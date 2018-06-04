Why Kuznetsov has been a nightmare to stop during playoffs

By James O'BrienJun 4, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL’s best playmakers can also double for the most frustrating forwards for a simple reason: they love to pass.

Sometimes that drive to make that “pretty play” can drive a coach mad, particularly when that translates to vetoing more of a sure-thing in the form of a shot. As Russian Machine Never Breaks’ Ian Oland noted back in November, Barry Trotz sometimes got frustrated with Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s bias toward setting up his teammates.

Which, to be fair, is pretty understandable when Alex Ovechkin is usually on your left wing.

” … I think what it does when he does shoot, it will open up his wingers for him, too, because everyone is shading to the wingers right now because they think he’s just looking for his wingers,” Trotz said in November. “He’s just got to shoot a little bit more. Be more of a threat. He’s a threat gaining the zone. He’s a threat when he gets to the top of the circles and then he’s looking to dish a little bit. And he can shoot the puck. I use his stick, I know. He’s learned from me. No, he can really shoot it and he’s accurate.”

Well, Kuznetsov takes those lessons to heart during the most important time of the year, as he really ramps up his shooting during the postseason. That’s been most abundantly clear during a 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs run where Kuznetsov’s already set a new Capitals franchise record for points with 27 (including 12 goals).

Via Hockey Reference, Kuznetsov averaged 2.37 shots per game during the 2017-18 regular season, which already stands as an improvement compared to his career regular season average (2.06). Kuznetsov’s almost like a different player during this postseason run, however, generated a lethal 85 SOG over 22 games (3.86 SOG per contest).

Despite playing with an apparent injury, Kuznetsov decided to shoot on this 2-on-1 during Game 3, and scored with the sort of accuracy you’d expect from a top-flight sniper … which maybe he’s becoming?

Whenever people ponder stopping Alex Ovechkin from firing in goals from “his office,” they often forget that the threat of that bread-and-butter shot opens up a lot of opportunities for other players. You can see that in how deadly T.J. Oshie has been on the power play.

Kuznetsov being just about as apt to shoot as he is to pass makes for a goalie’s nightmare, and he really seemed to be making all the right calls during Game 3. Considering how nice this setup was, only for Marc-Andre Fleury to make a highlight reel save on Ovechkin:

Usually, Alex Ovechkin ranks far ahead of any other Capitals forwards when it comes to firing shots on net, yet during this run, Kuznetsov isn’t far behind him. Ovechkin leads the postseason with 90 SOG, only five more than Kuznetsov. (John Carlson is fourth with 76, while Jonathan Marchessault comes in at third with 82 despite playing 18 games to 22 for Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. More on Marchessault here.)

While Kuznetsov’s increased trigger-happiness seems to be in part a transformation, it’s interesting to note that he ramps up his shooting as something of a springtime tradition.

2014-15: 42 SOG in 14 GP (five goals, 3 SOG per game) after 1.59 SOG per game in the regular season.

2015-16: 39 SOG in 12 GP (one goal, 3.25 SOG per game) after 2.35 in regular season.

2016-17: 43 SOG in 13 GP (five goals. 3.3 SOG per game) after 2.07 in the regular season.

Perhaps Kuznetsov kicks things up another notch when every contest matters that much more. After all, an 82-game regular season is a serious grind. Maybe some of this comes down to matching up against the same players for about two weeks. Defenders may key on Ovechkin that much more, making the on-ice calculus that much more obvious for Kuznetsov. You’d have to think that some of it comes down to his confidence going through the roof lately.

Then again, it might just boil down to Kuznetsov really wants to break out that “eagle flapping wings” celebration.

Whatever the explanation may be, defenders can’t just clog up passing lanes when Kuznetsov carries the puck in dangerous situations. Not during the playoffs.

As much as the Capitals’ run has revolved around Ovechkin looking as spry and mobile as we’ve seen in years, the dominance of the top line also comes down to Kuznetsov being a dual threat more than ever before.

The Golden Knights, like others, haven’t exactly enjoyed this rendition of “pick your poison.” There might not be an easy answer for it, either.

Click here for the Game 4 livestream link.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 (Washington leads series 2-1)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

MORE:

• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Senators exec pleads not guilty to harassment allegation

AP Images
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee can return to Canada after pleading not guilty to allegations he made lewd comments and rubbed the shoulders of a 19-year-old hotel shuttle driver while in Buffalo for the NHL combine.

Neither Lee nor his lawyer commented after the hearing Monday in Buffalo City Court.

Lee was required to surrender his passport after the arrest last week on a second-degree harassment charge. The alleged incident happened May 30 following an NHL event.

He’s scheduled to return to court June 22.

Lee faces a fine and up to 15 days in jail if found guilty of the violation. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has said he doesn’t expect to pursue jail time.

Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.

Golden Knights don’t need to worry about Marchessault

By James O'BrienJun 4, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While the scale of concern sometimes feels as overblown as the Vegas Golden Knights’ vaunted pre-game presentation (they are only down 2-1), it’s true that the Washington Capitals gave the upstart expansion team a lot to worry about from Games 3 to 4.

Unlike their Western Conference opponents and just about everyone Vegas faced during the regular season, the Capitals found a way to clog up the Golden Knights’ exhilarating transition game. For all the jokes about Vegas “finally becoming an expansion team,” the real worry is that they looked, almost … flat and boring.

The Golden Knights also saw poor work from their second line, to the point that Gerard Gallant is subbing in Tomas Tatar for David Perron heading into Monday’s key Game 4 on NBC.

[Here’s the livestream link for Game 4. You can also enjoy “NHL Live” before the contest here.]

People might also be worried about the play of Vegas’ first line for the first time during this magical run.

After shockingly keeping pace – and in plenty of cases, getting the better of – the likes of Anze Kopitar, Joe Pavelski, and the Winnipeg Jets’ frightening high-end players, the trio of Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault is sputtering a bit against the Caps.

Take Marchessault, for instance. Overall, he has a star-status-affirming 19 points in 18 postseason games, but lately things have dried up. The undersized, undrafted, indefatigable forward has only managed a single assist over the past four games, three of which came against Washington.

Does that mean it’s time to say that the pixie dust has worn off? Maybe for some elements of this team, but don’t blame Marchessault. And the Golden Knights shouldn’t worry about him.

For one thing, he’s putting up the sort of volume of shots that would indicate that he’s “due” for some positive bounces, and maybe those good breaks will come as early as tonight.

Despite coming up with zero goals (but two assists) over the past five games, Marchessault generated a whopping 28 shots on goal. That’s Alex Ovechkin-level trigger-happiness.

Did you yawn at those numbers and that chart (how dare you)?

Well, just consider the sports-car-swagger it takes to make a move like this, which was foiled only thanks to a great save by Braden Holtby:

No one wants to hear this, but in the modern NHL, just about every scorer is going to be doomed by poor luck. Or a keyed-in goalie. Or hitting a litany of posts.

It’s only human to get frustrated, and surely Marchessault must be feeling that a bit. Especially since he’s rarely struggled since the Florida Panthers made the Internet-entertaining gaffe of including him with Reilly Smith during the expansion draft.

The concern would be if Marchessault started getting in his own head too much. If the shot totals and highlight clips are any indication, it seems like he’s plugging away admirably.

Now, sure, it wouldn’t hurt if Vegas found a way to reinvigorate their flow to the speedy, exciting levels they’re used to. Such tweaks would help diversify their attack and take a little bit of the burden off of that top line. It also wouldn’t hurt if Reilly Smith has a rebound contest after an up-and-down Game 3 of penalties and mistakes, and if William Karlsson could get a bit more involved in the attack. Both of those scenarios seem reasonable, and maybe likely.

After praising the hardhat work of the fourth line (Pierre-Edouard Bellmare, Tomas Nosek, and Ryan Reaves), Gallant stated that he wanted his top trio to channel energy from the regular season.

“To a point yeah for sure, Belly and those guys play straight line, they work hard, they contain pucks down low and the way they have been successful in this series has been outstanding,” Gallant said. “Do I want Marchy and them playing like Bellemare? No I don’t. I love Belly, he does his job the way he does it, but our first line has to play the way they have played all season long.”

Even with Barry Trotz’s defensive tactics gumming up the works, Marchessault has been the most consistent source of scoring chances for Vegas.

To some, such work might only count under “moral victories,” but Marchessault and his partners would be better off ignoring the noise and keep doing what they’ve been doing. The goals should come … although as Ovechkin can attest, playoff success can be a fickle beast.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 (Washington leads series 2-1)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Full Schedule: 2018 Stanley Cup Final

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
9 Comments

The 2018 Stanley Cup Final matchup is set and it will be the Washington Capitals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

So many different storylines to consider. George McPhee vs. his old team. Alex Ovechkin going for his first ever Cup ring. Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury against the Capitals. And the obvious one with the Golden Knights and their inaugural season success. It should be a fun one.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1 Monday, May 28Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 (Capitals lead series 2-1)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

MORE:
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Tomas Tatar gets his chance as Golden Knights make changes for Game 4

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 4, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON — After losing the past two games of the Stanley Cup Final and facing a huge Game 4 Monday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC), the Vegas Golden Knights are making at least one lineup change as Tomas Tatar will draw back in after being a healthy scratch for the past five games.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant refused to announce who was coming out of the lineup in place of Tatar, but the easy speculation here is David Perron, whose locker stall was empty following the morning skate.

Gallant also suggested there could be one other addition into the lineup but again refused to say who that could potentially involve.

“He’s a goal-scorer,” said Gallant when asked about the decision to put Tatar back in the lineup. “We wanted to change our lineup a little bit after losing two games a in a row and give us a little more offense.

“He brings offense, he can shoot a puck, he is good for our power play, he is going to play his game and play it the way we play our systems.”

Tatar said he was informed that he would be entering the lineup on Sunday night.

“It’s not always easy to jump in the lineup, but that’s what everybody waits for,” said Tatar. “That is what I’ve been waiting for. To get that chance. That chance came.”

Tatar was Vegas’ big trade deadline addition after getting him from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for three draft picks. A lock for at least 20 goals since he has been a full-time player NHLer, he was expected to add a little more offense to a lineup that was already one of the higher scoring teams in the league. It has not always worked out that way and has resulted in him spending most of the playoffs as a healthy scratch. In the Western Conference Final, he drew back into the lineup in Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets after sitting out three games and immediately made an impact by scoring the opening goal, helping the Golden Knights even the series on their way to winning four in a row to eliminate the Jets.

“It’s not easy to come into a group that’s already somehow — even if you are a young group, you are really solidified quite quick,” said Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

“He came in, and he had a chance to play right away, and then he didn’t play and he just kept working. Great attitude to help us when we were in tough, in the locker room, behind the scene. I always like him in the lineup. It’s always fun. He did it against Winnipeg and he helped us big time so it’s always fun to see a guy who is patient, keeps working and then suddenly it pays off.”

Gallant echoed Bellemare’s sentiments when it comes to Tatar’s attitude and how he has handled being a scratch, a role he has not been accustomed to throughout his NHL career.

“He’s been very positive, unless he’s saying something different to somebody else he’s been A-1 positive with our group of guys,” said Gallant. “The guys respond to it. Is it a tough situation? It definitely is. He’s a first class guy, I know that he wants to play, obviously he is a veteran guy, but when a coach puts a lineup in we are putting the best lineup we think is available for that series or that game and that’s what you do. You are trying to win every game.”

“There’s no egos,” Gallant added when asked about how players have been able to go in and out of the lineup all season for his team. “I don’t expect guys to be happy when they are sitting out, but it’s part of the NHL, it’s part of our game. We’re having a chance to win the Stanley Cup. We’ve had a great run here. As coaches we do the best we can. Are the decisions always right? No, they are not, but we do the best we can to try to win.”

Perron, again, is the obvious call to come out of the lineup given his production in the playoffs. In 14 games this postseason he has yet to score a goal (he does have eight assists) and has managed just 12 shots on goal. He has failed to record a shot on goal in the past two games — both games Vegas dropped in the series so far — and had a particularly tough game on Saturday night having been on the ice for all three Capitals goals.

He has failed to record a shot on goal or a point in four of the past six games.

The Golden Knights desperately need some depth scoring from their second and third lines in this series and just as they talked about before Game 3 have to cut down on the turnovers that the Capitals have been able to turn into offense.

“Just from watching we have to get back on our game, put pucks deep,” said Tatar. “Washington is capitalizing on our turnovers right now so we know we have to put it deep, have a good forecheck.

“It’s the playoffs, every game is big, so I’m trying to put aside what the series is now and we are just going to go from game-to-game.”

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 (Capitals leads series 2-1)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.