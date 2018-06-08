Getty Images

Capitals GM on Trotz’s future: ‘If he wants to be back, he’ll be back’

By Sean LeahyJun 8, 2018, 1:38 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Barry Trotz sat at the podium in the bowels of T-Mobile Arena as the Washington Capitals continued celebrating their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. He was relaxed and hydrating with a bottle of water, something he’d regularly remind the media to do at the end of each of his press conferences.

He was a man without a worry, and rightly so having finally won a Cup after 19 seasons of coaching in the NHL.

Trotz said he was in a “good place” personally. He entered the 2017-18 season without a contract beyond July 1 and now celebrates a championship with unknown future. But according to Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan, that decision is entirely up to the head coach at this point.

“He’s under contract until July 1st. He just won a Stanley Cup. So if he wants to be back, he’ll be back,” MacLellan said after the Capitals’ 4-3 Cup-clinching victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night.

There’s only one head coach vacancy in the NHL now that the New York Islanders have moved on from Doug Weight, but Trotz has more important things on his mind at the moment.

“I said to Brian there’s no reason that I don’t want to be there. No matter what happens, give me a couple of days to enjoy or not enjoy what happens,” Trotz said. “But these are my kids. This is a pretty special group. We’ll talk. I’m not worried, one way or the other. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I don’t lose any sleep over it.” 

MacLellan likely used the playoffs as a gauge for deciding whether to offer Trotz an extension. Had they failed to comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round or fell once again to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the conference semifinal, it may have been easier to part ways. But despite trailing in every series, the Capitals recovered and are now champions.

Now it seems that what once was an iffy situation has been given a little clarity. Winning does that. Trotz still believes he has a future in Washington.

“Oh, absolutely. Absolutely,” he said.

————

Welcome to playoff heartbreak, Vegas

By James O'BrienJun 8, 2018, 1:57 AM EDT
As far as sports narratives go, there was plenty of magic surrounding both the Vegas Golden Knights’ and Washington Capitals’ quests for a Stanley Cup. When it comes to suffering, the gulf couldn’t be much bigger, as the Capitals have been waiting to win it all since 1974.

During this Golden Knights run, fans of unsuccessful teams griped about the expansion draft, the bounces that went Vegas’ way, and sometimes even flat-out admitted what the grumbling was truly about: envy.

Now, finally, fans of all other 30 NHL teams can present them with some empathy.

Some would probably say that June 7, 2018 is the true “birth” of Vegas Golden Knights fans. After all, do you truly understand the range of emotions a human experiences until you get your heart absolutely broken by the cruel whims of high-stakes hockey?

The 4-1 series loss to the Capitals featured interesting beats for fans who’ve experienced similar pain (even if such pain came much earlier in a given season):

  • Your top line proves itself … only to sputter.
  • An all-world goalie looks far too human.
  • The opposing team’s defense rarely gives you room to breathe, and all those things that worked from October to (early) April suddenly shrivel up into non-activity.
  • Suddenly, the percentages go from friend to enemy.
  • It all ended so swiftly, and cruelly. Your team seemed poise to extend the series, with a late lead in the game, only to see a couple goals happen in a few minutes and before you knew it, it was all over.

Fans – particularly those of teams who were juggernauts during the first 82 games of a season only to see it all crumble during a couple of weeks – are nodding their heads so hard at those notes. They’re probably grimacing, too.

After falling in Game 5, it seemed like every Golden Knights player could just copy-and-paste what head coach Gerard Gallant had to say about falling just three wins short of a championship.

“We had an outstanding year, but it doesn’t feel like it right now,” Gallant said. “Obviously, we’ll get to that in a few days’ time. I didn’t talk to the team after the game. They don’t want to hear me after the game. They’re disappointed and dejected, obviously.”

At some point, Golden Knights fans will feel great about this run again. They have the advantage of this being a truly unusual situation. Their first go at this exceeded any reasonable, honest expectation, likely even more than the most optimistic person in that organization.

For all we know, this could be the best shot the Golden Knights ever get. That thought must dawn on at least some Golden Knights fans at the moment, mixing the disbelief of making this far with the fear of the unknown, even if this loss stands as the first article of clothing for their playoff baggage.

Yes, such jokes are inevitable. If you dig around on social media enough tonight, you’ll probably witness people getting into sports misery contests.

For the more welcoming among us, this is instead like comforting your child after they get dumped or rejected for the first time.

With that in mind, let’s imagine ourselves giving grumbling Golden Knights fans a little pep talk.

“Yep, this hurts. Maybe it cuts the deepest when you truly feel that sting for the first time. And, no, it’s never fun or easy, especially when that sweet victory seems so close. Even if your team becomes a dynasty, you’ll probably end most seasons with a bitter taste in your mouth. Maybe the thought of staring down the abyss haunts you, but what fun would it be to quit?”

(Summer goal: get better at pep talks.)

T.J. Oshie fights tears discussing father after Stanley Cup win

By James O'BrienJun 8, 2018, 12:34 AM EDT
Sometimes a Stanley Cup celebration is about all-out elation, as you could see in Alex Ovechkin turning into a kid at a candy store after the Washington Capitals won it all.

As you can see during T.J. Oshie‘s interview with Jeremy Roenick, these championship runs often mix tragedy with triumph. Oshie was clearly emotional as he spoke of his father, who is struggling with Alzheimer’s.

“This one will stick with him forever,” Oshie said of his father.

(TSN’s Frank Seravalli captured a moment they had together after the interview.)

Ovechkin’s Stanley Cup celebration is even better than you imagined

By James O'BrienJun 8, 2018, 12:04 AM EDT
Alex Ovechkin made his remarkable run to that elusive first Stanley Cup (and Conn Smythe Trophy) that much more entertaining by wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Who could forget his adorable, like-all-of-us reaction to Braden Holtby‘s incredible save on Alex Tuch? Along with silencing his doubters with a truly outstanding playoff run, Ovechkin was as boisterous as the young sniper who captivated the NHL just about from day one of his career. That boyish spirit was there tonight, even with gray hair visible in his mountain man beard.

For lovers and haters alike, it was surreal to see Ovechkin and the Capitals finally break through and win the Stanley Cup via a 4-3 Game 5 win against the equally unlikely Vegas Golden Knights, and that unreal feeling showed in Ovechkin’s giddy displays when the Stanley Cup was secured.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s unbelievable,” Ovechkin told Pierre McGuire not long after winning it all.

Naturally, this playoff run was about more than Ovechkin, although you could do worse than to scroll the NHL on NBC Twitter feed to leaf through other fantastic Ovi reactions.

Ovechkin’s embrace with Nicklas Backstrom was one of those often-dreamed-about moments for the franchise. T.J. Oshie was moved to tears discussing what this run means to him and his father. Barry Trotz enjoyed his moment in the sun, and much more.

If you want a quick summation of the key players (from starts to starting to goalie to grinders), the team picture isn’t a bad place to start. There’s something fitting about Devante Smith-Pelly timing his arrival just right to be in the thick of things, too.

Naturally, Capitals fans were ecstatic, particularly those who’ve been through thick and very thin.

This young fan captured their mood in glorious fashion:

It really doesn’t get much better than that. Normally, we’d say “just ask Ovechkin,” but he’s probably a little busy right now.

Alex Ovechkin wins Conn Smythe Trophy

By Adam GretzJun 7, 2018, 11:27 PM EDT
Forget all of the silly Alex Ovechkin narratives you ever heard.

The ones about not being able to get it done. The ones about how he was missing something on his resume. The ones about how … well … just anything that attempted to bring down one of the NHL’s all-time greatest players and quite possibly its greatest all-time goal-scorer.

Thanks to their come-from-behind 4-3 win in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are for the first time ever Stanley Cup champions.

And it is Ovechkin that is taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

It was an incredible run for Ovechkin this postseason as he led the NHL with 15 goals in the playoffs and set a new Capitals franchise record, breaking the mark that was previously held by John Druce.

The 15 goals are tied for the second most (Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2008-09) in the playoffs over the past 25 years.

There were some significant goals among them.

He scored a pair of game-winning goals, including one in the Capitals’ Game 7 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

His other came in second-round against the Pittsburgh Penguins when he won Game 3 in the final minute of regulation.

Later in that series he assisted on Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s overtime series-clinching goal in Game 6.

He also scored a huge power play goal in the Capitals’ Cup-clinching win on Thursday night.

In the end, the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe adds to what is already an incredible trophy collection that includes the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, three MVP awards, three Ted Lindsay awards, and seven goal-scoring crowns.

