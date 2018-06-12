AP Images

Ottawa assistant GM due in court, to miss part of NHL draft

Jun 12, 2018
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee will miss at least part of next week’s NHL draft because he is due in court to face a harassment allegation, his attorney said Tuesday.

Lee is charged with harassing a hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo during the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine two weeks ago. In a text to The Associated Press, Paul Cambria said his client is expected to attend his next court appearance in Buffalo on June 22, the day the league holds the first round of its two-day draft in Dallas.

Lee is responsible for prospect development and overseeing the Senators’ American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ontario. The Senators have the fourth and 22nd picks in the first round.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male driver on May 30. He was charged with second-degree harassment and faces a fine and up to 15 days in jail if guilty.

Cambria said has had no discussions with prosecutors regarding a possible plea agreement. In an email to the AP, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league has no position on whether Lee can attend the draft. Daly said that decision was up to the Senators.

The Senators have declined comment since saying on June 1 they were reviewing the situation.

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Monika Caryk, fiancee of Mike Hoffman, accused of harassing Melinda Karlsson

Jun 12, 2018
The Ottawa Senators seem to have some problems.

On the ice they were one of the worst teams in the NHL this past season and entered an offseason where it seemed likely that their franchise player — defenseman Erik Karlsson — was going to be traded.

Now that the offseason has actually arrived things have managed to get infinitely worse.

It all started around the NHL scouting combine when assistant general manager Randy Lee was charged with harassing a hotel shuttle bus driver. That hotel employee has since filed an order of protection against Lee, who will miss a portion of the NHL draft as he will be due in court.

The Senators only comment on the matter to this point has been that they are reviewing the situation.

On Tuesday, things became even more bizarre.

It was then that the Ottawa Citizendropped a bombshell of a report that states Karlsson’s wife, Melinda, has filed an order of protection against Monika Caryk, the fiancee of Karlsson’s teammate, Mike Hoffman, due to “a campaign of harassment that has plagued the Karlssons after the death of their son and through much of the last NHL season.”

From the Citizen‘s report:

“Monika Caryk has uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead,” says Melinda Karlsson’s sworn statement to the court.

“She also uttered that she wished I was dead and that someone should ‘take out’ my husband’s legs to ‘end his career.’

“Monika Caryk has posted over 1,000 negative and derogatory statements about me as a professional.”

There is a lot to unpack here, but what makes it all especially disturbing is the sequence of events between November of 2017 and March of this year.

It was in November that the Karlssons announced that they were expecting their first child.

Tragically, their son, Axel Michael, was stillborn in March. Shortly after the passing of Axel, Karlsson publicly blasted an Internet troll in the comments section of his Instagram post mourning the loss of their son.

The comment that sparked Karlsson’s response was left by the username “@Sandydandy45” and said: “I feel bad for the baby he didn’t have a chance with Melinda popping pain killer medication everyday.”

Karlsson wrote in response: “How dare you. You have been making fake accounts and buying hacked ones for months to harass me and my wife but this is an all new low even for you. You are a disgusting person.”

The Citizen notes that the “@SandyDandy45” account, as well as a Twitter account that used an anti-bullying event to criticize Melinda, have since been deleted.

Hoffman, who has been a member of the Senators since the 2010 season, two years after Karlsson made his debut with the team, issued a statement to the Citizen.

Reached on Tuesday afternoon, Hoffman said, “There’s nothing really for me to say, at this time. That’s all I can say.”

In a subsequent comment, Hoffman said, “There is a 150 per cent chance that my fianceé Monika and I are not involved in any of the accusations that have been pursued (that are) coming our way. We totally understand there’s no place for cyberbullying.

“We’ve offered to co-operate and do anything it takes to find out who is doing this, and support (the Karlssons). Obviously this is a tough time that they’re going through, and we want to find out who is doing this, because for some reason it’s coming into our court, and it’s 150 per cent that it’s not us.

“We have nothing to hide. We’re willing to co-operate in any way to solve this and figure it out, and prove that it wasn’t us.”

More from the Citizen in terms of the ongoing investigation:

A peace bond, issued under section 810 of the Criminal Code, is similar to a restraining order, which typically only applies in family court situations. A peace bond is an order of protection issued by a justice of the peace when a person fears injury to themselves or to their property, or fears that someone is likely to commit a criminal offence, though one has not yet been committed.

This newspaper has also learned that there is an active Ottawa police investigation into the criminal harassment (stalking) allegations and that it is being probed by central district detectives. No criminal charges have been laid against Caryk and none of the allegations against her has been tested in court. No conditions have been set out in the bond either, since it appears to not have been served on Caryk.

Given the sub-par performance of the team on the ice this past season, the financial situation of the organization, and the fact Karlsson is a free agent after this upcoming season, it has been speculation that he could be traded this summer. Hoffman, who still has two years remaining on his current contract that pays him more than $5 million per season, is also rumored to be on the trade block.

UPDATE: The Senators have issued a statement:

“We are investigating this matter in co-operation with the NHL and will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the safety and privacy of our players and their families.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Highlights from the Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade

Jun 12, 2018
After a few days of parading the Stanley Cup around the nation’s capital, swimming in public fountains, and just doing anything they can to go nuts in celebration of their first ever championship, the Washington Capitals finally had their official victory parade on Tuesday.

Based on what has unfolded over the past few days it was every bit as wild as you might have imagined it to be.

First, the National Mall with celebration sandwiched between the Capitol building and Washington Monument made for one of the coolest settings a championship celebration could take place in.

Thousands upon thousands of raucous fans made sure to pack the space.

Then the players took over.

There was Jakub Vrana, one of the goal-scorers in the Capitals’ Game 5 series-clinching win, dancing on stage.

There was a “We are the Champions” sing-a-long.

Perhaps the weirdest moment of the day featured T.J. Oshie chugging a bottle of bud light … through his jersey? 

Hey, whatever works for you, man…

Then the whole thing ended with team captain Alex Ovechkin taking the stage and repeating his promise from before the season that the Capitals were “not going to be the suck” this season.

Well, this time he said it a little more colorfully.

Yes, the Capitals and their fans are going to enjoy this summer. Quite a bit. After all of the disappointment that followed the fanbase and organization around for the past four decades they certainly earned it.

Related: Capitals congratulate Golden Knights with full-page ad

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals congratulate Golden Knights in full-page ad

Jun 12, 2018
The Washington Capitals are continuing their wild Stanley Cup celebration on Tuesday with a victory parade down Constitution Avenue and ending in front of a massive crowd assembled on the National Mall.

It is sure to be an unforgettable day for Capitals fans that have waited decades for this moment.

On the same day all of that is happening the Capitals organization took out a full page ad in the Las Vegas Review Journal to congratulate the Vegas Golden Knights — the team they beat in the Stanley Cup Final to win their first championship — on “the most successful inaugural season in the history of professional sports.”

Here is a look at the ad, via the Review Journal:

The Golden Knights, playing in their first season in the NHL, were expected by pretty much everyone to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. Instead, they ended up shocking the sports world by not only winning the Pacific Division and making the playoffs, but by storming through the Western Conference playoffs on their way to the Stanley Cup Final thanks in large part to incredible performances from their top-line and starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. It did not result in a championship, but they came much closer than anyone could have ever expected in year one.

After improbable debut, where do Golden Knights go in year two?
Don’t blame expansion draft rules for Vegas’ success, blame your GM

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Samuel Girard involved in car accident

Jun 12, 2018
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard was involved in a car accident in Quebec over the weekend, according to RDS. Thankfully, the 20-year-old didn’t suffer a serious injury.

The one-car accident occurred on Route 169 in Quebec, after Girard fell asleep at the wheel while he was traveling to Montreal for off-season workouts.

Girard was taken to a nearby hospital, but he came away from the accident without injury.

As you can tell from the above photo, his Chevrolet Camaro was pretty banged up after the incident occurred. Again, the most important thing is that Girard came away unharmed.

Girard was involved in a three-way trade that saw him go from Nashville to Colorado in the 2017-18 season. He finished his rookie year with four goals and 23 points in 73 games this season.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.