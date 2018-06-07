Controversial Perron goal counts; Capitals brawl after Vegas gains lead

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
Perhaps it’s fitting that the adrenaline is pumping big time and luck seems to be shifting dramatically moment to moment as the 2018 Stanley Cup Final shifted back to Vegas for Game 5.

There’s plenty of time for the script to flip, but the bounces were really going the Golden Knights’ way during the second period. (All five of the goals happened during a busy middle frame.)

The Golden Knights enter the third period of Game 5 with a 3-2 lead thanks to a power-play goal, but there’s room to debate if the 2-2 goal should have counted.

The tally survived a review, even though the Washington Capitals unsuccessfully challenged David Perron‘s tying goal for goalie interference. Ultimately, the call on the ice stood, so apparently Christian Djoos contact was enough to get Perron off the hook for impeding Braden Holtby.

Here’s the official verdict from the NHL:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Referee, the Situation Room confirmed that the actions of Washington’s Christian Djoos caused Perron to contact Holtby before the puck crossed the goal line. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 78.7 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by a defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Therefore, the original call stands – good goal Vegas Golden Knights.

Since the Coach’s Challenge did not result in the original call being overturned, the Washington Capitals forfeit their time-out.

Watch the replays in the video above this post’s headline and decide for yourself: should the 2-2 goal count or was the wrong call made?

So far, Washington has managed 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but Vegas has been able to respond. The Golden Knights have had their best success creating havoc in front of Holtby and getting some positive bounces. They’ve also avoided some near-goals by Washington before finally getting a lead thanks to a 3-2 goal by Reilly Smith thanks to a brilliant Alex Tuch feed.

After that 3-2 goal was scored, a wild scuffle ensued. With all the frenetic energy being created in front of Washington’s net lately, it’s not shocking that tensions boiled over:

Expect more fireworks during the third period. Will the Capitals rally to win their first Stanley Cup, or will the Golden Knights force a Game 6 in Washington?

Fleury-Ovechkin get heated, Golden Knights put on show before Game 5

By James O'BrienJun 7, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Not wanting the season to end is already a good reason to hope that the 2018 Stanley Cup Final extends beyond Game 5, at least if you’re not a Washington Capitals fan.

Fans of the sport as a whole received a few other reasons to hope that this series goes as long as possible thanks to entertaining events before the real action even began. (You can watch that real action via this livestream link.)

The juiciest bit was the part that (probably) wasn’t choreographed. You know, assuming that Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin aren’t keeping kayfabe as part of a pro wrestling-style fake feud.

Before Game 2, Fleury and Ovechkin were quite playful:

With the Capitals a win away from their first Stanley Cup and Vegas in a must-win situation, it’s unclear if their exchange was “playful” or at least a little bit hateful. Judge for yourself, but it sure looks like Fleury wasn’t happy with Ovechkin’s antics:

Well, isn’t that interesting?

Speaking of dramas that felt downright episodic, the Golden Knights provided quite the rendition of their over-the-top, “Game of Thrones” meets Medieval Times presentation. Watch as the Capitals Crusader (just made that one up) and the Golden Knight battle, with the Caps’ soldier briefly getting the upper hand.

And, well, the rest is worth watching if you enjoy some corniness. Enjoy that specific clip in the video above this post’s headline.

***

Circling back to the earlier point: if you don’t have a horse in the race, wouldn’t you want to see what the Golden Knights might have up their sleeves if the series went to a Game 7 for all of the marbles? Would they be able to lure Brittney Spears in to do the show? Maybe there could be another sequel for “The Hangover” to lead in? The possibilities are endless and endlessly fun.

Plus we’d get more Fleury vs. Ovechkin. And more hockey.

Maybe this Vegas team is inspiring a bit of greediness here …

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Capitals 6, Golden Knights 2 (Washington leads series 3-1)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Reaves sits as Golden Knights tweak Game 5 lineup (Update)

By Adam GretzJun 7, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

Update: The rumblings appear to be true. With Vegas’ season on the line, Gerard Gallant decided to add David Perron and William Carries back into the mix. Ryan Reaves and Ryan Carpenter, meanwhile, are healthy scratches.

For the first time this postseason the Vegas Golden Knights are facing elimination when they enter Game 5 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

For the second game in a row they could be making some changes to their lineup in an effort to change the momentum of the series.

In Game 4 they swapped David Perron for Tomas Tatar, a move that did not really produce the desired results.

Even though coach Gerard Gallant refused to announce or confirm any changes for Game 5 on Thursday, speculation seems to be, based on who did and did not take part in the optional morning skate, that Perron and William Carrier could be back in the lineup in place of Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves.

[Related: Golden Knights could really use one of their fast starts for Game 5]

Both potential moves would be … let’s just say interesting.

Carrier has not played since Game 5 of the second round series against the San Jose Sharks and was playing less than nine minutes per night when he was in the lineup. There probably isn’t much of a difference between him and Reaves on the fourth line, so it would be kind of odd to put him back in at this point. What would be especially bizarre about that switch is the fourth line of Tomas Nosek, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Reaves has, quite surprisingly, been one of the Golden Knights’ better lines recently.

Then again, if your fourth line is playing better than your first three lines it probably is not a good thing.

Perron, meanwhile, is still searching for his first goal of the playoffs after finishing the regular season with 16 goals and 66 total points in 70 games. In his two games before being scratched for Game 4 on Monday he had failed to record a shot on goal and was a minus-3 in the Golden Knights’ Game 3 loss. In his past six games he has just a single point (an assist) and only four shots on goal. In four of those six games he has not recorded a single shot on goal.

We will not know for sure what Vegas has planned until game-time.

When their team has lost three games in a row, has scored only five goals (while giving up 12), and is facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final most coaches will feel the need to do something to try and shake things up and find a spark. Maybe Gallant will find something here.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals one win away from capturing Stanley Cup

By Sean LeahyJun 7, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 3-1)
Golden Knights could really use one of their fast starts in Game 5

By Adam GretzJun 7, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
3 Comments

History is not on the side of the Vegas Golden Knights entering Game 5 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

After losing the past three games they are now facing a deficit that only one team has ever overcome in the Stanley Cup Final. After a magical regular season and a seemingly dominant run through the first three rounds of the playoffs everything that was working for them has suddenly disappeared.

The defense is giving up too many chances and Marc-Andre Fleury is not bailing them out in net anymore.

The first line, including top player Jonathan Marchessault, has gone quiet and none of the other lines are picking up the slack.

Every break and bounce suddenly seems to be going against them.

[Related: Golden Knights hoping to learn from mistakes and mount Cup comeback]

The other thing that has disappeared at times in this series? The way they have jumped on teams early in games with ridiculously fast starts. Sometimes we make a little too much of scoring the first goal — it’s important because it means you scored a goal, but it’s not always everything — but early in this postseason the Golden Knights seemed to have a knack for flying out of the gate and overwhelming teams in the early minutes.

It is not just that they have scored the first goal in 14 of their 19 games (with a 12-2 record in those games) it’s that in five of those games they have scored a goal within the first five minutes of the drop of the puck. Four times they have done it at home. When it happens, it almost seems to be like a tidal wave of offense where one goal quickly turns into two, and before you know it the game seems like it’s over in the first period. Their season started that way in the first game and it seemed to continue throughout the year.

They had a similar start in Game 4 on the road in Washington and carried the play early, keeping the Capitals back on their heels for the first time since Game 1 of the series. The problem: They hit two posts, including a game-changing and potentially series-changing moment when James Neal was looking at an open net and fired the puck off the far post.

Everything unraveled after that.

The crazy thing is Game 4 was probably Vegas’ best game of the series (perhaps even better than their Game 1 win) even though it ended with what was by far its worst result. If they can replicate that same effort, including the way they started the game, it would be a great start to them digging their way out of this deficit.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.