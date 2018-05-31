Brooks Orpik scored one of the unlikeliest game-winning goals in Cup Final history

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brooks Orpik is a lot of things as an NHL player.

He is a tough, physical defender that has been accomplished enough at his craft to play more than 1,100 games (regular season and playoffs combined) at the highest level. He is a Stanley Cup champion and an Olympic Silver Medalist. He is, on many occasions, a quotable player, if you care about that sort of thing.

One thing that he is not as an NHL player? A goal-scorer.

This is not an insult. This is not a slight on him as a player. This is simply an objective, statistical fact that really can not be disputed. He simply does not score goals. He is not an offensive player in any way. In his 1,128 career games he has scored a total of 19 goals at the NHL level. This fact is what made his goal in the second period of the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night such a stunning moment.

It was not only just the 19th goal of his NHL career, it was his first goal since February 26, 2016, a goal-less drought of 220 consecutive games.

It also goes in the books as a game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final game and only adds to the shock.

Given that Orpik was probably the least likely option on the Capitals roster to score a game-winning goal in this series it made me ask myself a totally random question: Is Brooks Orpik the unlikeliest player to score a game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final?

This is, after all, a player that averages less than two goals for every 82 games he played.

So let’s do a little digging.

Using the hockey-reference database was able to filter out every game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final game dating back to the 1987 series, so just a little more than three decades worth of games. From there, I looked at every player that scored a game-winning goal and looked at which players had the lowest goals-per-game average (again, regular and playoff games combined).

These are the bottom-15 players on that list.

Not only is Orpik at the top of that list, there is really almost nobody close to him.

Fun list here.

Obviously that is a lot of “stay-at-home” defenders that are not known for their offense. Freddy Gaudreau is a fascinating one at the top because he actually scored two game-winning goals in the Stanley Cup Final a year ago for the Nashville Predators.

There are also a couple of winners in Cup-clinching games on there, including Ulf Samuelsson (Game 6, 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota North Stars) and Uwe Krupp (Game 4, 1996, Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers).

There is obviously a lot of randomness and good timing here. If Vegas doesn’t score a goal later in the second period to make it a one-goal game Alex Ovechkin gets credit for the winning goal and gets another checkmark in his favor in the Conn Smythe race and Orpik’s goal is just an insurance marker. The fact Orpik scored a goal in any situation is an eyebrow raiser because it simply does not happen very often. The fact all of the stars aligned in a way to allow him to get a game-winning goal in a Stanley Cup Final game is just … stunning and not at all what anybody could have reasonably expected.

Sometimes to win a championship you need some unexpected contributions like this. The Capitals are getting a bunch of them right now. That is a pretty good sign.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Ovechkin makes his move

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

When we last checked in with our Conn Smythe Power Rankings before the start of the Stanley Cup Final I argued that it was still Marc-Andre Fleury‘s award to lose, and that barring a total collapse in this series he might have a case to win it even if the Vegas Golden Knights end up losing to the Washington Capitals.

Given that the series is tied one game apiece as it shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday night it would be way too premature to say that has happened. Still, through the first two games of the series Fleury has given up seven goals on 54 shots and has an .870 save percentage. Some regression was inevitable given the super-human level he played at through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but Vegas isn’t winning this series with .870 goaltending from their starting goalie.

With that said, for the first time since our initial look at the Conn Smythe race way back in the first-round we have a new leader in the clubhouse.

The new leader is…

1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. He has been everything for the Capitals in these playoffs and has not only scored a ton of goals and recorded a ton of points, he’s scored — and been a part of — quite a few big goals, the type of moments that can forever chance a tired, lazy narrative about a player’s big-game ability. He assisted on Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s series-clinching goal in the second round after scoring a game-winner of his own earlier in the series in the final minute of regulation. He set the tone early in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final by scoring what would be the eventual game-winner. He already has 13 goals in the playoffs — including the two aforementioned game-winners — and gave the Capitals a second period lead in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with his fifth power play goal. He has at least one point in 16 of the Capitals’ playoff games and is the engine that makes what has been an historically good power play unit work. Only one player has scored at least 15 goals in a single postseason run over the past 20 years (Sidney Crosby for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2008-09 playoffs) and Ovechkin has a very real chance to not only match that number, but perhaps even exceed it.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. If Vegas ends up winning this series Fleury is going to win it, there is no doubt about that. But as we sit here right now after two games in the series his stranglehold on the award (the one where he wins the award whether his team wins or loses the series) has slipped just a little. As I mentioned before the series even though he has been on the winning side of his two previous postseason matchups against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals they have been able to get to him. So far in this series they have done the same thing. If that continues it will all come down to the goalie at the other side of the rink.

3. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals. This is probably not his best postseason performance, but man has he had his moments. Back-to-back shutouts in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final to help the Capitals come from behind in the series? That save on Alex Tuch in the closing minutes of the third period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final? If the Capitals go on to win this series that save will be talked about in Washington forever.

[Related: Save of the playoffs highlights Holtby’s tremendous Game 2]

4. Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights’ top line has been driving much of their offense this postseason, and Marchessault is the player that makes the line go. When the line of Marchessault, William Karlsson, and Reilly Smith is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Golden Knights have controlled more than 55 percent of the total shot attempts and outscore their opponents by a 19-12 margin. When none of them are on the ice the Golden Knights still have strong goal advantage (12-6) but their territorial advantage all but disappears (only 48 percent of the shot attempts) which makes things a lot more difficult for their goaltender. When Smith and Karlsson are on the ice without Marchessault, an admittedly small sampling of only around 20 minutes the Golden Knights attempt just 40 percent of the shot attempts. He drives play, he is their leader in every major offensive category, and he is their best player.

5. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals. I want to put him higher. He should probably be higher given his production, the big goals he has scored, and the fact he took an 11-game point streak into Wednesday’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. His injury situation and the fact we do not really know his status for the rest of the series leaves him here in the fifth spot.

He won’t win, but worth a mention: Lars Eller, Washington Capitals. When it comes to the Capitals’ Conn Smythe candidates Eller is behind the obvious choices in Ovechkin, Holtby, and Kuznetsov, but do not overlook his value. Not only does he have 16 points (an impressive total on its own), but he has been incredible in stepping up for both of the Capitals’ top centers (Nicklas Backstrom and Kuznetsov) when they have been out of the lineup and has played an excellent two-way game. He has the points, he has the big goals, he has great possession numbers.

Related: Capitals’ Lars Eller excels once again with increased responsibility

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Winning at home key to Capitals’ Stanley Cup destiny

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 31, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Washington Capitals ride to the Stanley Cup Final has been an exercise in exorcising demons.

A quick recap: In the first round, they overcame a 0-2 start at home to win four straight against the Columbus Blue Jackets to take the series, keeping their doubters at bay, momentarily. They then finally vanquished the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, a team that had slain them over and over again in the playoffs in recent years. And to reach the Cup Final, they came back from a 3-2 deficit (losing three straight) to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 away.

The Capitals have done a lot of winning away from Capital One Arena in these playoffs. Their record on the road stands at 9-3 after their latest triumph: a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Now, in their finest hour, and with their first franchise win in the Cup Final under their belt, the Caps have one final hurdle to leap over if they’re to win the hockey’s holy grail: win at home.

Such things haven’t come easy for Washington.

While their road record in these playoffs is impeccable (the Caps had the eighth-best road record during the regular season), home hasn’t necessarily been where the heart is for Washington during their run.

The Capitals have struggled to a 4-5 record thus far and have yet to win their first game at home during any series in these playoffs.

As mentioned, they dropped both games in the opening round to the Blue Jackets and then lost the first game against the  Penguins before losing Games 3 and 4 against the Lightning.

And intrepid observer would note that the Capitals have managed to get by without winning at home in the playoffs. While true, Vegas’ loss on Wednesday was just their second at home in the playoffs. It’s an anomaly, and Washington needs to take advantage of the fact that they wrestled home-ice advantage away from the Golden Knights after earning the split.

“To come away with a split is good but now we move forward and have to take advantage of our home rink,” Holtby said following Game 3.

Ah, one more bout with adversity for old times’ sake.

Added Capitals head coach Barry Trotz: “We’ve had everything thrown at us and this group is extremely resilient.”

The Caps did what seemed impossible in beating Vegas in their own barn, where the latter’s only other loss came in double overtime against the San Jose Sharks in the second round.

Now they must reverse history as the series reverts to Washington.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Vegas stands to lose millions on Golden Knights; Kovalchuk eying NHL return?

By Scott BilleckMay 31, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, re-live the magic that was Braden Holtby‘s game-winning save in Game 2 on Wednesday. 

• The house doesn’t always win: Las Vegas stands to lose millions on Golden Knights (Toronto Star)

• Ilya Kovalchuk could be heading back to the NHL (NHL.com)

• Sportsnet continues its series of the NHL’s Top 10 UFAs of 2018 by position. Here’s the best goaltenders available (Sportsnet)

• Teams wanting to jump into the Top 10 in the NHL Draft next month might want to give Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland a ring (NHL.com)

• ‘Players’ manager’ Lamoriello testifies on Peluso case, fighting in the NHL (TSN.ca)

• Don Cherry and Ron MacLean took to the airwaves during Coach’s Corner on Wednesday to advocate for the NHL’s return to Quebec City. There was even a cameo appearance by Gary Bettman (Sportsnet)

• NFLer Chris Long pokes fun at hockey fans. Hockey fans take exception (Sporting News)

• Here’s who would have won all the NHL awards if they were only handed out to Nashville Predators (The Hockey Writers)

• Swift Current to host 2019 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada (Sportsnet)

• The interesting way that the Corsi spread has tightened in the NHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

• George (McPhee) the Builder. A look at how 11 of Washington Capitals he drafted are now on the ice facing him in the Stanley Cup Final (Ottawa Sun)

• Xfinity supporting extra hour of Metro service following Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Game 4 (FOX 5 DC)

• Booster Juice founder on great ride with his Vegas Golden Knights (Edmonton Sun)

• Kelly McCrimmon’s quest to join brother Brad on the Stanley Cup (ESPN)

• Las Vegas shooting survivor Nick Robone knows exactly why the Golden Knights mean so much to the city (Yahoo)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Full Schedule: 2018 Stanley Cup Final

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
9 Comments

The 2018 Stanley Cup Final matchup is set and it will be the Washington Capitals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

So many different storylines to consider. George McPhee vs. his old team. Alex Ovechkin going for his first ever Cup ring. Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury against the Capitals. And the obvious one with the Golden Knights and their inaugural season success. It should be a fun one.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1 Monday, May 28Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

MORE:
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.