So, what would T.J. Oshie’s Metro card look like?

Peter Forsberg’s Olympic shootout move earned its own postage stamp, a rare moment for a hockey player to be immortalized in the mainstream and mundane. If the Washington Capitals secure their first-ever Stanley Cup, T.J. Oshie may enjoy a similar honor.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (or Metro, because seriously) announced that they’ll concoct a commemorative “SmartTrip” card if Oshie and the Capitals win one more time during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.
It smells a bit of McDonald’s honoring Andrew Hammond‘s Hamburglaring and other fun crossover moments, although it’s a bit of a letdown that there was no mockup for the potential card:
In case you weren’t using social media for the past week or so, Oshie traveled to Games 3 and 4 via the Metro:
While the Capitals are taking measures NOT to count chickens before they hatch, let’s roll the dice and ponder what such a Metro card might look like.
- Oshie merely celebrating a goal. (Boooring.)
- An ode to him scoring approximately five billion shootout goals against Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics. (Good, but probably not tied to the Capitals enough.)
- One of those “image within an imagine within an image” mind-benders where T.J. Oshie is using his own SmartTrip card.
- Personal favorite: a riff on that incredible prom photo.
- Share your own ideas in the comments, because there must be a no-brainer idea out there. You know, aside from the prom photo.
So, those were a few suggestions to the bigwigs running the Washington Metro. Let’s all make sure that, if this comes to fruition, it ends up being cooler than Seth Rogen possibly becoming the voice of Vancouver’s Metro system.
If this is all too silly for you, here’s a reminder that Oshie gives back to his community in more ways than a fun public transportation photo opp:
Maybe Addy Flint deserves the commemorative Metro card, win or lose?
Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Capitals 6, Golden Knights 2 (Washington leads series 3-1)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.