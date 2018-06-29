Getty Images

PHT Morning Skate: The next McDavid? Floodgates set to open after Tavares signing?

By Scott Billeck Jun 29, 2018
Robin Lehner could be a steal for Red Wings, other seekers

By James O'Brien Jun 28, 2018
However the Buffalo Sabres feel about his relative skills, it makes total sense that they didn’t hand Robin Lehner a qualifying offer.

Going 14-26-9 with a weak .908 save percentage isn’t going to get you a $4 million+ per year, even if it probably burns Buffalo to think of the first-rounder former GM Tim Murray gave up to land Lehner. Ultimately, management decided that they didn’t want to sink any more assets into this sunk cost.

Lehner should absolutely be considered one of the best goalie options on the UFA market, however, which is both a compliment to the rambunctious netminder and an insult to the crop of netminders available.

There’s at least some interest in Lehner already. The Athletic’s Craig Custance reports that he’s already had a meeting with the Detroit Red Wings, for one.

Here are some pros and cons regarding the 26-year-old goalie.

Strange even by goalie standards?

It’s a well-worn trope that goalies can be a little different, yet Lehner stands out even by those standards, it seems.

Let’s ignore his mask for the sake of sanity and ponder some of his odder incidents. As ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski noted in late December, Lehner viewed a controversial review not as a shaky call, but instead as a conspiracy against Buffalo. Or … something.

“I know Toronto already made up their mind it was a goal before they shot the puck. It’s just how it works in this League,” Lehner said of this moment. “Everything is predetermined against us. It’s not to be sulking or anything. We’re not where we want to be or anything like that. It’s just how it is. The Islanders are in a playoff spot, and you know, it is what it is.”

There was also this staredown, which didn’t result in a fight (to Ben Scrivens’ amusing relief.)

Lehner isn’t afraid to call out his teammates. Some might admire that fire; others will look for a goalie less likely to rock the boat.

Mixed results

Again, Lehner’s 2017-18 season was troubling, even if you acknowledge that the Sabres defense frequently resembles Swiss cheese.

Lehner quietly showed signs of promise over the years, particularly during his first two seasons with Buffalo. While his record was always below .500, he generated a .924 save percentage in 21 games during the 2015-16 campaign and a .920 mark over 59 games in 2016-17.

His .916 save percentage during three seasons with the Sabres ranks him 20th among goalies with at least 50 games played.

Although that’s not light-the-world-on-fire stuff, goalies are tough to predict. Seeing two seasons of very strong play opens up the possibility that Lehner could be a diamond in the rough, though.

It doesn’t hurt that there’s buy-low potential, either. That rough season (and a team saying he’s not worth $4M) limits his leverage. Maybe a team can sign him for low money and term, or possibly even provide a few years in hopes of getting a bargain.

Overall, there are quite a few pros and cons regarding Lehner. He’s not necessarily a guy you’d pencil into a 2019 All-Star spot.

If you adjust expectations, however, he could be a decent find. While there are a few free agents who are slated to make big money and carry big pressure, much of the field is of the bargain bin, dented-can variety.

A goalie-needy team might end up being better off signing Lehner for cheap rather than taking a comparable risk that also will almost certainly cost more money (example: hoping Carter Hutton is closer to the near-star he was last season, rather than the guy who has the same .915 career save percentage as Lehner).

O’Reilly trade makes sense for Habs, even if it costs too much

By James O'Brien Jun 28, 2018
It’s easy to understand why trading for Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly could be too rich for many tastes.

Even just directly, the 27-year-old costs a lot by way of his $7.5 million cap hit, which doesn’t expire until after the 2022-23 season. That actually is a pretty fair rate for a quality player at a coveted position, but smart NHL teams try to find bargains whenever they can. O’Reilly is, instead, earning his market value, and the term means that a prospective buyer really needs to commit to him.

Of course, O’Reilly isn’t on the free agent market. Instead, he’s the subject of trade rumors, and it sounds like the Sabres are asking for quite a bit. Here’s a guess from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun (sub required for the full article):

My sense of the Buffalo ask right now for O’Reilly is this: a first-round pick, a good prospect and a second-round pick.

Not cheap. LeBrun adds an interesting caveat that also spotlights how ROR is far-from-cheap: one of the stumbling blocks is that O’Reilly has a $7.5M bonus coming. Remarkably, the Sabres at least claim that they’d want more after July 2. One understands why they’d say so, but how much more could they realistically expect to get for ROR? Or is it true that the Sabres realize they’re better off not trading away a proven talent and merely want to force “an offer they can’t refuse?”

(As you can see from his contract terms via Cap Friendly, his deal is heavy on signing bonuses and low on base salary. The nice thing, then, is that his actual salary sinks to a more affordable $6M from 2019-20 to 2022-23; the 2018-19 campaign comes with a $8.5M total price tag.)

LeBrun and others tab the Montreal Canadiens as a leading candidate for ROR, and it makes a lot of sense.

Here’s a quick rundown of why this could work from Montreal’s perspective.

Money burning a hole in Bergevin’s nicely tailored pockets

The Canadiens’ failed 2017-18 season was frustrating for many reasons, including the fact that, despite having high hopes, the Habs weren’t exactly spending to the cap ceiling. (A similar feeling rubbed extra salt in the wounds of Oilers fans.)

With GM Marc Bergevin’s seat only getting hotter, it would be surprising to see Montreal make that same call twice.

(Unless they decided to do a soft rebuild, which is a – valid – debate for another time.)

By Cap Friendly’s estimates, the Canadiens only have $60.88M devoted to 21 players, giving them about $18.61M in space. They have other needs they’d hope to address, but not many raises to worry about beyond the modest bump coming Phillip Danault‘s way.

If any team can afford to take on ROR for futures, it’s the Canadiens. They might even decide it’s worth it to eat that $7.5M bonus. Either way, they’re in a position to stomach that cap hit, and they don’t need to move salary the other way to do it.

Plugging the talent leak

Simply put, the Canadiens have been bleeding talent in recent years, thanks in large part to Bergevin losing trades in often dramatic ways. It sure seems like they’ll lose an additional key piece in Max Pacioretty, too.

[More: Canadiens slowly but surely decline under Bergevin]

Again, you can make the argument that the Canadiens might be better off following the Rangers’ lead and doing a soft-rebuild, yet it doesn’t seem like that’s the case.

With that and all the lost talent in mind, adding O’Reilly for futures could really help stem the tide.

ROR wouldn’t be the top center in every situation, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea for Montreal to trot him out as a tough matchup guy. He certainly has the two-way acumen to provide an upgrade at center, where the Canadiens have been weak for … a decade? More?

It would be especially enticing if ROR could take on the tough assignments while opening up cushy offensive zone starts for Jonathan Drouin, who generally struggled mightily as the go-to guy. It’s plausible that the duo would serve as a 1a/1b situation, but the point is that there could be a domino effect that helps Drouin out, in particular.

(You could make a similar comparison in Buffalo, as Rasmus Dahlin may eventually make life a whole lot easier for Rasmus Ristolainen, who’s arguably been exposed when asked to do too much.)

Clock’s ticking

The clock is ticking, and not just on Bergevin’s run as GM.

If the Canadiens want to enjoy a big rebound, ROR could be essential. Don’t forget that Shea Weber is 32, and probably a beaten-up 32 considering his rugged style and many years of heavy use. Carey Price is 30 and his injuries have really been stacking up.

O’Reilly won’t make those contracts suddenly look wise, mind you, but in the reasonably likely instance that both rebound for at least a little while, ROR could help Montreal make the most of those windows.

A (darkly) amusing possibility

Imagine if the Canadiens land ROR, trade Pacioretty away, and end up looking smart by drafting center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Go really wild and imagine that Drouin finds his footing as a center once he’s placed in extremely favorable situations.

After years of saying “If only we could improve at center,” the Canadiens could very well be deep and dangerous down the middle … while being shaky-to-putrid just about everywhere else.

Such a scenario would be very hockey and very Canadiens.

O’Reilly isn’t a perfect player, and he doesn’t own a perfect contract. The Canadiens could very well end up “losing” another trade if they acquired ROR.

Sometimes it’s OK to overpay for that $5 shake, though, and that might just be the case with O’Reilly and the Habs.

Sharks get ready to take calculated risks with Couture, and if lucky, Tavares

By James O'Brien Jun 28, 2018
The San Jose Sharks figure to be a fascinating study in salary cap management, whether they win the John Tavares sweepstakes or not.

So far, long-standing GM Doug Wilson has put in the work to clean up the few present-day mistakes in San Jose. His work in cleaning the cap of the Mikkel Boedker error while grabbing a few assets for Mike Hoffman was almost devilishly deft. Buying out Paul Martin amounted to “pulling off the Band-Aid.”

With those moves out of the way, the Sharks continue to look intriguing in the near-future, something The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz keys on (sub required) when discussing why San Jose ranks as a sensible potential destination for Tavares.

Locking up Logan Couture when the CBA allows it – which TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports is San Jose’s plan – fits into that bigger picture.

That potential eight-year extension, and almost certainly a lengthy commitment to John Tavares (if – a big if – the Sharks are lucky enough to land him), would bring a brewing question back to the forefront. Will the Sharks eventually wobble off of the tight rope with all of these risky, long-term deals? And if so, how soon?

Now, don’t get this wrong. Plenty of people would do exactly what Wilson is doing if they were in his shoes. Locking up your core pieces for the long term is part of the “cost of doing business.”

Still, it’s reasonable to worry a bit about when the Sharks might look like a team locked into to some problem contracts, not unlike their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Kings.

Consider the possible future:

Logan Couture: Unclear what the cap hit would be. Couture is 29, so he’d begin a potential eight-year extension at 30 years old.

John Tavares: For all we know, even Tavares isn’t sure yet where he’d go. At 27, he could have quite a few prime years remaining. Still, if he’s registering a cap hit in the $11-$12M per season range, any slippage could really hurt. If the Sharks land him, he might start slipping while other key players absolutely plummet.

Already official commitments

Evander Kane26: a seven-year deal that carries a $7M cap hit. Deal expires after 2024-25.

Brent Burns33: Entering second season of an eight-year contract, $8M cap hit. Expires after 2024-25.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, 31: Beginning an eight-year extension that carries a $7M cap hit. Contract expires after 2025-26.

Martin Jones28: Beginning a six-year contract, $5.75M cap hit. Ends after 2023-24.

One who might leave soon

This isn’t to say the Sharks lack all discipline, as they might need to convince Joe Pavelski to keep things short-term.

Pavelski, 33, will see his $6M cap hit expire after 2018-19.

***

Again, the Sharks don’t really have any contracts that look lousy today, now that they took care of mistakes in Boedker and Martin. It’s also easy to understand locking up many of those names, even if you’d ponder different routes in Wilson’s shoes.

There’s also no denying that the Sharks are in a strong position to add talent this summer, and in the near future. While they need to figure out what’s happening with Joe Thornton and sign RFA Tomas Hertl, there’s ample room to work with. Even if Tavares signs elsewhere, the Sharks could explore the market by landing someone like James van Riemsdyk or perhaps making a splashy trade (Erik Karlsson or Ryan O'Reilly, dare we wonder?).

All of that being said, problems could escalate in a hurry if aging curves bite the Sharks in bad way. Things could look shaky, particularly for already-30-plus-defensemen Burns and Vlasic, by 2020 or so.

It doesn’t help that every current contract features some sort of no-trade or no-movement clause, and one would guess that Couture and/or Tavares could ask for the same thing if they wanted to.

Maybe future pain will be worth present gains, and hey, maybe Wilson has even more tricks up his sleeves.

Things can go south quickly in professional sports, as even Jaromir Jagr couldn’t hold off Father Time forever, while Joe Thornton’s receiving a standing eight-count. The Sharks – and probably also John Tavares – must at least take these risks into account.

Rick Nash unsure about NHL return next season

By Sean Leahy Jun 28, 2018
8 Comments

When the free agent market opens on Sunday, Rick Nash will be sitting on the sidelines as he ponders his future.

The 34-year-old Nash, who will be an unrestricted free agent July 1, hasn’t decided if he wants to continue his playing career, per several reports. His agent, Joe Resnick, told TSN’s Darren Dreger on Thursday that he won’t be accepting offers until Nash makes up his mind. He was already drawing interest from several teams.

Nash, who was traded to the Bruins in February after spending his NHL career with the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers, has scored 437 goals and recorded 805 points in 1,060 career games. He has also suffered several concussions, including one at the end of the 2017-18 regular season. The concussion issue is something that’s reportedly playing a factor in his decision whether to pursue another contract.

Last week, Nash told Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “weighing all options of where I want to pick up the family and move to. My main goal is to the win the Cup.” That’s a similar message that Resnick gave to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who would be interested in the forward if he chooses to play again and the timing is right.

“Whenever Rick makes his decision for his own future, we’ll probably be open to continue [talks],” said Sweeney via Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe. “The time’s in his court at this stage to initiate whatever talks he wants, wherever he wants to go. I think he strongly indicated that Boston would be a place he would consider, as would we.”

