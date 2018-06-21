PHT Morning Skate: On Sabres’ draft struggles; Chiarelli’s to-do list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• With the draft just over a day away, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek breaks down his mock draft. Where will the Habs go at number three? (Sportsnet)

• You can compare Marek’s mock draft to McKeen’s lead prospect writer Ryan Wagman’s mock draft. Both Marek and Wagman have the same top three prospects, but things change starting at number four. (Rotoworld)

• Hall of Famer Bob Gainey was named adviser of the OHL Peterborough. That’s where Gainey spent two years of his junior career back in the 1970s. (NHL.com)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Connor Carrick to a one-year extension on Wednesday. He spent most of last season in the press box. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• This reddit user lost an in-game bet, so he had to write a 25-page essay on why Caps defenseman Brooks Orpik will be a hall of famer. (RMNB)

• The Detroit Red Wings won’t be extending a qualifying offer to free-agent forward Martin Frk. (Detroit Free Press)

• One of the reasons the Sabres have been so bad for so long, is because they’ve struggled to find steals in the later rounds of drafts. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• If the Canucks keep the seventh overall pick, should they take Noah Dobson or Evan Bouchard? Canucks Army explains why they’d take Dobson. (Canucks Army)

• The Golden Knights have become the envy of the NHL because they’re one of the better teams in the league and because they have a lot of cap space. (SinBin.Vegas)

• What should Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli be looking to accomplish in the next three days? Well, he can start by drafting a solid player at 10th overall and he can try to sign Darnell Nurse to a bridge deal. (Oilers Nation)

• Up top, check out the moment when Taylor Hall found out he won the Hart Trophy.

• And if you missed it, you’re going to want to see the Humboldt Broncos reunion at the NHL Awards:

