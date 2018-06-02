Alex Ovechkin channels Bobby Orr on high-effort goal

By James O'BrienJun 2, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
Marc-Andre Fleury put together a stellar effort to keep Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals off the board during the first period of Game 3. Washington got to him in the middle frame thanks to some fantastic work from their big guns.

The iconic moment came from Ovechkin, who’s already enjoying the type of performance that reminds people that he’s such a singular force. Fleury made several difficult saves during a wild, scrambling session, and it looked like he might defy Washington once again.

Ovechkin met those efforts, however, and scored a diving goal that will remind fans of the famous Bobby Orr Stanley Cup-winning goal. Watch it in the video above this post’s headline.

Later on in the second, Evgeny Kuznetsov took advantage of a turnover by the Vegas Golden Knights to score a pretty 2-0 tally on a 2-on-1.

Vegas is looking a bit sluggish so far in Game 3, as Washington is dominating possession and clogging up the flow. (About the only decent sign is that Jonathan Marchessault is generating opportunities, if not goals.)

Can the Golden Knights get back in this one, or will they fade into a 2-1 deficit? Click here to watch the action unfold.

Fleury’s busy start to Game 3 includes huge stop on Ovechkin

By James O'BrienJun 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Sometimes it’s tempting to boil the 2018 Stanley Cup Final down to Alex Ovechkin versus Marc-Andre Fleury, even though it’s far more than that. The early stages of Game 3 explain some of those urges.

Ovechkin has been buzzing so far in his first home Stanley Cup Final contest, but perhaps “MAF” was feeling some envy from all the attention Braden Holtby received – Pat Sajak mentioned it during his introduction – for his Game 2 stop on Alex Tuch. During the early moments of Game 3, Fleury made a sprawling save on a great one-timer chance as Evgeny Kuznetsov set up Ovechkin for what sure looked like a goal in the making.

(Kuznetsov was shaken up early on. He seems to be OK, or at least “playoff OK.”)

Add this to the growing number of great Fleury-on-Ovechkin saves, though this one wasn’t as crucial as his two memorable stops from two different Game 7 situations.

That great save wasn’t the only noteworthy moment involving Fleury. The Capitals seemingly made it 1-0, but the play was called off thanks to interference by Devante Smith-Pelly, who was also penalized.

Smith-Pelly was shown mixing it up with Fleury later on in the first period, so the tough forward clearly wasn’t happy with the call.

Fleury is worth monitoring as the night and series goes on, as his concussion history makes any collision a cause for extra concern. So far, so good though.

If Ovechkin keeps up these efforts, Fleury will need to be sharp all night.

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final moves to D.C. for Game 3

AP Images
By Sean LeahyJun 2, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
• Stream here
Marchessault brings ‘hot lap’ to Golden Knights practice

By Adam GretzJun 2, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
WASHINGTON — It has been said time and time again that the NHL is a copycat league, but it is usually referring to the way teams build their rosters, implement strategy, or play the game in an effort to duplicate what winning teams are doing. It is not usually referring to the way teams kick off morning skates ahead of a playoff game because, well, that is just a little bit weird.

Then again, nobody ever said the NHL had to make sense. We do, after all, have a first-year expansion team in the Stanley Cup Final.

Throughout the playoffs the Washington Capitals have been getting a little bit of attention for their “hot lap” which involves a player taking a lap around the ice as fast as they can before practice. Jay Beagle started it in the first-round against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and a new skater for the lap is chosen after reach road loss.

It reached its most comical point when coach Barry Trotz took over the responsibility before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

[Related: Barry Trotz takes his turn at the Capitals’ hot lap]

It has not gone unnoticed in the Vegas locker room where Jonathan Marchessault has been quietly going about doing it since the Western Conference Final.

It got a little more attention on Saturday morning when he kicked off the Golden Knights’ morning skate ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) by taking his turn at it in Washington.

Following practice Marchessault said he saw Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin do it in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning and decided to do it before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Winnipeg following their Game 1 loss. The Golden Knights ended up winning that game and have not lost on the road since.

“The guys liked it,” Said Marchessault on Saturday morning. “So we’ll keep doing it on the road.”

Hot laps aside, Vegas has been a strong road team all postseason while both teams have continued a bizarre subplot in the 2018 playoffs where home-ice advantage seems to mean almost nothing.

The Golden Knights enter Saturday’s game with a 6-2 road record in the playoffs while the Capitals are only 4-5 at home.

“I’ve got no idea really,” said Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Saturday, when asked about the Capitals’ home struggles and if there was anything his team could exploit.

“They’ve had an unbelievable road record obviously, but they have a losing record here at home. I have no idea why. We’ll come here and play our game. A lot of times a team on the road just comes in here and plays a good solid hard working game and you get an opportunity. Sometimes being at home with the distractions things get a little tougher. Maybe hat is happening. It is hard to pinpoint.”

Once the game actually begins on Saturday though, none of this stuff — hot laps, previous records in previous games — is going to matter. It is all going to come down to what happens on the ice on Saturday.

When it comes to the outcome on the scoreboard the Golden Knights spent a lot of time on Saturday talking about having to “play their game” and limit the number of turnovers that they felt helped swing Game 2 in Washington’s favor.

Marchessault added that he does not think Vegas has played its best game in the Final yet, largely because of the turnovers. Gallant said a lot of the turnover issues are happening in the offensive zone which is there they really need to be strong.

“I want us to play fast, play a quick game,” said Gallant. “I think the biggest problem we’ve had is we are in the offensive zone and turning the puck over down there. We are throwing pucks on net but we are not getting the pucks to the net. They are taking the puck from the offensive zone, they are using their D to join the rush and making it a four-man attack. That is one of the biggest reasons. It is not really turning the puck over in the neutral zone, it is in the offensive zone. We need to make sure we are strong on the puck there.”

Related: Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights enjoying lucky Lamborghini 

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

Paul Stastny ‘absolutely’ open to St. Louis Blues return

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 2, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Winnipeg Jets forward and pending unrestricted free agent Paul Stastny says he’d be open to returning to the St. Louis Blues.

Talking to Hockey Sense host Andy Strickland on The Fan 590 in St. Louis, Stastny, who was traded by the Blues to the Jets at the trade deadline in a deal that brought a first-round pick and a prospect forward Erik Foley the other way on Feb. 26, said he would welcome a return to the Gateway to the West if St. Louis showed interest in bringing him back.

“Absolutely,” Stastny told Strickland during the interview. “I don’t think I’ve closed the door on anything. I know it’s a business, getting older, you see it.

“I always keep everything open because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Stastny is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The 32-year-old had 28 points in 37 total games with the Jets (regular season and playoffs combined), including a memorable three-point outing that included two goals in Game 7 of Winnipeg’s second-round series triumph against the Nashville Predators.

After Winnipeg’s season ended at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, Stastny told the media that waiving his no-trade clause to move to Winnipeg was likely he best decision he’s made in his career.

But it wasn’t easy.

“Trades are tough,” Stastny told Strickland. “I think when you’re so emotionally invested in a team and you think your an important part or your battling with the guys all year, you don’t expect that.”

Stastny said Winnipeg’s coaching staff put him in a great position to succeed.

Stastny played between superstar sniper Patrik Laine and speedster Nikolaj Ehlers for much of his time spent with the Jets, helping Laine to a 15-game point streak near the end of the season.

“We had the right fit right from the start,” Stastny said.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff kept his cards close to his chest when he spoke to the media following

“It was a great experience talking to him in the exit meeting, and hearing about his decision-making process in coming here, and his thought process after being here, and moving forward,” Cheveldayoff said. “There is lots of business to be done here. First and foremost, we have to wait for the cap to be set. We have a lot of work ahead of us from the business side.

“It’s amazing how a player like [Stastny] can come into your lineup and feel like he’s been a part of it forever. That type of chemistry and symmetry that is testament to the type of person he is, and how tight our group was.”

Cheveldayoff is going to have to do some wizardry with the numbers to keep the bevy of young talent he has on his team. No fewer than nine restricted free agents will be looking for paydays this summer, and Patrik Laine — who will be an RFA next season — is likely to receive a hefty deal this year (although that wouldn’t kick in until the following year).

There’s the possibility of Stastny signing a one-year pact with the Jets and take another run at the Stanley Cup. Keeping Stastny would mean keeping a center that found chemistry with both Laine and Ehlers and providing mentorship to the young Scandinavians as they continue to develop.

There’s no shortage of other NHL teams that want a top-six center either. And some teams (let’s say the Montreal Canadiens, for instance) have some cash to throw at one.

This all sets up for an interesting month as we head toward July 1.

