch of players one-year deals as stopgaps while prospects marinate in junior, the NCAA, and the AHL. There’s no denying that the Red Wings like to bring their blue chippers along gradually.

Possibly handing out two or three years of term inspires some discouraging thoughts, however.

Will these veterans serve as an excessive barrier to up-and-comers gaining valuable NHL experience? The Red Wings run the risk of locking themselves into purgatory with moves like these: being too competitive to land more high first-rounders, yet not good enough to contend.

Now, the painful truth is that someone must fall in that range in any given season. The Red Wings are just increasing their odds of being stuck in limbo.

At least there’s still time for them to change their minds, or for those free agents to do it for them by signing elsewhere.

Kempny re-signs, Capitals keep top defensive duo intact

By Scott BilleckJun 29, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
Here’s a three-step formula to getting paid:

1. Play well.
2. Play well with the $64 million defenseman you just signed.
3. Profit.

That’s exactly what Michal Kempny did on Friday, putting pen-to-paper on a shiny new four-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Capitals. The average annual value on the deal will hit the Caps for $2.5 million per annum.

Not bad for a guy who was ready to pack his bags and head to Europe to play not long ago.

The move keeps Washington’s top pair intact after John Carlson was re-signed on Monday.

Kempny and Carlson formed a formidable partnership after Kempny was acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks. The move was supposed to find the Capitals some depth on the backend for the playoff run. What they got for the third-round pick they shipped back to the Blackhawks was much more.

Kempny and Carlson gelled as a pairing, one that eventually helped the Capitals for their first Stanley Cup, where Kempny had one goal and two assists in the Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington’s top four defenseman — including Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen — are now all locked up for the foreseeable future. Their Cup-winning Top 9 are also returning.

The deal comes a day after Washington locked up forward and playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year, $1 million deal.

According to CapFriendly, Kempny’s signing puts the Caps just under $10 million shy of the $79.5 million cap for this upcoming season.

They still have five restricted free agents that they signed to qualifying offers last week that need contracts, including Tom Wilson, Madison Bowey and Travis Boyd.

Washington could look now to adding a veteran depth guy on defense, perhaps bringing back Brooks Oprik, who was traded along with Philipp Grubauer to Colorado to make cap room for the Carlson deal.

Robin Lehner could be a steal for Red Wings, other seekers

By James O'BrienJun 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
However the Buffalo Sabres feel about his relative skills, it makes total sense that they didn’t hand Robin Lehner a qualifying offer.

Going 14-26-9 with a weak .908 save percentage isn’t going to get you a $4 million+ per year, even if it probably burns Buffalo to think of the first-rounder former GM Tim Murray gave up to land Lehner. Ultimately, management decided that they didn’t want to sink any more assets into this sunk cost.

Lehner should absolutely be considered one of the best goalie options on the UFA market, however, which is both a compliment to the rambunctious netminder and an insult to the crop of netminders available.

There’s at least some interest in Lehner already. The Athletic’s Craig Custance reports that he’s already had a meeting with the Detroit Red Wings, for one.

Here are some pros and cons regarding the 26-year-old goalie.

Strange even by goalie standards?

It’s a well-worn trope that goalies can be a little different, yet Lehner stands out even by those standards, it seems.

Let’s ignore his mask for the sake of sanity and ponder some of his odder incidents. As ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski noted in late December, Lehner viewed a controversial review not as a shaky call, but instead as a conspiracy against Buffalo. Or … something.

“I know Toronto already made up their mind it was a goal before they shot the puck. It’s just how it works in this League,” Lehner said of this moment. “Everything is predetermined against us. It’s not to be sulking or anything. We’re not where we want to be or anything like that. It’s just how it is. The Islanders are in a playoff spot, and you know, it is what it is.”

There was also this staredown, which didn’t result in a fight (to Ben Scrivens’ amusing relief.)

Lehner isn’t afraid to call out his teammates. Some might admire that fire; others will look for a goalie less likely to rock the boat.

Mixed results

Again, Lehner’s 2017-18 season was troubling, even if you acknowledge that the Sabres defense frequently resembles Swiss cheese.

Lehner quietly showed signs of promise over the years, particularly during his first two seasons with Buffalo. While his record was always below .500, he generated a .924 save percentage in 21 games during the 2015-16 campaign and a .920 mark over 59 games in 2016-17.

His .916 save percentage during three seasons with the Sabres ranks him 20th among goalies with at least 50 games played.

Although that’s not light-the-world-on-fire stuff, goalies are tough to predict. Seeing two seasons of very strong play opens up the possibility that Lehner could be a diamond in the rough, though.

It doesn’t hurt that there’s buy-low potential, either. That rough season (and a team saying he’s not worth $4M) limits his leverage. Maybe a team can sign him for low money and term, or possibly even provide a few years in hopes of getting a bargain.

***

Overall, there are quite a few pros and cons regarding Lehner. He’s not necessarily a guy you’d pencil into a 2019 All-Star spot.

If you adjust expectations, however, he could be a decent find. While there are a few free agents who are slated to make big money and carry big pressure, much of the field is of the bargain bin, dented-can variety.

A goalie-needy team might end up being better off signing Lehner for cheap rather than taking a comparable risk that also will almost certainly cost more money (example: hoping Carter Hutton is closer to the near-star he was last season, rather than the guy who has the same .915 career save percentage as Lehner).

