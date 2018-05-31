Capitals’ Kuznetsov ‘day-to-day’ with upper-body injury

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals Game 2 came with a price on Wednesday night when they lost leading scorer Evgeny Kuznetsov on a high hit from Vegas Golden Knights defender Brayden McNabb in the first period.

You can see the hit in the video above.

Kuznetsov exited the game and did not return, setting the stage for Lars Eller to once again rise up and play a critical role in a win.

On Thursday, Capitals coach Barry Trotz revealed during a conference call that Kuznetsov is officially considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

When asked if Kuznetsov will be on the ice for practice on Friday, Trotz simply said that he did not know and could not answer that question.

Obviously, that leaves his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Washington uncertain.

If he can not go it would be a pretty significant loss for the Capitals.

Kuznetsov is currently the NHL’s leading scorer this postseason and before exiting Wednesday’s game was riding an 11-game point streak. So far this postseason he has scored some massive goals for the Capitals, including a game-tying goal early in the third period of a pivotal Game 5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and then scoring the series-clinching goal in overtime of Game 6.

That performance and those moments have made him one of the top contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

In his absence Lars Eller stepped in and scored another huge goal for the Capitals, something he has done on more than one occasion this postseason while filling in for one of the team’s injured centers.

Andre Burakovsky seems to be back on track for Capitals

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
The 2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a bit of a roller coaster for Andre Burakovsky.

After being one of the Washington Capitals’ top forwards during the regular season (when healthy) he missed most of the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs due to injury.

When he returned for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he struggled mightily, failed to record a point in each of the first four games of the season, saw his ice-time get greatly reduced, and just generally not play well when he was on the ice.

That earned him a press box view for Game 5 of the series. At the time, coach Barry Trotz said “it is a now business,” while also expressing confidence that Burakovsky would eventually bounce back when he was given another opportunity. It did not take long for that to happen.

After drawing back into the lineup Burakovsky had a breakout game in Game 7 of the ECF by scoring a pair of goals in the Capitals’ series-clinching win. He has followed that up with at least one point in each of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, including a pair of assists in the Capitals’ 3-2 Game 2 win on Wednesday night.

He is still not getting a ton of ice-time, at least compared to his regular season minutes, but he is definitely making the most out of what he is getting.

Over the past three games he has a total of five points, is one of the Capitals’ best possession players, while the team has a 4-2 goals advantage when he is on the ice. No player on the team has been on the ice for more goals for during 5-on-5 play during that stretch.

Burakovsky is an important player for the Capitals. He is young (still only 22 years old), obviously talented, and was consistently playing a top-six role for the team during the regular season, and playing it very well.

There is also the fact that if leading scorer Evgeny Kuznetsov has to miss any additional time (he is currently listed as being “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury after exiting Game 2 i the first period) the Capitals are going to need to find some additional offense throughout their lineup. Lars Eller has done a great job stepping up for the Capitals this postseason when needed, but he is probably not someone you count on to consistently be an impact player offensively.

Burakovsky has that potential, so it is probably a great development for the Capitals that he seems to be starting to find his way again offensively at just the right time. They may very well need him to make an impact if they are going to win this series.

Lightning announce Callahan to miss five months after shoulder surgery

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Thursday evening that veteran forward Ryan Callahan underwent shoulder surgery this week and is expected to be sidelined for the next five months.

That timeline could keep him out through at least the first month of the 2018-19 regular season.

Callahan, 33, appeared in 15 playoff games for the Lightning including 10 minutes of ice-time in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. It was obvious, though, that he was extremely limited and had a rather dreadful night on the ice, finishing as a minus-three in the Lightning’s 4-0 loss.

He scored two goals in the playoffs.

In 67 regular season games he scored five goals and recorded 18 total points.

He still has two years remaining on his current contract that pays him $5.8 million per season. He also has a limited no-trade clause.

Injuries have been a significant issue for Callahan the past two years as he has been limited to just 85 out of a potential 164 regular season games. He has scored just seven goals during that stretch. Given the injuries, his age, and rapidly declining production that is a significant salary cap number to carry, especially as the Lightning have to worry about new contracts for J.T. Miller this offseason, and then Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point next offseason.

Brooks Orpik scored one of the unlikeliest game-winning goals in Cup Final history

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Brooks Orpik is a lot of things as an NHL player.

He is a tough, physical defender that has been accomplished enough at his craft to play more than 1,100 games (regular season and playoffs combined) at the highest level. He is a Stanley Cup champion and an Olympic Silver Medalist. He is, on many occasions, a quotable player, if you care about that sort of thing.

One thing that he is not as an NHL player? A goal-scorer.

This is not an insult. This is not a slight on him as a player. This is simply an objective, statistical fact that really can not be disputed. He simply does not score goals. He is not an offensive player in any way. In his 1,128 career games he has scored a total of 19 goals at the NHL level. This fact is what made his goal in the second period of the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night such a stunning moment.

It was not only just the 19th goal of his NHL career, it was his first goal since February 26, 2016, a goal-less drought of 220 consecutive games.

It also goes in the books as a game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final game and only adds to the shock.

Given that Orpik was probably the least likely option on the Capitals roster to score a game-winning goal in this series it made me ask myself a totally random question: Is Brooks Orpik the unlikeliest player to score a game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final?

This is, after all, a player that averages less than two goals for every 82 games he played.

So let’s do a little digging.

Using the hockey-reference database was able to filter out every game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final game dating back to the 1987 series, so just a little more than three decades worth of games. From there, I looked at every player that scored a game-winning goal and looked at which players had the lowest goals-per-game average (again, regular and playoff games combined).

These are the bottom-15 players on that list.

Not only is Orpik at the top of that list, there is really almost nobody close to him.

Fun list here.

Obviously that is a lot of “stay-at-home” defenders that are not known for their offense. Freddy Gaudreau is a fascinating one at the top because he actually scored two game-winning goals in the Stanley Cup Final a year ago for the Nashville Predators.

There are also a couple of winners in Cup-clinching games on there, including Ulf Samuelsson (Game 6, 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota North Stars) and Uwe Krupp (Game 4, 1996, Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers).

There is obviously a lot of randomness and good timing here. If Vegas doesn’t score a goal later in the second period to make it a one-goal game Alex Ovechkin gets credit for the winning goal and gets another checkmark in his favor in the Conn Smythe race and Orpik’s goal is just an insurance marker. The fact Orpik scored a goal in any situation is an eyebrow raiser because it simply does not happen very often. The fact all of the stars aligned in a way to allow him to get a game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final game is just … stunning and not at all what anybody could have reasonably expected.

Sometimes to win a championship you need some unexpected contributions like this. The Capitals are getting a bunch of them right now. That is a pretty good sign.

Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Ovechkin makes his move

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
When we last checked in with our Conn Smythe Power Rankings before the start of the Stanley Cup Final I argued that it was still Marc-Andre Fleury‘s award to lose, and that barring a total collapse in this series he might have a case to win it even if the Vegas Golden Knights end up losing to the Washington Capitals.

Given that the series is tied one game apiece as it shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday night it would be way too premature to say that has happened. Still, through the first two games of the series Fleury has given up seven goals on 54 shots and has an .870 save percentage. Some regression was inevitable given the super-human level he played at through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but Vegas isn’t winning this series with .870 goaltending from their starting goalie.

With that said, for the first time since our initial look at the Conn Smythe race way back in the first-round we have a new leader in the clubhouse.

The new leader is…

1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. He has been everything for the Capitals in these playoffs and has not only scored a ton of goals and recorded a ton of points, he’s scored — and been a part of — quite a few big goals, the type of moments that can forever chance a tired, lazy narrative about a player’s big-game ability. He assisted on Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s series-clinching goal in the second round after scoring a game-winner of his own earlier in the series in the final minute of regulation. He set the tone early in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final by scoring what would be the eventual game-winner. He already has 13 goals in the playoffs — including the two aforementioned game-winners — and gave the Capitals a second period lead in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with his fifth power play goal. He has at least one point in 16 of the Capitals’ playoff games and is the engine that makes what has been an historically good power play unit work. Only one player has scored at least 15 goals in a single postseason run over the past 20 years (Sidney Crosby for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2008-09 playoffs) and Ovechkin has a very real chance to not only match that number, but perhaps even exceed it.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. If Vegas ends up winning this series Fleury is going to win it, there is no doubt about that. But as we sit here right now after two games in the series his stranglehold on the award (the one where he wins the award whether his team wins or loses the series) has slipped just a little. As I mentioned before the series even though he has been on the winning side of his two previous postseason matchups against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals they have been able to get to him. So far in this series they have done the same thing. If that continues it will all come down to the goalie at the other side of the rink.

3. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals. This is probably not his best postseason performance, but man has he had his moments. Back-to-back shutouts in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final to help the Capitals come from behind in the series? That save on Alex Tuch in the closing minutes of the third period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final? If the Capitals go on to win this series that save will be talked about in Washington forever.

4. Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights’ top line has been driving much of their offense this postseason, and Marchessault is the player that makes the line go. When the line of Marchessault, William Karlsson, and Reilly Smith is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Golden Knights have controlled more than 55 percent of the total shot attempts and outscore their opponents by a 19-12 margin. When none of them are on the ice the Golden Knights still have strong goal advantage (12-6) but their territorial advantage all but disappears (only 48 percent of the shot attempts) which makes things a lot more difficult for their goaltender. When Smith and Karlsson are on the ice without Marchessault, an admittedly small sampling of only around 20 minutes the Golden Knights attempt just 40 percent of the shot attempts. He drives play, he is their leader in every major offensive category, and he is their best player.

5. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals. I want to put him higher. He should probably be higher given his production, the big goals he has scored, and the fact he took an 11-game point streak into Wednesday’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. His injury situation and the fact we do not really know his status for the rest of the series leaves him here in the fifth spot.

He won’t win, but worth a mention: Lars Eller, Washington Capitals. When it comes to the Capitals’ Conn Smythe candidates Eller is behind the obvious choices in Ovechkin, Holtby, and Kuznetsov, but do not overlook his value. Not only does he have 16 points (an impressive total on its own), but he has been incredible in stepping up for both of the Capitals’ top centers (Nicklas Backstrom and Kuznetsov) when they have been out of the lineup and has played an excellent two-way game. He has the points, he has the big goals, he has great possession numbers.

