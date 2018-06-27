Getty Images

Penguins ship Hunwick, Sheary to Sabres in cap-clearing deal

By Sean LeahyJun 27, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
It was only two days ago that Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford joked, “I’m a creative. I’m not a magician” when asked about finding room to fit John Tavares on the roster. But on Wednesday, he managed to clear some salary cap room and find a taker for defenseman Matt Hunwick’s contract, thanks to his former assistant Jason Botterill.

The Penguins and Buffalo Sabres completed a trade on Wednesday that sees Hunwick and winger Conor Sheary head to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder. No salary is retained. The move clears $5.25 million of cap space, bringing Pittsburgh’s total to a little over $10 million for Rutherford to play with, according to Cap Friendly.

It’s been a busy week for Rutherford having already re-signed Bryan Rust, Dominik Simon and Daniel Spring to new deals. This trade allows him to attempt to bring back defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and forward Riley Sheahan. While Oleksiak was given a qualifying offer this week, Sheahan was not and can become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday. That will still leave some money freed up to add to the blue line or on the wing.

The contracts of Sheary ($3 million cap hit) and Hunwick ($2.25 million cap hit) each run through the 2019-20 NHL season. Sheary has scored 41 goals over the last two seasons, with 37 of them coming at even strength. But with Sprong coming, it was clear his time in Pittsburgh was up. With his speed, he could thrive playing next to Jack Eichel. Hunwick, meanwhile, suited up for only 42 games this past season and was one of the Penguins’ worst blue liners in possession, per Corsica, while averaging 17:31 a night. He couldn’t crack Mike Sullivan’s top six for any of their 12 playoff games this spring.

————

5 free agent fits that just make sense

By Joey AlfieriJun 27, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
NHL free agency is only days away. Teams have had the opportunity to talk to some of their targets over the last few days, so we have an idea of which general mangers are interested in certain players. Some player/team fits are better than others. Let’s take a look at five free agent fits that could make sense for some organizations around the league.

Here we go:

Paul Stastny to Montreal

The Canadiens have a huge hole down the middle and we already know that John Tavares isn’t interested in going there. GM Marc Bergevin, who is armed with cap space, has already reportedly enquired about Stastny’s interest in coming to Montreal.

Bergevin’s squad doesn’t look like it’s going to be ready to be a serious Stanley Cup contender anytime soon, but they might be able to offer more money than any other team in the league. Sure, Stastny will want to go somewhere where he can win, but money talks, too.

Once Tavares is off the market, teams looking for a center will have to focus their attention to Stastny. There’s a really good chance he ends up getting overpaid, but that’s the price it takes to land a second-line center.

Whether or not you think the Canadiens should go after veteran players over 30 years old instead of rebuilding is a different story, but you have to believe that Bergevin wants to get this team back in the playoffs as soon as he possibly can.

Rick Nash to Columbus

Nash spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Blue Jackets, so there’s some familiarity there. He scored over 20 goals nine times while playing for Columbus and he was the first impact player the team was able to land.

The Jackets are a young team with solid goaltending and a steady defense, but they could certainly use some more help in the scoring department. Even though Nash isn’t as productive as he once was, he still managed to score 21 goals in 71 games in 2017-18.

The 34-year-old is more of a secondary scorer than a go-to guy right now, but that shouldn’t bother the Blue Jackets, as they have Artemi Panarin (for now) as a top offensive option.

If Nash wants to go somewhere he can win and somewhere that’s comfortable, he could do much worse than Columbus.

• Robin Lehner to Detroit

Lehner’s career hasn’t panned out the way many expected so far, but he’s still young enough that he can develop into a steady starting netminder.

There aren’t many teams looking for a number one goalie right now, so landing with the Red Wings might make sense for a few reasons.

Yes, Jimmy Howard is still there. But he’s 34, he’s entering the final year of his contract and there’s no reason to believe that the Wings don’t want to get younger at that position. By bringing in Lehner this summer, Detroit would get a quality backup goalie that could potentially take over if Howard leaves in the near future.

The 26-year-old could benefit from a fresh start.

Riley Nash to Vancouver

The Canucks, who should be in rebuilding mode, don’t seem to want to embrace the fact that they aren’t a powerhouse anymore. There’s no denying that they’re thin down the middle though, so it’s entirely possible that they could throw a bunch of money on a player like Nash, who is coming off a strong season.

The 29-year-old put up career-highs in goals (15) and points (41) with Boston last season. He even filled in for Patrice Bergeron for a while when the Bruins’ top line center was banged up during the year.

Vancouver might be one of those teams that believe Nash’s production can continue trending up if they give him added responsibility.

Again, the Canucks should probably be focused on giving their younger players an opportunity to get significant ice time, but that hasn’t been their approach in recent years.

Patrick Maroon to St. Louis

Maroon is from the St. Louis area, so there’s a chance that he could be looking to come home. The Blues are also looking for some added scoring depth and Maroon showed that is capable of chipping in offensively if put in the right situation.

The 30-year-old is coming off back surgery, but he managed to score 17 goals and 43 points in 74 games with Edmonton and New Jersey last season.

Of course, everything will have to check out medically if he’s going to land a nice deal.

Boynton, Carcillo critical of Bettman honor by Hall of Fame

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
The addition of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to the Hockey Hall of Fame has prompted sharp pushback from some former players angry about the league’s handling of head injuries.

Bettman joined Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford, Willie O’Ree, Martin St. Louis and Alexander Yakushev in the Hall of Fame class of 2018 announced on Tuesday. Bettman has overseen the NHL’s expansion from 24 to 31 teams and surge in annual revenue from $437 million to $5 billion in a quarter-century overseeing the NHL. His tenure also has included three lockouts of the players and increased controversy over concussions.

A federal lawsuit against the league, consolidated from five cases filed in 2013, has sought class action status for pursuit of damages for mental and physical health problems plaguing former players who experienced head trauma during their careers. The plaintiffs have alleged the league failed to warn its players of the long-term risk of brain damage that may have been suffered in action on the ice.

Two more retirees, Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton, recently filed their own federal lawsuit under similar arguments. They were among the vocal critics on Tuesday of Bettman’s impending induction, using their Twitter accounts to express disgust about the honor for the NHL’s top official since 1993.

”I can’t get over what a slap in the face this must be to the families of Steve Montador, Rick Rypien, Derek Boogaard, Bob Probert & Wade Belak,” Carcillo tweeted , referencing five former players who were suffering from brain damage and died prematurely by causes that included overdose and suicide. ”Gary Bettman had a hand in every death by withholding info about the risks of doing their job.”

Boynton questioned the election and called on the Hall of Fame to return all the personal items he donated to the museum from his career.

”This is not something I want to be a part of,” Boynton tweeted .

PHT Morning Skate: Matt Cullen surprises young man battling brain cancer

By Joey AlfieriJun 27, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
• There have been differing opinions on who the winner of the trade between the Flames and Hurricanes was over the weekend. Section 328 takes a deeper look at the strengths and weaknesses of Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. (Section 328)

• Minneapolis native Tom Kurvers has been hired as the assistant GM of the Minnesota Wild. (NHL.com/Wild)

• Jermaine Loewen became the first Jamaican-born player to be drafted into the NHL, as he was selected by the Dallas Stars in the seventh round on Saturday. (Color of Hockey)

• Islanders prospects Oliver Wahlstrom and Noah Dobson were supposed to be selected a little earlier than they went on Friday night, so they’re using that as motivation. (The Sports Daily)

• Even though they didn’t extend him a qualifying offer earlier this week, the Vancouver Canucks still managed to re-sign Derrick Pouliot. (NHL.com/Canucks)

• Filip Zadina is doing everything he can to show the Detroit Red Wings that he deserves to be in their lineup next season. (NHL.com)

• Commissioner Gary Bettman deserves to be a hall-of-famer for all the work he’s done over his 25-year tenure, but The Hockey News argues that his nomination should have come after his tenure was over. (The Hockey News)

• The Hurricanes are clearly open for business, so it’s entirely possible that Justin Faulk ends up getting traded in the near future. But how good is Falk? TSN.ca’s Travis Yost tells us. (TSN.ca)

• Wild forward Matt Cullen surprised this young man battling stage-four brain cancer by showing up at a fundraiser. “It’s actually really cool. I had no idea he was coming. Nobody told me anything. Then he showed up, everybody told me to turn around and he was there.” (KVRR.com)

• The Winnipeg Jets re-signed Joe Morrow to a one-year, $1 million deal. He was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline. (Sportsnet.ca)

• For the second year in a row, former Sens captain Daniel Alfredsson was not included in the hall-of-fame class. He’ll have to be a little more patient. (Ottawa Sun)

• Puck Junk did a “re-draft” of the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. Instead of picking Alexandre Daigle first overall, let’s just say the Senators could’ve landed a player that was recently inducted into the hall of fame. (Puck Junk)

Willie O’Ree’s passion for growing game earns him Hockey Hall call

By Sean LeahyJun 26, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
Willie O’Ree spent Tuesday at his home pacing, wondering if he was going to receive a call with a 416 area code. That call would eventually come in the afternoon and inform him that he was part of the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class along with Gary Bettman, Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford, Martin St. Louis and Alexander Yakushev.

“I was laughing and I was crying and I was at a loss for words,” said O’Ree after hearing the news from Hall Chairman of the Board Lanny MacDonald and John Davidson, Chairman of the Selection Committee. “It’s just been a great year this year and I’m just so happy that I’m alive to be able to share this induction into the Hall of Fame with not only my family but a lot of my friends that I’ve known over the years since I came to work for the National Hockey League and working for the children in the Hockey is For Everyone [program.] There’s not enough words I can say how pleased I am to be one of the inductees.”

[A look at the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class]

O’Ree, who became the first black player to play in the NHL in 1958 and retired after a playing career that spanned over 20 years in various leagues, will be inducted in November in the Builder category for his work promoting the game.

Since 1998, O’Ree, 82, has been the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador for the Hockey is for Everyone Program and also worked as its Director of Youth Development. According to the league, the HFE program has introduced over 120,000 children to the game of hockey. Constantly on the road, he’s had a big hand in helping establish 39 grassroots programs helping disadvantaged youth around North America.

“Just getting to know him over the 20 years, seeing the way he interacts with young people and the difference that he makes in their lives was absolutely one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had as commissioner,” said Bettman.

There are many current and former NHLers of color who were inspired by O’Ree’s love of the game. For every pregame ceremony honoring him at rinks around the league, his impact is felt by the reception he receives from not only fans in attendance, but also the players waiting to shake his hand.

“It’s been a long time coming,” NBC analyst Anson Carter told Pro Hockey Talk. “For someone like Willie that’s put in over 20 year as a builder in our game and being the first black hockey player to break that color barrier 60 years ago, I think the Hall of Fame committee got it right. It’s not to say that the guys that got in before him didn’t deserve it, but Willie O’Ree, what he’s meant to the game and how he’s helped grow the game south of the border, I think his due was a long time coming.”

“Without you, Willie, none of it [my hockey career] would be possible,” said Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban in a Twitter video.

Mike Marson followed in O’Ree’s footsteps in 1974 after being drafted by the Washington Capitals. But in those 16 years, and even before he broke the league’s color barrier, O’Ree knew he shouldn’t have been alone.

“I knew that there were other black players playing in other leagues that were good enough to play in the National Hockey League,” O’Ree said. “I don’t know why it took [16] years, but now there’s 31 teams in the league and you can see the black players and players of color that are playing. They’re there because they have the skills and the ability to be in the league. They’re not there just because of their color.”

When O’Ree retired from playing, he wanted to stay involved either by coaching, scouting or working in community service. Eventually the NHL approached him to be a part of their diversity task force. There were only five diversity programs around North America and now there are over 40, which help build community rinks and run clinics.

One of the biggest impacts O’Ree has made through the programs is exposing the game to kids who may not have had the chance to play.

“He’s always been somebody that empowers other people and he puts hockey first,” said former NHL goaltender and current NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes. “He puts the game first. He puts our great sport first in a way that’s very selfless. We’ve been around a lot of people over the years, but I love the selflessness that he has and the commitment and dedication to this great sport in making it better.”

***

In 2012 I had the chance to talk with O’Ree at the NHL’s office in New York City. I spent the hour sitting back and listening to story after story about his hockey career and his various efforts working with kids through the HFE program.

There’s one constant message he tries to get across to not just kids, but to anyone he speaks with.

“You have to believe in yourself and you have to like yourself to be able to reach your goals,” he said. “My expression is ‘If you think you can, you can. If you think you can’t, you’re right,’ and there’s a lot of truth in that. If you set goals for yourself and work towards your goals and make things happen, everything seems to work out.”

He made history, had a long playing career and will now have “Hall of Famer” attached to his name forever. But for O’Ree, those aren’t always the honors he holds up high.

“Besides playing pro hockey and playing in the NHL, which is the greatest thing I ever did, working with these kids today and being able to just help them set goals for themselves and work with them towards their goals is a great thing,” he said. “I think sometimes it’s better than me breaking the color barrier.”

————

