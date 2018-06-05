Getty

So, what would T.J. Oshie’s Metro card look like?

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Peter Forsberg’s Olympic shootout move earned its own postage stamp, a rare moment for a hockey player to be immortalized in the mainstream and mundane. If the Washington Capitals secure their first-ever Stanley Cup, T.J. Oshie may enjoy a similar honor.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (or Metro, because seriously) announced that they’ll concoct a commemorative “SmartTrip” card if Oshie and the Capitals win one more time during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

It smells a bit of McDonald’s honoring Andrew Hammond‘s Hamburglaring and other fun crossover moments, although it’s a bit of a letdown that there was no mockup for the potential card:

In case you weren’t using social media for the past week or so, Oshie traveled to Games 3 and 4 via the Metro:

While the Capitals are taking measures NOT to count chickens before they hatch, let’s roll the dice and ponder what such a Metro card might look like.

  • Oshie merely celebrating a goal. (Boooring.)
  • An ode to him scoring approximately five billion shootout goals against Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics. (Good, but probably not tied to the Capitals enough.)
  • One of those “image within an imagine within an image” mind-benders where T.J. Oshie is using his own SmartTrip card.
  • Personal favorite: a riff on that incredible prom photo.
  • Share your own ideas in the comments, because there must be a no-brainer idea out there. You know, aside from the prom photo.

So, those were a few suggestions to the bigwigs running the Washington Metro. Let’s all make sure that, if this comes to fruition, it ends up being cooler than Seth Rogen possibly becoming the voice of Vancouver’s Metro system.

If this is all too silly for you, here’s a reminder that Oshie gives back to his community in more ways than a fun public transportation photo opp:

Maybe Addy Flint deserves the commemorative Metro card, win or lose?

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Capitals 6, Golden Knights 2 (Washington leads series 3-1)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Snow, Weight ‘relieved of duties’ with Islanders

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 5, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
6 Comments

The New York Islanders will look drastically different next season, even if John Tavares decides not to leave via free agency.

In resounding – if inevitable? – news on Tuesday, the Islanders announced that Garth Snow and Doug Weight have been “relieved of their duties” as GM and head coach. The least surprising part is that Lou Lamoriello will act as GM after recently taking on an all-encompassing role with the Isles.

The weird part is in the wording of the press release, as there’s a stench of legalese to this “not” amounting to them both being fired. Officially speaking.

After the typical copy-and-paste quote featuring Lamoriello thanking them both, the Islanders noted that … Weight and Snow will remain with the team? So, technically, they haven’t been fired as much as they’ve been demoted. But they have functionally been fired:

/Nominates this for “the most Islanders thing of the day.”

Here’s a guess: Snow is being soft-fired because of his contract. About a week ago, the New York Post’s Larry Brooks made mention of a “poison pill” that might have been part of Snow’s deal as GM. That might explain this discordant element of the franchise’s makeover.

This change comes not all that long after Islanders fans raised funds to put up “Snow Must Go” billboards close to Barclays Center. Snow acted as Isles GM since July 2006, so he certainly enjoyed ample opportunities to turn things around, particularly when the franchise landed John Tavares.

(And then Snow enjoyed the luxury of Tavares’ ridiculous bargain of a second contract, which is just now expiring.)

[MORE: Lamoriello has his hands full with these Islanders.]

In Weight’s case, the former veteran NHL player had his strengths as a coach, yet the Islanders seemed like a structural mess. Their defensive issues were most memorably highlighted by Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky.

Lamoriello is now tasked with finding a coach who can better optimize the Islanders roster … which remains the biggest wild card of them all.

Will Lamoriello find a coach that might entice Tavares to return, if that’s much of a factor? Would luring in Ilya Kovalchuk make the difference (or would re-signing Tavares increase their chances of landing Kovalchuk)?

The Islanders face a ton of huge questions during this upcoming off-season, and the biggest one might be out of their hands. Lamoriello & Co. just made necessary calls on the second and third most important choices by “relieving” Weight and Snow “of their duties.”

Now, as far as these moves making it more or less likely to keep Tavares? Well, that’s clearly up to debate.

Buckle up, Isles fans.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Life as a Golden Knights player is pretty good in Las Vegas

By Sean LeahyJun 5, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

LAS VEGAS — It took 112 years for the city of Las Vegas to finally get a major sports team, and its first year couldn’t have gone any better. 

An NHL expansion team in the Stanley Cup Final? No one was thinking that in the first year, not even Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, who famously aimed for “playoffs in three, Cup in six.”

The excitement about the team coming to town was evident in the build up to the their first game. Around 5,000 fans showed up outside T-Mobile Arena in Nov. 2016 to learn the team’s nickname and see the logo. Every game night has been a sellout and winning helped create an even bigger buzz around the city. Life has been pretty good for the players.

“Winning helps, sure. But for it to grow as quickly as it has it’s a surprise,” said defenseman Deryk Engelland, who played parts of two seasons with the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers from 2013-2015. “You knew it was going to take some time to grow but you didn’t think it was going to be this quick.”

Go to any Golden Knights practice at City National Arena and you’ll find a packed house. The interest became so great during the playoffs that attendance was eventually limited for their skates, with lines forming outside the rink hours before the players took to the ice. Merchandise sales? Well, just add that to the long list of things tied to this team that went above and beyond.

“It’s crazy to think that there wasn’t any franchise here before,” said defenseman Shea Theodore, “and the love we’re getting from the city and the fans, we’re going out to eat, people are coming up to us and taking pictures.”

Speaking of meals, there have been those times that players have been out to eat and the bill was picked up by a fan. Or, if you’re general manager George McPhee, you’ll get a standing ovation when you walk in somewhere to grab a bite.

“Reap the benefits while you can, someone said,” said defenseman Colin Miller. “They like taking care of us and we try to do the same for them.”

For many of the players, their perception of Las Vegas from the outside — the bright lights, the celebrities, the gambling — changed after they settled in their new homes.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize the sense of community there really is in Vegas,” said Miller. “I know I didn’t realize it until I got there. It’s been awesome. The fans are behind you there. It seems like they’re everywhere. Everyone’s got a t-shirt or a hat or something like that. It’s a pretty fun place to call home.”

Ryan Reaves wasn’t a member of the “Golden Misfits” until late February. While with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this season, he played a game in Vegas against the Golden Knights and echoed a lot of the same sentiments that had been felt around the league.

“At the beginning of the year, you don’t know how it’s going to work. A lot of tourists going to Vegas. It’s a hot place,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s going to go sit in a rink for that long when it’s that hot outside, but you get here and everybody was dead-wrong, that’s for sure.”

Some members of the Golden Knights, like head coach Gerard Gallant, like to keep things low-key, so you won’t find him on the strip bumping into any celebrities. Then there’s Cody Eakin, who’s taken advantage of his new city since coming over from the Dallas Stars in the expansion draft. From dining at different restaurants to catching the latest show to go-karting in the desert to hiking and biking, the 27-year-old forward has gotten out to experience much of what Vegas and its surrounding areas have to offer.

“The opportunities are almost endless around here,” Eakin said. “I don’t think you can do them all in one season.”

It’s clear that the love affair between the community and team didn’t take long to get off the ground, and that support has paid off with this fairy tale of a season.

“It’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of recognition in the community right now,” said Eakin. “Guys are going out and you see the signs and Vegas Golden Knights flags flying in the wind attached to cars. It’s pretty special. 

“The community’s happy. The community’s excited. The community’s passionate about it and it translates into us playing for them, playing hard and having fun with it.”

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Capitals’ Brett Connolly knows ups, downs of top prospect’s NHL journey

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

WASHINGTON — Brett Connolly remembers the experience fondly, eight years later. In 2010, he was one of the top NHL prospects who got the chance to attend the Stanley Cup Final between the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. 

Fresh faced out of Prince George of the WHL, Connolly was an 18-year-old kid getting to meet some of the league’s top players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Chris Pronger and Jeff Carter. On Monday, he was on the other side getting to meet the top prospects of the 2018 NHL Draft class in Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk, Noah Dobson, Evan Bouchard, Quintin Hughes and Filip Zadina.

“It’s amazing. Time goes so fast,” Connolly said.

Those seven prospects will likely be going somewhere in the top 10 later this month in Dallas, just like Connolly, who was chosen sixth overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning. And from his NHL experience he knows that just because you’re selected high nothing is guaranteed.

After spending one more year with the Cougars, Connolly played 68 games for the Lightning in 2011-12, recording 15 points. Most of the next two seasons saw him refining his game in the AHL with general manager Steve Yzerman preferring he play bigger minutes and not be stuck on the NHL club’s fourth line. The emergence of other young players ahead of him led to a 2015 trade deadline deal that sent him to the Bruins. Two seasons in Boston ended with him failing to make a lasting impression. He entered the free agent market and was signed by the Washington Capitals in 2016 where he’s finally found a comfort zone.

Through his experience, Connolly has gained plenty of wisdom to impart on the next class of prospects.

“For me, when you do get picked, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “You’ve still got to earn your ice time. You’ve got to be better than the people that are drafted below you. It’s just the start. There’s so much hard work to be done. There’s going to be tough times for all those guys. It’s just a matter of sticking with it and being positive and believe in yourself when times are tough. I’m sure all those guys are good enough players to figure it out. We’ll see those guys in the league soon.”

Having gone through their junior seasons, the NHL Combine and this brief media tour during the Cup Final, the prospects still have a little more than two weeks until draft night.

“A little anxious now for the draft. You have your meetings with teams, you kind of want to know where you’re going,” said defenseman Noah Dobson (NHL Central Scouting No. 5 ranked North American skater), who won the Memorial Cup with the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan this season. “At the end of the day it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, so you’ve just got to sit back and enjoy it with your family and soak it all in.”

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I think it will once I get on the plane to go to Dallas,” said defenseman Evan Bouchard (NHL Central Scouting No. 4 ranked North American skater), who’s gotten plenty of advice from London Knights teammates Robert Thomas (St. Louis) and Alex Formenton (Ottawa), who have been through the process. “I’m just trying to enjoy this experience now.”

Those who have come before them, like Connolly, felt the pressure to succeed being such a high pick. You’re being selected by teams that are hoping to have their fortunes turned around, and some of those hopes are tied to how you succeed — or fail. It comes with the territory. But such is the experience of a top prospect.

“You’re so young. It took me a couple of years to figure out how to be a professional and all that,” said Connolly. “That was the biggest thing for me, just sticking with it and finding a role on a team. There’s definitely pressure, it’s just how you handle it and channel it into a positive. Those guys I’m sure have been dealing with it all year. There’s a lot of pressure all year in your draft year and that’s kind of the start of it, especially for the high picks, those 1-2-3 guys, it’s a lot of pressure. 

“The league is changing so much, the young guys are so talented.”

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Should Golden Knights have pulled Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 4?

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
9 Comments

Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury came into the Stanley Cup Final with a .947 save percentage. Pretty good, right? Well, let’s just say that number has gone down thanks to the Washington Capitals, who have scored at least three goals on him in each game.

Fleury’s save percentage has now dropped to .929. That’s a great number, but not when you were 18 points higher just four games ago.

Game 4 was particularly rough for Vegas, as they allowed six goals in their 6-2 loss in Washington. Many wondered whether or not head Gerard Gallant should have pulled Fleury in the first intermission when the team was down 3-0 or even in the second intermission when they were trailing by four. In the end, Gallant decided to stick with his starting goalie.

When asked if he ever considered it, Gallant had this to say, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“No. I think at least five of the six goals were wide-open nets. There was nothing he could have done.”

It’s a fair point. Of the six goals the Caps scored on Fleury, how many could he have stopped? There’s no way he’s coming up with the Oshie power-play goal (1-0), Tom Wilson was left totally alone in the slot (2-0), Devante Smith-Pelly made a great play to get the puck from his skate to his stick (3-0), no goalie is coming up with the John Carlson rocket one-timer (4-0), Kempny had all the space in the world on his one-timer (5-2) and Brett Connolly cashed in on a 5-on-3 power play (6-2). There’s not much Fleury could have done on any of those goals.

Another reason people may have wanted to see Fleury come out of the game was so that he could get additional rest ahead of a do-or-die Game 5. Sure, extra rest couldn’t hurt, but there’s still two full off days between the last game and the one coming up (they don’t play again until Thursday). If Game 5 was on Wednesday night, maybe that changes things. The fact that there’s an extra day is probably one of the reasons why he stayed in there.

Upon further review, there’s nothing wrong with the way the Golden Knights handled their goaltending situation in Game 4. Fleury played the whole game and there’s nothing wrong with that.

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.