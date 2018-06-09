Capitals enjoy day with Stanley Cup at Nationals game

By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
It might be some time before Alex Ovechkin relinquishes his grip on the Stanley Cup.

So far, pictures have shown him hoisting it not long after his Washington Capitals won it in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hoisting it long into the night in Sin City. Spooning it as he slept on the plane back to D.C. And then lifting it back over his head at every moment since.

He’s like a kid on Christmas Day showing off his prized gift. It’s been pretty fun to watch.

The Capitals were at the Washington National’s baseball game on Saturday, and you can guess what Ovechkin was doing:

And my personal favourite from the afternoon:

The Conn Smythe winner did take a break to throw out the first pitch before the game. And the second pitch, too.

There was also this very bad yet very funny rendition of Queen’s We Are The Champions, complete with beer and a lot of missing words.

On Friday night, the Caps held a private party atop Don Tito, a popular watering hole in Arlington, Va.

The Capitals will hold their formal parade on Tuesday down Constitution Avenue.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Barry Trotz is having too much fun, not thinking about future

By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
Barry Trotz doesn’t want to make any rash decisions.

And so while the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup-winning head coach was once again pressed about his future with the organization on Saturday, he let reporters probing his contract status (he doesn’t have one for the upcoming season) know that he was still in no shape to speak about the subject.

Per the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan:

“I’m not in any state to talk. I always talked about having really good clarity and calm and all that. I don’t have a lot of clarity right now. That’s self-inflicted.”

Proper hydrating became a bit of a running theme with Trotz during their Stanley Cup run, often telling anyone who would listen to avoid dehydration.

But it sounds like Trotz has been hydrating with more than just water since he led his team to the Cup on Thursday. Apparently, he might be partying just as hard as Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Capitals.

You can’t blame him, of course. It took the man 20 years to win the big one, so he’s going to soak it all in. And there’s lots of time for him and the Caps to consider his future if Trotz wants to keep on keeping on.

There’s a lot of work for the Capitals to do this summer if they want to take a run and a second straight title. Bringing Trotz back would be a wise first step.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marc-Andre Fleury would like to finish career in Vegas

By Scott BilleckJun 9, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
The face of the Vegas Golden Knights franchise would like to spend the rest of his career with the team.

It’s tough to blame the 33-year-old, who became Vegas’ showpiece the moment he was taken by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft last year.

Vegas flaunted the former No. 1 pick and he reciprocated, putting up the best statistical season of his career with a .927 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average, despite being limited to 46 games because of injury.

“It’s weird, a year ago I was told I was getting too old to play,” Fleury told members of the media on Friday, just hours after the Golden Knights dropped Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and watched Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals hoist Lord Stanley’s mug. “I still love it. I still have a lot of fun. Certainly, Vegas has given me this opportunity to do what I love, and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else, and hopefully I can finish my career here.”

Fleury was the talk of the NHL through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

He flirted with history after posting a .947 save percentage as the Golden Knights needed just 15 games to reach the Cup Final, only to see a dip in his play.

Fleury went from looking unbeatable to struggling to find his form in quick succession, never finding the same magic in the Cup Final.

In the five games Washington needed to win the Cup, Fleury’s save percentage never touched 90 percent, dipping sharply to a .853 average.

He ran out of steam, along with the rest of his team.

“It was a crazy year,” Fleury said. “From our team’s success to the support from the fans, the best place to play in the league. There were so many questions going into the year about putting a hockey team in Vegas. I think the expectation was very much exceeded. It was a lot of fun.”

RELATED: After improbable debut, where do Golden Knights go in year two?

Fleury will be eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

Given how difficult it can be to find good goaltending in the NHL, one would have to imagine that the Golden Knights would like to lock Fleury up. He’s not getting any younger, but he certainly looks revitalized with the reins to Vegas’ crease firmly in his grip.

He displayed his skill on the ice and was a model of calmness in the dressing room during Vegas’ playoff run. A good goalie and a man that can lead the charge?

Seems like a no-brainer.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

With window approaching, here are some NHL buyout candidates

By Adam GretzJun 8, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Now that the Stanley Cup Final has wrapped up we are less than two days away from the start of the NHL’s buyout window where teams can attempt to get away from some of their less desirable and otherwise unmovable contracts. For a price.

Which teams might be willing to exercise that option?

Let’s take a look at some candidates.

The Buyout Proof contract

Milan Lucic, Edmonton Oilers: Okay, this is one that probably will not happen but it is still worth looking at because it is the exact type of situation that usually ends in a buyout — a big-time free agent signing that just does not work out because the team made a poor evaluation and signed an aging player to a contract that was destined to fail. So why won’t this situation end with a buyout? Because along with making a costly investment, the Oilers also gave Lucic what is, for all intents and purposes, a buyout proof contract in how much of the money is tied up in signing bonuses.

According to CapFriendly, if the Oilers were to buyout the remainder of Lucic’s deal they would have to pay out the remainder of his salary over the next 10 years with minimal salary cap savings over the next five years. I suppose they could do that if they really wanted to, but it doesn’t seem likely. Instead, they might sweeten the pot in a trade and give up a potentially useful asset to rid themselves of the contract an option that … does not really seem much better, now does it? Let’s just chalk this move up to another swing and a miss by the Oilers as they continue to waste Connor McDavid.

Costly, but might be worth it

Matt Hunwick, Pittsburgh Penguins. This is another contract that just did not work out. Hunwick signed a three-year, $6.75 million contract before last season and it became pretty obvious in the very beginning that it was going to come with some regret. The Penguins could save more than $1 million against the cap over the next two years if they buyout Hunwick this summer, and for a team that is consistently pressed against the salary cap and is in a clear win-now mode that could be significant.

Troy Brouwer, Calgary Flames. Brouwer is two years into a four-year, $18 million contract with the Calgary Flames and to this point has produced 19 goals in 150 games and still has a modified no-trade clause over the next two years. The odds of him improving at this point are slim. The odds of finding a trade partner willing to take on that contract seem slimmer. A buyout saves the Flames $3 million against the cap over the next two seasons and then they would have to carry $1.5 million in dead cap money in the two years after that. Not cheap, but certainly an option that should be explored because this is a team that should have the talent on its roster to compete right now. An extra $3 million in cap space this upcoming season and the one after that would be a huge asset.

Matt Moulson, Buffalo Sabres. Moulson is entering the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract and it is clear that his days as a top-six scorer in the NHL are finished. He played only 14 games for the Sabres this past season and recorded zero points while averaging less than one shot on goal per game. The rest of the year he was in the American Hockey League. Buying out the final year of his contract would save the Sabres just a little more than $1.5 million this season and cost them around $667,000 in empty cap space next season. Considering how low his trade value has to be at this point it might be worth it.

Definitely worth it

Jori Lehtera, Philadelphia Flyers. The key to the Brayden Schenn-for-Lehtera swap was always going to be the draft picks involved. Good thing, too, because Lehtera did not really offer the Flyers much this past season. He is entering his age 31 season and has scored only 10 goals in his past 126 games. A buyout would save the Flyers more than $3.3 million against the salary cap this season. They would be stuck with a $1.6 million hit the following year, and that might be tough to swallow, but this is a playoff team that could make a significant addition with some extra cap space.

Tyler Ennis, Minnesota Wild. After back-to-back 20-goal campaigns in Buffalo a few years back Ennis’ career has pretty much cratered. He is coming off of a miserable year with the Wild that saw him manage just eight goals and 14 assists in 73 games while once again being a blackhole in terms of possession metrics. The Wild would save $2.4 million against the salary cap this upcoming season by buying out the final year of his contract. The Wild are once again pressed against the salary cap and have to re-sign restricted free agents Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba this summer.

Maybe give him one more year?

Jason Spezza, Dallas Stars. Spezza is an interesting one because he is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career offensively and a buyout would save the Stars $5 million(!) against the salary cap this upcoming season. You can do a lot with an extra $5 million.

The problem is they would get hit with $2.5 million in empty space the year after.

What makes it a tough call is that even though Spezza had a terrible year and is going to be 35 years old when the season starts he is just one year removed from being a 50-point player (in only 68 games) and had really strong underlying possession numbers, indicating that he might still have something to offer, especially under a new coach and in a different system.

(Salary and buyout information via CapFriendly)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals Stanley Cup parade will take place on Tuesday

By Adam GretzJun 8, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
For the first time ever the Washington Capitals will get to hold a Stanley Cup party, and it will take place on Tuesday, June 12, the team announced on Friday.

Judging by the number of people that crowded the Washington D.C. streets during the Stanley Cup final games for watch parties it is probably going to be one heck of a party. After 43 years of what has been at times soul-crushing disappointment in the playoffs, they have more than earned it.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. ET at 17th street and Constitution avenue, traveling all the way up to seventh street where a celebration will take place on the National Mall.

The Capitals have not announced the full details of the celebration, only saying that the celebration is free, open to all fans, and that they should bring plenty of water.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 