Report: Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes reach verbal agreement on new deal

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
It sounds like the Arizona Coyotes and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are on the verge of finalizing a long-term partnership. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, both sides have a verbal agreement in place that would keep the 26-year-old in the desert for the next eight years.

Last week, Dreger’s colleague, Bob McKenzie, reported that the ‘Yotes had offered their franchise defenseman an eight-year deal worth $66 million ($8.25 million per year).

Because he has a year remaining on his current contract, Ekman-Larsson can only officially sign his new contract on July 1st.

The deal makes sense for both parities. Ekman-Larsson will continue to be the key piece of a rebuilding Arizona team and the Coyotes get to keep their best player in the fold for the better part of a decade.

The Swedish blue-liner scored 14 goals and 42 points in 82 games during the 2017-18 season. He’s found the back of the net between 12 and 23 times since the 2013-14 season. He’s also accumulated at least 39 points in each campaign during that time.

Sticking in Arizona is an interesting decision for Ekman-Larsson. He could have gotten paid anywhere, but he obviously believes that the Coyotes will be able to be competitive in the next few years.

Ovechkin, Holtby get Jimmy Fallon to drink out of Stanley Cup (Video)

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Washington Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Things got off to a relatively normal start, as Fallon asked Ovechkin about being on the cover of Sports Illustrated and about partying with the fans in Washington. He also talked to Holtby about his musical background and the difficulties that come with stopping pucks for a living. But things got interesting in a hurry.

After Fallon introduced jockey Mike Smith to the audience, he, Smith, Ovechkin and Holtby got their straws out and starting drinking out of the Stanley Cup in orderly fashion. After a few seconds, the guys realized that it would take too long to finish off their drink, so they all decided that Holtby and Ovechkin should lift Fallon so that his face would be smack inside the top bowl of the Stanley Cup.

This has been quite a ride for the Caps and their fans. Ovechkin and the rest of the guys are showing just how much fun it is to win the Stanley Cup after years of falling short. Expect there to be a lot more video of the players and fans enjoying themselves with the championship parade less than an hour away.

You can watch the full appearance on Fallon by clicking the video at the top of the page.

PHT Morning Skate: Ekman-Larsson close to extension; roster predictions for Vegas

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• SinBin.Vegas makes nine roster predictions for the Golden Knights this off-season. They predict that James Neal, Ryan Reaves and Luca Sbisa will walk in free agency. (SinBin.Vegas)

• Draft prospect Liam Kirk is trying to become the first player from the UK to make it to the NHL. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

Devante Smith-Pelly winning the Stanley Cup is huge for the black kids in the D.C. area. (The Undefeated)

• The Montreal Canadiens are looking for help on defense and it sounds like pending unrestricted free agent Jack Johnson could be an option for them. (1st Ohio Battery)

• Canucks top prospect Olli Juolevi is scheduled to undergo a microdisectomy procedure to repair a disc in his lower back. (Canucks Army)

Toby Enstrom had a hard time getting into the Jets lineup down the stretch, so it sounds like he’ll be moving on. He could be heading to Sweden. (Jets Nation)

• There’s no reason to criticize the way Alex Ovechkin has been partying since winning the Stanley Cup. (Sportsnet)

• It sounds like the Arizona Coyotes are closing in on an eight-year extension with franchise defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He can’t officially sign the extension until July 1st. Darren Dreger reports that there’s a verbal agreement between the two sides. (Arizona Sports 98.7)

• The Vegas Golden Knights signed Stefan Matteau to a one-year, two-way deal. He had just one assist in eight games last season. (NHL.com/GoldenKnights)

• The Score tries to predict where the top 10 trade candidates may end up this summer. Phil Kessel to Minnesota would be something. (The Score)

Capitals parade a welcome chance to cheer for DC sports fans

Associated PressJun 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom dreamed about the road less traveled.

Driving down Constitution Avenue on his way to each home game since his NHL debut in 2007, he imagined the street lined with overjoyed Washington Capitals fans.

”It always popped up in my head that one time we’re going to have a parade here, and finally that day is here,” Backstrom said.

It all becomes reality Tuesday when Backstrom and the Stanley Cup-champion Capitals give the city its first parade for a major pro sports team since the NFL’s Redskins in 1992. The parade is 26 years in the making for Washington sports fans who endured long, lean years of heartbreak.

”I don’t think anyone doubted what this city would do,” longtime Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman said. ”It’s just a matter of getting there and having the ability to do it. They definitely held up their end of the bargain.”

More: Live in DC area? Watch parade stream here

Tens of thousands gathered for viewing parties of road playoff games on the way to the Capitals’ first championship since beginning play in 1974. They camped out on the streets to watch on giant video screens – the kinds of scenes more germane to presidential inaugurations in this town than sporting events.

”I thought it was really cool when we were even at home and everyone was outside and going nuts and they would show that right after we would score a goal,” defenseman John Carlson said. ”I think that was probably one of the coolest moments of the playoffs for me and just seeing the support. … I think we deserve it, and so do the fans.”

It has been a long time coming. Since the Redskins won the Super Bowl in January 1992, the 1998 Capitals were the only Washington team in the NHL, NBA, NFL or Major League Baseball to reach a league semifinal until this spring, a drought of 74 combined seasons without a championship.

When the Capitals took the Cup into the Nationals’ clubhouse on Saturday, coach Barry Trotz wanted players to know: ”There’s no curse or anything. It’s all gone.” All they had to do to know that was look around the past two months to see the doubt being chipped away.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez, who texted with Trotz throughout the run, got his first real taste of Washington sports in the playoffs with the Chicago Cubs last year when he came out of the dugout seeing 50,000 fans in red and couldn’t hear himself think because it was so loud.

”Right then and there I said, ‘Hey, these people, they’re in, they love it,”’ Martinez recalled. ”This is exciting. And the city then rallied this year around the Caps. I get it. It was awesome. It was good for the city. Good for us. I know our boys were all in, they were excited about everything. I told them yesterday, ‘Let’s just keep it rolling. The city’s all-in.”’

Washington isn’t a city accustomed to being all-in because of the scars of so many playoff failures over the years. Longtime Capitals season-ticket holder Jimmy Patterson said fans became reluctant to get together to watch games because the mood at the end of the night wasn’t something anyone wanted to endure in a group setting.

That’s part of what made the public gatherings for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final and throughout the Stanley Cup Final so remarkable. Exorcising franchise-long demons by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round seemed to free fans to actually enjoy themselves.

”It showed what they were capable of and shows if you get to that level, they’re going to match it or even step it up a little bit more than the actual players,” Zimmerman said.

Fans celebrating the Capitals beating the Penguins led ESPN’s Michael Wilbon – a former Washington Post columnist – to call D.C. a ”minor league sports town.” It’s not the first knock on Washington, though 14 years of playing baseball in the city has given Zimmerman some clarity on explaining that it’s not Boston, Chicago, New York or Philadelphia, and he doesn’t think it has to be.

”This is such an interesting city because not many people are from here, so it’s hard to be a Boston or a Chicago,” Zimmerman said. ”That’s a generational sports town. So it’s nothing against (Washington). They shouldn’t be like that. They have no reason to be like that.

”A lot of these people move here for work in their early to mid-20s or come here even later than that and they adopt a team. This is what happens nowadays: Everyone compares everything. Just let it be. Let it be what it is. We have great fans and obviously if you make the playoffs and get to a Stanley Cup finals, you have really great fans just like any city would.”

Thousands of fans are expected to watch the parade, from 17th to 7th on Constitution. Trotz has been thinking about something like this since he arrived in 2014.

”You start thinking about, ‘Well, what would it mean?’ and then you think about a possible parade on one of the most famous streets in all the world, really, and it’s sort of now coming into play,” Trotz said. ”It’s going to come true.”

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Stoneham High School honors fallen teammate with run to state title game

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
As you can witness in the moving video above, the Stoneham High School hockey team made a spirited run after the passing of teammate James Luti, who was just 16.

Following Luti’s passing, the team honored his memory during their run to the state championship game, where they fell in overtime. Along the way, the team grew close to Luti’s family, considering Maria and John their “second set of parents.” The NHL took notice of this heartwarming story, bringing the Stanley Cup to his former teammates during their run.

It’s a fantastic story in case you missed it this past weekend.

Luti’s family created the JL11 Fund in his honor, with the goal of “supporting teens and young adults, like James, in navigating their mental health.”

You can learn more about the fund here and read about James Luti’s life here.

 