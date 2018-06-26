Getty

2018 HHOF class: Bettman, Brodeur, Hefford, O’Ree, St. Louis, Yakushev

By James O'BrienJun 26, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
The 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class was named on Tuesday. The six-person group will include (gasp) Gary Bettman, Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford, Willie O’Ree, Martin St. Louis, and Alexander Yakushev. Brodeur, Hefford, St. Louis, and Yakushev were inducted under the players category, while O’Ree and Bettman were inducted as builders.

Let’s take a look at each inductee.

Gary Bettman – One of the most controversial figures in NHL history, Bettman has undeniably made a huge impact on the league and sport as a whole. Whether you like it or not.

Yes, this opens up the distinct possibility that a Hall of Fame speech might draw boos, and the decision is getting roasted as expected on Twitter. Still, Bettman’s served as commissioner since 1993, seeing the NHL expand from a league of 24 teams to 31. There have been plenty of successes to go along with polarizing decisions; this induction reflects all of that.

“This is not something I was focused on and I’m speechless and grateful to be included with this group,” Bettman said, via the HHOF. “I’m particularly honoured to be part of a class that includes Willie O’Ree.”

Martin Brodeur – The true “no-brainer” of this class, Brodeur, the NHL’s all-time wins leader at 691.

One could get as fatigued as Brodeur should have been as the New Jersey Devils’ workhorse goalie rattling off all of his records and milestones. Along with that wins record, Brodeur is tops all-time with a ridiculous 125 shutouts. Brodeur amassed eight 40-win seasons and won at least 30 games for 12 consecutive seasons.

Brodeur won three Stanley Cups with the Devils.

One might associate his career with the word “trap.” Along with helping the Devils concoct one of the most successful neutral-zone trap systems, Brodeur’s passing and puckhandling is credited/blamed with the league adopting “the trapezoid.”

Jayna Hefford – From the women’s category, Hefford’s distinguished career includes four Olympic gold medals (plus a silver) and four championships at the IIHF World Championships.

Hefford generated plenty of individual accolades, as well, as Team Canada notes in her profile:

Hefford ranks third all-time in scoring and games played for Canada’s National Women’s Team. At Salt Lake City 2002, it was Hefford who scored the eventual gold medal-winning goal with just one second to play in the second period of the final against the United States. Amongst her other accolades, Hefford was named Top Forward at both the 2004 and 2005 IIHF Women’s World Championships. She was also named to the Media All-Star team at the 2004 Worlds.

Willie O’Ree – This honor is long overdue.

O’Ree broke the color barrier for the NHL when he suited up with the Boston Bruins in 1958, inspiring countless players. The first black player in league history only played 45 games at this level, but his legacy is incredibly important. It’s about time that he’s in the HHOF.

Martin St. Louis – He went undrafted, and that notorious Olympic snub coming off of a scoring title punched his ticket out of Tampa Bay. For much of his career, Martin St. Louis seemed to deal with slight after slight, yet now he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

It’s easy to see why.

St. Louis won one Stanley Cup, one Hart Trophy, two scoring titles, and was a prolific playoff performer. Even with “the clutch and grab” era diluting some of his numbers, St. Louis scored 391 goals and 1,033 points in 1,134 regular-season games. He also generated 90 points in 107 postseason contests.

Combine those totals with an Olympic gold medal and you can’t ask for a much better resume, especially since he had to earn every chance he ever received. Martin St. Louis won’t need to kick down the door this time, though.

Alexander Yakushev – The Russian hockey icon was “a lanky and elegant scoring machine” during his playing days, standing out during the iconic 1972 Summit Series. He’d go on to win two Olympic gold medals (1972 and 1976) and made an impact on hockey after his playing days ended, even serving as a referee.

Amid Tavares push, Lightning give J.T. Miller big contract

By James O'BrienJun 26, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
One J.T. down, one to go?

The Tampa Bay Lightning raised some eyebrows on Tuesday by signing J.T. Miller to a five-year, $26.25 million contract, which means he’ll carry a $5.25M cap hit from 2018-19 to 2022-23. This lofty deal surfaces despite the already-cap-challenged Lightning reportedly being a part of the bidding war for John Tavares‘ services, which makes this substantial investment doubly surprising.

That’s not to take anything away from Miller, 25, who’s coming off three consecutive seasons of at least 22 goals. He generated a career-high by a small margin with 23 this past season, also accruing 58 points. He fit in very nicely in Tampa Bay, essentially filling trade partner Vladislav Namestnikov‘s spot alongside Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

(This deal is the latest reminder that Lightning GM Steve Yzerman sure loves ex-Rangers. See: Ryan McDonagh being in that trade, not to mention commitments to Dan Girardi, Ryan Callahan, and Anton Stralman over the years.)

This only strengthens the impression that Yzerman will need to pull some strings – maybe trade Alex Killorn, Tyler Johnson, Braydon Coburn, etc.? – to make Tavares fit into the salary structure, even for a season.

The five-year term stands as one of the most interesting things to consider, as the Lightning face some steep potential raises in the near future. Consider these situations:

  • Nikita Kucherov’s almost-scandalous bargain of $4.767M expires after 2018-19. Yzerman deserves credit for squeezing Kucherov’s RFA status for all it was worth there, but even as an RFA again, Kucherov’s going to get paid … one way or another.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy is due for a big raise from his $3.5M cap hit. On the bright side, Tampa Bay has him on the hook for two more seasons.
  • Two exceptional young players will be eligible to become RFAs during the 2019 summer: Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde.

All things considered, it sure seems like the Lightning are primed for an all-in season in 2018-19, and then they’ll need to pivot. Some of that cap crunch is likely to strike much sooner, and there’d be some serious gymnastics required if Tavares becomes a genuine possibility.

If anyone can do it, it’s Yzerman and the Bolts.

Will we look back at this contract as one Stevie Y will regret, or this yet another ahead-of-their-time bargain? It should be fascinating to find out.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, “J.T.” stands for “Jonathan Tanner.” At least when it doesn’t stand for John Tavares.

Senators absorb more mockery with Burrows buyout

By James O'BrienJun 26, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Just when Ottawa Senators fans thought it was safe to scroll Twitter again, word of an impending Alex Burrows buyout surfaced.

At times, it’s easy to feel some sympathy for Senators GM Pierre Dorion, as the team is clearly operating on a stringent budget. Such thoughts make it easier to understand all the gymnastics involved in the Kyle TurrisMatt Duchene trade, among other decisions that seem to blow up in Ottawa’s face.

This Burrows situation is a painful intersection for the Senators, on the other hand, as penny-pinching collides with unforced errors.

Error 1: Ottawa traded intriguing prospect Jonathan Dahlen to the Canucks for Burrows in February 2017.

Error 2: They immediately turned around and handed Burrows an extension, which they’re paying their way out of this summer. Giving Burrows another deal was already questionable, but being that it is a 35+ contract, that decision looks and looked even worse.

And that’s the thing. People were mocking this move from day one, yet like with many other questionable trades, it only gets worse as time goes along. Hockey Twitter will have a field deal here if Dahlen ends up enjoying a quality NHL run (he just finished another nice season in Sweden and a cup of coffee in the AHL).

Via Cap Friendly, Ottawa’s takeaway from buying out Burrows is a pittance, and really makes this situation more pathetic.

In hindsight, it’s difficult to stifle a snicker at Dorion’s “elated” comments after landing Burrows.

“We’re elated,” Dorion said after the trade, via the Ottawa Citizen. “The best sign for me is when I have five key veterans in our locker-room come up and I think one wanted to hug me and the other (one) shook my hand and thought this was a great move for our organization.

(Ouch.)

As you’d expect, plenty of people are dunking on the Senators for their latest blunder.

It will be interesting to see if Burrows, 37, lands with another NHL team (or plays overseas?). If he retires, the cantankerous winger would end his career having scored 409 points in 913 regular-season games and 39 points in 85 playoff contests. Not bad for an undrafted player.

But definitely a bad move by the Senators. They’ve had a knack for those, on and off the ice, recently.

Penguins, Rust agree to four-year extension

By Scott BilleckJun 26, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed their playoff wizard and two-time Stanley Cup champion forward Bryan Rust to a four-year contract worth $14 million.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.5 million for the forward, who had a career-year after scoring 13 goals and amassing 38 points in 69 games this season. It’s a nice bump in pay for 26-year-old, who made $640,000 last season.

Rust, a third-round draft pick in 2010, became best known for his playoff scoring prowess during the Penguins back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2015-16 and 2016-17, scoring 13 times in 46 total games.

He’s also become quite the clutch player when facing playoff elimination, scoring 10 goals and adding an assist in 18 games.

Pittsburgh fans will remember Rust fondly for his two-goal effort against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the 2016 Eastern Conference final, a game the Penguins won 2-1.

Rust’s new deal puts the Penguins roughly $5 million under the cap going into next season, likely forcing them into trading away a roster player.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is their lone restricted free agent (he was qualified on Monday) while they have forwards Carter Rowney, Tom Kuhnhackl and Riley Sheahan are set to become unrestricted free agents come Sunday.

Talks with Sheahan are ongoing, despite the Penguins not extending him a qualifying offer on Monday.

Carl Hagelin is set to become a UFA after next season, so perhaps his name gets thrown into the ring. He’s making $4 mill this season. The Penguins trade deadline acquisition in Derick Brassard, set to make $3 million, will also become a UFA after next season.

And there’s always that speculation about Phil Kessel that never seems to end.

Who will make up the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class?

By Sean LeahyJun 26, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
On Tuesday afternoon we’ll find out who makes up the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class, and outside of one lock to be inducted, the rest of the group is up in the air.

The one lock is Martin Brodeur. You don’t need a rundown of his resume to understand why he’s destined for the Hall. There are two former NHL players who are in the “probably, most likely” category to join him: Daniel Alfredsson and Martin St. Louis.

‘Alfie’ played 1,246 games, scored 444 goals and posted 1,157 points. He won the Calder Trophy, King Clancy Trophy, an esteemed Mark Messier Leadership Award, and was a six-time All-Star. Internationally, he won Olympic gold and silver medals and two silvers and two bronze medals with Sweden at the IIHF World Championship.

The undrafted St. Louis established himself with the Tampa Bay Lightning, helping the franchise to its first Stanley Cup championship in 2004. That same year he won the Hart, Art Ross and Pearson Trophies. Later in his career he would win three Lady Byng Trophies. Playing for Canada, he was part of gold medal winning teams at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and 2014 Olympics. After 1,134 NHL games, he finished with 391 goals and 1,033 points.

Both have a solid case: Strong NHL totals, individual hardware and international success.

[First-Year Eligible Players for Induction 2018]

Now it gets interesting. There are some good cases to be made to have another NHL player or two join Brodeur, Alfredsson and St. Louis. Here are our favorites for Hall inclusion.

Boris Mikhailov — The man Herb Brooks loved to remind his “Miracle on Ice” team looked like Stan Laurel had a decorated career playing for CSKA Moscow and representing the Soviet Union internationally. Domestically, Mikhailov scored 429 goals for CSKA and recorded 653 points, leading them to 11 Soviet League titles. On the international scene, the long time captain captured two Olympic gold medals and eight World Championships. And remember that it’s not the NHL Hall of Fame, but the Hockey Hall of Fame, even if the voters sometimes forget that.

Sergei Zubov — His 771 points puts him in the top 20 of all-time among defensemen, as does his .72 points per game average. He has the 12th-most playoff points for defensemen with 112. Only Sergei Gonchar has more goals and points than Zubov among Russian blue liners. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup winner, four-time All-Star, and gold medalist at the Olympics and World Junior Championship. If Nicklas Lidstrom hadn’t dominated so much, how much more love would have been sent Zubov’s way?

Alexander Mogilny — He was the first Soviet player to defect west and when he arrived he quickly made his mark. His 76-goal 1992-93 season tied him for the league’s goal scoring lead with Teemu Selanne as he ended up with a 127-point campaign. A year later he was named the first European captain in NHL history by the Buffalo Sabres. When it was all said and done, the six-time All-Star had scored 473 goals and recorded 1,032 points. He’s a member of the IIHF’s Triple Gold Club, which means you’re a winner of the Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Championship.

The Hall of Very Good

There seems to be a desire to have no middle ground between those in the Hall and those on the outside looking in. You’re either a Hall of Famer or you’re a plug. It’s OK to have some very good players left on the outside. That’s what should make the Hall of Fame so special. There are a number of very good eligible players currently awaiting the call who may never get the honor.

Jeremy Roenick — 513 goals, 1,216 points, 1996 World Cup of Hockey champion, nine-time All-Star, silver medals at Canada Cup and Olympic Games. JR’s elite level status only last for a few seasons in the early 1990s. After three-straight 100-point and 45-plus goal seasons, his production settled into the “very good” range in the mid-90s. While he certainly has the “fame” part down with the personality he’s shown during and after his NHL career, as well as his influential role in the 1996 movie Swingers, he did not win any individual hardware, so it’s likely he’ll continue to have a tough time finding a way in.

Keith Tkachuk — 538 goals, 1,065 points, 1996 World Cup of Hockey champion, Olympic silver medal. Like Roenick, Tkachuk’s numbers are good, but he’s in a range where there are a handful of players with similar stats. While Joe Mullen’s inclusion may help Tkachuk or Roenick at some point in time, right now, he’s just on the outside with his Team USA buddy.

Pierre Turgeon — 515 goals, 1,327 points, Lady Byng Trophy, five-time All-Star. A very good player for a very long time. But other than a Byng, no other individual honors to help him standout from the rest.

Theo Fleury — 455 goals, 1,088 points, seven-time All-Star, gold at the World Junior Championship, Canada Cup and Olympics, silver at the World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, 1989 Stanley Cup winner. You’d love to see Fleury get in just looking at how he made a successful career out his talents, but he’s right there for me.

Doug Wilson — 237 goals, 827 points, 1982 Norris Trophy winner, eight-time All-Star, Canada Cup gold. You don’t hear the San Jose Sharks general manager’s name much when these discussions come up. But examine his career and it was a pretty solid one. Top 20 in points, top 10 in points per game. Like Andreychuk this year, there are always some surprise inclusions every few years. Would it be a surprise if Wilson’s name is called one of these days?

Chris Osgood — 401 wins, 50 shutouts, three-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Jennings Trophy winner. A good goalie on some great Detroit Red Wings teams for a long time. How much has that hurt his candidacy?

Curtis Joseph — 454 wins, 51 shutouts, Olympic gold medal (though he was replaced by Brodeur after one game.) A three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, Joseph had himself a fine career but unlike Osgood didn’t win a Cup. Is he Hall of Fame class or Hall of Very Good class?

Who Else?

In the Builder category there’s been a push from the Pittsburgh area for Jim Rutherford, who’s won three Stanley Cups with two different franchises. The other other modern-era NHL general managers with more rings are Sam Pollack, who won seven; Glen Sather, who owns five; and Bill Torrey, who won four straight with the New York Islanders.

But the long overdue honor should be for Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the NHL. While O’Ree’s NHL career wasn’t very long (45 games), his legacy is what he’s done beyond the ice. Not only did he serve as an inspiration for other black players, his work with the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone program has introduced the game to kids who may not have had a chance to play the sport. This year, the league started the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award to honor his work, with late Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan receiving the honor at last week’s NHL Awards.

In the women’s category, we’re still a year away from Hayley Wickenheiser being eligible, so 2018 should be Jayna Hefford‘s turn. The Canadian forward won four Olympic golds and four IIHF World Championships. In club play, she scored 352 goals and recorded 636 points in 329 games between the NWHL and CWHL. The CWHL would honor her by introducing the Jayna Hefford Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in the regular season.

Considering the amount of deserved women still waiting for the call, if the HOF voting committee decides to vote two in this year, American Jenny Potter should get some consideration. She won one Olympic gold an four golds at the Worlds. She would score 34 goals and record 93 points in 71 games representing her country. A four-time All-American at Minnesota-Duluth, she moved on to the professional ranks and would be part of the first U.S. team to win the CWHL’s Clarkson Cup while a member of the Minnesota Whitecaps.

“The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of 18 individuals (Ed. note: 17 this year following the death of Bill Torrey) appointed by the Board of Directors, whose mandate is to nominate and elect candidates as Honored Members in the Player, Builder and Referee/Linesman categories. Player and Referee/Linesman candidates must have concluded their respective playing or officiating careers for a minimum of three playing seasons.”

