Golden Knights could really use one of their fast starts in Game 5

By Adam GretzJun 7, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
History is not on the side of the Vegas Golden Knights entering Game 5 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

After losing the past three games they are now facing a deficit that only one team has ever overcome in the Stanley Cup Final. After a magical regular season and a seemingly dominant run through the first three rounds of the playoffs everything that was working for them has suddenly disappeared.

The defense is giving up too many chances and Marc-Andre Fleury is not bailing them out in net anymore.

The first line, including top player Jonathan Marchessault, has gone quiet and none of the other lines are picking up the slack.

Every break and bounce suddenly seems to be going against them.

The other thing that has disappeared at times in this series? The way they have jumped on teams early in games with ridiculously fast starts. Sometimes we make a little too much of scoring the first goal — it’s important because it means you scored a goal, but it’s not always everything — but early in this postseason the Golden Knights seemed to have a knack for flying out of the gate and overwhelming teams in the early minutes.

It is not just that they have scored the first goal in 14 of their 19 games (with a 12-2 record in those games) it’s that in five of those games they have scored a goal within the first five minutes of the drop of the puck. Four times they have done it at home. When it happens, it almost seems to be like a tidal wave of offense where one goal quickly turns into two, and before you know it the game seems like it’s over in the first period. Their season started that way in the first game and it seemed to continue throughout the year.

They had a similar start in Game 4 on the road in Washington and carried the play early, keeping the Capitals back on their heels for the first time since Game 1 of the series. The problem: They hit two posts, including a game-changing and potentially series-changing moment when James Neal was looking at an open net and fired the puck off the far post.

Everything unraveled after that.

The crazy thing is Game 4 was probably Vegas’ best game of the series (perhaps even better than their Game 1 win) even though it ended with what was by far its worst result. If they can replicate that same effort, including the way they started the game, it would be a great start to them digging their way out of this deficit.

Will Golden Knights make more lineup changes for Game 5?

By Adam GretzJun 7, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
For the first time this postseason the Vegas Golden Knights are facing elimination when they enter Game 5 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

For the second game in a row they could be making some changes to their lineup in an effort to change the momentum of the series.

In Game 4 they swapped David Perron for Tomas Tatar, a move that did not really produce the desired results.

Even though coach Gerard Gallant refused to announce or confirm any changes for Game 5 on Thursday, speculation seems to be, based on who did and did not take part in the optional morning skate, that Perron and William Carrier could be back in the lineup in place of Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves.

Both potential moves would be … let’s just say interesting.

Carrier has not played since Game 5 of the second round series against the San Jose Sharks and was playing less than nine minutes per night when he was in the lineup. There probably isn’t much of a difference between him and Reaves on the fourth line, so it would be kind of odd to put him back in at this point. What would be especially bizarre about that switch is the fourth line of Tomas Nosek, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Reaves has, quite surprisingly, been one of the Golden Knights’ better lines recently.

Then again, if your fourth line is playing better than your first three lines it probably is not a good thing.

Perron, meanwhile, is still searching for his first goal of the playoffs after finishing the regular season with 16 goals and 66 total points in 70 games. In his two games before being scratched for Game 4 on Monday he had failed to record a shot on goal and was a minus-3 in the Golden Knights’ Game 3 loss. In his past six games he has just a single point (an assist) and only four shots on goal. In four of those six games he has not recorded a single shot on goal.

We will not know for sure what Vegas has planned until game-time.

When their team has lost three games in a row, has scored only five goals (while giving up 12), and is facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final most coaches will feel the need to do something to try and shake things up and find a spark. Maybe Gallant will find something here.

Capitals trying to keep focus on Game 5, not potential Cup party

By Sean LeahyJun 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — There could be a party Thursday night in Las Vegas that the city has never seen. Should the Washington Capitals win Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena, they will have closed out the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and won their first ever championship, setting off celebrations in Sin City and back home in D.C.

But if you’re the Capitals, you aren’t thinking that far ahead. At least, you’re trying very hard not to think that far ahead as one more victory stands in the way of you and having your name engraved on the Cup.

“It’s a dream come true, but I have to worry about the steps to get me there and not the end result,” said defenseman John Carlson. “It’s easy to let your mind stray a little bit. That’s all natural, but there’s enough on my plate ahead of me that my focus needs to be on in order to enjoy that.”

The sports cliche is that the fourth win in a series is the hardest to earn. The Capitals will face that prospect in Game 5 against a Vegas Golden Knights team that has played strong at home. With their season on the line and no more losses to spare, Vegas will look to give Washington their best game of the series Thursday night.

“You work so hard to get to this point and you want to make it happen,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “We talked about just having make sure that we’ve got focus on one game. There’s a very proud team on the other side. They’re well coached, they got a lot of pride they’re going to come with their best game. We’re not going to beat them with anything less than our best game. It’s not going to be three-quarters of our roster. It’s going to be everybody. And we’re going to have to match their work ethic we’re going to have to match the detail.

“I can’t tell what’s going to happen [Thursday], but I can tell you you’re going to need your best game if you want to get this done.”

After dropping Game 1, the Capitals have won the last three games and are on the cusp of franchise history. They also have history on their side in that only one NHL team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup Final and won, and it hasn’t happened for 76 years.

The Capitals will prepare for a potentially historic night in the same way they have for the previous 105 games this season. Try and get a normal night’s sleep, have your usual breakfast, visualize about that night’s game, try and get in a pre-game nap if you can and go to work and do your business.

Easier said than done, of course. As much as they want to make it such, it won’t be a regular game Thursday night and the Capitals understand that.

“To be honest, I think most of us have never been in this position. For me personally, I don’t try to think about it too much and just try focusing on different things,” said Alex Ovechkin. “But it’s hard.”

————

Grubauer’s time with Caps could be coming to an end

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Washington Capitals’ starting netminder at the start of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs might not be around for much longer.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, multiple teams have already called the Caps regarding the availability of Philipp Grubauer. Those teams are the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders (surprise, surprise).

Grubauer is set to become an restricted free agent on July 1st, and with John Carlson needing a new contract, there probably won’t be much money left to pay a quality backup netminder with starter potential. The 26-year-old is coming off a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, so there’s a very good chance that he’ll be getting a raise over the summer.

Despite losing the starting job just two games into the playoffs, Grubauer had a pretty solid campaign. When Braden Holtby faltered during the regular season, Washington’s backup netminder was there to carry the load for his team. He finished the year with a 15-10-3 record, a 2.35 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage.

The Caps could’ve lost him during last year’s expansion draft, as they were only allowed to protect one goaltender (Holtby). Instead, the Golden Knights opted to take defenseman Nate Schmidt, which was probably the right call anyway.

Even if they were to move on from Grubauer, Washington has some pretty solid organizational depth between the pipes. They have veteran minor-leaguer Pheonix Copley signed for one more year at a respectable cap hit of $650,000 and they also inked 2015 first-rounder Ilya Samsonov to a three-year, entry-level contract back in May. They could also look to sign an inexpensive veteran goaltender once free agency begins on July 1st.

The move would also give Grubauer an opportunity to become a full-time starter at the NHL level for the first time in his career. Teams like the Islanders and ‘Canes have been searching for a number one goalie for years, so he’d get a fair shot to take over that role on those teams.

‘Flower’ wilts: Golden Knights must play better for Fleury

Associated PressJun 7, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Gerard Gallant didn’t consider pulling Marc-Andre Fleury as another game and perhaps the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup hopes slipped away.

The struggles and another pile of Washington Capitals goals are on the entire team. Gallant couldn’t pull all his players at once.

”There was nothing that he could have done,” Gallant said.

As the face of the franchise and its backbone on the ice, Fleury did just about everything to lead the expansion Golden Knights to the Cup Final with a .947 save percentage that made him the playoff MVP front-runner. In four games against Washington, Fleury has allowed 16 goals on 103 shots, a pedestrian .845 save percentage that speaks as much to Vegas crashing back down to earth as a team.

There is plenty of blame to pass around for the Golden Knights as they face a 3-1 series deficit that no team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs has overcome in the final. Vegas needs Fleury to be better and his teammates to improve in front of him in Game 5 on Thursday night or they will watch their opponent celebrate a championship their home ice.

”When you’re a goalie you don’t want to get scored on,” Fleury said. ”There was a lot of that (in Game 4). It’s never a good feeling. It’s a team game. Everybody’s trying hard out there, trying to help me out. We’ll find a way to make it work.”

It’s not working right now. The Capitals’ strategy of making lateral passes to get Fleury moving side-to-side is proving effective at even strength and on a power play that’s scoring at a 26.7 percent clip.

Forward Alex Tuch said staying out of the penalty box is one necessary improvement, but it goes beyond that. Vegas has ridden Fleury to this point and now has to cut down on the high-danger scoring chances he’s facing and too often allowing to turn into goals.

”Play better defensively,” Gallant said Tuesday. ”There’s too many guys staring at the puck carrier, and we’re leaving the back side open too much. Make sure we’re paying attention to the guys behind the puck and away from the puck. Marc will make the save on the guy shooting the puck. We’ve just got to make sure we’re taking away the passes.”

Fleury didn’t make the save on Devante Smith-Pelly on the doorstep in Game 4 as the Golden Knights fell behind 3-0 despite one of their best periods of the series that featured James Neal‘s inexplicable shot off the post facing a wide-open net. As Gallant pointed out, Fleury had little chance on others as Washington put up six goals in a blowout .

Golden Knights players can’t help but feel like they’re letting ”Flower” down.

”We have the best goalie in the league and he’s been carrying (us) the whole year along and we feel like the goals … there’s not much you can do on those,” center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. ”This is the frustrating part.”

Fleury acknowledged falling behind 3-1 was demoralizing. But the 33-year-old refuses to say fatigue has been a factor for him or his teammates.

”I think everybody’s fine,” Fleury said. ”It’s the same for their team, also. They’ve been through the same season, same playoffs. Being tired is no excuse.”

The Golden Knights have lost three games in a row as they near the end of an otherwise-charmed inaugural season. Perhaps Fleury has one more stand-on-his head, stop-everything game left in him in front of the home fans in Las Vegas, but the Golden Knights will need more than a singular effort from their goalie.

”Not where we want to be, that’s for sure,” Fleury said. ”Nobody’s quitting. We’re going home. We’ve had some success there. We just have to focus on period at a time, you know? Don’t think too far ahead. Just play our game, see where that takes us.”

