PHT’s Three Stars: Lars Attacks

By James O'BrienMay 31, 2018, 12:25 AM EDT
1st Star: Lars Eller, Washington Capitals

Lars Eller sure has a way of making the Capitals feel better about injuries to star centers, doesn’t he? The versatile pivot looked like an understudy who should instead be a marquee star in Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, collecting a goal and two assists (both of which were primary helpers).

Eller was also one of few Capitals who enjoyed a good night in the faceoff circle (going 10-6) and delivered six hits for good measure. If Evgeny Kuznetsov misses more time after missing most of Game 2, that’s bad news, yet Eller soothes Washington’s concerns about as well as you could hope.

He also barely edges a goalie who would have been the top star in most instances …

2nd Star: Braden Holtby, Capitals

Holtby made 37 saves in Game 2, many of them under intense pressure. One will live on: with two minutes remaining in regulation, Holtby sprawled for a desperation save on Alex Tuch, which earned its own post on PHT. Spoiler alert: it’s also the highlight of the night, because of course it is.

Holtby was a huge part of the Capitals surviving Vegas’ long 5-on-3 opportunity in the third; the Capitals workhorse made 10 total saves in penalty kill situations during Game 2.

3rd Star: Brooks Orpik, Capitals

You could make an argument for Andre Burakovsky, who piled up two assists (secondary or not) in Game 2. It was also tempting to give the third star to the Capitals’ penalty kill unit as a whole, as they really didn’t give Vegas many good looks during that crucial 5-on-3, which lasted more than one minute. That specific kill situation wasn’t solely about Holtby’s brilliance.

Orpik is a worthy pick, and also a fun one because it’s tough to imagine him being in this spot again (see the factoid of the night). Along with scoring the game-winning goal, Orpik delivered six hits, blocked two shots, hammered three shots on goal, generated a +1 rating, and spent 3:59 on the penalty kill in Game 2.

Highlight of the Night

Again, duh.

Factoid of the Night

Orpik’s timely goal.

Bonus tidbit: this was just the second home playoff loss of the Golden Knights’ inaugural postseason run. Yeah.

Stanley Cup Final schedule


Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

‘Save of the Playoffs’ spotlights Holtby’s tremendous Game 2

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2018, 11:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Great players can be memorable even without a signature moment … but it doesn’t hurt to stack up a few of them, anyway.

After a tough outing in Game 1, Braden Holtby was a rock for the Washington Capitals in Game 2, stopping 37 out of 39 shots to anchor a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights. That meant making 10 shorthanded saves, with many of those stops came as the Golden Knights were pressing for a tie during a lengthy 5-on-3 opportunity.

Once again, Holtby and the Capitals proved their resiliency in tying this series 1-1.

Over the long haul, many of us will forget many of the details of that game, including Holtby’s overall performance. Few will forget the ridiculous save Holtby made on Alex Tuch with about two minutes remaining in Game 2, however.

There were Dominik Hasek comparisons. You could call it his version of Marc-Andre Fleury sprawling to stop Nicklas Lidstrom as the Penguin won their first Stanley Cup of the Sidney Crosby Era, although that save does have the edge when you weight for stakes.

Either way, you can expect that save to live on in highlight reels for years to come. Sorry, Alex Tuch.

Alex Ovechkin was all of us reacting to that save, honestly.

Holtby spoke about some of the odd bounces so far during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, and explained his save as the puck “hitting” him.

“It was a strange play because these boards have been really true. It was kind of one of things we’ve been trying to get it up on the glass and on the rim because goalies usually stay in the net, but Marc-Andre’s been coming out a lot to get those because [the boards have] been so true,” Holtby said. “One bounces weird at that time of the game, [Cody Eakin] makes a great play to pass it over. I was just trying to get something there, trying to seal where I thought someone would shoot that and luckily it hit me.”

For more on Washington’s win, click here.

Capitals show guts in beating Golden Knights in Game 2

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2018, 11:12 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Washington Capitals just keep battling. That’s why they made it to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, and that resilient play helped them tie the series 1-1 by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 2.

There were plenty of moments where things could have gone sideways for the Capitals.

As the Golden Knights have frequently accomplished during this storybook run, they took the early lead when James Neal scored a nice 1-0 goal. That didn’t derail the Capitals.

Evgeny Kuznetsov was injured by a hard Brayden McNabb hit late in the first period and did not return. That didn’t sink the Capitals, either; in fact, Lars Eller made it 1-1 shortly after that injury took place.

With a perilously small 3-2 lead (an edge that shrunk thanks to a power-play goal) in the third period, the Capitals faced a lengthy 5-on-3 penalty kill situation. They didn’t buckle under that pressure.

Instead, Washington responded to a clunky start to dominate, especially during the second period, and Braden Holtby did the rest. Holtby’s sprawling save against Alex Tuch earned praise as one of the best saves of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and with good reason.

After the Capitals and Golden Knights opened the scoring with a pretty goal apiece, the tallies were pretty funky from there.

Granted, Alex Ovechkin scoring a power-play goal on a one-timer is something you can set your watch too, but it wasn’t exactly a laser beam to the top corner. Shea Theodore‘s own power-play tally might earn the designation “knuckle puck.”

But if you want an example of how unusual some of the goals were, consider the eventual game-winner by Brooks Orpik.

In case you’re wondering … yes, it’s extremely rare for the Capitals to get a goal from the hard-hitting defenseman. Like, very extremely super-rare.

Also rare: the Golden Knights losing at home, particularly during this run. The Capitals handed them just their second home loss of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That’s impressive, but you can bet that the Golden Knights aren’t thinking about that right now. Instead, they must be kicking themselves about all of the missed opportunities, especially on that 5-on-3 power play, as this 1-1 series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov be able to play in one or both of those games?

The Capitals can’t really say that it doesn’t matter, but give them credit for playing exceptionally well without the star center. Maybe they just wear adversity well?

Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov leaves Game 2 after McNabb’s hard hit

By James O'BrienMay 30, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
6 Comments

As Game 2’s first intermission begins, the good news is that the Washington Capitals tied the contest 1-1 after Vegas got off to another quick start. The bad news is that crucial center Evgeny Kuznetsov suffered an upper-body injury and is unlikely to be back tonight.

Kuznetsov was clearly shaken up after a hard hit by Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland. There are a few possibilities for what might be bothering the Russian playmaker, and maybe it comes down to more than one issue. He could be dealing with shoulder pain, wrist pain, or something arm-related.

Whatever the ailments might be, Kuznetsov was clearly in pain and left the ice for the remainder of the first period. It’s not too surprising he didn’t return, as the hit happened with just a bit more than five minutes left in the opening frame. Kuznetsov may return at some point during Game 2, yet he did not come out for the beginning of the second period.

The Capitals consider him “questionable” to return. They’re merely labeling it an upper-body injury.

With Kuznetsov out, Trotz first went with a familiar combination: Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin (rounded out by Tom Wilson).

While Backstrom is experienced sliding into the top center role alongside Ovechkin, and Lars Eller‘s dealt with being bumped up the lineup when Backstrom was out, it’s difficult to overstate how important Kuznetsov’s been to Washington. Most obviously, he came into Game 2 with an impressive 25 points in 20 playoff games.

“He’s been our best player in the playoffs,” Nicklas Backstrom said after Game 2. “It’s hard to replace him.”

Kuznetsov’s strong run included an 11-game point streak that was cut short by this injury. The best news is that Washington gets a little extra time between Game 2 tonight and Game 3 on Saturday, so maybe that will help him return.

Considering that Backstrom’s dealing with hand issues that sidelined him during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Caps could fight through this series with their two best centers at less than full-strength. That’s playoff hockey though, right?

There were other physical moments during the first 20 minutes, including this hard, clean hit by Tom Wilson on Ryan Carpenter:

Update: The Capitals responded splendidly to Kuznetsov’s absence, ultimately beating the Golden Knights 3-2 to tie the series 1-1. Washington didn’t provide many details about Kuznetsov after Game 2, although Barry Trotz said that he believed it was a “high hit.”

WATCH LIVE: Capitals try to even series with Golden Knights in Game 2

By Sean LeahyMay 30, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 2: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Vegas leads 1-0)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
