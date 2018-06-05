Getty Images

Capitals’ Brett Connolly knows ups, downs of top prospect’s NHL journey

By Sean LeahyJun 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON — Brett Connolly remembers the experience fondly, eight years later. In 2010, he was one of the top NHL prospects who got the chance to attend the Stanley Cup Final between the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. 

Fresh faced out of Prince George of the WHL, Connolly was an 18-year-old kid getting to meet some of the league’s top players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Chris Pronger and Jeff Carter. On Monday, he was on the other side getting to meet the top prospects of the 2018 NHL Draft class in Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk, Noah Dobson, Evan Bouchard, Quintin Hughes and Filip Zadina.

“It’s amazing. Time goes so fast,” Connolly said.

Those seven prospects will likely be going somewhere in the top 10 later this month in Dallas, just like Connolly, who was chosen sixth overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning. And from his NHL experience he knows that just because you’re selected high nothing is guaranteed.

After spending one more year with the Cougars, Connolly played 68 games for the Lightning in 2011-12, recording 15 points. Most of the next two seasons saw him refining his game in the AHL with general manager Steve Yzerman preferring he play bigger minutes and not be stuck on the NHL club’s fourth line. The emergence of other young players ahead of him led to a 2015 trade deadline deal that sent him to the Bruins. Two seasons in Boston ended with him failing to make a lasting impression. He entered the free agent market and was signed by the Washington Capitals in 2016 where he’s finally found a comfort zone.

Through his experience, Connolly has gained plenty of wisdom to impart on the next class of prospects.

“For me, when you do get picked, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “You’ve still got to earn your ice time. You’ve got to be better than the people that are drafted below you. It’s just the start. There’s so much hard work to be done. There’s going to be tough times for all those guys. It’s just a matter of sticking with it and being positive and believe in yourself when times are tough. I’m sure all those guys are good enough players to figure it out. We’ll see those guys in the league soon.”

Having gone through their junior seasons, the NHL Combine and this brief media tour during the Cup Final, the prospects still have a little more than two weeks until draft night.

“A little anxious now for the draft. You have your meetings with teams, you kind of want to know where you’re going,” said defenseman Noah Dobson (NHL Central Scouting No. 5 ranked North American skater), who won the Memorial Cup with the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan this season. “At the end of the day it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, so you’ve just got to sit back and enjoy it with your family and soak it all in.”

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I think it will once I get on the plane to go to Dallas,” said defenseman Evan Bouchard (NHL Central Scouting No. 4 ranked North American skater), who’s gotten plenty of advice from London Knights teammates Robert Thomas (St. Louis) and Alex Formenton (Ottawa), who have been through the process. “I’m just trying to enjoy this experience now.”

Those who have come before them, like Connolly, felt the pressure to succeed being such a high pick. You’re being selected by teams that are hoping to have their fortunes turned around, and some of those hopes are tied to how you succeed — or fail. It comes with the territory. But such is the experience of a top prospect.

“You’re so young. It took me a couple of years to figure out how to be a professional and all that,” said Connolly. “That was the biggest thing for me, just sticking with it and finding a role on a team. There’s definitely pressure, it’s just how you handle it and channel it into a positive. Those guys I’m sure have been dealing with it all year. There’s a lot of pressure all year in your draft year and that’s kind of the start of it, especially for the high picks, those 1-2-3 guys, it’s a lot of pressure. 

“The league is changing so much, the young guys are so talented.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Should Golden Knights have pulled Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 4?

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury came into the Stanley Cup Final with a .947 save percentage. Pretty good, right? Well, let’s just say that number has gone down thanks to the Washington Capitals, who have scored at least three goals on him in each game.

Fleury’s save percentage has now dropped to .929. That’s a great number, but not when you were 18 points higher just four games ago.

Game 4 was particularly rough for Vegas, as they allowed six goals in their 6-2 loss in Washington. Many wondered whether or not head Gerard Gallant should have pulled Fleury in the first intermission when the team was down 3-0 or even in the second intermission when they were trailing by four. In the end, Gallant decided to stick with his starting goalie.

When asked if he ever considered it, Gallant had this to say, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“No. I think at least five of the six goals were wide-open nets. There was nothing he could have done.”

It’s a fair point. Of the six goals the Caps scored on Fleury, how many could he have stopped? There’s no way he’s coming up with the Oshie power-play goal (1-0), Tom Wilson was left totally alone in the slot (2-0), Devante Smith-Pelly made a great play to get the puck from his skate to his stick (3-0), no goalie is coming up with the John Carlson rocket one-timer (4-0), Kempny had all the space in the world on his one-timer (5-2) and Brett Connolly cashed in on a 5-on-3 power play (6-2). There’s not much Fleury could have done on any of those goals.

Another reason people may have wanted to see Fleury come out of the game was so that he could get additional rest ahead of a do-or-die Game 5. Sure, extra rest couldn’t hurt, but there’s still two full off days between the last game and the one coming up (they don’t play again until Thursday). If Game 5 was on Wednesday night, maybe that changes things. The fact that there’s an extra day is probably one of the reasons why he stayed in there.

Upon further review, there’s nothing wrong with the way the Golden Knights handled their goaltending situation in Game 4. Fleury played the whole game and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals’ Ovechkin, Kuznetsov inspire Russian players, fans

Associated PressJun 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin knows the Washington Capitals have plenty of fans back in Russia.

”Over there lots of friends, lots of people watch the games,” Ovechkin said of his countrymen. ”It’s been huge.”

He is also huge in Barrie, Ontario, where projected top-five draft pick Andrei Svechnikov has been watching Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov serve as inspirations for young Russian players and fans on this run to the Stanley Cup Final. The native of Siberian city Barnaul got to meet his fellow Russians on Monday morning and got an up-close view of their dominance in Game 4 that night.

”(Ovechkin) and Kuzy and Orlov, these guys just famous in hockey world,” Svechnikov said. ”I am very happy.”

Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Orlov are making plenty of young Russian players and fans happy. They are just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. Svechnikov admired smooth-skating, high-scoring Hall of Fame winger Pavel Bure growing up, and now watches in amazement at what Kuznetsov does on the ice with his skill – not to mention his bird-flapping celebrations.

”Great skater. Every time wants to be involved, hungry every time. Very smart player. A lot of skill,” Svechnikov said of Kuznetsov, who leads the playoffs in scoring and added four assists in a 6-2 win over Vegas. ”He just like star, you know? He can do whatever he want.”

The joy of Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Orlov is being watched closely not only in Washington but back home where they’re big fan favorites.

”A lot of people watching it because three Russian players in Washington and obviously Ovi big superstar in the world and everybody follow,” Orlov said. ”A lot of fans, a lot of kids enjoy his game.”

The Capitals could have the most Russians on a Cup champion in the salary-cap era. The 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning were backstopped to their first franchise title by Nikolai Khabibulin, and the Detroit Red Wings’ Russian Five in the 1990s shined a spotlight on all the talent coming out of the old Soviet system.

After Evgeni Malkin was the only Russian player on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ back-to-back Cup champions the past two seasons, this is another showcase of this generation of talent. Kuznetsov and leading scorer Ovechkin are also the top candidates to follow Malkin as just the second Russian to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Kuznetsov is reluctant to talk about himself or any other individual player, but he knows this is special for Ovechkin, who has been waiting 13 seasons for this and has nine previous early playoff exits to his name.

”Every Russian guy back home pretty happy for him because that’s huge,” Kuznetsov said. ”That’s a long time.”

Ovechkin wished Svechnikov good luck later this month at the NHL draft, where he was the No. 1 pick back in 2004. A short conversation at a morning skate was enough to leave Svechnikov beaming.

”Just famous guy – everybody knows him and everybody watch him,” Svechnikov said. ”It’s just an honor to have met with him.”

PHT Morning Skate: Kempny trade pays off for Caps; Chara goes back to school

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The Capitals’ acquisition of Michal Kempny flew under the radar when it went down, but it might become one of the best value trades in NHL history. (TSN.ca)

• Health Canada has recalled a bunch of Ottawa Senators onesies because they were deemed a choking risk. The jokes could write themselves. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Amanda Kessel has signed a contract with the Metropolitan Riveters of the NWHL. (The Ice Garden)

Zdeno Chara, P.K. Subban and a few other athletes took a week-long class at Harvard. (NHL.com/Bruins)

• The Rat Trick argues that Vincent Trocheck should be the next captain of the Florida Panthers. (The Rat Trick)

• NHL referee Garrett Rank qualified for the semi-final of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball golf championship. (Raleigh News & Observer)

• Sportsnet’s Stephen Brunt takes a deeper look at the complicated legacy of former LA Kings owner Bruce McNally. (Sportsnet)

• Sean McIndoe gives fans of the other 29 teams a reason to cheer for Vegas or Washington. (Sportsnet)

• Devils GM Ray Shero provides an update on his off-season plans. He’s already begun thinking about signing Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier to extensions, and he hasn’t had any contact with Ilya Kovalchuk. (NHL.com)

• On Monday, we linked to Part 1 of a series of articles pertaining to Joe Vitale’s battles with concussions. Here’s Part 2 of that series. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• Up top, check out the highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s impact on Capitals, Stanley Cup Final grows

By Sean LeahyJun 5, 2018, 1:17 AM EDT
WASHINGTON — The messages to Tom Wilson have been short and to the point from Evgeny Kuznetsov: keep your stick on the ice and I’ll find you.

Late in the first period of the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4, Kuznetsov and Wilson did a little cycling in the corner to the right of Marc-Andre Fleury. Wilson dropped the puck to Kuznetsov, who then started driving toward the Vegas net before firing off a pass to Wilson, who buried his opportunity to make it 2-0.

This is the Kuznetsov we’ve grown to appreciate. The one with 185 career assists. The one who can find seams between sticks and skates and hit your tape to create a scoring chance.

During these playoffs, however, we’ve seen a different Kuznetsov of sorts. He’s been shooting more, having fired off 87 shots in 23 games. Those shots are going in, as evidenced by his 12 goals. And his passes are still finding the tapes of his teammates, which resulted in four assists in Game 4 and a playoff leading 31 points, which is also a Capitals franchise record.

[Why Kuznetsov has been a nightmare to stop during playoffs]

“He’s a pretty dynamic player. He’s one of the best players in the world,” said Wilson. “He finds guys like no one else really does. He has a huge affect on every game.”

As you might expect from a guy who’s always had a “pass first” mentality, he’s more satisfied handing out assists than scoring goals. Whatever helps the teams.

“I can shoot a couple times, but I saw a couple guys were open,” Kuznetsov said about his four-assist night. “I really feel that keeps the goalie a little bit in a tough situation when guy is in a good position, but he’s still looking for the pass.”

His four assists Monday night made him only the fifth NHL player in the last 31 years to do so in a Stanley Cup Final game, and the first since Joe Sakic in 1996. With his 31 playoff points, he’s also only the sixth player since 1996 to reach that mark. His Conn Smythe Trophy resume is looking quite good.

Kuznetsov has grown into a focal point of the offense, having finished in the top three in scoring on the team in each of the past three seasons. The Capitals drafted him in the first-round in 2010, but had to wait until late in the 2013-14 season before he made his NHL debut. He spent those years in the KHL developing into an all-star, winning gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship before finally arriving in North America.

It didn’t take long for Kuznetsov to prove his worth on the Capitals and show that he was really worth the wait. 

“People don’t really know him as well as Ovi and you’re seeing the talent of Kuzy,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “You’ve seen the greatness of Ovi over the course of his career to this point. I think Kuzy’s just getting better and better. He’s taken a bigger piece of this team. He came year one when I was here and was just learning to play the North American game, how important it was to keep pucks alive. It’s a different game. It’s small space. You have to do that. Over in Europe, it’s a little bit more of a regroup, sort of a soccer mentality, if you will. It’s a little slower pace and he’s learning to adjust. 

“As he’s grown as player in North America, he’s gotten better and he’s taken a bigger piece of our team every year. I think he’s one of the top centermen in the league now.”

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Capitals 6, Golden Knights 2 (Capitals lead series 3-1)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.