WATCH LIVE: 2018 NHL Awards

NBCSN will televise the NHL Awards on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, as the NHL celebrates the top performers of the 2017-18 season from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The 2018 NHL Awards will recognize the best regular-season players in a variety of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy). The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also will be awarded. Vegas Golden Knights’ George McPhee and Gerard Gallant are finalists for General Manager of the Year and the Jack Adams Award, respectively. New Jersey’s Taylor Hall, Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon are all finalists for the Hart Trophy.
Full list of 2018 NHL Awards finalists
Hart Trophy: Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon, Anze Kopitar
Ted Lindsay Award: Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid
Vezina Trophy: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck, Pekka Rinne
Norris Trophy: Drew Doughty, Victor Hedman, P.K. Subban
Calder Trophy: Matt Barzal, Brock Boeser, Clayton Keller
Selke Trophy: Anze Kopitar, Sean Couturier, Patrice Bergeron
Jack Adams Award: Gerard Gallant, Bruce Cassidy, Jared Bednar
Masterton Trophy: Brian Boyle, Roberto Luongo, Jordan Staal
GM Of The Year: George McPhee, Steve Yzerman, Kevin Cheveldayoff
Lady Byng Trophy: Ryan O’Reilly, William Karlsson, Aleksander Barkov
King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Daniel and Henrik Sedin, P.K. Subban, Jason Zucker
Mark Messier Leadership Award: Deryk Engelland, Wayne Simmonds, Blake Wheeler
