Capitals trying to keep focus on Game 5, not potential Cup party

By Sean LeahyJun 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — There could be a party Thursday night in Las Vegas that the city has never seen. Should the Washington Capitals win Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena, they will have closed out the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and won their first ever championship, setting off celebrations in Sin City and back home in D.C.

But if you’re the Capitals, you aren’t thinking that far ahead. At least, you’re trying very hard not to think that far ahead as one more victory stands in the way of you and having your name engraved on the Cup.

“It’s a dream come true, but I have to worry about the steps to get me there and not the end result,” said defenseman John Carlson. “It’s easy to let your mind stray a little bit. That’s all natural, but there’s enough on my plate ahead of me that my focus needs to be on in order to enjoy that.”

[Only one team has erased 3-1 Final deficit, and it was madness]

The sports cliche is that the fourth win in a series is the hardest to earn. The Capitals will face that prospect in Game 5 against a Vegas Golden Knights team that has played strong at home. With their season on the line and no more losses to spare, Vegas will look to give Washington their best game of the series Thursday night.

“You work so hard to get to this point and you want to make it happen,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “We talked about just having make sure that we’ve got focus on one game. There’s a very proud team on the other side. They’re well coached, they got a lot of pride they’re going to come with their best game. We’re not going to beat them with anything less than our best game. It’s not going to be three-quarters of our roster. It’s going to be everybody. And we’re going to have to match their work ethic we’re going to have to match the detail.

“I can’t tell what’s going to happen [Thursday], but I can tell you you’re going to need your best game if you want to get this done.”

After dropping Game 1, the Capitals have won the last three games and are on the cusp of franchise history. They also have history on their side in that only one NHL team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup Final and won, and it hasn’t happened for 76 years.

The Capitals will prepare for a potentially historic night in the same way they have for the previous 105 games this season. Try and get a normal night’s sleep, have your usual breakfast, visualize about that night’s game, try and get in a pre-game nap if you can and go to work and do your business.

Easier said than done, of course. As much as they want to make it such, it won’t be a regular game Thursday night and the Capitals understand that.

“To be honest, I think most of us have never been in this position. For me personally, I don’t try to think about it too much and just try focusing on different things,” said Alex Ovechkin. “But it’s hard.”

Grubauer’s time with Caps could be coming to an end

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Washington Capitals’ starting netminder at the start of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs might not be around for much longer.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, multiple teams have already called the Caps regarding the availability of Philipp Grubauer. Those teams are the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders (surprise, surprise).

Grubauer is set to become an restricted free agent on July 1st, and with John Carlson needing a new contract, there probably won’t be much money left to pay a quality backup netminder with starter potential. The 26-year-old is coming off a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, so there’s a very good chance that he’ll be getting a raise over the summer.

Despite losing the starting job just two games into the playoffs, Grubauer had a pretty solid campaign. When Braden Holtby faltered during the regular season, Washington’s backup netminder was there to carry the load for his team. He finished the year with a 15-10-3 record, a 2.35 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage.

The Caps could’ve lost him during last year’s expansion draft, as they were only allowed to protect one goaltender (Holtby). Instead, the Golden Knights opted to take defenseman Nate Schmidt, which was probably the right call anyway.

Even if they were to move on from Grubauer, Washington has some pretty solid organizational depth between the pipes. They have veteran minor-leaguer Pheonix Copley signed for one more year at a respectable cap hit of $650,000 and they also inked 2015 first-rounder Ilya Samsonov to a three-year, entry-level contract back in May. They could also look to sign an inexpensive veteran goaltender once free agency begins on July 1st.

The move would also give Grubauer an opportunity to become a full-time starter at the NHL level for the first time in his career. Teams like the Islanders and ‘Canes have been searching for a number one goalie for years, so he’d get a fair shot to take over that role on those teams.

‘Flower’ wilts: Golden Knights must play better for Fleury

Associated PressJun 7, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Gerard Gallant didn’t consider pulling Marc-Andre Fleury as another game and perhaps the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup hopes slipped away.

The struggles and another pile of Washington Capitals goals are on the entire team. Gallant couldn’t pull all his players at once.

”There was nothing that he could have done,” Gallant said.

As the face of the franchise and its backbone on the ice, Fleury did just about everything to lead the expansion Golden Knights to the Cup Final with a .947 save percentage that made him the playoff MVP front-runner. In four games against Washington, Fleury has allowed 16 goals on 103 shots, a pedestrian .845 save percentage that speaks as much to Vegas crashing back down to earth as a team.

There is plenty of blame to pass around for the Golden Knights as they face a 3-1 series deficit that no team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs has overcome in the final. Vegas needs Fleury to be better and his teammates to improve in front of him in Game 5 on Thursday night or they will watch their opponent celebrate a championship their home ice.

”When you’re a goalie you don’t want to get scored on,” Fleury said. ”There was a lot of that (in Game 4). It’s never a good feeling. It’s a team game. Everybody’s trying hard out there, trying to help me out. We’ll find a way to make it work.”

It’s not working right now. The Capitals’ strategy of making lateral passes to get Fleury moving side-to-side is proving effective at even strength and on a power play that’s scoring at a 26.7 percent clip.

Forward Alex Tuch said staying out of the penalty box is one necessary improvement, but it goes beyond that. Vegas has ridden Fleury to this point and now has to cut down on the high-danger scoring chances he’s facing and too often allowing to turn into goals.

”Play better defensively,” Gallant said Tuesday. ”There’s too many guys staring at the puck carrier, and we’re leaving the back side open too much. Make sure we’re paying attention to the guys behind the puck and away from the puck. Marc will make the save on the guy shooting the puck. We’ve just got to make sure we’re taking away the passes.”

Fleury didn’t make the save on Devante Smith-Pelly on the doorstep in Game 4 as the Golden Knights fell behind 3-0 despite one of their best periods of the series that featured James Neal‘s inexplicable shot off the post facing a wide-open net. As Gallant pointed out, Fleury had little chance on others as Washington put up six goals in a blowout .

Golden Knights players can’t help but feel like they’re letting ”Flower” down.

”We have the best goalie in the league and he’s been carrying (us) the whole year along and we feel like the goals … there’s not much you can do on those,” center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. ”This is the frustrating part.”

Fleury acknowledged falling behind 3-1 was demoralizing. But the 33-year-old refuses to say fatigue has been a factor for him or his teammates.

”I think everybody’s fine,” Fleury said. ”It’s the same for their team, also. They’ve been through the same season, same playoffs. Being tired is no excuse.”

The Golden Knights have lost three games in a row as they near the end of an otherwise-charmed inaugural season. Perhaps Fleury has one more stand-on-his head, stop-everything game left in him in front of the home fans in Las Vegas, but the Golden Knights will need more than a singular effort from their goalie.

”Not where we want to be, that’s for sure,” Fleury said. ”Nobody’s quitting. We’re going home. We’ve had some success there. We just have to focus on period at a time, you know? Don’t think too far ahead. Just play our game, see where that takes us.”

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

PHT Morning Skate: Smith-Pelly would pass on White House visit; Bryz in Vegas

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• It doesn’t sound like Devante Smith-Pelly will be going to the White House if the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup. (National Post)

• Ken Campbell of The Hockey News takes a look at five reasons why the Capitals are on the verge of winning their first title in franchise history. Goaltending is definitely one of the reasons. (The Hockey News)

• After years of playoff struggles, the Washington Capitals have really stepped up this postseason. (Washington Times)

• Even though they’ve never been down 3-1 in a best-of-seven series before, it still feels like the Golden Knights have overcome that type of deficit just by having the inaugural season that they’ve had. (SinBin.Vegas)

• Vegas is one loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs, but here are four reasons why they feel they’re still in this series. First, they’re going back home for Game 5 and secondly, they didn’t play badly at all in Game 4. (SB Nation)

• The Nevada State Museum is beginning to gather different kinds of Golden Knights memorabilia like ticket stubs, programs, ephemera, flyers and brochures so that they can document what the team accomplished in their first year. (Vegas Review-Journal)

• Frank Seravalli has put together the first official “TSN Trade Bait Board” of the summer. Erik Karlsson, Ryan O'Reilly, Mike Hoffman, Jeff Skinner and Max Pacioretty are all on the board. (TSN.ca)

• Yesterday’s morning skate provided readers with a list of potential candidates for the Islanders head coaching vacancy. Today, Light House Hockey provides us with a few more names that could be heading to the Isles. (Light House Hockey)

Scott Hartnell admits that he’s ready for a new challenge in the NHL, but retirement is also an option. (Tennessean)

Paul Stastny is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Should the Blues, who traded him to Winnipeg at the deadline, pursue him if he hits the open market? (St. Louis Game Time)

• Up top, check out Ilya Bryzgalov’s trip through Las Vegas for The Players’ Tribune. He can say pretty much anything and it’ll sound funny.

Capitals’ shot blocking part of all-in mentality fueling Stanley Cup run

By Sean LeahyJun 6, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Since Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby has been one of the many issues that the Vegas Golden Knights have been unable to solve.

Vegas has found it difficult to create chaos in front of Holtby’s net and the Washington netminder has been able to see many of the shots he’s faced. 

Those shots that don’t get through to Holtby are one of those issues facing the Golden Knights.

Through four games, the Capitals have blocked 86 shots to Vegas’ 42. Even Alex Ovechkin, who blocked 21 shots during the regular season, has blocked four in the Final.

“If you want to win, you gotta do the not-so-sexy things and that’s one of the things,” said Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly. “It’s not exactly fun, but you gotta do if you really want to win. Everyone is on board with doing those things.”

It’s not just a simple act of dropping to the ice. Positioning plays a big part in a player deciding whether to get in the way of a shot. You don’t want to screen your own goaltender, but it’s a split-second decision, one that should you decide against it, could end up with a goal against. That’s why Holtby and Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray have focused a lot on seeing around screens from opponents and teammates this season.

“Obviously it’s tough sometimes when you get three or four guys in front, but we just want to get the guys confident who are out there to block a shot that we’re going to fight to see around them and that we’re working together as a unit,” Holtby said.

The inability to get shots through on net due to the Capitals’ commitment to blocking everything should cause the Golden Knights to alter their offensive zone tactics a bit. Getting shots off quicker, fakes and better puck movement are ways to improve in that area. Or, you could take Alex Tuch’s advice.

“If you shoot hard it doesn’t feel too good to block it, so maybe they’ll think twice about blocking it next time,” he said.

A collective effort to sacrifice the body and block shots is another way that the Capitals’ have bought into an all-in mentality under head coach Barry Trotz. It’s a big reason why they’re one win away from capturing their first Stanley Cup.

“If I’m being honest, it’s always all in. We’ve just executed it better than we have in the past,” said defenseman John Carlson. “There’s a big trickle down effect with things like that. Everyone’s doing it and everyone’s leading by example. The more leaders you can slot into the top of the totem pole that are doing whatever it takes, that’s big for the rest of the guys and the effect that it has in terms of confidence and togetherness.”

Previous Capitals teams may have had a similar mentality, but the end result wasn’t a positive. Here they are, still doing those same things and it’s worked through two extra months of hockey and put them on the cusp of a championship. This season wasn’t an easy one for Washington, which has made each victory a little more satisfying.

“I remember at the beginning of the everybody was saying we would struggle to make the playoffs. Even halfway through the year we really hadn’t gotten much traction in terms of a lineup or some guys were still trying to figure out where they fit in and what their role was,” said defenseman Brooks Orpik. “I think the last couple of years winning came a lot easier to us and we were supposed to win. I think maybe we didn’t enjoy winning as much as we did this year because it came easier. This year, when it was more of a struggle to grind out wins, it was more enjoyable for the guys. 

“The last couple of years we had a lot of pressure on us to win because we were supposed to win and it probably affected us in a negative way at times.”

