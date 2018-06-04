AP Images

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights look to even Stanley Cup Final vs. Capitals

By Sean LeahyJun 4, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 2-1)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
• Stream here

It was the Alex Ovechkin show for Capitals in Game 3
Golden Knights had no answer for Capitals during ‘unacceptable’ Game 3 loss
Is the curtain beginning to close on the Vegas Golden Knights?
Capitals’ suffocating pressure is frustrating Golden Knights
Why Kuznetsov has been a nightmare to stop during playoffs
Theodore’s struggles have Golden Knights in Cup Final hole
• Capitals’ Devante Smith-Pelly once again embraces the big stage
• Tomas Tatar gets his chance as Golden Knights make changes for Game 4
Golden Knights don’t need to worry about Marchessault

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Golden Knights put stop to county’s ‘premature’ parade planning

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 4, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

There it was, Item No. 27 on the Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting agenda for Tuesday morning:

Approve the closure of Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Tropicana Avenue for a parade to celebrate the success of the Vegas Golden Knights inaugural and record-breaking season in the National Hockey League.  (For possible action)

The hockey gods can’t shake their heads fast enough at that. 

Sure, local governments in Las Vegas and Washington D.C. need to plan ahead about a possible Stanley Cup parade should their teams win, but you’ve gotta keep those plans hush hush, even if, like in Vegas’ case, this thought was to celebrate a successful first season in the NHL. Word about the plans for a Golden Knights’ celebration got out and the team had to release a statement Monday night explaining they asked to have the item removed from the agenda.

The Vegas Golden Knights appreciate that the Clark County Department of Public Works is considering a parade in its honor. However, the team has not been involved in any planning discussions and will only begin doing so when appropriate.  Upon learning that the subject of the parade was on the agenda, the Golden Knights requested that it be removed. The Team is grateful and appreciative of the enthusiasm of the community and hopes to revisit this subject. 

“I did have it removed from the agenda,” commission chairman Steve Sisolak via the Las Vegas Sun. “It was premature. They’re focused on playing hockey and not anything else. They’re solely focused on playing hockey right now.”

Vegas may only have one game left to play this season, so it might just be a celebratory parade minus the “Stanley Cup champion” theme. They’re currently down 3-0 in Game 4 against the Capitals and on the verge of heading back home down 3-1 in the series.

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

James Neal’s miss leads to Capitals’ offensive eruption (Video)

By Scott BilleckJun 4, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Oh man, James Neal is going to see this one in his nightmares.

We’ve already seen the save of the Stanley Cup Final. Now we have the frontrunner for miss of the series as well.

Neal found a way to miss a wide-open net from point-blank, firing the puck from the left side of Braden Holtby off the right post behind him, off Holtby’s blocker and back into play.

Vegas began the game on a tear, pushing the pressure in the Capitals zone for the first six minutes or so of the period, but failed to capitalize on their chances after hitting three posts early on.

Neal’s miss proved to be devastating, given how Washington stuck it in sixth gear and began scoring at will.

Colin Miller took a tripping penalty not long after Neal’s miss and the T.J. Oshie promptly ended Vegas’ momentum as he snatched a 1-0 lead for Washington.

With that wound still fresh, Tom Wilson rubbed some more salt in it, making it 2-0 late. And the bleeding didn’t stop there as Devante Smith-Pelly scored with 21 seconds left in the period.

A game of inches, they say.

Click here for the Game 4 livestream link.

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Why Kuznetsov has been a nightmare to stop during playoffs

By James O'BrienJun 4, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL’s best playmakers can also double for the most frustrating forwards for a simple reason: they love to pass.

Sometimes that drive to make that “pretty play” can drive a coach mad, particularly when that translates to vetoing more of a sure-thing in the form of a shot. As Russian Machine Never Breaks’ Ian Oland noted back in November, Barry Trotz sometimes got frustrated with Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s bias toward setting up his teammates.

Which, to be fair, is pretty understandable when Alex Ovechkin is usually on your left wing.

” … I think what it does when he does shoot, it will open up his wingers for him, too, because everyone is shading to the wingers right now because they think he’s just looking for his wingers,” Trotz said in November. “He’s just got to shoot a little bit more. Be more of a threat. He’s a threat gaining the zone. He’s a threat when he gets to the top of the circles and then he’s looking to dish a little bit. And he can shoot the puck. I use his stick, I know. He’s learned from me. No, he can really shoot it and he’s accurate.”

Well, Kuznetsov takes those lessons to heart during the most important time of the year, as he really ramps up his shooting during the postseason. That’s been most abundantly clear during a 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs run where Kuznetsov’s already set a new Capitals franchise record for points with 27 (including 12 goals).

Via Hockey Reference, Kuznetsov averaged 2.37 shots per game during the 2017-18 regular season, which already stands as an improvement compared to his career regular season average (2.06). Kuznetsov’s almost like a different player during this postseason run, however, generated a lethal 85 SOG over 22 games (3.86 SOG per contest).

Despite playing with an apparent injury, Kuznetsov decided to shoot on this 2-on-1 during Game 3, and scored with the sort of accuracy you’d expect from a top-flight sniper … which maybe he’s becoming?

Whenever people ponder stopping Alex Ovechkin from firing in goals from “his office,” they often forget that the threat of that bread-and-butter shot opens up a lot of opportunities for other players. You can see that in how deadly T.J. Oshie has been on the power play.

Kuznetsov being just about as apt to shoot as he is to pass makes for a goalie’s nightmare, and he really seemed to be making all the right calls during Game 3. Considering how nice this setup was, only for Marc-Andre Fleury to make a highlight reel save on Ovechkin:

Usually, Alex Ovechkin ranks far ahead of any other Capitals forwards when it comes to firing shots on net, yet during this run, Kuznetsov isn’t far behind him. Ovechkin leads the postseason with 90 SOG, only five more than Kuznetsov. (John Carlson is fourth with 76, while Jonathan Marchessault comes in at third with 82 despite playing 18 games to 22 for Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. More on Marchessault here.)

While Kuznetsov’s increased trigger-happiness seems to be in part a transformation, it’s interesting to note that he ramps up his shooting as something of a springtime tradition.

2014-15: 42 SOG in 14 GP (five goals, 3 SOG per game) after 1.59 SOG per game in the regular season.

2015-16: 39 SOG in 12 GP (one goal, 3.25 SOG per game) after 2.35 in regular season.

2016-17: 43 SOG in 13 GP (five goals. 3.3 SOG per game) after 2.07 in the regular season.

Perhaps Kuznetsov kicks things up another notch when every contest matters that much more. After all, an 82-game regular season is a serious grind. Maybe some of this comes down to matching up against the same players for about two weeks. Defenders may key on Ovechkin that much more, making the on-ice calculus that much more obvious for Kuznetsov. You’d have to think that some of it comes down to his confidence going through the roof lately.

Then again, it might just boil down to Kuznetsov really wants to break out that “eagle flapping wings” celebration.

Whatever the explanation may be, defenders can’t just clog up passing lanes when Kuznetsov carries the puck in dangerous situations. Not during the playoffs.

As much as the Capitals’ run has revolved around Ovechkin looking as spry and mobile as we’ve seen in years, the dominance of the top line also comes down to Kuznetsov being a dual threat more than ever before.

The Golden Knights, like others, haven’t exactly enjoyed this rendition of “pick your poison.” There might not be an easy answer for it, either.

Click here for the Game 4 livestream link.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 (Washington leads series 2-1)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

MORE:

• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Senators exec pleads not guilty to harassment allegation

AP Images
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee can return to Canada after pleading not guilty to allegations he made lewd comments and rubbed the shoulders of a 19-year-old hotel shuttle driver while in Buffalo for the NHL combine.

Neither Lee nor his lawyer commented after the hearing Monday in Buffalo City Court.

Lee was required to surrender his passport after the arrest last week on a second-degree harassment charge. The alleged incident happened May 30 following an NHL event.

He’s scheduled to return to court June 22.

Lee faces a fine and up to 15 days in jail if found guilty of the violation. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has said he doesn’t expect to pursue jail time.

Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.